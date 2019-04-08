Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Boakye-Yiadom scores 11th league goal ,Fameyah grabs a brace as Muntari and Essien both feature for their respective clubs

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues this weekend.

As the season progresses, players will be hoping to be selected for upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

I start off with, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom hit a brace for Red Star Belgrade as they thump Proleter 4-0 in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday night. The 27-year old has now scored 11 goals this season.

Joel Fameyeh came off the bench to score a brace for Dinamo Brest in their 3-1 win over Dnepr in the Belarusian Premier League.

Sulley Muntari returned to the field for Albacete as he lasted 64 minutes in the game against Alcorcon.

Michael Essien made his debut for Sabail FK in the Azerbaijani Premier League over the weekend.

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

England

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp played the entire duration as Crystal Palace beat Newcastle by a lone goal. Jordan Ayew warmed the bench for Palace as Christian Astu was introduced into the game in injury time.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester City game against Huddersfield due to injury

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost to Hull City by 3-1

Albert Adomah scored in Aston Villa’s 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. He was booked in the game as well.

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in Charlton Athletic match day squad against Plymouth

Joe Dodoo missed Blackpool’s game against Luton

In League Two, Immanuelson Duku scored for FC Halifax as they drew with Leyton Orient.

Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Odametey Harold played the entire duration for Maidenhead as they lost to Barnet by 1-0.

Hiram Boateng saw 8 minutes of action for Exeter City as they drew against Cheltenham

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Morecambe

In the National League, Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Aldershot as they drew against Bromley

Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors game against Hartlepool

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng was unused substitute for Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid by 2-0. Thomas Partey played the entire duration as well as picked a booking in the game.

Raphael Dwamena missed Levante’s game against SD Huesca

Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi were both introduced into the game for Alaves in the second half as they were held to a draw by Leganes.

In the Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie played the full throttle for Gijon in their 1-0 win over Tenerife.

Sulley Muntari returned to the field for Albacete as he lasted 64 minutes in the game against Alcorcon.

Yaw Yeboah was introduced into the game in the 55th minute for Numancia as they lost 2-0 to Gimnastic

ITALY

In the Seire A, Rahman Chibsah played the full throttle for Frosinone in their 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

Nicholas Opoku played the entire duration for Udinese in their 3-2 win over Empoli. Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu was unused substitute in the game.

Afriyie Acquah was not included in the match day squad of Empoli.

Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle for Inter Milan as they drew against Atlanta.

Alfred Duncan featured for Sassuolo in their 2-2 draw game against Lazio

In Serie B, Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench for Benevento in their 4-2 win over Perugia.

Bright Addai played the entire duration for Ascoli in their 2-1 win over Pescara

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman played the full throttle for Reims against Lille.

Majeed Waris returned to action as he saw 85 minutes of action for Nantes in 1-0 defeat by Toulouse

In the Ligue 2, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was not included in the match day squad for Sochaux against Paris FC

Ebenezer Assifuah saw 71 minutes of action for Le Havre against Niort

GERMANY

Kassim Nuhu was not included in the match day squad for Hoffenheim in their 4-0 win over Augsburg.

Derrick Luckassen missed Hertha Berlin game against Dusseldorf.

In the Bundesliga II, Bernard Tekpetey and Antwi-Adjei Christopher both featured for Paderbon as they drew against Sandhausen.

Erich Berko lasted the entire duration for SG Dynamo Dresden as they drew against Union Berlin

David Atanga was introduced into the game for Greuther Furth in the 43rd minute as they won 2-1 over Darmstadt.

In the Budesliga III, Kelvin Weidlich played the entire duration for Energie Cottbus against Jena

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh saw 27 minutes of action for SV Wehen as they lost to Zwickau. Fellow compatriot Agyemang Diawusie was not included in the match day squad.

Braydon Manu saw 24 minutes of action for Hallescher against Wurzburger Kickers.

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was not included in the match day squad for Wurzburger Kickers.

THE NETHERLANDS

Leeroy Owusu lasted the entire duration for De Graafschap in their 1-1 draw AZ Alkmaar. Myron Boadu was not included in AZ Alkmaar match day squad.

Jonathan Opoku was introduced into the game for VVV Venlo in the 75th minute as they lost to Feyenoord by 3-1.

Dauda Mohammed was introduced into the game in the 72nd minute for Vitesse as they drew against PSV. Cody Gakpo saw 10 minutes of action for PSV.

In the Eerste Divisie, Rodney Antwi featured for in FC Voledem as they drew with Oss.

Asumah Abubakar was not included in the match day for Maastricht against Eindhoven.

