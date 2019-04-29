Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Albert Adomah powers Aston Villa to Championship play-offs, Agyepong and Gyan return from injuries

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues this weekend.

As the season progresses, players will be looking for more play time as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draws nearer.

Most African players across the world will be hoping to make it into the squads for the various qualified teams for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

I start off with, Albert Adomah who came off the bench to score for Aston Villa as they drew against Leeds United. Ghana winger Albert Adomah netted a vital goal for Aston Villa in their 1-1 stalemate against Leeds United to secure Championship playoff berth.

Thomas Agyepong came off the bench in the 89th minute for Hibernian as they drew against Hearts. Agyepong returned to the field after his long injury lay off. He suffered the injury in November 2018 in a league match.

Asamoah Gyan also returned from his injury and made the bench for Kayerispor over the weekend in their league match against Alanyspor

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

England

In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew warmed the bench for Crystal Palace as they were held to a draw at home by Everton. Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester’s 3-0 win over Arsenal due to injury.

Christian Astu saw 80 minutes of action for Newcastle United as they drew against Brighton.

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost to Middlesbrough by 2-1.

Albert Adomah came off the bench to score for Aston Villa as they drew against Leeds United

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in Charlton Athletic match day squad against Gillingham

Joe Dodoo missed Blackpool’s game against Barnsley

In League Two, Hiram Boateng saw 50minutes of action for Exeter City in their 1-0 win over Oldham

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Port Vale

In the National League, Immanuelson Duku played the entire duration for FC Halifax in their 2-0 win over AFC Fylde

Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Odametey Harold played the entire duration for Maidenhead as they won 2-0 against Chesterfield. Fellow compatriot Owusu Nana saw 59 minutes of action in the game.

Bernard Mensah scored for Aldershot as they won 2-0 against Maidstone

Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors game Dag and Red

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng missed Barcelona’s game against Levante while Raphael Dwamena warmed the bench for Levante

Thomas Partey saw 45 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Valladolid

Mubarak Wakaso saw introduced into the game in the 74th minute for Alaves as they drew against Ath. Bilbao. Patrick Twumasi warmed the bench for Alaves

In the Segunda Division, Sulley Muntari was not named in the match day squad of Albacete against Osasuna

Yaw Yeboah lasted 58 minutes for Numancia as they suffered a 2-1 defeat bu Deportivo La Coruna.

Isaac Cofie saw 79 minutes of action for Sporting Gijon as they drew 1-1 against Elche

Iddrisu Baba came off the bench for Mallorca in the 88th minute as they won by a lone goal against Malaga

ITALY

In the Serie A, Afriyie Acquah saw 24 minutes of action for Empoli as they lost 3-1 against Bologna. Godfred Donsah warmed the bench for the winners

Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle for Inter Milan as they were held to a draw at home by Juventus.

Raman Chibsah was unused substitute for Frosinone as they lost at home to Napoli

Alfred Duncan missed Sampdoria’s game against Lazio on Sunday.

In the Serie B, Moses Odjer warmed the bench for Salernitana as they were hammered 5-2 by Carpi.

Bright Addai missed Ascoli’s game against Cittadella which ended 2-2

Bright Gyamfi lasted 90 minutes for Benevento in their 4-2 win over Cosenza

Emmanuel Besea saw 37 minutes of action for Venezia as they lost 4-1 to Crotone

Emmanuel Gyasi played the entire duration for Spezia as they were held to a draw against Perugia

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman played the entire duration for Reims as they drew against Angers.

Majeed Waris played the entire duration for Nantes in their 2-1 win over Marseille.

In the Ligue 2, John Boye played the entire duration FC Metz in their 2-1 win over Red Star to secure promotion to the Ligue 1

Ebenezer Assifuah warmed the bench as Le Havre as they lost to Chateauroux.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Ajaccio. Owusu Elisha played the entire duration for the winners.

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Luckassen Derrick missed the game for Hertha Berlin as they drew with Frankfurt.

Kassim Nuhu played the entire duration for Hoffenheim as they lost 4-1 to Wolfsburg

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz 05 against Hannover due to injury.

In the Bundesliga II, Antwi-Adjei Christopher scored for Paderbon in their 2-1 win over Holstein Kiel. Bernard Tekpetey was not included in the match day squad.

