Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Bukari, Mensah score brace, Kudus wins MoTM as Ayew sees red on Le Havre debut

GHANAsoccernet.com presents a comprehensive roundup of the performances of Ghanaian players on the global football stage.

Among the standout performers, Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku found the back of the net once again, playing a pivotal role in Peterborough United's commanding 3-0 victory over Burton Albion in the English League One on Saturday.

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari exhibited his goal-scoring prowess, securing a crucial away win for Red Star Belgrade with a brace against Vojvodina in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.

In the Azerbaijani top-flight league, Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh delivered an exceptional performance, inspiring Gabala FK to a resounding victory over Turan.

Frank Boateng made an impact off the bench by scoring for Sirens in their 2-1 loss to Hibernians in the Maltese topflight league.

Bernard Mensah showcased his goal-scoring proficiency by netting a brace for Al Taee in their thrilling 4-3 triumph over Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus came off the bench to register two assists as West Ham came from a goal down to beat Burnley 2-1. He was voted Man of the match after the game

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were involved in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Luton Town

Tariq Lamptey suffered another injury set back in Brighton’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday

Antoine Semenyo registered an assist for Bournemouth in their 3-1 win over Sheffied United

In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 35 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-0 wn over Watford

Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 54 minutes of action for Southampton in their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield

In League One, Andy Yiadom saw 90 minutes of action for Reading in their 2-1 win over Wycombe

SPAIN

In La Liga, Abdul Mumin was in action for Rayo Vallecano in their 1-1 draw against Barcelona

In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng lasted 70 minutes for Huesca in their 1-0 defeat to Valladolid

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan started in Fiorentina’s 1-0 loss to AC Milan. The defensive midfielder played 80 minutes before he was substituted.

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew just played six minutes on his debut for Le Havre before being sent off for a red card offense

Alidu Seidu was sent off in Clermont’s 3-0 loss to Lens

Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens

In Ligue II, Ghanaian duo Gidoen Mensah and Elisha Owusu were in action for Auxerre against Bastia which ended in a draw

Nicholas Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Concarneau

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 15 minutes of action for Bochum against Heidenheim which ended in a draw.

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in Hamburg’s 2-1 win over Braunschweig

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour saw 90 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 3-1 win over Teuta

AUSTRIA

Augustine Boakye was in action for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-0 win over Austria Vienna

Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz 1-0 loss to Rapid Vienna

Ibrahim Mustapha saw 21 minutes of action for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over Tirol

Forson Amankwah was in action for Salzburg’s 3-2 win over Hartberg

Mohammed Fusieni saw 61 minutes of action for Sturm Graz in their 2-0 win over A.Lustenau

AZERBAIJAN

Samuel Tetteh scored for Gabala in their 4-0 win over Turan

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Isloch in their 3-2 win over Energetik-BGU

BELGIUM

Denis Odoi saw 20 minutes of action for Club Brugge in their 1-0 win over Leuven

Majeed Ashimeru came from the bench to help Anderlecht beat RWDM 2-1

Isaac Nuhu played 90 minutes for Eupen as they lost by 2-0 to Cercle Brugge

Ghanaian duo Christopher Bonsu Baah and Joseph Paintsil were involved in Genk’s 1-0 loss to St.Liege

Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 1-1 draw against Antwerp

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they lost by a lone goal to Aris

Benson Anang played 90 minutes for Othellos Athienou as they lost 3-0 to Paphos

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman lasted 86 minutes in Nordsjaelland’s game against Aarhus which ended in a goalless draw

MALAYASIA

Ghanaian duo Alexander Agyakwa and Richmond Boakye Yiadom were involved in Selangor’s 4-0 win over Perak

MALTA

Charles Agyemang, Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Prosper Owusu and Daniel Opoku were all involved in the game for Sirens

Geoffrey Acheampong played 90 minutes for Silema in their 2-0 loss to Floriana

Karim Aboubakar came on as a substitute for Silema

Ghanaian duo James Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja in their 2-2 draw against Balzan

Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun in their 1-0 win over Marsaxlokk

Samuel Boakye came on as a substitute for Marsaxlokk

Ghanaian duo Eric Mensah and Philip Agbado was in action for Mosta FC in their 3-0 loss to Gzira

Simon Zibo played 90 minutes in Birkirkara’s 2-0 loss to Naxxar

MOLDOVA

Abbey Agbodzie played 33 minutes for Balti as his side lost 3-0 to Petrocub

NORTH MACEDONIA

Issah Kuka played 90 minutes for Shkupi in their 1-0 win over Makedonija GP

NORWAY

Isaac Atanga climbed off the bench to play 22 minutes for Aaelesund in their 4-0 loss to Viking

Ghanaian duo Leonard Owusu and Salomon Owusu were both involved in Odds BK vs Lillestrom eight goal thriller which ended in a draw

Gilbert Kooomson made a brief appearance for Sandefjord in their 2-1 loss to Stabaek

SAUDI ARABIA

SERBIA

Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnick in their 1-1 draw against Mladost

Ebenezer Annan played 90 minutes for Novi Pazar in their 4-0 win over Radnicki 1923

SWITZERLAND

In Swiss League, Daniel Afriyie was in action for Zurich in their 3-1 win over Young Boys

Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s St. Gallen lost 2-0 to Basel

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah saw 37 minutes of action for Kayserispor in their 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor

In Lig 1, Godfred Donsah came on as a substitute to play 20 minutes fir Sanilurfaspor in their 1-0 win over Bandirmaspor

Musah Mohammed and Haqi Osman were involved in Bodrumspor 1-0 loss to Adanaspor AS

Isaac Cofie saw 83 minutes of action for Umraniyespor against Boluspor which his side lost 2-1

Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sakaryaspor in their 2-2 draw against Erzurumspor

Prince Obeng Ampem was involved in Eyuspor 2-1 win over Manisa FK

USA

In MLS play-offs, Yaw Yeboah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win over Orlando City after AET