Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap up: Boateng, Duncan, Adjapong shine for Sassuolo, Partey excels for Atlético Madrid as Asamoah endures difficult day in Bergamo

European football specialist, Reuben Obodai brings you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed for their various clubs across the globe this weekend.

Here is our update on who played and those missing in action:

Thomas Partey proved his mettle once again for Atlético Madrid as he created and netted in the win against against Athletic Bilbao.

Kwadwo Asamoah's defensive frailties as a left-back came to bear during Inter Milan thrashing at Atalanta. The versatile midfielder exhibited a lackluster performance.

Asamoah Gyan continued his bench warming role for Keyserispor in the loss against Galatasary.

Alfred Duncan and Kevin-Prince Boateng are both enjoying their football at the moment for Sassuolo after another stellar outing against SS Lazio.

ENGLAND

Huddersfield played a 1-1 draw with Wast Ham. German born Ghanaian Collin Quaner missed the game for Huddersfield through injury.

Jordan Ayew played 90 minutes while Jeffery Schlupp was a 67th minute substitute for Crystal Palace when they lost 1-0 to Tottenham.

Daniel Amartey was missing for Leicester due to injury when they played a goalless draw game with Burnley.

Newcastle United won the second week running by defeating Bournemouth 2-1. Christian Atsu cameoed for the victors.

In the Championship, Albert Adomah was booked for Aston Villa in their 3-0 win against Derby County.

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading FC when they drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town.

FA Cup: Harold Odametey played full throttle while Nana Owusu was brought on in the 54 minute for Maidenhead when they lost 4-0 to Portsmouth in the 1/128 stage of the FA Cup.

Kwesi Appiah led the attack for AFC Wimbledon when they pipped Haringay 1-0 in the 1/128 stage of the FA Cup.

Coventry City lost 3-2 to Walsall in the FA cup. Abu Ogogo played 70 minutes for the losers.

Nortei Nortey played the last 22 minutes for Dover Athletic when they were beaten 5-0 by Bury.

Alex Addai played 41 minutes for Cheltenham when they played goalless draw with Ebbsfleet Town.

Joe Dodoo was booked and was part of the scorers for Blackpool when they beat Exeter 3-2. Hiram Boateng was not part of the losing sides team.

Lincoln City beat Northampton 3-2. Bernard Mensah watched from the bench for the victors.

Nana Ofori Twumasi watched from the bench as his side Maidstone won 2-1 against Macclesfield. Kobby Arthur was also on the bench for the losers.

Kwame Thomas played 79 minutes for Solihull Moors when they defeated Hitchin 2-0.

Charlton Athletic played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Mansfield. English born Ghanaian Tarique Fosu came on in the 56th minute for the Addicks.

SPAIN

Emmanuel Boateng played full throttle and was booked for UD Levante when they lost 3-1 to Real Sociedad. Raphael Dwamena was not included in the losers team.

Thomas Partey grabbed a goal for Atletico Madrid as they rallied down to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2.

Mubarak Wakaso was an unused substitute for Deportivo Alaves in their 2-1 win against Huesca. Patrick Twumasi was not included in victors squad.

In the Segunda Division, Richard Boateng played 17 minutes for Real Oviedo when they lost 4-0 to Deportivo La Coruna.

Yaw Yeboah received two yellow cards and was giving his matching order for CD Numancia when they played a 0-0 draw with Granada CF.

Isaac Cofie was an unused substitute for Sporting Gijon in their 2-2 draw with Malaga.

Iddrisu Baba cameoed for Real Mallorca when they defeated Córdoba 3-0

ITALY

Rahman Chibsah played full throttle for Frosinone Calcio in their 1-1 draw with AC Fiorentina.

Atalanta thrashed Inter Milan 4-1. Kwadwo Asamoah played full throttle for the losers.

Bologna and Chievo played out a 2-2 draw in the Serie A. Godfred Donsah was not part of Bologna’s match day team

Afriyie Acquah played full throttle for Empoli when they defeated Udinese 2-1. Nicholas Opoku watched the game from the bench for the losers

Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 85 minutes, Claud Adjapong lasted 81 minutes and was booked while Alfred Duncan played full throttle and also received a yellow card all for US Sassuolo when they played a 1-1 draw with SS Lazio.

In Serie B, Moses Odjer was not included in Salernitana’s team that piped Spezia 1-0. Emmanuel Gyasi was also absent in the losers squad.

