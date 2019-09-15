Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Acheampong bags ninth goal of the season as Dwamena and Atanga score for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.
Frank Acheampong recorded his ninth goal of the season for Tianjin Teda in their 3-0 win over Shanghai Shenhua
Raphael Dwamena scored his second league goal for Real Zaragoza in Sunday’s 3-1 win against Extremadura.
Isaac Atanga scored his fourth goal of the season for Nordsjaelland as they lost 4-2 to Brondy
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they were thrashed by Tottenham 4-0
Christian Atsu registered an assist for Newcastle in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool
Kevin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Sheffield United due to suspension
Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Man United due to injury
In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 58 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they won 1-0 against Swansea. Dede Ayew played the entire duration for the losers
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost to Middlesbrough
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was unused substitute for AFC Wimbledon as they were held to a draw at home
In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost to Barnet
SPAIN
Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s game against Real Sociedad which ended in a defeat
Mubarak Wakaso played the entire duration for Alaves in their 1-0 defeat to Sevilla
Baba Rahman made his debut for Mallorca as they drew against Ath.Bilbao. Baba Iddrisu played the full throttle while Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 defeat to Granada
In the La Liga 2, Raphael Dwamena scored for Real Zaragoza in their 3-1 win over Extremadura. Emmaunel Lomotey saw 10 minutes of action for the losers
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz as they lost 2-0 to Bordeaux
In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah saw 30 minutes of action for Le Havre as they drew 0-0 against Paris FC. Rabiu Mohammed was sent off after picking two yellow cards for Paris FC
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their draw against Valenciennes
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan won by a lone goal against Udinese. Nicholas Opoku lasted 90 minutes for Udinese
Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for Fiorentina as they were held to a draw at home against Juventus
Alfred Duncan saw 83 minutes of action for Sassuolo as they lost to Roma 4-2
In the Serie B, Bright Adde missed Juve Stabia game against Perugia
Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost by a lone goal to Pordenone
GERMANY
Nuhu Kasim made a brief appearance for Dusseldorf in their 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. Bernard Tekpertey, Kelvin Ofori were unused substitute in the game while Opoku Ampomah missed the game through injury
Christopher Antwi-Adjei played full throttle for Paderbon as they lost to Schalke 5-1. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon
In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi played the entire duration for Wehen as they lost to Greuther Furth 2-1. Sarpei Hans Nunoo played the full throttle for the winners
David Atanga was unused substitute for Holstein Kiel as they lost to Heidenheim
In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy came off the bench for Wurzburger Kickers in their 2-1 win over Mannheim
AUSTRIA
Samuel Tetteh lasted 90 minutes for Lask Linz as they won 2-0 over Stum Graz. Isaack Donkor warmed the bench for the losers
Majeed Ashimeru missed Salzburg’s game against Harterg over the weekend
Felix Adjei missed Tirol’s game against Mattersburg. Kelvin Yeboah came off the bench
BELGIUM
Joseph Painstil saw 45 minutes of action for Genk as they lost 2-1 to Charleroi
Emmanuel Adjei Sowuah missed Anderlecht’s game against St.Leige
Godfred Donsah lasted 71 minutes for Cercle Brugge as they lost 2-0 to Club Brugge KV
Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren. Thomas Agyepong saw 76 minutes of action for Waasland
Abdul Nurudeen missed Eupen’s game against Waregem, Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Waregem
Daniel Opare missed Antwerp game against Anderlecht due to injury. Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah also missed the game for Anderlecht
Nana Asare lasted the entire duration for Gent in their 3-0 win over Mechelen
Jonathan Osabutey saw 73 minutes of action for Mouscron in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah lasted the entire duration for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against St.Gilloise
BULGARIA
Samuel Inkoom was unused substitute for Dunav Ruse in their 0-0 draw against Slavia Sofia
Mohammed Nasiru made a brief appearance for Levski Sofia in the 3-0 win over Cherno More
CHINA
Frank Acheampong scored for Tianjin Teda in their 3-0 win over Shanghai Shenhua
Emmanuel Boateng played the entire duration for Dalian Yifang as they lost by a lone goal to Wuhan Zall
CROATIA
Regan Obeng lasted 75 minutes for Istra 1961 as they lost to D.Zagreb
Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 59 minutes of action for Rijeka as they drew against Hajdut
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto lasted 90 minutes for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against Achnas
CZECH REPUBLIC
Emmanuel Antwi came off the bench to play a role as Pribram lost heavily to Mlade Boleslav
DENMARK
Isaac Atanga scored for Nordsjaelland as they lost 4-2 to Brondy. Mumin Abdul, Godsway Donyoh featured for Nordsjaelland in the game while Kudus Mohammed was missing in action
FINLAND
Anthony Annan saw 74 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn
David Addy and Bernard Mensah played the full throttle for ILves as they lost to Gideon Baah’s Honka 2-0
Reuben Ayarna made a brief appearance for KuPs in their 1-0 win over HJK. Evans Mensah lasted the entire duration in the game for losers
HUNGARY
Frimpong Abraham played the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 4-0 win over Paks
NETHERLANDS
Myron Boadu scored a brace for AZ Alkmaar as they won 5-1 against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivise
John Yeboah scored in Venlo’s 2-1 win over Groningen. Jonathan Opoku missed the game Venlo
PORTUGAL
Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz missed Guimaraes game against Aves’
Emmanuel Hackman warmed the bench for Portimonense in their game against FC Porto
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena zvrzda game against FK Indjija
SLOVAKIA
Sulley Sadam saw 77 minutes as Senica lost to Dun. Streda. Edmund Addo warmed the bench in that game
Osman Bukari played the full throttle for Trencin as they lost to Michalovce 2-1. Mohammed Lamine was on the bench for Trencin
SWEDEN
Kwame Kizito played the entire duration for Hacken as they lost 2-1 to AIK
TURKEY
Afriyie Acquah lasted the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 4-0 win over Anakaragucu
Joseph Attamah saw 85 minutes of action for Rizespor as they were held to a draw at home by Goztepe
Isaac Sackey saw 68 minutes of action for Denizilispor as they lost by a lone goal to Konyaspor
Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game against Genclerbirligi due to injury
Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayesrispor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor
Isaac Cofie played the entire duration Sivasspor as they drew 1-1 against Gaziantep
Patrick Twumasi scored his second goal for Gaziantep as they won 3-2 against Beskitas, Raman Chibsah was also on the scoresheet
USA
Latif Blessing lasted the entire duration for Los Angeles FC as they drew 1-1 against Philadelphia Union
Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over Atlanta United. David Accam was unused substitute in the game.
Ebenezer Ofori came off the bench to play 30 minutes for New York City as they defeated San Jose Earthquakes 2-1
In the USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh played the entire duration for New Mexico in their 3-1 win over Colorado Springs. Kwasi Donsu came off the bench to play some minutes for the losers while Ibrahim Yaro was unused substitute in the game
Solomon Asante scored for Phoenix Rising in their 4-1 win over La Galaxy which was later abandoned. Geoffrey Acheampong played for the losers