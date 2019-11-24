Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Dauda scores first goal of the season as Kudus, Tetteh and Bukari on target for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week

Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad over the weekend.

Dauda Mohammed scored his first goal for Esbjerg in their 2-1 win over Silkeborg on Sunday.

Kudus Mohammed scored his sixth goal of the season for Nordsjaelland as they won 3-0 against Randers FC.

Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for Lask Linz in their 2-0 win over Tirol

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin as they defeated Trnava by a lone goal

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they lost to Liverpool 2-1.

Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City squad against Brighton

Kelvin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Arsenal which ended 2-2

In the Championship, Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City as they lost by a lone goal to Millwall

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to Brentford

Albert Adomah was introduced into the game in the 61st minute for Nottingham Forest as they drew against Bristol City

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah saw 33 minutes of action for AFC Wimbledon in their 1-0 win over Gillingham

SPAIN

Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s game against Granada

Baba Iddrisu featured for Mallorca in their 2-1 defeat to Levante.

Baba Rahman and Lumor missed the game due to injury

Mubarak Wakaso played the entire duration for Alaves in their 2-0 win over Eibar

Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Villareal

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye lasted 90 minutes for FC Metz as they drew with Reims

Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-1 win over Monaco

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed missed Paris FC game against Auxerre

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux as they lost heavily to Lens 4-0

Abdul Samed Salis saw 10 minutes of action for Clermont’s game against Ajaccio

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Torino

Alfred Duncan played the entire duration for Sassuolo as they lost to Lazio by 2-1

Nicholas Opoku saw 77 minutes of action for Udinese in their 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria

Kevin-Prince Boateng was unused substitute for Fiorentina as they lost to Verona by a lone goal

In the Serie B, Bright Addae was not included in the match day squad of Juve Stabia against Salernitana.

Moses Odjer was unused substitute in the game for Salernitana

Bright Gyamfi played the entire duration while Abdallah Basit were on the bench for Benevento in their 2-0 win over Crotone.

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 29 minutes of action for Paderborn as they drew 3-3 against Dortmund

Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf as they lost to Bayern Munich 4-0. Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey were unused substitutes in the game

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Wehen

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to score for Lask Linz in their 2-0 win over Tirol

Flex Adjei played 90 minutes for Tirol

Majeed Ashimeru played 59 minutes for Salzburg in their 2-2 draw against St. Polten

Seth Paintsil warmed the bench for Admira as they drew against Austria Vienna

Isaac Donkor played the entire duration for Stum Graz in their 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna

BELGIUM

Nana Asare was unused substitute for Gent in their game against Antwerp.

Daniel Opare missed the game for Antwerp due to injury

Eric Ocansey lasted 90 minutes for Kortrijk as they drew against Anderlecht.

Samuel Asamoah lasted 90 minutes for St.Truiden as they lost to Charleroi

Thomas Agyepong missed the game for Waasland-Beveren in their 1-1 draw against Cercle Brugge.

Godfred Donsah played the entire duration for Cercle Brugge

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 2-0 win over Mechelen

Jonathan Osabutey lasted 45 minutes for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against Genk. Joseph Paintsil saw 79 minutes for Genk

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah played 85 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 win over Westerlo

Ahmed Said saw 74 minutes of action in Lokeren 1-1 draw against Beerschot

BULGARIA

Samuel Inkoom warmed the bench in Dunav Ruse game against Beroe

CROATIA

Obeng Regan made a brief appearance for Istra 1961 in their 1-0 defeat to Osijek

Acost Boadu Maxwell saw 27 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Zapresic

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench to score for Sparta Prague in their 3-3 draw against Ceske Budejovice

DENMARK

Mohammed Kudus scored for Nordsjaelland as they thrashed Randers 3-0. Ibrahim Sadiq, Abdul Mumin, Christopher Antwi featured for Nordsjaelland in the game

Dauda Mohammed scored the winner for Esbjerg in their 2-1 win over Silkeborg

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros in their 3-2 win over Zalaegerszegi

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko and Zakaria Suraka featured for Mladost as they lost at home by 3-0 to Backa Topola

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom missed Red Star Belgrade game against Radnicki

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 1-0 win over Trnava.

Mohammed Lamine came on a substitute for Trencin

Edmund Addo featured for Senica in their 2-2 draw against Ruzomberok

Emmanuel Mensah missed Michalovce game against Dun Streda

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost 2-0 to Denizlispor

Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game against Ankaragucu

Bernard Mensah missed Kayserispor’s game against Sivasspor.

Isaac Cofie was unused substitute in the game for Sivasspor

Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew blank against Fenerbache