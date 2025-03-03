Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Ayew, Zubairu, Tetteh, Owusu & Wriedt score as Semenyo wins MoTM in Bournemouth’s FA Cup victory

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a weekly roundup of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the world.

Details below capture the minutes and how the players fared over the weekend.

ENGLAND

In the FA Cup, Antoine Semenyo helped Bournemouth to progress to the next round of the tournament

Michael Baidoo was in action for Plymouth against Manchester City as his side lost 3-1 to exit the FA Cup

In League One, Tarique Fosu saw 68 minutes of action for Northampton in their 1-1 draw against Exeter

Ghanaian duo Kelvin Abrefa and Andy Yiadom featured in Reading’s 2-1 win over Wigan

Jojo Wollacott conceded two goals as Crawley lost to Cambridge United at home

In League Two, Albert Adomah saw 18 minutes of action for Walsall in their 1-0 loss to Swindon

SPAIN

In La Liga, Abdul Mumin saw 35 minutes of action for Rayo Vallecano in their 1-1 draw against Sevilla

Inaki Williams was in action for Athletic Bilboa as his side lost by a lone goal to Atletico Madrid

Ghana youth star Jerry Afriyie made his first appearance for Spanish club CD Lugo in their league game against SD Tarazona.

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan made a return from injury to feature in Venezia’s game against Atalanta which ended in a draw

Caleb Ekuban saw 24 minutes of action for Genoa in their 1-1 draw against Empoli

Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Empoli

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Andre Ayew scored and registered an assist in Le Havre’s 4-3 win over Lens on Saturday

Augustine Boakye came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes for St Etienne in their 3-1 loss to Nice

Ernest Nuamah made a brief appearance for Lyon in their 2-1 win over Brest

Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu featured in Auxerre’s 1-0 home defeat to Strasbourg

In Ligue II, Koffi Kouao saw 84 minutes of action for Metz in their 2-1 win over Amiens

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 67 minutes of action for Schalke in their slim win over Preussen Munster

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 17 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-0 loss to Paderborn

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah climbed off the bench to score for Vllaznia in their 2-2 draw against Laci

Razak Abalora kept a clean sheet for AF Elbasani in their 2-0 win over Partizani in round 27 of the Abissnet Superiore

Ghanaian duo Bismark Charles and Randy Dwumfour were involved in Skenderbeu Korca 3-0 win over Bylis

McCarthy Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Bylis

AUSTRIA

Emmanuel Agyeman saw 65 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-0 win over Hartberg

Paul Mensah saw 87 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-1 win over Tirol

Edmund Baidoo made a brief appearance for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Sturm Graz

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler Pro League, Christopher Bonsu Baah was in action for Genk in their 1-1 draw against Charleroi

Ghanaian duo Lawrence Agyekum and Francis Abu were involved in Cercle Brugge’ game against Antwerp which ended in a draw

Mohammed Fuseini climbed off the bench to score for Royale Union SG in their 4-1 win over Dender

CYPRUS

Clinton Doudou saw 67 minutes of action for Apollon Limassol in their 1-0 win over Achnas

Ghanaian duo Richard Ofori and Emmanuel Lomotey were involved in action for Achnas

CZECH

Patrick Kpozo saw five minutes of action for Ostrava in their 4-0 win over Ceske Budejovice

DENMARK

Abdul Sulemana made a brief appearance for Randers FC in their 1-1 draw against Aarhus

GREECE

Abdul Baba Rahman saw 90 minutes of action for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Asteras Tripolis

ISRAEL

Ghanaian duo Ebenezer Mamatah and Eugene Ansah were involved in SC Ashdod’s game against Netanya which ended in a draw

Godsway Donyoh saw 87 minutes of action for Hapoel Hadera as his side lost 3-2 to Maccabi Tel Aviv

ESTONIA

David Epton saw 90 minutes of action for Tammeka Tartu in their 2-1 win over Tallinna Kalev

Barnes Osei saw 90 minutes of action for Sakhnin in their 2-1 loss to Hapoel Haifa

Patrick Twumasi saw 65 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 2-1 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva

LITHUANIA

Kwadwo Asamoah was in action for FK Panevezys in their 3-1 loss to Siaulai FA

MALTA

Ghanaian duo Kwasi Zibo and Geoffrey Acheampong were in action for Sliema in their 1-0 loss to Marsaxlokk

NETHERLANDS

Kamal Sowah saw 19 minutes of action for NAC Breda in their 1-0 loss to Utrecht

Ibrahim Sadiq saw 15 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 3-1 loss to Heerenveen

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori saw 33 minutes of action for Moreirense in their 1-1 draw against Estrela

ROMANIA

Mohammed Umar saw 90 minutes of action for Poli Lasi in their 1-0 win over Petrolul

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench to score for OFK Beograd in their 2-0 win over Radnicki Nis

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for OFK Beograd

Ibrahim Tanko saw 46 minutes of action for Radnicki Nis

Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 4-1 win over Tekstilac Odzaci

Ebenezer Annan saw 78 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-0 win over IMT Novi Beograd

Kwaku Osei saw 67 minutes of action for Spartak Subotica in their 3-1 win over Vojvodina

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi was involved in Zilina’s 2-1 win over Banska Bystrica

Kelvin Ofori saw 67 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Slovan Brastislava

Rahim Ibrahim also played 74 minutes in the game for Slovan Brastislava

SLOVENIA

Benjamin Tetteh scored for Maribor in their 4-0 win over Radomlje

SWEDEN

Ezekiel Alladoh saw 90 minutes of action for Brommapojkarna in their 1-1 draw against Elfsborg

Terry Yegbe played 90 minutes for Elfsborg

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded four goals as St.Gallen were thumped by Winterthur on Saturday in round 26 of the the Swiss Super League

Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Servette in their 1-0 win over Lausanne

TURKEY

Musah Mohammed saw 90 minutes for Bodrumspor against Adana Demirspor which ended in a draw

Ghanaian duo Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah were involved in Kayserispor’s 2-0 defeat to Besiktas

Kwasi Wriedt scored and registered an assist for Sanliurfaspor in their 4-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor

Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes of action for Kasimpasa in their 3-3 draw against Galatasaray

Alexander Djiku saw five minutes of action for Fenerbache in their 3-0 win over Antalyaspor

Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Adanaspor in their 2-0 win over Ankaragucu

Kwabena Owusu played 90 minutes for Ankaragucu

USA

In the MLS, Forster Ajago climbed off the bench to score for Real Salt Lake in their 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders

Mohammed Sofo scored for the New York Red Bulls in their 2-0 win over Nashville SC

Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Los Angeles in their 1-0 win over New York City

Osman Bukari lasted 82 minutes in the game for Austin FC as they lost by a lone goal to Portland Timbers

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Willy Kumado were involved in San Diego’s game against St. Louis City which ended in a draw