Ascoli lost 3-2 to Padova at home. Bright Addae played 70 minutes for the losers.

Bright Gyamfi played full throttle for Benevento Calcio in their 2-2 draw with Carpi. He picked a booking.

In Serie C, Bismark Ngissah was a 49th minute substitute for Viteabese when they lost 1-0 to Matera.

GERMANY

Hans Nunoo Sarpei watched from the bench for VfL Stuttgart when they won 2-0 against Nuremberg.

Kasim Nuhu was benched for TSG Hoffenheim when they won 2-1 against Augsburg.

Abass Issah was missing in the matchday squad of Mainz 05 during their 3-1 win at SC Freiburg.

Baba Rahman was again not included in Schalke 04 team that lost 3-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In Bundesliga 2, Kingsley Schindler bagged a brace for Holstein Kiel in their 4-4 draw with SC Paderborn 07. Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Bernard Tekpetey lasted 68 and 92 minutes respectively for Paderborn while Noah Awuku was left out of Kiel matchday squad.

David Atinga played full throttle for Greuther Furth when they lost 4-0 to Union Berlin.

Gideon Jung is back from injury but was not fit for selection as SV Hamburg defeated Aue 3-1 at away.

In Bundesliga 3, Steffan Nkansah played full throttle for Eintracht Braunschweig in their 2-0 loss to Uerdingen.

Phil-Ofosu Ayeh missed Hansa Rostock’s 4-1 win over Kaiserslautern through injury.

Manu Braydon played full throttle for Hallescher when the drew 1-1 with Munich 1860.

Joseph-Claud Gyau was not in Duisburg’s team that played a goalless draw with Sandhausen.

FRANCE

Abdul Majeed Waris played full throttle for FC Nantes in their 1-1 draw with Rennes. Enock Kwateng was substituted at half time for Nantes.

In Ligue 2, John Boye lasted the entire duration of the game and got booked for FC Metz when they won 2-1 against Chatearoux.

Grejohn Kyei scored and was booked for RC Lens but they lost 4-2 to Valenciennes. Emmanuel Ntim was an unused substitute for the losers.

Lawrence Ati Zigi watched from the as his side Sochaux lost 3-2 against Le Havre. Ebenezer Assifuah was left out of the victors matchday squad.

THE NETHERLANDS

Dutch born Ghanaian Leeroy Owusu played full throttle for Graafschap when they lost 4-1 to PSV Eindhoven. Cody Gakpo was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Jonathan Opoku provided an assist for VVV Venlo as they defeated Fortuna Sittard 3-2 at home.

AZ Alkmaar defeated ADO Den Haag 1-0 in the Eredivisie. Myron Boadu was absent for the victors through injury.

In Eerste Divisie, Kelvin Luckassen cameoed for Almere City in their 2-1 win over Cambuur.

Rodney Antwi was introduced in the 73rd minute for Volendam in their 3-2 win over Maastricht. Asumah Abubakar was left out of the losers matchday squad.

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was introduced in the second half and scored as LASK Linz thrashed Admira 5-1. Seth Painstil missed the game for the losers through injury.

In Bundesliga II, Reuben Acquah was not part of the FC Juniors squad that won 3-2 against Amstetten.

Paul Mensah played 81 minutes for Kapfenberg when they played a pulsating 2-2 draw SV Horn.

Reid lost 3-1 to BW Linz. Kennedy Boateng played full throttle for the losers. Samuel Oppong was not in the victors squad.

Asante Joseph-Junior watched from the bench as his side A.Klagenfurt lost 2-1 to Vorwats Steyr.

Felix Adjei picked a booking but played 90 minutes for Wattens in their 1-1 draw with Austria Lustenau. Kelvin Yeboah cameoed for Wattens.

BELGIUM

William Owusu Acheampong was a 88th minute substitute for Royal Antwerp when they won 2-0 against Oostende. Daniel Opare missed the game for the victors through injury.

Samuel Asamoah played full throttle for Sint Truiden when thrashed Eric Ocansey’s Eupen 4-1. Ocansey was introduced in the 65th minute.

Opoku Ampomah played 90 minutes for Waasland Bevren when they lost 2-0 to Cercle Brugge. Kevin Appiah warmed the bench for the victors.

