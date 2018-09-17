Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Boakye, Owusu, Gyasi, Tepketey, Paintsil score as Boadu, Danladi suffer injury blows

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed in abroad this weekend.

It was a lively weekend for Ghanaian players across the globe as some of them grabbed their debut goals for their respective clubs.

William Owusu Acheampong rose to the occasion when needed most following his maiden national call-up by netting a brace on his club return.

Despite ending on the losing part, Alfred Duncan and Kevin Boateng were magnificent for Sassuolo against Juventus. It's no surprise that many aficionados in the country are clamouring for their inclusion in the Ghana team.

Jordan Ayew is gradually winning over Crystal Palace fans with his new found form as he played full throttle for the first time in a Palace shirt and capped it with an assist in their win against Huddersfield.

David Atanga was easily the best Ghanaian player on the aforementioned days as he registered a hat-trick of assists for Greuther Furth in the win against Holstein Kiel.

Myron Boadu ended the weekend campaign on a sour note as he suffered an injury in AZ Alkmaar draw against Feyenoord.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew provided an assist for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win over Huddersfield. Collin Quaner missed the game for the losers through injury while Jeffrey Schlupp cameoed for the victors.

Christian Atsu was left out of Newcastle United squad that lost to Arsenal 2-1 at home to Arsenal.

Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute for Leicester City in their 4-2 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

Dennis Odoi played 90 minutes for Fulham FC in their 3-0 loss at Manchester City.

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom picked a booking but completed 90 minutes for Reading FC in their 3-2 win at Preston North End.

Albert Adomah played 65 minutes for Aston Villa in their 1-1 stalemate with Blackbrun Rovers.

In League One, Tarique Fosu was left out of Charlton Athletic team that recorded a 2-0 win over Bradford City.

Joe Dodoo was left out of the Blackpool squad that pipped Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at away.

Kwesi Appiah scored for AFC Wimbledon in their 3-2 home defeat against Scunthorpe.

In League Two, Hiram Boateng played 82 minutes for Exeter City in their 2-1 win at Mansfield.

Kobby Arthur was an unused substitute for Macclesfield in their 2-1 loss against Lincoln City. Bernard Mensah cameoed for the victors.

Kwame Thomas played 90 minutes for Solihull in their 2-0 win at Dover Athletic. Nortei Nortey also lasted full period for the losers but Kevin Lokko was not included in their squad.

Harold Odametey played full period of action for Maidenhead in their 3-0 win over Halifax Town. Nana Owusu cameoed for the victors.

Nana Ofori Twumasi lasted full throttle for Maidstone United in their 2-0 loss against Harrogate. Darius Osei was left out of losers squad.

GERMANY

Issah Abass was left out of FSV Mainz 05 in their 2-1 win over Augsburg.

Kasim Nuhu missed TSG Hoffenhiem squad that lost 2-1 against Dusseldorf.

Baba Rahman warmed the bench for Schalke 04 in their 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach.

In the Bundesliga 2, Gideon Jung missed SV Hamburg 3-2 win over Heidenheim through injury.

David Atanga registered an incredible three assists for Greuther Furth in their 4-1 win over Holstein Kiel. Kingsley Schindler played 90 minutes for the losers.

Bernard Tepketey opened his scoring account for SC Paderborn as they walloped FC Koln 3-5. Christian Adjei-Antwi played 88 minutes for the winners.

In the Bundesliga 3, Kelvin Weidlich played 90 minutes for Energie Cottbus in their goalless draw with Grossaspach.

Jan Gyamerah played full throttle for Bochum in their 6-0 hammering of Inglostadt. Agyemang Diawusie warmed the bench for the losers.

Phil Ofosu Ayeh was excluded from Hansa Rostock team that played 2-2 with 1860 Munich.

Steffen Nkansah warmed the bench for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-0 win over Jena.

Braydon Marvin Manu picked a direct red card for Hallescher in their 2-1 loss at Uerdingen.

Marcel Appiah missed VfL Osnabruck 1-0 defeat to Karlsruher through injury. The big centre-back is yet to kick a ball for the losers this term.

Daniel Kofi Kyere climbed off the bench to hit a brace for SV Wehen in their 3-0 win over Meppen.

