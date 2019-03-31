Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Thomas Partey continues his impeccable form at Atletico, Boakye Yiadom scores ninth goal of the season as Emmanuel Agyeman Badu makes injury return

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you first installment on how Ghanaian players performed abroad on Friday and Saturday in their respective clubs across Europe and the world.

Thomas Partey scored a belter for Atlético Madrid as they humbled Mubarak Wakaso's Deportivo Alaves 4-0 in the Spanish La Liga at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday.

Partey controlled a superb low pass from Koke on the edge of the area, he made a yard before firing a wonderful strike into the top corner via the woodwork.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored for Crvena Zvezda as his side defeated Macva. The 25-year old returned from injury to hit the back of the net for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-1 win over Macva in the Serbian top-flight league.

He has been out of action since March 6, after sustaining an injury in their 3-1 win at Mladost.

Joseph Paintsil came off the bench to score for KRC Genk as they thumped Anderlecht 3-0.

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu also returned from the sidelines after missing action for Udinese in the last 10 months as he featured for his side against Genoa

England

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield. Jordan Ayew was unused substitute in the game.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City game against Bournemouth due to injury

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom was back in action for Reading as they defeated Preston 2-1.

Albert Adomah saw 25 minutes of action for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Blackburn.

In League One, Tarique Fosu saw 30 minutes of action for Charlton Athletic in their 1-0 win over Bradford City

Joe Dodoo warmed the bench for Blackpool in as they were held to a draw at home by Plymouth

In League Two, Immanuelson Duku played the entire duration for FC Halifax as they lost to Maidenhead. Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Odametey Harold played the entire duration for Maidenhead.

Hiram Boateng lasted 58 minutes for Exeter City in their 4-1 defeat by Mansfield.

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Lincoln over the weekend.

In the National League, Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Aldershot as they drew against AFC Fylde.

Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors game against Dover.

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng was unused substitute for Barcelona as they defeated Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday.

Thomas Partey scored for Atletico Madrid as they thrashed Alaves by 4-0 in the La Liga.

Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi were both introduced into the game in the second half for Alaves.

In the Segunda Division, Sulley Muntari was not included in the match day squad of Albacete against Tenerife.

Yaw Yeboah was introduced into the game in the 81st minute for CD Numancia as they won 2-0 against Granada.

ITALY

Emmanuel Agyeman- Badu returned to action for Udinese as they defeated Genoa 2-0. Nicholas Opoku warmed the bench for the winners.

In Serie B, Bright Addai was not included in the match day squad of Ascoli as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Benevento. Bright Gyamfi played the full throttle for Benevento.

Moses Odjer warmed the bench for Salernitana in their 1-1 draw against Venzia

France

In the Ligue 2, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was not included in the match day squad for Sochaux against Niort

GERMANY

Kasim Nuhu was unused substitute as Hoffenheim thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.

Issah Abass missed FSV Mainz 05 game against Werder Bremen

Derrick Luckassen missed Hertha Berlin game against RB Leipzig through injury.

In the Bundesliga II, Bernard Tekpetey was unused substitute for Paderborn in their 3-1 win over Union Berlin. Antwi-Adjei Christopher played the entire duration as well as got a goal in the game for the winners.

In the Budesliga III, Bernard Kyere played 90 minutes for Fortuna Koln as they lost 4-3 to Energie Cottbus. He was booked in the game. Kelvin Weidlich was not included in the match day squad for Energie Cottbus.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Agyemang Diawusie featured for SV Wehen in their 1-0 win defeat by Munich 1860

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh saw 51 minutes of action for Wurzburger Kickers in their 3-2 over Preussen Munster.

Braydon Manu missed Hallescher game against Unterhaching

THE NETHERLANDS

Dauda Mohammed saw 45 minutes of action for Vitesse in their 3-3 draw against Den Haag

Leeroy Owusu lasted 82 minutes for De Graafschap as they lost 2-1 to Heracles.

Myron Boadu was not included in AZ Alkmaar match day squad against Groningen

In the Eerste Divisie, Rodney Antwi featured for in FC Voledem as they drew with Maastricht. Asumah Abubakar was introduced into the game in the 72nd minute for Maastricht.

Kevin Luckassen saw 12 minutes of action for Almere City in their game against Cambuur

BELGIUM

Bernard Kumordzi saw six minutes of action for KV Kortrijk in their 3-1 win over Mouscron

Nana Ampomah return from injury to play 30 minutes for Waasland-Beveren as they drew against Waregem.

Eric Ocansey lasted 86 minutes for KAS Eupen as they picked an away win over Oostende.

Joseph Paintsil came off the bench to score for KRC Genk as they defeated Anderlech 3-0. Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute in the game

Daniel Opare played the full throttle for Antwerp as they lost to St.Leige by 3-1. Fellow compatriot Owusu William was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute

In the Proximux League, Divine Naah scored the only goal of the game for Tubize as they defeated OH Leuven. Kamal Sowah again missed the game for the losers due to injury.

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi saw 45 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Cherno More

Samuel Inkoom played full throttle for Dunav Ruse in their 1-1 draw against Lok. Plovdiv

CROATIA

Maxwell Acosty was not included in the match day squad for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Lok. Zagreb.

Nasiru Moro was not included in NK Gorica match day squad against Osijek

DENMARK

Danny Amankwaah scored for Sonderjyske in their 3-1 win over Esbjerg.

Kudus Mohammed and Mumin Abdul featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew against Midtjylland. Ibrahim Sadiq saw 11 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland whilst Antwi Clinton warmed the bench.

Godsway Donyoh and Gideon Mensah were not included in the match day squad for Nordsjaelland

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu played 90 minutes for Haladas in their 3-0 win over Puskas Academy

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was not included in the match day squad for Atlas as they picked a win over Santos Laguna

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso played 90 minutes Guimaraes against Santa Clara as they lost the game by a lone goal. Joseph Amoah and Henry Medarious missed the action for Guimaraes through injury.

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored for Crvena Zvezda as his side defeated Macva. Rashid Sumaila was also left out of the matchday squad

Samuel Owusu played full throttle for Cukaricki as they won 2-0 against Radnik

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian 2-1 draw win over Livingston due to injury.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Annang played full throttle for MSK Zilina as they drew against Ruzomberok.

Patrick Asmah warmed the bench while Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica as they drew against Podbrezova.

Mohammed Lamine lasted 62 minutes for Trencin as they drew 2-2 against Nitra. Osman Bukari was not included in the match day squad.

Sadat Sulley featured for Michalovce in their 2-0 win over Sered.

SWITZERLAND

In the Challenge League, Kwadwo Duah missed the game for Servette.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom/follow me on twitter @herbertgh