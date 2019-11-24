Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Dauda scores first goal of the season as Kudus, Tetteh and Bukari on target for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad over the weekend.
Dauda Mohammed scored his first goal for Esbjerg in their 2-1 win over Silkeborg on Sunday.
Kudus Mohammed scored his sixth goal of the season for Nordsjaelland as they won 3-0 against Randers FC.
Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score for Lask Linz in their 2-0 win over Tirol
Osman Bukari scored for Trencin as they defeated Trnava by a lone goal
Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they lost to Liverpool 2-1.
Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City squad against Brighton
Kelvin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Arsenal which ended 2-2
In the Championship, Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City as they lost by a lone goal to Millwall
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 1-0 defeat to Brentford
Albert Adomah was introduced into the game in the 61st minute for Nottingham Forest as they drew against Bristol City
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah saw 33 minutes of action for AFC Wimbledon in their 1-0 win over Gillingham
SPAIN
Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s game against Granada
Baba Iddrisu featured for Mallorca in their 2-1 defeat to Levante.
Baba Rahman and Lumor missed the game due to injury
Mubarak Wakaso played the entire duration for Alaves in their 2-0 win over Eibar
Joseph Aidoo played the entire duration for Celta Vigo in their 3-1 win over Villareal
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye lasted 90 minutes for FC Metz as they drew with Reims
Enock Kwarteng played 90 minutes for Bordeaux in their 2-1 win over Monaco
In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed missed Paris FC game against Auxerre
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux as they lost heavily to Lens 4-0
Abdul Samed Salis saw 10 minutes of action for Clermont’s game against Ajaccio
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Torino
Alfred Duncan played the entire duration for Sassuolo as they lost to Lazio by 2-1
Nicholas Opoku saw 77 minutes of action for Udinese in their 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria
Kevin-Prince Boateng was unused substitute for Fiorentina as they lost to Verona by a lone goal
In the Serie B, Bright Addae was not included in the match day squad of Juve Stabia against Salernitana.
Moses Odjer was unused substitute in the game for Salernitana
Bright Gyamfi played the entire duration while Abdallah Basit were on the bench for Benevento in their 2-0 win over Crotone.
GERMANY
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 29 minutes of action for Paderborn as they drew 3-3 against Dortmund
Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf as they lost to Bayern Munich 4-0. Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey were unused substitutes in the game
In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Wehen
AUSTRIA
Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to score for Lask Linz in their 2-0 win over Tirol
Flex Adjei played 90 minutes for Tirol
Majeed Ashimeru played 59 minutes for Salzburg in their 2-2 draw against St. Polten
Seth Paintsil warmed the bench for Admira as they drew against Austria Vienna
Isaac Donkor played the entire duration for Stum Graz in their 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna
BELGIUM
Nana Asare was unused substitute for Gent in their game against Antwerp.
Daniel Opare missed the game for Antwerp due to injury
Eric Ocansey lasted 90 minutes for Kortrijk as they drew against Anderlecht.
Samuel Asamoah lasted 90 minutes for St.Truiden as they lost to Charleroi
Thomas Agyepong missed the game for Waasland-Beveren in their 1-1 draw against Cercle Brugge.
Godfred Donsah played the entire duration for Cercle Brugge
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 2-0 win over Mechelen
Jonathan Osabutey lasted 45 minutes for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against Genk. Joseph Paintsil saw 79 minutes for Genk
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah played 85 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 win over Westerlo
Ahmed Said saw 74 minutes of action in Lokeren 1-1 draw against Beerschot
BULGARIA
Samuel Inkoom warmed the bench in Dunav Ruse game against Beroe
CROATIA
Obeng Regan made a brief appearance for Istra 1961 in their 1-0 defeat to Osijek
Acost Boadu Maxwell saw 27 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 4-1 win over Zapresic
CZECH REPUBLIC
Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench to score for Sparta Prague in their 3-3 draw against Ceske Budejovice
DENMARK
Mohammed Kudus scored for Nordsjaelland as they thrashed Randers 3-0. Ibrahim Sadiq, Abdul Mumin, Christopher Antwi featured for Nordsjaelland in the game
Dauda Mohammed scored the winner for Esbjerg in their 2-1 win over Silkeborg
HUNGARY
Abraham Frimpong played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros in their 3-2 win over Zalaegerszegi
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko and Zakaria Suraka featured for Mladost as they lost at home by 3-0 to Backa Topola
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom missed Red Star Belgrade game against Radnicki
SLOVAKIA
Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 1-0 win over Trnava.
Mohammed Lamine came on a substitute for Trencin
Edmund Addo featured for Senica in their 2-2 draw against Ruzomberok
Emmanuel Mensah missed Michalovce game against Dun Streda
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost 2-0 to Denizlispor
Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game against Ankaragucu
Bernard Mensah missed Kayserispor’s game against Sivasspor.
Isaac Cofie was unused substitute in the game for Sivasspor
Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew blank against Fenerbache