Francis Amuzu played 90 minutes, Dauda Mohammed was substituted in the 58th minute for Anderlecht when they defeated KAA Gent 2-0 at home. Dennis Appiah was an unused substitute for the winners. Nana Kwesi Asare captained the losers. Odjidja-Vardis Ofoe is still out injured for Gent.

Joseph Aidoo played full throttle for KRC Genk in their 0-0 draw with Mouscron. Joseph Painstil was an unused substitute for Genk.

In Proximus League, Ernest Agyiri was on the score sheet for Tubize in their 2-0 win against Westerlo. Divine Naah was left out of the victors matchday squad.

Kamal Sowah missed OH Leuven 4-0 win over KSV Roeselare through injury.

BULGARIA

Ishmael Baidu played 90 minutes for Septemvri Sofia when they lost 2-0 to Botev Plovdiv.

Edwin Gyasi came on in the 46th minute for CSKA Sofia when they won 3-0 against Bistrista.

Micheal Tawiah was not in the team for Vereya when they lost 1-0 to Etar.

Derrick Mensah watched from the bench as side Dunav Ruse lost 1-0 to Botev Vratsa.

BELARUS

Gideon Baah played full throttle and was booked for FC Gomel when they lost 2-0 to FC Minsk.

Seidu Yahaya played 90 minutes for Dinamo Minsk when they won 2-0 against Slutsk.

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

Joachim Adukor netted his debut goal for FK Sarajevo in their 2-2 draw with Zrijnski Mostar.

CHINA

Tianjin Teda were thrashed 5-1 to Guangzhou Evergrande. Frank Acheampong played full throttle for the losers.

CROATIA

Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Gorica when they piped Rudes 1-0.

Ahmed Said scored for Hajduk Split when they defeated Zapresic 3-0.

Maxwell Acosty Boadu watched from the bench when his side Rijeka defeated Istra 2-1. Obeng Regan didn’t make the losers matchday team.

In the League 2, former WAFA youngster Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Sibenik in their 2-0 win over Varazdin.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh played 90 minutes for Sparta Prague when they won 3-1 against Karvina. Sharani Zuberu was not included in the victors match day squad.

Emmanuel Antwi picked a booking but lasted full period of action for Pribram as they held Viktoria Plzen to a 1-1 stalemate.

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah played 80 minutes and was booked for Doxa when they lost 2-1 to Omonia.

DENMARK

Kelvin Mensah missed Brondby 2-0 win over Aarhus through injury.

Yaw Amankwa played the last 14 minutes for Hobro when they win 1-0 against Vendsyssel. Collins Tanor was not included in the victors matchday squad.

Mohammed Kudus and Godsway Donyoh played for Nordsjaelland when they played a 1-1 draw with Randers FC. Ibrahim Sadiq warmed the bench for the Wild Tigers while Clinton Antwi was left out of their squad.

Emmanuel Oti missed Esbjerg 2-1 loss at OB Odense through illness.

GEORGIA

Issifu Lamptey played 77 minutes for Dila Gori when they piped Poti 1-0.

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong was a 59th minute substitute for Ferencvaros when they lost 1-0 to Haladas.

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye played full throttle for Atlas FC in their goalless draw with Pachuca.

Joseph Martey Akrong played the entire duration of the game for Zacapetec in their 1-1 stalemate with Tampico Madero.

INDIA

Former Ghana youth star Daniel Addo played full throttle for Gokulam and had an assist when they defeated Lajong 3-1.

KAZAKHSTAN

David Mawutor played full throttle for Zhetysu Taldykorgan when the defeated FK Azkhayik 3-1.

MALTA

Isaac Mensah watched from the bench as his side Hibernians defeated Birkirkara 2-1.

NORWAY

Gilbert Koomson was substituted in the 89th minute for SK Brann when they lost 3-1 to Kristiansund.

Adam Larson Kwarasey was the captain for Valerenga when they played a pulsating 1-1 draw with Bodo/Glimt. Abu Mohammed was not in Valerenga’s team.

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah was an unused substitute for IK Start in their 1-0 loss against Rosenborg. Isaac Twum was not included in the losers matchday squad.

Solomon Dua watched from the bench as his side Levanger lost 4-3 to Sandness.

Denny Antwi was an unused substitute for Asane when they lost 1-0 to Nest-Sotra.

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was left out of Portimonense squad that lost 2-0 at Moreirense.

