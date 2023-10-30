Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Black Stars trio Ayew, Paintsil, Semenyo score for respective clubs

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, brings you a compilation of the performances of Ghanaian players abroad with their respective clubs.
Goals Galore for Ghanaian Players Worldwide
Ghanaian footballers continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess in various leagues.
Players to have scored:
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew was on target for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham
Jeffrey Schlupp played 59 minutes before he was substituted.
Mohamed Kudus made his first start and also played 90 minutes for West Ham in their 1-0 loss to Everton
Antoine Semenyo scored his second goal of the season in Bournemouth 2-1 win over Burnley
In the English Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana registered an assist in Southampton’s 3-1 win over Birmingham
Fatawu Issahaku saw 82 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over QPR
Albert Adomah saw 86 minutes of action for Leicester City
In League One, Andy Yiadom captained Reading in their 3-2 loss to Portsmouth
Kwame Poku was on target for Peterborough in their 4-2 win over Blackpool
SPAIN
In La Liga, Abdul Mumin scored his first goal of the season in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad
Inaki Williams played 90 minutes for Ath Bilbao in their 2-2 draw against Valencia
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 33 minutes for Huesca against Albacete which ended in a draw
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 45 minutes of action for Genoa in their 1-0 win over Salernitana
In Serie B, Joshua Tenkorang saw 29 minutes of action for Lecco in their 2-0 wni over Palermo
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Ransford Yeboah Konignsdorffer saw 85 minutes of action in Hamburg’s 3-3 draw against Kaiserslautern
Stephan Ambrosius was on the bench for Ransford
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis were in action for Lens in their 4-0 win over Nantes
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 loss to Nice
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens against Laval which ended in a draw
Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were both involved in Auxerre’s 1-0 defeat to Dunkerque
Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Caen in their 2-2 draw against Valenciennes
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Egnatia
Alfred Mensah saw 24 minutes of action for Partizani in their 1-0 win over Tueta
AUSTRIA
Paul Mensah was on the scoresheet for BW Linz in their 2-0 win over Wolfsberger AC
Augustine Boakye was in action for Wolfsberger
Forson Amankwah saw 19 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Altach
Mohammed Fusieni made a brief appearance for Sturm Graz in their 1-0 defeat to Austria Vienna
Ghanaian midfielder Winfred Amoah showcased his talent by scoring a remarkable goal, contributing to DSV Leoben's thrilling 3-2 victory over Flyeralarm Admira on a Saturday match.
AZERBAIJAN
Samuel Tetteh saw 58 minutes of action for Gabala against Sumqayit which ended in a draw
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil scored his third goal of the season In Genk’s 3-0 win over Kortrijk
Kamal Sowah was involved in St.Liege 3-1 loss to Gent
Isaac Nuhu featured in Eupen’s 2-0 win over Charleroi
Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 2-1 win over RWDM
BELARUS
Evans Mensah featured in Zhodino’s 1-0 win over Shakhtyor
Fard Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Isloch against Neman which ended in a draw
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Hebar
Carlos Ohene was involved in action for Hebar
CHINA
Abdul Aziz Yakubu was involved in Wuhan Three Towns 1-0 win over Shenzhen
CYPRUS
Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis as they picked a point against Alex Sarfo’s Zakakiou in the Cyta Championship on Sunday. Game ended in a 1-1 draw
Patrick Twumasi saw 33 minutes of action for Paphos in their 3-0 win against Apollon
Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Achnas in their 2-0 win against Doxa
Ernest Asante and Ernest were involved in the game for Doxa
Kingsley Sarfo was involved in APOEL’s 2-1 win over Karmiotissa
EGYPT
Ghanaian attacker Benjamin Bernard Boateng was on target again in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday when Al Ittihad Alexandra saw off Arab Contractors.
FINLAND
Edmund Arko-Mensah was on target for Honka in their 5-0 win over AC Oulu
GREECE
Lumor Agbenyenu saw 72 minutes of action for Kifisias in their 2-1 loss to Volos
HUNGARY
Kwabena Owusu played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros in their 3-0 win over Ujpest
LATVIA
Baba Musah lasted 66 minutes in the game for Riga FC in their 1-1 draw against Super Nova
Moses Bawa Zuure was involved in BFC Daugavplis 3-1 loss to RFS
LITHUANIA
Divine Naah saw 27 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 4-0 win over Hegelmann
MALTA
Propser Boakye Owusu, Kwasi Donsu, Hafiz Mohammed Akadom, Daniel Opoku, and Frank Boateng were all involved in Sirens’ game against Santa Lucia
Simon Zibo played the full throttle for Birkirkara in their 3-0 win over Balzan
Ghanaian duo Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah both featured in the game for Gudja in their 1-1 draw against Floriana
Karim Aboubakar climbed off the bench to help Sliema to a 1-0 win over Gzira
Seth Paintsil saw 12 minutes of action for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Valletta
NORWAY
Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Salomon Owusu were in action for Odds Bk in their 2-0 win over Hamkam
Gilbert Koomson saw 21 minutes of action for Sandefjord in their 1-1 draw against Brann
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng saw 70 minutes for of action for Rio Ave in their 4-3 loss to SC Farense
ROMANIA
Emmanuel Mensah scored a last-gasp equalizer to bag a brace for Club Sportiv Municipal Sighetu Marmatiei in the Romanian third-tier on Saturday, 28 October
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 3-2 win over Trencin
Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes for Trencin in that 3-2 defeat
Malik Abubakari saw 25 minutes of action for Slovan Bratislava in their 4-0 win over Kosice
SWEDEN
Frank Junior Adjei saw 45 minutes for Varnamo in their 3-1 win over Kalmar
Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were involved in Halmstad 1-1 draw against AIK
Emmanuel Agyemang-Duah and Alidu Hudu featured in AFC Eskilstuna’s 2-2 draw against Jonkoping
Benjamin Acquah saw 13 minutes of action for Helsingborg against Trelleborg which ended in a draw
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-1 win over Grasshoppers
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh saw 71 minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-1 draw against Lausanne Ouchy
Emmanuel Essiam climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Lausanne Ouchy
TURKEY
Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basaksehir in their 1-0 loss to Antalyaspor
Isaac Cofie made a brief appearance for Umraniyespor’s 1-0 loss to Adanaspor AS
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 70 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 1-0 loss to Bandirmaspor
In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo, Haqi Osman and Mohammed Musah were involved in Bodrumspor 2-1 loss to Boluspor
USA
In MLS play-offs. Emmanuel Boateng saw 16 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 3-1 loss to Philadelphia Union
In USL Championship, Prosper Kasim was on target for Birmingham in their 2-1 loss to Charleston
Moses Mensah was in action for Birmingham