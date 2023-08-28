Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Boakye-Yiadom scores hat-trick, Tekpetey, Fameyeh on target for respective clubs 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.

Players to have scored...

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo lasted 45 minutes in Bournemouth’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham

Thomas Partey played just 55 minutes in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Fulham

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace 1-1 away draw against Brentford

In Championship, English-born Ghanaian youngster Samuel Amo-Ameyaw was in action for Southampton in their 2-1 win over QPR

Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 17 minutes for QPR

Andy Yiadom also came on as a substitute to play in Reading’s 2-1 defeat to Exter

Kwame Poku was on target for Peterborough in their 4-2 defeat to Derby

In League Two, Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town as they were thrashed 6-0 by Swindon

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they lost by a lone goal to Real Madrid

Baba Iddrisu played the full throttle for Almeria in their 1-1 draw against Cadiz

Inaiki Williams was involved in Athletic Bilbao in their 4-2 win over Betis

In the Segunda division, Dauda Mohammed saw 34 minutes of action for Tenerife in their 1-0 loss to Zaragoza

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan was on target for Fiorentina in their 2-2 draw against Lecce

Caleb Ekuban saw 21 minutes of action for Genoa in 1-0 win over Lazio

In Serie B, Felix Afena-Gyan came on as a substitute to play in Cremonese 1-0 defeat to Bari

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Salis Abdul Samed saw 45 minutes of action for Lens in their 3-1 loss to PSG

Alidu Seidu saw 90 minutes of action for Clermont in their 1-0 loss to FC Metz

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost by 2-0 to Bordeaux

Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu both featured in the game for Auxerre against Grenoble which ended in a draw

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 32 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Dortmund

Braydon Marvin Manu saw 66 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 4-1 loss to Union Berlin

In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt led the lines for VFL Osnabruck in their 2-1 defeat to Hansa Rostock

Ransford Yeboah and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in Hamburg 1-0 win over Hannover 96

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour helped Skenderbeu to a 1-0 win over Egnatia

Raphael Dwamena was in action for Egnatia

AUSTRIA

Mohammed Fuseini was in action for Sturm Graz in their 4-1 win over BW Linz

Paul Mensah was in action for BW Linz

Forson Amankwah climbed off the bench to help Salzburg secure a 2-1 away win over Wolfsberger

Augustine Boakye was shown a red card in the game for Wolfsberger

Ibrahim Mustapha saw 76 minutes of action for LASK in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna

BELGIUM

Joselpho Barnes was in action for St.Truiden as they lost 2-0 to Cercle Brugge

Issah Nuhu was on target for Eupen in their 3-1 win over Leuven

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey was on the scoresheet for Ludogorets in their 5-0 win against Beroe

Carlos Ohene was in action for Hebar in their 4-3 loss to Lok. Plovdiv

CHINA

Mubarak Wakaso played the full throttle for Shenzhen in their 2-1 defeat to Shandong Taishan

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu played 70 minutes for Slaven Belupo in their 2-2 draw against Gorcia

CYPRUS

Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou 2-0 defeat to Anorthosis

Majid Waris played 74 minutes for Anorthosis before he was substituted.

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman saw 81 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 3-0 win over Midtylland

FINLAND

Bismark Ampofo was on target for Inter Turku in their 2-1 win against Lahti

David Agbo was in action for Inter Turku

Kingsley Ofori scored in SJK 3-2 win over Mariehamn.

Terry Yegbe was in action for Mariehamm

Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah were involved in VPS 2-1 win over KTP

ISRAEL

Gideon Akuowua saw 69 minutes of action for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem

LATVIA

Baba Musah was in action for Riga FC as they won by a lone goal against Valmiera

MALAYASIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored a hat-trick in Selangor big win against Kelantan in the Malaysian Super League

PORTUGAL

Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their big defeat to SC Farense in the Liga Portugal

RUSSIA

Joel Fameyeh climbed off the bench to score for Rubin Kazan in their 2-2 draw against Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Premier League

SERBIA

Osman Bukari was involved in Crvena Zvezda’s 3-2 defeatto FK Vozdovac

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim scored in Trencin’s 2-2 draw against Podbrezova in the NIKE LIGA

Mark Assinor played 25 minutes for Podbrezova in the game

Henry Addo and Samuel Gidi were both in action for Zilina in their 3-2 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh saw 71 minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-1 draw against St.Gallen

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen

TURKEY

Haqi Osman enjoyed some game minutes for Bodrumspor in their 1-0 loss to Genclerbirligi

Prince Obeng Ampem helped Eyupspor to a 5-0 win over Tuzlaspor

Philip Awuku lasted the entire duration for Tuzlaspor

USA

In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku saw 87 minutes of action for Montreal in their 1-0 win over New England Revolution

Yaw Yeboah saw 84 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win over Toronto FC

Eugene Ansah was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win against Austin FC

In the USL Championship, Elvis Amoh saw 71 minutes of action for Loundon United in their 2-0 loss to El Paso

Solomon Asante saw 85 minutes of action for Indy Eleven in their 2-1 win over Loudoun

Rashid Tetteh saw 90 minutes of action for FC Tulsa in their 2-1 loss to Nex Mexico

Illal Osumanu saw 74 minutes of action for Pittsburgh Riverhounds against San Antonio

Eric Oteng was involved in Las Vegas Lights 3-2 loss to Phoenix Rising