Joseph Claude-Gyau warmed the bench for Duisburg in their 2-2 draw at Union Berlin.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey warmed the bench for Atletico Madrid as their poor form continued by drawing 1-1 with Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Emmanuel Boateng played 65 minutes for UD Levante in their 1-0 defeat at Espanyol. Raphael Dwamena was left out of the losers squad.

Mubarak Wakaso enjoyed full throttle for Deportivo Alaves in their 1-0 win over Real Valladolid. Patrick Twumasi cameoed for the victors.

In the Segunda Division, Richard Boateng played full throttle for Real Oviedo as they defeated Lugo 2-0 at away.

Yaw Yeboah was in dazzling form for CD Numancia in their 1-1 draw at Sporting Gijon. Isaac Cofie missed the game for Gijon through suspension.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah cameoed for Inter Milan as they were shocked 1-0 at the San Siro by old foes Parma.

Yusif Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Frosinone as they were thrashed 5-0 by Sampdoria.

Godfred Donsah missed Bologna 1-0 defeat at Genoa through injury.

Afriyie Acquah played 75 minutes for Empoli in their 1-0 loss against SS Lazio.

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Alfred Duncan lasted full throttle for Sassuolo as their unbeaten start to the campaign was ended by Juventus. The Bianconeri won 2-1 courtesy a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo with Kouma Babacar getting a consolation for the Neroverdi. Claud Adjapong warmed the bench for the losers.

Nicholas Opoku was an unused substitute for Udinese in their 1-1 stalemate with Torino.

In the Serie B, Bright Addae warmed the bench for Ascoli in their 1-0 win over Lecce.

Moses Odjer watched from the bench as his side Salernitana thrashed Padova 3-0 at home.

Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento Calcio in their 3-2 win at Venezia.

Emmanuel Gyasi was an unused substitute for Spezia in their 2-0 loss at Cremonese.

FRANCE

Majeed Waris played 86 minutes for Nantes in their goalless stalemate with Stade de Reims. Enock Kwateng palyed the entire duration for Nantes.

Lawrence Ati Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 loss at RC Lens. Grejohn Kyei was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Emmanuel Ntim was once again left out of Valenciennes squad that lost 4-2 at Grenoble.

Ebenezer Assifuah was an unused substitute for Le Havre in their 1-0 win at Nancy.

THE NETHERLANDS

Boadu Myron provided an assist for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw with Feyenoord. However, the youngster picked an injury and was substituted in the 34th minute.

Rodney Antwi warmed the bench for Volendam in their goalless draw with Oss.

Asumah Abubakar lasted 65 minutes for Maastricht in their 1-0 win at FC Eindhoven.

ALBANIA

Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbinah played their parts in FK Tirana 3-1 win over Luftetari Gjirokastra.

AUSTRIA

Seth Paintsil scored on his debut for Admira Wacker in their 3-2 home loss against Sturm Graz.

Samuel Tetteh did not make LASK Linz squad that drew goalless with Mattersberg.

In the Bundesliga II, Reuben Acquah scored LASK Linz juniors in their 2-1 defeat at Austria Vienna juniors.

Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for Ried in their 1-0 defeat at Floridsdorfer AC.

Paul Mensah played full 90 minutes for Kapfenberg as they were walloped 5-1 at Lafnitz.

Felix Adjei enjoyed 90 minutes for Wattens in their 2-0 win over Neudstadt.

BELGIUM

Opoku Amponsah played full throttle for Waasland Beveren while Eric Ocansey played 87 minutes for KAS Eupen as the game finished goalless.

Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Paintsil cameoed for KRC Genk in their 1-0 win over Anderlecht. Dennis Appiah played 64 minutes for the losers while Dauda Mohammed missed the game through injury but Francis Amuzu was left out of the their squad.

William Owusu Acheampong bagged a brace for Royal Antwerp as they hammered Zulte Waregem 5-1 at home. Daniel Opare warmed the bench for the victors.

Nana Akwesi Asare registered an assist for KAA Gent in their 2-1 home defeat to Sint Truiden. Samuel Asamoah played 90 minutes for the victors with compatriot Elton Acolatse lasted 60 minutes for them.

