Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Boakye-Yiadom scores hat-trick, Tekpetey, Fameyeh on target for respective clubs 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.
Players to have scored...
English-born Ghanaian forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante has scored for the second game running as West Bromwich Albion cruise to victory against Middlesborough.
Jordan Ayew proved once again to be Crystal Palace's creative spark after serving the assist for Joachim Andersen's goal in the game against Brentford.
Young Ghanaian forward Kwame Poku was on target for the second time this season when Peterborough United lost to Derby County in the English League One on Saturday.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo lasted 45 minutes in Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham
Thomas Partey played just 55 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Fulham
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace 1-1 away draw against Brentford
In Championship, English-born Ghanaian youngster Samuel Amo-Ameyaw was in action for Southampton in their 2-1 win over QPR
Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for QPR
Andy Yiadom also came on as a substitute to play in Reading’s 2-1 defeat to Exter
Kwame Poku was on target for Peterborough in their 4-2 defeat to Derby
In League Two, Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town as they were thrashed 6-0 by Swindon
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they lost by a lone goal to Real Madrid
Baba Iddrisu played the full throttle for Almeria in their 1-1 draw against Cadiz
Inaiki Williams was involved in Athletic Bilbao in their 4-2 win over Betis
In the Segunda division, Dauda Mohammed saw 34 minutes of action for Tenerife in their 1-0 loss to Zaragoza
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was on target for Fiorentina in their 2-2 draw against Lecce
Caleb Ekuban saw 21 minutes of action for Genoa in 1-0 win over Lazio
In Serie B, Felix Afena-Gyan came on as a substitute to play in Cremonese 1-0 defeat to Bari
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Salis Abdul Samed saw 45 minutes of action for Lens in their 3-1 loss to PSG
Alidu Seidu saw 90 minutes of action for Clermont in their 1-0 loss to FC Metz
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost by 2-0 to Bordeaux
Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu both featured in the game for Auxerre against Grenoble which ended in a draw
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 32 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Dortmund
Braydon Marvin Manu saw 66 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 4-1 loss to Union Berlin
In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt led the lines for VFL Osnabruck in their 2-1 defeat to Hansa Rostock
Ransford Yeboah and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in Hamburg 1-0 win over Hannover 96
ALBANIA
Randy Dwumfour helped Skenderbeu to a 1-0 win over Egnatia
Raphael Dwamena was in action for Egnatia
AUSTRIA
Mohammed Fuseini was in action for Sturm Graz in their 4-1 win over BW Linz
Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz
Forson Amankwah climbed off the bench to help Salzburg secure a 2-1 away win over Wolfsberger
Augustine Boakye was shown a red card in the game for Wolfsberger
Ibrahim Mustapha saw 76 minutes of action for LASK in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna
BELGIUM
Joselpho Barnes was in action for St.Truiden as they lost 2-0 to Cercle Brugge
Issah Nuhu was on target for Eupen in their 3-1 win over Leuven
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey was on the scoresheet for Ludogorets in their 5-0 win against Beroe
Carlos Ohene was in action for Hebar in their 4-3 loss to Lok. Plovdiv
CHINA
Mubarak Wakaso played the full throttle for Shenzhen in their 2-1 defeat to Shandong Taishan
CROATIA
Michael Agbekpornu played 70 minutes for Slaven Belupo in their 2-2 draw against Gorcia
CYPRUS
Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou 2-0 defeat to Anorthosis
Majid Waris played 74 minutes for Anorthosis before he was substituted.
DENMARK
Ibrahim Osman saw 81 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 3-0 win over Midtylland
FINLAND
Bismark Ampofo was on target for Inter Turku in their 2-1 win against Lahti
David Agbo was in action for Inter Turku
Kingsley Ofori scored in SJK 3-2 win over Mariehamn.
Terry Yegbe was in action for Mariehamm
Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah were involved in VPS 2-1 win over KTP
ISRAEL
Gideon Akuowua saw 69 minutes of action for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem
LATVIA
Baba Musah was in action for Riga FC as they won by a lone goal against Valmiera
MALAYASIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored a hat-trick in Selangor big win against Kelantan in the Malaysian Super League
PORTUGAL
Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their big defeat to SC Farense in the Liga Portugal
RUSSIA
Joel Fameyeh climbed off the bench to score for Rubin Kazan in their 2-2 draw against Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Premier League
SERBIA
Osman Bukari was involved in Crvena Zvezda’s 3-2 defeatto FK Vozdovac
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim scored in Trencin’s 2-2 draw against Podbrezova in the NIKE LIGA
Mark Assinor played 25 minutes for Podbrezova in the game
Henry Addo and Samuel Gidi were both in action for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable
SWITZERLAND
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh saw 71 minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-1 draw against St.Gallen
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen
TURKEY
Haqi Osman enjoyed some game minutes for Bodrumspor in their 1-0 loss to Genclerbirligi
Prince Obeng Ampem helped Eyupspor to a 5-0 win over Tuzlaspor
Philip Awuku lasted the entire duration for Tuzlaspor
USA
In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku saw 87 minutes of action for Montreal in their 1-0 win over New England Revolution
Yaw Yeboah saw 84 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win over Toronto FC
Eugene Ansah was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win against Austin FC
In the USL Championship, Elvis Amoh saw 71 minutes of action for Loundon United in their 2-0 loss to El Paso
Solomon Asante saw 85 minutes of action for Indy Eleven in their 2-1 win over Loudoun
Rashid Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for FC Tulsa in their 2-1 loss to Nex Mexico
Illal Osumanu saw 74 minutes of action for Pittsburgh Riverhounds against San Antonio
Eric Oteng was involved in Las Vegas Lights 3-2 loss to Phoenix Rising