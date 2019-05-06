Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Boakye-Yiadom, Sumaila win Serbian League, Nsor grabs 14th league goal of the season

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues this weekend.

The season is about wrapping up and most Ghanaian players abroad have intensified their performances as they hope to make it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The 23-man squad is been battled for by thousands of players at home and abroad.

GHANAsoccernet brings to you how these players fared in their respective leagues.

I start off with, Boakye Yiadom and Rasheed Sumaila who secured the league title with Crevena Zvezda over the weekend as they won 1-0 against Mladost on Sunday. The Ghanaian striker was instrumental for his side scoring 13 goals in 15 matches this season.

Kwame Nsor scored his 14th league goal for Academico Viseu in their 3-1 win over Estoril in the Portuguese Segunda Liga on Sunday.

Samuel Tetteh scored for Lask Linz in their 3-0 win over AC Wolfsberger.

England

In the Premier League, Jordan Ayew saw 77 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win over Cardiff. Jordan. Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury.

Christian Astu scored for Newcastle despite losing 3-2 to Liverpool on Saturday. Atsu levelled it up for Newcastle in the 20th minute after Liverpool had taken the lead.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah played the entire duration for Aston Villa as they drew against Norwich

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in Charlton Athletic match day squad against Rochdale

Joe Dodoo warmed the bench for Blackpool as they lost to Gillingham

In League Two, Hiram Boateng played the entire duration for Exeter City as they drew against Forest Green

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Cambridge United

In the National League, Immanuelson Duku played the entire duration for FC Halifax in their 2-0 win over AFC Fylde

Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors squad against AFC Fylde.

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng played the entire duration for Barcelona as they lost 2-0 to Celta Vigo.

Raphael Dwamena missed Levante’s game against Rayo Vallecano

Thomas Partey warmed the bench for Atletico Madrid as they suffered a 3-0 defeat by Espanyol

Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi came off the bench for Alaves as they lost to Real Sociedad.

In the La Liga 2, Sulley Muntari warmed the bench for Albacete as they drew against Numancia. Yaw Yeboah came off the bench in the 77th minute for Numancia

Isaac Cofie played the entire duration for Gijon against Mallorca. Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle for Inter Milan as drew against his former side Udinese. Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu was unused substitute in the game for Udinese

In the Serie B, Bright Addai scored for Ascoli as they lost Palermo.

Bright Gyamfi was unused substitute for Benevento as they drew against Padova

Emmanuel Besea saw 79 minutes of action for Venezia as drew 2-2 against Pescara

Emmanuel Gyasi was substituted in the 89th minute for Spezia as they defeated Crotone by 2-0

Moses Odjer warmed the bench for Salernitana as they lost 2-1 against Cosenza

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman was substituted in the 64th minute for Reims as they lost 3-0 against Nimes

Majeed Waris lasted 78th minutes for Nantes in their 3-0 win over Dijon

In the Ligue 2, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 3-0 win over Valenciennes.

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench in the 77th minute for Le Havre as they drew against GFC Ajaccio

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for Sochaux as they lost at home to Red Star

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Luckassen Derrick missed the game for Hertha Berlin against Stuttgart

Kassim Nuhu saw 24 minutes of action for Hoffenheim as they drew against Mochengladbach

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz 05 against RB Leipzig due to injury.

In the Bundesliga II, Bernard Tekpetey saw 30 minutes of action for Paderbon in their 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld. Antwi-Adjei Christopher played the entire duration for Paderbon

Eric Berko lasted the entire duration for Dynamo Dresden in their 2-1 win over St. Pauli

In the Budesliga III, Kyere-Mensah Bernard played the entire duration for Fortuna Koln as they lost to Wurzburger Kickers

Donkor Anton-Leander was on the bench for Hansa Rostock in their game against VFL Osnabruck

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh scored for Lask Linz in their 3-0 win over AC Wolfsberger

BELGIUM

Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration for Genk in their 4-0 win over Antwerp. Fellow compatriot Joseph Painstil warmed the bench for Genk. Owusu William was introduced into the game for Antwerp 72nd minute while Daniel Opare was unused substitute

Nana Asare played the entire duration for Gent as they lost to Club Brugge.

Ampomah Opoku played the entire duration for Waasland-Beveren as they lost to Kortrijk. Bernard Kumordzi played the entire duration for the winners

Samuel Asamoah lasted the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 2-0 win over Charleroi

Eric Ocansey lasted 67 minutes for Eupen in their 3-2 win over Oostende

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi scored for CSKA Sofia as they defeated Cherno More by 3-1

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell scored for Rijeka as they thrashed Istra 1961 7-0. Regan Obeng warmed the bench for the losers.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi saw 17 minutes of action for Pribram as they lost to Slovacko by 5-1

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu saw 24 minutes of action for Haladas as they drew against Paks

NETHERLANDS

Kevin Luckassen warmed the bench for Almere City as they were thrashed by Almere City by 8-0

Asumah Abubakar saw 221 minutes of action for Maastricht as they drew with Nijmegen

Rodney Antwi saw 71 minutes of action for FC Volendam as they drew against Roda

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was unused substitute for Portimonense as they lost heavily to Benfica by 5-1

Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah both featured for Guimaraes as they drew against Nacional

In the Segunda division, Kwame Nsor scored for Academico Viseu in their game against Estoril.

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played the entire duration for U Craiova as they lost 2-0 against FCSB

Gadze Richard saw 90 minutes of action for Voluntari as they drew against Poli lasi

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was missing in action for Crevan Zvezda over the weekend due to injury. Rasheed Sumaila was not included in the match day squad.

Samuel Owusu lasted the entire duration for Cukaricki in their 3-0-win Proleter. Joseph Bempah saw 90 minutes of action for the losers.

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah was not included in the match day squad for Senica in their 2-0 win over Trnava. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Osman Bukari and Mohammed Lamine both featured for Trencin as they lost 4-1 against Nitra

Benson Anang saw 76 minutes of action for Zilina as they were defeated by Michalovce.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashemiru and Musah Nuhu both featured for ST Gallen in their 1-0 win over Grasshoppers

TURKEY

Andre Ayew came off the bench for Fenerbache in the 88th minute as they won the game by 3-1 against Kasimpasa

Joseph Attamah was also on the bench for Basaksehir as they drew against Sivasspor

Lumor Agbenyenu missed the game for Goztepe due to injury against Antalyaspor

USA

David Accam came off the bench to score for Philadelphia Union as they thrashed New England Revolution by 6-1

Latif Blessing played the entire duration for Los Angeles as they drew against Chicago Fire

Jonathan Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Columbus Crew as they lost against DC United. Harrison Afful missed the game due to injury