Divine Naah was substituted in the 90th minute for Tubize in their 3-1 win over OH Leuven. Kamal Sowah was not included in the losers matchday squad.

BULGARIA

Derrick Mensah was left out of Dunav Ruse matchday squad as they were beaten 4-2 at home by Etar.

Ishmael Baidu was not included in Septemvri squad that lost 1-0 at Beroe Zagora.

Edwin Gyasi scored after 14 seconds for CSKA Sofia in their 3-1 win over Cherno More.

Micheal Tawiah lasted 76 minutes for Vereya in their 2-1 loss at Ludogorets.

CHINA

Frank Acheampong missed Tianjin Teda 5-2 loss to Shanghai SIPG through injury.

CROATIA

Obeng Regan enjoyed full throttle for Istra 1961 as they beat his former side Inter Zapresic 2-1.

Maxwell Boadu Acosty was an unused substitute for Rijeka in their 1-1 draw with Osijek.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah enjoyed 90 minutes for Doxa in their 4-0 win over Alki Oroklini.

DENMARK

Emmanuel Oti Essigba returned from injury to cameo for Esbjerg fB in their 2-0 win over OB Odense.

Mohammed Kudus played full period of action for FC NOrdsjaelland in their 4-1 win over Randers. Godsway Donyoh played 70 minutes but Clinton Antwi and Abdul Mumin were unused substitutes for the victors.

Yaw Amankwah picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Hobro as they held Vendsyssel to a 1-1 stalemate. Collins Tanor is still waiting to make his debut for Hobro as he watched from the bench.

Micheal Baidoo was left out of Midtjylland team that beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 art home.

FINLAND

Samba Silla was left out of Jaro FF squad that defeated JKK 3-0 at home.

HUNGARY

Abraham Akwesi Frimpong missed Ferencvarosi 1-0 win at Honved through injury.

ISREAL

Leonard Owusu played as his side Ashdod defeated Hapoel Beer Sheva 1-0 at home.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played 88 minutes and picked a booking when his team Zhetysu Taldykorgan played out a 2-2 stalemate with Tobol.

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah rescued a point for Pieta Hotspurs in their 2-2 draw with Qormi.

MEXICO

Jacob Akrong played 90 minutes for Zacapetec in their 3-2 win over Atlas FC. Clifford Aboagye warmed the bench for the losers.

NORWAY

Gilbert Koomson registered an assist for SK Brann in their 3-1 win at Haugesund.

Adam Kwarasey captained Valeranga as they were defeated 3-2 at home by table toppers Rosenborg. Mohammed Abu lasted 74 minutes for the losers.

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah cameoed for IK Start in their 3-0 win over Lillestrom. Isaac Twum was left out of the victors squad.

PORTUGAL

Lumor Agbenyenu was left out of Sporting Lisbon matchday squad that beat Maritimo 3-0 at the Estadio Jose Avelarde.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played full 90 minutes for CS Universitatea Craiova in their 3-2 loss at Gez Metan Medias.

Joseph Mensah was again left out of Sespi squad as they defeated Concordia 3-0 at away.

RUSSIA

Kadiri Mohammed was deployed at the heart of midfield for Arsenal Tula as they overcame FK Sovetov Samara 4-0 at home.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh played 90 minutes for Dynamo Moscow in their 1-1 stalemate with Lokomotiv Moscow.

Rabiu Mohammed played full throttle for Anzhi Mackachkala as they were battered 4-0 by Krasnodar.

SAUDI ARABIA

Carlos Ohene played full throttle for Ohod in their 2-1 loss at Al-Ahli SC.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyapong came on in the 46th minute to help Hibernian beat Kilmarnock 3-2 at home.

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a brace on his return debut for Red Star Belgrade in their 6-0 hammering of Radnik. Francis Kyeremeh suffered an injury for the losers and had to be taken off with just 28 minutes on the clock. Rashid Sumaila and Ibrahim Tanko were not included in the victors matchday squad.

Samuel Afum was excluded from Spartak Subotica team that lost 1-0 to Napredak

Zakaria Suraka was left out of Dinamo Vranje team that were pipped 1-0 at home by Rad Beograd.

