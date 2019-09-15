Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Acheampong bags ninth goal of the season as Dwamena and Atanga score for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend

Frank Acheampong recorded his ninth goal of the season for Tianjin Teda in their 3-0 win over Shanghai Shenhua

Raphael Dwamena scored his second league goal for Real Zaragoza in Sunday’s 3-1 win against Extremadura.

Isaac Atanga scored his fourth goal of the season for Nordsjaelland as they lost 4-2 to Brondy

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they were thrashed by Tottenham 4-0

Christian Atsu registered an assist for Newcastle in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool

Kevin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Sheffield United due to suspension

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City’s game against Man United due to injury

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 58 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they won 1-0 against Swansea. Dede Ayew played the entire duration for the losers

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost to Middlesbrough

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was unused substitute for AFC Wimbledon as they were held to a draw at home

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost to Barnet

SPAIN

Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s game against Real Sociedad which ended in a defeat

Mubarak Wakaso played the entire duration for Alaves in their 1-0 defeat to Sevilla

Baba Rahman made his debut for Mallorca as they drew against Ath.Bilbao. Baba Iddrisu played the full throttle while Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-0 defeat to Granada

In the La Liga 2, Raphael Dwamena scored for Real Zaragoza in their 3-1 win over Extremadura. Emmaunel Lomotey saw 10 minutes of action for the losers

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz as they lost 2-0 to Bordeaux

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah saw 30 minutes of action for Le Havre as they drew 0-0 against Paris FC. Rabiu Mohammed was sent off after picking two yellow cards for Paris FC

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their draw against Valenciennes

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan won by a lone goal against Udinese. Nicholas Opoku lasted 90 minutes for Udinese

Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for Fiorentina as they were held to a draw at home against Juventus

Alfred Duncan saw 83 minutes of action for Sassuolo as they lost to Roma 4-2

In the Serie B, Bright Adde missed Juve Stabia game against Perugia

Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 90 minutes for Spezia as they lost by a lone goal to Pordenone

GERMANY

Nuhu Kasim made a brief appearance for Dusseldorf in their 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg. Bernard Tekpertey, Kelvin Ofori were unused substitute in the game while Opoku Ampomah missed the game through injury

Christopher Antwi-Adjei played full throttle for Paderbon as they lost to Schalke 5-1. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi played the entire duration for Wehen as they lost to Greuther Furth 2-1. Sarpei Hans Nunoo played the full throttle for the winners

David Atanga was unused substitute for Holstein Kiel as they lost to Heidenheim

In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy came off the bench for Wurzburger Kickers in their 2-1 win over Mannheim

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh lasted 90 minutes for Lask Linz as they won 2-0 over Stum Graz. Isaack Donkor warmed the bench for the losers

Majeed Ashimeru missed Salzburg’s game against Harterg over the weekend

Felix Adjei missed Tirol’s game against Mattersburg. Kelvin Yeboah came off the bench

BELGIUM

Joseph Painstil saw 45 minutes of action for Genk as they lost 2-1 to Charleroi

Emmanuel Adjei Sowuah missed Anderlecht’s game against St.Leige

Godfred Donsah lasted 71 minutes for Cercle Brugge as they lost 2-0 to Club Brugge KV

Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 1-1 draw against Waasland-Beveren. Thomas Agyepong saw 76 minutes of action for Waasland

Abdul Nurudeen missed Eupen’s game against Waregem, Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Waregem

Daniel Opare missed Antwerp game against Anderlecht due to injury. Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah also missed the game for Anderlecht

Nana Asare lasted the entire duration for Gent in their 3-0 win over Mechelen

Jonathan Osabutey saw 73 minutes of action for Mouscron in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah lasted the entire duration for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against St.Gilloise

BULGARIA

Samuel Inkoom was unused substitute for Dunav Ruse in their 0-0 draw against Slavia Sofia

Mohammed Nasiru made a brief appearance for Levski Sofia in the 3-0 win over Cherno More

CHINA

Frank Acheampong scored for Tianjin Teda in their 3-0 win over Shanghai Shenhua

Emmanuel Boateng played the entire duration for Dalian Yifang as they lost by a lone goal to Wuhan Zall

CROATIA

Regan Obeng lasted 75 minutes for Istra 1961 as they lost to D.Zagreb

Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 59 minutes of action for Rijeka as they drew against Hajdut

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto lasted 90 minutes for Doxa in their 1-1 draw against Achnas

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi came off the bench to play a role as Pribram lost heavily to Mlade Boleslav

DENMARK

Isaac Atanga scored for Nordsjaelland as they lost 4-2 to Brondy. Mumin Abdul, Godsway Donyoh featured for Nordsjaelland in the game while Kudus Mohammed was missing in action

FINLAND

Anthony Annan saw 74 minutes of action for Inter Tuku in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn

David Addy and Bernard Mensah played the full throttle for ILves as they lost to Gideon Baah’s Honka 2-0

Reuben Ayarna made a brief appearance for KuPs in their 1-0 win over HJK. Evans Mensah lasted the entire duration in the game for losers

HUNGARY

Frimpong Abraham played the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 4-0 win over Paks

NETHERLANDS

Myron Boadu scored a brace for AZ Alkmaar as they won 5-1 against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivise

John Yeboah scored in Venlo’s 2-1 win over Groningen. Jonathan Opoku missed the game Venlo

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz missed Guimaraes game against Aves’

Emmanuel Hackman warmed the bench for Portimonense in their game against FC Porto

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena zvrzda game against FK Indjija

SLOVAKIA

Sulley Sadam saw 77 minutes as Senica lost to Dun. Streda. Edmund Addo warmed the bench in that game

Osman Bukari played the full throttle for Trencin as they lost to Michalovce 2-1. Mohammed Lamine was on the bench for Trencin

SWEDEN

Kwame Kizito played the entire duration for Hacken as they lost 2-1 to AIK

TURKEY

Afriyie Acquah lasted the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 4-0 win over Anakaragucu

Joseph Attamah saw 85 minutes of action for Rizespor as they were held to a draw at home by Goztepe

Isaac Sackey saw 68 minutes of action for Denizilispor as they lost by a lone goal to Konyaspor

Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game against Genclerbirligi due to injury

Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayesrispor in their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor

Isaac Cofie played the entire duration Sivasspor as they drew 1-1 against Gaziantep

Patrick Twumasi scored his second goal for Gaziantep as they won 3-2 against Beskitas, Raman Chibsah was also on the scoresheet

USA

Latif Blessing lasted the entire duration for Los Angeles FC as they drew 1-1 against Philadelphia Union

Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 win over Atlanta United. David Accam was unused substitute in the game.

Ebenezer Ofori came off the bench to play 30 minutes for New York City as they defeated San Jose Earthquakes 2-1

In the USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh played the entire duration for New Mexico in their 3-1 win over Colorado Springs. Kwasi Donsu came off the bench to play some minutes for the losers while Ibrahim Yaro was unused substitute in the game

Solomon Asante scored for Phoenix Rising in their 4-1 win over La Galaxy which was later abandoned. Geoffrey Acheampong played for the losers