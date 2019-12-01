Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Ekuban makes injury return against Galatasaray as Schlupp, Kudus and Acosty score for respective clubs

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week
Caleb Ekuban made a return from his long injury lay off to play 25 minutes for Trabzonspor as they drew against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super League on Sunday.
The Black Stars striker was sidelined for two months after picking up an injury in training.
Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first league goal for Crystal Palace as they won 2-0 against Burnley on Saturday.
Kudus Mohammed scored his seventh goal of the season for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Lyngby, He picked up two yellow cards and was sent off.
ENGLAND
Jeffrey Schlupp scored for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Burnley. Jordan Ayew lasted 81 minutes for Palace in the game.
Christian Atsu registered an assist as Newcastle United drew with Man City
Kelvin Danso missed Southampton’s game against Watford which ended 2-1
Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s game against Everton
In the Championship, Andre Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City in their 2-1 defeat to Fulham.
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 3-1 win over Wigan
Albert Adomah saw 16 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they drew against Cardiff
SPAIN
Thomas Partey exhibited a top notch performance against Barcelona as Atletico lost by a lone goal.
Baba Iddrisu and Lumor featured for Mallorca in their 2-1 defeat to Betis.
Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
Mubarak Wakaso played 81 minutes for Alaves as they lost to Real Madrid 2-1
Joseph Aidoo lasted the entire duration for Celta Vigo as they drew against Mohammed Salisu’s Valladolid
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye lasted the entire duration for FC Metz as they drew with Nimes
Enock Kwarteng warmed the bench in Bordeaux’s game against Reims
In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed was unused substitute for Paris FC in their defeat to Nancy.
Lawrence Ati-Zigi climbed off the bench to play 60 minutes for Sochaux as they lost by a lone goal to Troyes
Ebenezer Assifuah missed Le Havre game against Rodez.
Abdul Samed Salis missed Clermont’s game against Niort.
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kevin-Prince Boateng came off the bench to play 45 minutes for Fiorentina as they lost to Lecce by a lone goal
Alfred Duncan came off the bench to play 29 minutes for Sassuolo in their 2-2 draw against Juventus
Kwadwo Asamoah was unused substitute for Inter Milan as they won 2-1 against SPAL
Nicholas Opoku warmed the bench for Udinese as they lost to Lazio 3-0
In the Serie B, Emmaunel Gyasi warmed the bench in Spezia’s game against Cosenza
Moses Odjer was unused substitute in the game for Salernitana against Ascoli which ended in a draw
Bright Gyamfi and Abdallah Basit were on the bench for Benevento in their 2-0 win over Venezia
GERMANY
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 31 minutes of action for Paderborn as they lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig
Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf as they drew against Hoffenheim. Bernard Tekpetey played 59 minutes while Opoku Ampomah was unused substitute in the game.
In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Dynamo Dresden
Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored Wehen in their 2-0 win over Numberg
AUSTRIA
Seth Paintsil was introduced into the game in the 79 minute for Admira in their 1-1 draw against Salzburg.
Majeed Ashimeru was unused substitute in the game for Salzburg
Samuel Tetteh saw 30 minutes of action as Lask Linz lost heavily to Rapid Vienna
Flex Adjei played 90 minutes for Tirol as they lost to Sturm Graz by 5-1
Isaac Donkor was not included in the match day squad for Stum Graz
BELGIUM
Daniel Opare missed the game for Antwerp due to injury
Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge as they lost 2-1 to St.Leige
Nana Asare played the full throttle for Gent as they won by 2-0 against Kortrijk.
Eric Ocansey featured in the game for Kortrijk
Thomas Agyepong returned from injury to play 40 minutes for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-0 defeat to Charleroi
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Waregem in their 1-0 win over Eupen
Jonathan Osabutey lasted 78 minutes for Mouscron as they lost to Club Brugge by 1-0.
Joseph Paintsil came off the bench to play 30 minutes for Genk in their 2-1 defeat to St.Truiden.
Samuel Asamoah and Elton Acolatse featured for St. Truiden
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah played 87 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 win over Lokeren. Ahmed Said played 58 minutes for Lokeren
BULGARIA
Samuel Inkoom was unused substitute for Dunav Ruse in their 1-1 draw against Vitosha Bistritsa
Mohammed Nasiru made a brief appearance for Levksi Sofia in their 1-1 draw against Beroe
CHINA
Emmanuel Boateng played 81 minutes for Dalian Yifang in their 2-0 win over Beijing Renhe
Frank Acheampong played 90 minutes for Tianjin Teda in their 2-0 win over Chongqing Lifan
CROATIA
Obeng Regan lasted the entire duration for Istra 1961 in their 2-1 defeat to D.Zagreb
Acosty Boadu Maxwell scored for Rijeka in their 4-0 win over Hajduk Split
CZECH REPUBLIC
Benjamin Tetteh saw 79 minutes of action Sparta Prague in their 1-0 win over Pribram.
Emmanuel Antwi was on the bench for Pribram
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto lasted the entire duration for Doxa in their 1-0 win over Paphos
DENMARK
Mohammed Kudus scored for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Lyngby. Ibrahim Sadiq, Abdul Mumin, Christopher Antwi featured for Nordsjaelland in the game. Isaac Atanga came off the bench to play a role.
Dauda Mohammed played 90 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost to Aarhus 2-1
HUNGARY
Frimpong Abraham came off the bench to help Ferencvaros pick a 3-2 win over Kaposvar
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Hackman missed Portimonense game against Famalicao.
Lawrence Ofori was unused substitute in the game for Famalicao.
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom missed Red Star Belgrade game against Vozdovac
SLOVAKIA
Osman Bukari missed Trencin game against Pohronie
Mohammed Lamine warmed the bench for Trencin
Edmund Addo featured for Senica as the drew against Z.Moravce
Emmanuel Mensah missed Michalovce game against Sered
Benson Anang played the entire duration for Zilina as they drew against Slovan Brastislava
TURKEY
Patrick Twumasi and Rahman Chibsah featured for Gazaintep as they lost at home to Denizlispor
Isaac Sackey played 86 minutes for Denizlispor
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they won 3-1 against Konyaspor
Isaac Cofie was unused substitute in the game for Sivasspor against Kasimpasa
Afriyie Acquah played 78 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 3-3 draw against Genclerbirligi