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah played 90 minutes for FK Senica in their 2-0 loss at home against AC Trencin. Osman Bukari also played full throttle for the victors.

Benson Annang played full throttle for MSK Zilina in their 2-1 win at Spartak Trnava.

Sulley Sadam lasted 61 minutes for Michalovce in their 2-1 loss at Sered.

SLOVENIA

Kingsley Boateng warmed the bench for NK Olimpija Ljubljana in their 2-0 win at Mura.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori picked a booking for Maritzburg United in their goalless draw with Bidvest Wits. Edwin Gyimah warmed the bench for Bidvest Wits.

Richard Kissi Boateng was excluded from SuperSport United team that lost 3-1 at Orlando Pirates.

Samuel Darpoh cameoed for Amazulu in their 3-3 stalemate with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Akosah Bempah scored a brace for Cape Town City FC U21 as they annihilated Maritzburg United U21 5-1 at away.

SWEDEN

Frank Arhin and Patrick Kpozo cameoed for OStersund FK in their 3-2 defeat against Malmo FF. Samuel Mensah warmed the bench for the losers.

Thomas Boakye played 90 minutes for Halmstad as they drew 1-1 at home with Varbergs.

Enoch Edu Kofi played full throttle for AIK in their 2-0 loss at Norrkoping.

Isaac Shaze played 82 minutes for Gefle IF as they lost 3-0 at home to Falkenbergs. Enoch Kwakwa was left out of the winners squad.

Prosper Kasim scored for Mjällby AIF in their 3-1 win over Oskarshamns AIK.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashimeru opened his scoring account for St Gallen when they thump lower-tier FC Muri 7-0 in the Swiss Cup.

Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich was left out of Young Boys squad that won 3-2 after extra time against Schaffhausen.

TURKEY

Sulley Muniru was an unused substitute for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 defeat at Besiktas.

Bernard Mensah picked a booking but lasted full 90 minutes for Kayserispor in their 2-0 loss at Goztepe. Asamoah Gyan was introduced in the 69th minute for the losers.

Andre Ayew played full period of action for Fenerbahce in their 1-0 win at Konyaspor.

Joseph Attamah was an unused substitute as his side Istanbul Basaksehir beat Antalyaspor 4-0 at home.

Jerry Akaminko was left out of Istanbulspor AS team that played 1-1 with Adanaspor AS.

Kamal Issah missed Eskisehirspor 4-1 defeat at Denizlispor through injury.

UKRAINE

Najeeb Yakubu was an unused sub for Vorskla Poltava in their 1-0 win at Karpaty.

USA

Charles Sapong lasted 64 minutes for Philadelphia Union as they were battered 4-1 at home by Montreal Impact. David Accam cameoed for the losers.

Ema Boateng picked a booking as a late substitute for LA Galaxy in their 5-3 loss at Toronto FC.

Lalas Abubakar picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their goalless draw at FC Dallas. Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah also played the entire of the game for the Crew.

Dominic Oduro cameoed for San Jose Earthquakes in their 5-1 loss at home to Sporting Kansas City.

Abu Danladi suffered injury setback for Minnesota United in their 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake.

Latif Blessing cameoed for Los Angeles FC in their 1-1 draw with New England Revolution.

Chris Odoi Atsem missed DC United 3-3 draw with New York Red Bulls through injury.

Johan Kappelhof played 90 minutes for Chicago Fire in their 4-0 win over Orlando City FC.

In the USL, Dominic Oduro picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Tampa Bay Rowdies in their 1-0 win over Atlanta United 2.

Geoffrey Acheampong picked a booking but played full throttle for LA Galaxy 2 in their 1-0 loss at Reno. Emmanuel Appiah was left out of the losers squad.

Solomon Asante lasted full action for Phoenix Rising in their 1-0 win at Seattle 2. Gladson Awako was introduced in the 58th minute for the victors.

Isac Osae was introduced at half time while Shaibu Haruna cameoed for Penn FC in their 1-0 home defeat to North Carolina. Prince Baffoe was left out of the losers squad.

By: @ReubenObodai on Twitter