Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Bukari grabs 12th goal of the season, Fameyeh, Sadiq, Acheampong on target for respective clubs 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew registered an assist for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Jeffrey Schlupp missed the game due to injury

Andre Ayew was unused substitute for Nottingham Forest in their 2-2 draw with Chelsea

Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes as Southampton were officially relegated after losing 2-0 to Fulham

Mohammed Salisu missed the game due to injury

Thomas Partey came on as a substitute to play 31 minutes for Arsenal as they lost 3-0 to Brighton

SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba was in action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Cadiz CF

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng played 84 minutes for Huesca in their 1-1 draw with Ponferradina

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi featured in Spezia 2-0 win over AC Milan

Alfred Duncan lasted 59 minutes in Fiorentina’s 2-0 win over Udinese

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban saw 77 minutes of action for Genoa in their 3-2 loss to Frosinone

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kingsley Schlinder saw 69 minutes of action for FC Koln in their 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin

Kevin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin

Christopher Antwi Adjei scored for Bochum in their 3-2 win over Augsburg

In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 60 minutes of action for Holstein Kiel in their 2-1 win over Karlsruher SC

Braydon Marvin Manu was shown a red card whilst Patrick Pfeiffer lasted the entire duration in Darmstadt 2-1 loss to Hannover

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 20 minutes of action for Hamburger

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens in their 2-1 win over Reims

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont Foot in their 2-1 win over Lyon

Gideon Mensah played the full throttle for Auxerre as they lost by a lone goal to Brest

Grejohn Kyei delivered an impressive performance, scoring a brace to power Clermont Foot to a delightful 2-1 win over Olympic Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku registered another 90 minutes for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Dijon

Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 win over Grenoble

AUSTRIA

Abraham Boakye played 22 minutes for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-2 draw with A.Lustenau

Forson Amankwah camoed in Salzburg 1-0 win over LASK

BELARUS

Prince Kwabena Adu and Fard Ibrahim were in action for Isloch Minsk in their 1-1 draw with Slutsk

Isaac Gyamfi saw 67 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 win over FC Minsk

BELGIUM

Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge KSV 4-0 defeat to Gent

Denis Odoi featured in Club Brugge’s 3-2 loss to Antwerp

Joseph Paintsil lasted the entire duration as Genk lost 3-0 to loss Royale Union

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 61 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 loss to Varazdin

CHINA

Abdul Aziz climbed of the bench to play for Wuhan Three Towns in their 1-1 draw with Shanghai Shenhua

Frank Acheampong scored a brace for Shenzhen in their 2-1 win over Dalian Pro

CYPRUS

Majeed Waris made a brief appearance for Anorthosis in their 2-0 win over AEL Limassol

Kingsley Sarfo helped APOEL to a 2-1 win over AEK Larnaca

Eric Boakye played in Aris 2-0 win over Apollon

Godsway Donyoh saw 45 minutes for Apollon in that defeat

DENMARK

Lasso Coulibaly climbed off the bench to score for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw with Aarhus

Ernest Nuamah played the full throttle for Nordsjaelland

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri lasted the entire duration for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Narva

FINLAND

Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS 1-0 win over Honka

Edmund Arko-Mensah was also in action for Honka

Prosper Ahiabu and Bernard Mensah featured in AC Oulu 2-1 win over VPS

Terry Yegbe and Kingsley Ofori were in action for SJK in their 1-0 win over Ilves

Suleman Usman played 79 minutes for Mariehamn in their 2-1 win over Haka

GREECE

Stephen Kwabena Hammond was involved in Levadiakos 3-3 win over Giannina

ISRAEL

Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina as they lost 4-0 to Hapoel Haifa

Montari Kamaheni and Zakaria Mugeeze were involved in SC Ashdod in their 1-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong climbed off the bench to score for Dzuigas Telsai as they lost 2-1 to Banga

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu saw 83 minutes of action for Odd as they lost 1-0 to Lillestrom

Christopher Baah was in action for Sarpsborg 08 in their 2-1 win over Brann

Isaac Atanga saw 62 minutes of action for Aalesund in their 1-0 loss to Stabaek

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Rio Ave in their 1-0 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes

Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 2-0 win over Pacos Ferreira

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku climbed of the bench to play 34 minutes for Sporting Lisbon in their 2-1 win over Maritimo

ROMANIA

Emmanuel Yeboah and Nana Boateng were involved in CFR Cluj 1-0 loss to FCSB

RUSSIA

Joel Fameyeh scored again for Rubin Kazan in their 3-2 win over Akron Togliatti

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe climbed off the bench to play 17 minutes for Dundee United in their 3-1 loss to Ross County

Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park as they lost 4-0 to Partick Thistle

SERBIA

Osman Bukari scored in Crvena Zvezda 2-1 win over Vojvodina in the Serbian Super League

Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for Cukaricki in their 4-0 win over Novi Pazar

SLOVAKIA

Malik Abubakari and Sharani Zuberu were involved in Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win over Banska Bystrica

Kelvin Ofori saw 72 minutes of action for Trnava in their 3-0 win over Podbrezova

Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina as they lost by a lone goal to Dun.Streda

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was on the scoresheet for Sekhukhune in their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates

SWEDEN

Abdul Halik Hudu saw 11 minutes of action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 3-2 win over Jonkoping

Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Hacken in their 6-1 win over Degerfors

Emmanuel Boateng played in Elfsborg 2-0 win over Varnamo

Nathaniel Adjei scored in Hammarby 4-3 win over Djurgarden

Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost by a lone goal to Malmo FF

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen as they recorded a 6-1 win over Basel

Ebenezer Essiam saw 45 minutes of action for Basel

USA

In MLS, Harrison Afful climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Charlotte FC in their 3-1 win over Atlanta Utd

Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw with Orlando City

Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng were involved in New England Revolution in their 2-1 loss to Inter Miami

Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win over Austin FC

Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids as they lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Union

Kwadwo Opoku was on the scoresheet for Los Angeles in their 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake

In USL Championship, Ghanaian trio, Prosper Kasim, Moses Mensah, Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham in their 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh

Mohammed Abu was involved in San Antonio thrashing of Charleston 7-0

Solomon Asante played 90 minutes in Indy Eleven 2-1 loss to Sacramento Republic

Waheb Ackwei was involved in Rio Grande Valley FC 3-2 win over San Diego Loyal

Jordan Ayimbilla was in action for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-1 draw with FC Tulsa

Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for Tulsa