Kevin Luckassen saw 8 minutes of action for Almere City in their game against Jong Utrecht

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh came off the bench for LASK Links in the 67th minute as they lost to Salzburg.

BELGIUM

Bernard Kumordzi was introduced into the game in the 80th minute for KV Kortrijk in their 4-2 win over Waregem.

Nana Ampomah missed Waasland-Beveren humiliating defeat against St. Gilloise. The game ended 5-1.

Samuel Asamoah played full the throttle for Sint Truiden as they drew 2-2 against Westerlo. Elton Acolatse missed the game

Joseph Paintsil came off the bench to play for Genk as they won 2-1 against Gent. Joseph Aidoo was unused substitute in the game. Nana Akwesi Asare played the entire duration for the losers.

Daniel Opare featured for Antwerp in their 2-1 win over Anderlecht. Owusu Willian lasted 57th minutes in the game.

Eric Ocansey lasted 84 minutes in KAS Eupen game against Charleroi which they lost by a lone goal.

In the Proximux League, Divine Naah lasted 62 minutes for Tubize as they were held to a draw against Lommel SK

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi saw 22 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia against Ludogorets which ended in a draw.

CROATIA

Maxwell Acosty warmed the bench for Rijeka as they lost to Gorcia by a lone goal.

Nasiru Moro was not included in NK Gorica match day squad.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah was red carded in Doxa’s game against Anorthosis

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi saw 27 minutes of action for Pribram against Opava

.

DENMARK

Danny Amankwaah saw 15 minutes of action for Sonderjyske as they lost heavily against Vejle

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu lasted 75 minutes for Haladas in their 1-0 win over DVTK

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was not included in the match day squad for Atlas as they picked a win over Veracruz.

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso scored for Guimaraes in their 4-0 win over Chaves. Joseph Amoah and Henry Medarious missed the action for Guimaraes through injury.

Ahmed Said Ahmed was not included in the match day squad of Rio Ave against Sporting

In the Segunda Liga, Kwame Nsor came off the bench to score for Academico Viseu as they lost to CD Cova da Piedade.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played the entire duration for U Craiova 1948 CS as they drew against CFR Cluj

Richard Gadze lasted 65 minutes for Voluntari as they drew with Calarasi in the Liga 1

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian 2-1 win over Hearts due to injury.

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu played the entire duration for Cukaricki as they were held to a draw against Mladost.

Boakye Yiadom gabbed a brace for Red Star Belgrade in their 4-0 win over Proleter. Rashid Sumaila was left out of the matchday squad. Joseph Bempah saw 13 minutes of action for the losers.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Annang played full throttle for MSK Zilina as they lost by a lone goal to Dun Streda.

Patrick Asmah played the full throttle for Senica as his side won 3-0 over Trencin. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica. Osman Bukari lasted 90 minutes for the losers whilst Mohammed Lamine was not included in the match day squad for Trencin.

Ibrahim Rabiu came off the bench in the 84th minute for Slovan Bratislava in their 4-1 win over Michalovce. Sadat Sulley came off the bench to score for Michalovce.

Mitch Apau missed the game due to injury.

SWEDEN

Samuel Mensiro warmed the bench while Frakn Arhin missed the game for Ostersunds over the weekend

Nasiru Mohammed saw 78 minutes of action for Hacken BK in their 2-1 win over Helsingborg. Kwame Kizito was not included in the winners’ squad.

SWITZERLAND

Ashimeru Majeed and Nuhu Mensah featured for St. Gallen in their 1-0 win over Xamax.

In the Challenge League, Kwadwo Duah was introduced into the game in the 81st minute as Servette drew against Hil.

TURKEY

Caleb Ekuban scored his fifth goal of the season for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Antalyaspor on Friday.

Andre Ayew was introduced into the game for Fenerbahçe in 46th minute against Ankaragucu.

Lumor played the full throttle for Gotzepe against Akhisar Belediyespor. Elvis Manu also lasted the entire duration for the away side.

Joseph Attamah played the entire duration for Basaksehir in their 2-0 win over Konyaspor

Asamoah Gyan and Bernard Mensah both missed Kayerispor 3-1 win over Sivasspor due to injury

In the Super Lig II, Mahatma Otoo was not included in the match day squad of Umraniyespor as they drew with Hatayspor

USA

Ebenezer Ofori warmed the bench as New York City drew against Montreal Impact.

Latif Blessing played the full throttle for Los Angeles FC in their 4-0 win over DC United

Jonathan Mensah featured for Columbus Crew against New England Revolution. Abubakar Lalas was unused substitute in the game whilst Harrison Afful missed the game due to injury

David Accam saw 67 minutes of action for Philadelphia Union in their 2-1 win over FC Dallas

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM/ @herbertgh