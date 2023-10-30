Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Black Stars trio Ayew, Paintsil, Semenyo score for respective clubs

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, brings you a compilation of the performances of Ghanaian players abroad with their respective clubs.

Goals Galore for Ghanaian Players Worldwide

Ghanaian footballers continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess in various leagues.

Players to have scored..

Jordan Ayew was on target for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the English Premier League on Friday night.

Abdul Mumin scored his first goal of the season in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in the La Liga.

Paul Mensah was on the scoresheet for BW Linz in their 2-0 win over Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga

Joseph Paintsil scored his third goal of the season In Genk’s 3-0 win over Kortrijk in the Beligum Pro League.

Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Hebar in the Bulgiarian top-flight league.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew was on target for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 loss to Tottenham

Jeffrey Schlupp played 59 minutes before he was substituted.

Mohamed Kudus made his first start and also played 90 minutes for West Ham in their 1-0 loss to Everton

Antoine Semenyo scored his second goal of the season in Bournemouth 2-1 win over Burnley

In the English Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana registered an assist in Southampton’s 3-1 win over Birmingham

Fatawu Issahaku saw 82 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over QPR

Albert Adomah saw 86 minutes of action for Leicester City

In League One, Andy Yiadom captained Reading in their 3-2 loss to Portsmouth

Kwame Poku was on target for Peterborough in their 4-2 win over Blackpool

SPAIN

In La Liga, Abdul Mumin scored his first goal of the season in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad

Inaki Williams played 90 minutes for Ath Bilbao in their 2-2 draw against Valencia

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 33 minutes for Huesca against Albacete which ended in a draw

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 45 minutes of action for Genoa in their 1-0 win over Salernitana

In Serie B, Joshua Tenkorang saw 29 minutes of action for Lecco in their 2-0 wni over Palermo

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Ransford Yeboah Konignsdorffer saw 85 minutes of action in Hamburg’s 3-3 draw against Kaiserslautern

Stephan Ambrosius was on the bench for Ransford

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis were in action for Lens in their 4-0 win over Nantes

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont in their 1-0 loss to Nice

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens against Laval which ended in a draw

Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were both involved in Auxerre’s 1-0 defeat to Dunkerque

Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Caen in their 2-2 draw against Valenciennes

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against Egnatia

Alfred Mensah saw 24 minutes of action for Partizani in their 1-0 win over Tueta

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah was on the scoresheet for BW Linz in their 2-0 win over Wolfsberger AC

Augustine Boakye was in action for Wolfsberger

Forson Amankwah saw 19 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Altach

Mohammed Fusieni made a brief appearance for Sturm Graz in their 1-0 defeat to Austria Vienna

Ghanaian midfielder Winfred Amoah showcased his talent by scoring a remarkable goal, contributing to DSV Leoben's thrilling 3-2 victory over Flyeralarm Admira on a Saturday match.

AZERBAIJAN

Samuel Tetteh saw 58 minutes of action for Gabala against Sumqayit which ended in a draw

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil scored his third goal of the season In Genk’s 3-0 win over Kortrijk

Kamal Sowah was involved in St.Liege 3-1 loss to Gent

Isaac Nuhu featured in Eupen’s 2-0 win over Charleroi

Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 2-1 win over RWDM

BELARUS

Evans Mensah featured in Zhodino’s 1-0 win over Shakhtyor

Fard Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Isloch against Neman which ended in a draw

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win over Hebar

Carlos Ohene was involved in action for Hebar

CHINA

Abdul Aziz Yakubu was involved in Wuhan Three Towns 1-0 win over Shenzhen

CYPRUS

Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis as they picked a point against Alex Sarfo’s Zakakiou in the Cyta Championship on Sunday. Game ended in a 1-1 draw

Patrick Twumasi saw 33 minutes of action for Paphos in their 3-0 win against Apollon

Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Achnas in their 2-0 win against Doxa

Ernest Asante and Ernest were involved in the game for Doxa

Kingsley Sarfo was involved in APOEL’s 2-1 win over Karmiotissa

EGYPT

Ghanaian attacker Benjamin Bernard Boateng was on target again in the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday when Al Ittihad Alexandra saw off Arab Contractors.

FINLAND

Edmund Arko-Mensah was on target for Honka in their 5-0 win over AC Oulu

GREECE

Lumor Agbenyenu saw 72 minutes of action for Kifisias in their 2-1 loss to Volos

HUNGARY

Kwabena Owusu played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros in their 3-0 win over Ujpest

LATVIA

Baba Musah lasted 66 minutes in the game for Riga FC in their 1-1 draw against Super Nova

Moses Bawa Zuure was involved in BFC Daugavplis 3-1 loss to RFS

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah saw 27 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 4-0 win over Hegelmann

MALTA

Propser Boakye Owusu, Kwasi Donsu, Hafiz Mohammed Akadom, Daniel Opoku, and Frank Boateng were all involved in Sirens’ game against Santa Lucia

Simon Zibo played the full throttle for Birkirkara in their 3-0 win over Balzan

Ghanaian duo Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah both featured in the game for Gudja in their 1-1 draw against Floriana

Karim Aboubakar climbed off the bench to help Sliema to a 1-0 win over Gzira

Seth Paintsil saw 12 minutes of action for Hamrun in their 2-1 win over Valletta

NORWAY

Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Salomon Owusu were in action for Odds Bk in their 2-0 win over Hamkam

Gilbert Koomson saw 21 minutes of action for Sandefjord in their 1-1 draw against Brann

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng saw 70 minutes for of action for Rio Ave in their 4-3 loss to SC Farense

ROMANIA

Emmanuel Mensah scored a last-gasp equalizer to bag a brace for Club Sportiv Municipal Sighetu Marmatiei in the Romanian third-tier on Saturday, 28 October

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 3-2 win over Trencin

Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes for Trencin in that 3-2 defeat

Malik Abubakari saw 25 minutes of action for Slovan Bratislava in their 4-0 win over Kosice

SWEDEN

Frank Junior Adjei saw 45 minutes for Varnamo in their 3-1 win over Kalmar

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were involved in Halmstad 1-1 draw against AIK

Emmanuel Agyemang-Duah and Alidu Hudu featured in AFC Eskilstuna’s 2-2 draw against Jonkoping

Benjamin Acquah saw 13 minutes of action for Helsingborg against Trelleborg which ended in a draw

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 3-1 win over Grasshoppers

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh saw 71 minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-1 draw against Lausanne Ouchy

Emmanuel Essiam climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Lausanne Ouchy

TURKEY

Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basaksehir in their 1-0 loss to Antalyaspor

Isaac Cofie made a brief appearance for Umraniyespor’s 1-0 loss to Adanaspor AS

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 70 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 1-0 loss to Bandirmaspor

In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo, Haqi Osman and Mohammed Musah were involved in Bodrumspor 2-1 loss to Boluspor

USA

In MLS play-offs. Emmanuel Boateng saw 16 minutes of action for New England Revolution in their 3-1 loss to Philadelphia Union

In USL Championship, Prosper Kasim was on target for Birmingham in their 2-1 loss to Charleston

Moses Mensah was in action for Birmingham