Bernard Tekpertey came off the bench in the 87th minute for Christopher Adjei-Antwi as Paderborn won 3-1 against Heidenheim

David Atanga saw 18 minutes of action for Greuther Furth as they lost to Magdeburg

Eric Berko lasted the entire duration for Dynamo Dresden in their 1-0 win over Ingolsradt

In the Budesliga III, Kyere-Mensah Bernard played the entire duration for Fortuna Koln as they lost to Wurzburger Kickers

Donkor Anton-Leander was on the bench for Hansa Rostock in their game against Lotte

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh lasted 79th minutes for LASK as they won 3-2 against Sturm Graz

BELGIUM

Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Painstil both featured for Genk as they picked a win away against Gent. Nana Asare lasted 74 minutes in the game for the losers

Ampomah Opoku played the entire duration for Waasland-Beveren in their 3-2 win over St.Gilloise.

Samuel Asamoah saw 68 minutes of action for St. Truiden as they drew 2-2 against Beerschot Wilrijk

Bernard Kumordzi saw 45 minutes of action for KV Kortrijk as they won 3-2 against Mouscron

Daniel Opare saw 20 minutes of action for Antwerp in their 2-1 win over St. Leige. Owusu Willian warmed the bench for Antwerp

Eric Ocansey lasted 76 minutes for Eupen as they lost to Westerlo by a lone goal.

In the Proximux League, Divine Naah and Ernest Agyiri were missing in action for Tubize against KSV Roselare.

BULGARIA

Samuel Inkoom played full throttle for Dunav Ruse as they drew 1-1 against Septemvri Sofia

CROATIA

Regan Obeng played the entire duration for Istra 1961 as they drew against Lok. Zagreb

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi saw 90 minutes of action for Pribram as they drew against Teplice

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu saw 25 minutes of action for Haladas in their 2-1 win over Kisvarda

Acosty Maxwell saw 63minutes of action for Rijeka in their 3-1 win over Rudes

Abraham Akwasi Frimpong won his first Hungarian league title with Frencvarosi on Saturday despite defeat to Budapest Honved.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was unused substitute for Atlas as they lost to Pachuca by a lone goal.

NETHERLANDS

Kevin Luckassen saw 3 minutes of action for Almere City in their 2-1 win over Jong PSV

Asumah Abubakar warmed the bench for Maastricht as they lost to Cambuur by 4-1

Rodney Antwi scored for FC Volendam as they drew against Telstar

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah both featured for Guimaraes as they lost to Sporting. Henry Medarious missed the game due to injury.

Emmanuel Hackman was introduced into the game in the 86th minute for Portimonense in their 1-0-win over Feirense.

In the Segunda Liga, Kwame Nsor lasted 84 minutes for Academico Viseu in their 3-1 win over Braga B

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong came off the bench in the 89th minute for Hibernian as they drew against Hearts.

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah lasted 90 minutes for Senica as they thrashed Trencin by 4-0. Osman Bukari played the entire duration for the losers while Mohammed Lamine missed the game for Trencin. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Benson Anang saw 76 minutes of action for Zilina as they were defeated by Michalovce. Sadam Sulley came off the bench to play some few minutes in the game for the Michalovce.

Apau Mitch saw 90 minutes of action for Slovan Bratislava as they lost to Dun.Streda by a lone goal

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashemiru and Musah Nuhu both featured for ST Gallen as they lost to FC Basel by 3-0

TURKEY

Andre Ayew lasted 65 minutes for Fenerbache as they drew against Trabzonspor. Caleb Ekuban came off the bench in the 74th minute for Trabzonspor

Lumor Agbenyenu missed for Gotzepe against Basaksehir due to injury. Joseph Attamah was also on the bench for Basaksehir

Asamoah Gyan warmed the bench for Kayerispor as they drew against Alanyaspor at home. Bernard Mensah missed the game for Kayerispor due to injury while Isaac Sackey lasted the entire duration for the away side.

USA

Abubakar Lalas played the entire duration for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win over Huston Dynamo. Harrison Afful missed the game due to injury.

Lateef Blessings lasted 90 minutes for Los Angeles FC as they drew against Seattle Sounders