Alhassan Wakaso played full throttle for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 2-0 win against Santa Clara.

Sporting CP defeated Chaves 2-1. Lumor Agbenyenu warmed the bench for the victors.

Lawrence Ofori played was substituted after the first half for Leixoes after he booked when they lost 2-0 to Arouca

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes and was booked for Uni. Craiova 1948 in their 1-1 draw with Sepsi. Joseph Mensah was excluded from Sepsi’s matchday squad.

RUSSIA

Abdul Kadri Mohammed played full throttle for Arsenal Tula when they beat Anzhi Makhachkala 2-0. Rabiu Mohammed missed the game for the losers due to injury.

Abdul Aziz Tetteh played for throttle for Dynamo Moscow when they played 0-0 with FK Rostov.

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong missed Hibernian 1-0 defeat Aberdeen through injury.

In the Championship, Prince Buaben played 90 minutes and was booked for Falkirk FC when they defeated Dunfermline 1-0.

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was between the sticks for Maritzburg United in their 2-2 draw with Highlands.

Richard KissI Boateng picked a booking but played 90 minutes for SuperSport United when they defeated Free State Stars 1-0.

Samuel Darpoh Mensah was not in the team for Amazulu in their 0-0 draw with Polokwane City.

Nana Akosah-Bempah watched from the bench when Cape Town City FC defeated Black Leopards 3-1.

SERBIA

Francis Kyeremeh was substituted in the 63rd minute for Radnik when they lost 2-0 to Partizan Belgrade.

Samuel Affum was not part of Spartak Subotica’s team that drew 0-0 with Macva.

Red Star Belgrade thrashed Dinamo Vranje 3-0. Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed the match for the victors through injury while Rashid Sumaila was left out of the victors squad.

SLOVAKIA

Benson Annang played full throttle for MSK Zilina in their 2-0 win against Trencin. Osman Bukari came on in the 67th minute for the losers.

Patrick Asmah played full throttle for FK Senica when they defeated Podbrezova 4-2.

Michalovce defeated Trnava 1-0. Sulley Sadam didn’t make the victors squad.

SLOVENIA

NK Olimpija Ljubljana defeated Ruder 2-1. Eric Boakye warmed the bench for the victors.

SWEDEN

AIK defeated Kalmar 1-0. Enoch Adu is still serving a red card suspension and couldn’t play for AIK.

Thomas Boakye was not included in the matchday team for Halmstad when they defeated Osters 4-1.

Enoch Kwakwa played full throttle for Falkenbergs when they lost 2-0 to GAIS.

Sadat Karim played 64 minutes for Landskroma BiOS when they lost 4-0 to Orgryte.

Lawson Sabah played full throttle and was booked for Linkoping City when they got thrashed 4-0 by Nykopings.

Emmanuel Yeboah played 81 minutes for Umea FC when they lost 2-1 to Rynninge

Isaac Shaze was not in Gefle’s team that drew 2-2 with AFC Eskilstuna.

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashimeru played full throttle for St. Gallen when they lost 3-2 to Young Boys. Gregory Kwesi Wuthrich missed the game for the victors through injury.

Kwadwo Duah cameoed for Servette in their impressive 3-1 win at Winterthur.

QATAR

John Benson played 66 minutes for Al Ahly Doha when the drew 1-1 with Al Rayan. Baba Barrocameoed for Ahly Doha.

Lawrence Quaye played 90 minutes for Umm-Salal when they lost 2-0 to Al Sailiya. George Kwesi enjoyed full throttle for the victors.

TURKEY

Muniru Sulley watched from the bench as his side Yeni Malatyaspor thrashed Trabzonspor 5-0. Caleb Ekuban came on to play 37 minutes for the losers.

Bernard Mensah played 86 minute and was booked for Keyserispor when they lost 3-0 to Galatasaray. Asamoah Gyan warmed the bench for the losers.

Black Stars returnee Andre Ayew scored in the 19th minute for Fenerbahce when they defeated Alanyaspor 2-0. Isaac Sackey was left out of the losers matchday squad.

Elvis Manu provided an assist for Akhisar Genclik Spor in their 2-1 win at Antalyaspor.

In the SupaLiga 2, Kamal Issah is still out injured hence missed Eskisehirspor 3-2 loss at Elazigspor.

Jerry Akaminko warmed the bench for Istanbulspor in their 1-0 loss at Osmanlinspor.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter