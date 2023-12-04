Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Black Stars trio on target for respective clubs as Yeboah wins Eastern Conference Cup with Columbus Crew

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a round up of the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective league over the weekend.

Goals Galore.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

Mohammed Kudus scored his third goal of the season in West Ham United’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against West Ham

In the Championship, Fatawu Issahaku saw 29 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over West Brom

SPAIN

Ghana striker Inaki Williams continued his impressive form in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday, scoring the third goal in his Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their 4-0 defeat to Ath Bilbao

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 63 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 3-0 win over Salernitana

Ibrahim Sulemana saw 59 minutes of action for Cagliari in their 1-0 loss to Lazio

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Koffi Kouao saw 10 minutes of action for Metz in their 2-0 loss to Lille

Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 3-2 win over Lyon

Ernest Nuamah saw 85 minutes of action for Lyon in that defeat

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over St.Etienne

Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 3-2 win over Quevilly Rouen

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei made a significant impact, scoring the game-winning goal for VfL Bochum in their 3-1 triumph against Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon.

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt made a brief appearance for Vfl Osnabruck in their 4-0 loss to Schalke

Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger’s 2-2 draw against St.Pauli

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah saw 16 minutes of action for Partizani in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana

Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 win over Erzeni

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz

Abraham Boakye saw 90 minutes of action of Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 loss to Salzburg

Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Salzburg

AZERBAIJAN

Mohammed Kadiri scored in Araz’s 1-1 draw against Sabail

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu-Baah in their 2-2 draw against Gent

Denis Odoi climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win over St.Liege

Kamal Sowah saw 25 minutes of action St.Liege in their 2-0 win over Club Brugge

Isaac Nuhu saw 86 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-1 draw against Kortrijk

Nicholas Opoku saw 61 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-0 loss to Antwerp

Majeed Ashimeru was in action for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win over Westerlo

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for FC Minsk in their 2-1 loss to Isloch

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw 64 minutes of action for Ludogorets in their 5-0 win over Botev Vrasta

CYPRUS

Alex Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for AEZ Zakakiou 1-1 draw against Karmiotissa

Kingsley Sarfo saw 45 minutes of action for APOEL in their 5-0 win over Doxa

Ghanaian duo Ernest and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa

Patrick Twumasi saw 12 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 win over Paphos

Richard Ofori saw 17 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 loss to Paphos

Majeed Waris lasted 66 minutes for Anorthosis against AEK Larnaca which ended in a draw

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Odense

MALAYASIA

Ghanaian duo Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom were involved in Selangor’s 1-0 win over Kedah

MALTA

Simon Zibo was involved in Birkirkara’s 3-0 win over Hamrun

Seth Paintsil saw 21 minutes of action for Hamrun

Philip Agbado saw 72 minutes of action for Santa Lucia in their 1-0 loss to Mosta

Charles Agyemang, Hafiz Akadom, Frank Boateng, Kwasi Donsu, Prosper Owusu, Bismark Asare, Hasan Gomda were involved in Sirens in their 3-0 win over Balzan.

MOLDOVA

Rauf Abdul Mumuni saw 90 minutes of action for Balti in their 3-1 loss to Sheriff Tiraspol

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Ave in their 1-1 draw against Estrela

SAUDI ARABIA

Bernard Mensah scored the Al Taee in their 1-0 win over Al Fateh

SERBIA

Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar in their 2-0 win over Javor

Ibrahim Tanko saw 45 minutes of action for Javor

Sadick Abubakar played 90 minutes of action for Radnick in their 1-0 loss to Sp.Subotica

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-1 loss to Podbrezova

Samuel Gidi and Henry Addo were involved in Zilina’s 2-1 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable

NORWAY

Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Salomon Owusu were involved in Odd’s 4-1 win over Aalesund

Zakaria Mugeese saw five minutes of action for Odd

Gilbert Koomson made a brief appearance for Sandefjord in their 1-0 win over Lillestrom

In the SuperLig, Osman Bukari played 90 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-0 win over Napredak

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah saw 90 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Trabzonspor

Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to play five minutes of action for Ankaragucu

Jerome Opoku was on target for Basaksehir in their 3-2 loss to Rizespor

Kingsley Schindler made a brief appearance for Adana Demirspor in their 3-2 win over Samsunspor

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 78 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-0 win over Boluspor

Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win over Keciorengucu

USA

In MLS, Yaw Yeboah saw 75 minutes of action for Columbus Crew as they won the Eastern Conference Cup against FC Cincinnati 3-2