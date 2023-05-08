Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Fameyeh, Addo, Issahaku on target for respective clubs as Ekuban, Owusu win laurels

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:

Players to have scored

Joel Fameyeh scored the winning goal for Rubin Kazan in their 1-0 win over Krasnodar 2 in the Russian First Division League

Prince Obeng Ampem was on the scoresheet for Rijeka in their 2-2 draw with Istra 1961 in the Croatian tiop-flight league

Ernest Agyiri scored for Levadia in their 2-1 loss to Harju JK Laagri

Patrick Twumasi was on the scoresheet for Netanya in their 4-1 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in Israeli top-flight league

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored a stunning goal to power Sporting Lisbon B to victory against Real SC in the Portuguese Liga 3.

Edmund Addo climbed off the bench to score for Sp.Subotica in their 1-1 draw with Mladost in the Serbian league.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play seven minutes for Bournemouth in their 3-1 loss to Chelsea

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played in Crystal Palace 1-0 loss to Tottenham

Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over West Ham

In Championship, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton drew 2-2 with Cheltenham

Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough 2-0 win over Barnsley

Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade was on the scoresheet for Fulham u-21's 3-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in a match played on Friday evening.

SPAIN

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng Gyabaa came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Huesca in their 2-1 loss to Leganes

Dauda Mohammed saw nine minutes of action for Tenerife in their 1-0 loss to Levante

ITALY

In Serie A, Felix Afena Gyan climbed off the bench to help Cremonese beat Spezia 2-0

Emmanuel Gyasi lasted 60 minutes in the match for Spezia

Alfred Duncan saw 65 minutes of action in Fiorentina’s 1-0 loss to Napoli

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban played in Genoa’s 2-1 win over Ascoli as they sealed promotion back to the Serie A next season

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer made a brief appearance for Hamburg in their 2-2 draw with Paderborn

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 45 minutes of acton for Holstein Kiel as they lost 3-0 to Dusseldorf

Braydon Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were in action for Darmstadt as they lost 3-0 to St.Pauli

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 win over Sochaux

Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz in their 3-1 win over Niort

Gidoen Mensah played in Auxerre 1-1 draw with Clermont

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont

Alexander Djiku was involved in Strasbourg’s 2-0 win over Nantes

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu and Raphael Dwamena played in Egnatia 2-0 win over Bylis

Abu Danladi saw 90 minutes of action for Bylis

Johnson Oppong came on as a substitute to play 36 minutes for Kukesi against Partizani in their 3-1 defeat

AUSTRIA

Abraham Boakye climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Wolfsberger against Altach which ended in a goalless draw

Forson Amankwah came on as a substitute to play 19 minutes for Salzburg in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna

Mustapha Ibrahim climbed off the bench to net the equalizing goal for Lask FC in their Austria Bundesliga stalemate against SK Austria Klagenfurt.

AZERBAIJAN

Divin Baah saw 12 minutes of action for Turan in their 4-0 win over Neftci Baku

BELARUS

Prince Kwabena Adu and Fard Ibrahim were in action for Isloch as they lost by a lone goal to Slavia Mozyr

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Genk against Antwerp which they lost 2-1

Denis Odoi returned to action for Club Brugge in their 2-1 win loss to Royale Union

Francis Abu climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Cercle Brugge in their 5-3 win over Westerlo

BULGARIA

Osumane Sherrif played 58 minutes for Dobrudzha against Etar which ended in a draw

CHINA

Frank Acheampong saw 68 minutes of action for Shenzhen as they lost 1-0 to Cangzhou

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Wuhan Three Towns against Zhejiang Professional which ended in a draw

CROATIA

Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris in their 1-1 draw with AEK Larnaca

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL as they drew 1-1 with Paphos

CYPRUS

Majeed Waris was involved in Anorthosis 2-0 win over Nea Salamis

Godsway Donyoh was involved in Apollon 2-1 win over Omonia

ESTONIA

FINLAND

Edmund Arko Mensah came on as a substitute to feature in Honka’s 3-0 win over Lahti

Terry Yegbe and Kingsley Ofori were involved in SJK 2-1 win over Inter Turku

Bismark Ampofo was in action for Inter Turku

Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah played in VPS 2-1 win over Mariehamn

Suleman Usman were in action for Mariehamn

Clinton Antwi featured in KuPS 2-1 win over HJK

GREECE

Stephen Kwabena Hammond saw 90 minutes of action for Levadiakos in their 1-1 draw with Lamia

HUNGARY

Kwabena Owusu played 45 minutes for Ferencvaros as they clinched a 3-0 win over Kisvarda

ISRAEL

Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina in their 1-0 win over Beitar Jerusalem

MOLDOVA

Razak Abalorah and Patrick Kpozo were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol against Zimbru Chisinau which ended in a draw

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus made a return from injury to feature in Ajax’s game against AZ Alkmaar which ended in a draw

NORWAY

Christopher Baah was in action for Sarpsborg 08 in their 1-1 draw with Stabeak

Salomon Owusu featured in Odd 1-0 win over Tromso on Sunday

PORTUGAL

Abdul Wahab Hanan was named man of the match when LGC Moncarapachense overcame Academica Coimbra in the Portuguese League 3

POLAND

German forward of Ghanaian descent John Yeboah scored in Śląsk Wrocław's 1-1 draw against Jagiellonią Białystok on Friday evening in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

ROMANIA

Nana Boateng lasted an hour for CFR Cluj in their 1-1 draw with Univ Craiova

RUSSIA

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Javor as they recorded a 2-0 win over Kolubara

SCOTLAND

In the Premiership, Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a cameo for Dundee United in their 1-0 loss to St.Johnstone

Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park as they lost 5-3 to Dundee FC

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were in action for Zilina against Podbrezova which they lost by a lone goal

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 1-0 loss to Banska Bystrica

Malik Abubakari saw 88 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 3-2 win over Dun.Streda

SWEDEN

Phil Ofosu Ayeh scored the match winner for Halmstad against Hacken which they won by a lone goal

Thomas Boakye was in action for Halmstad

Nasiru Moro was involved in Orebro 2-1 win over Skovde AIK

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Adams was shown a straight red card in FC Basel 2-0 loss to Zurich

Emmanuel Essiam was on the bench for Basel whilst Daniel Afriyie Barnie did not make the match day squad

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St. Gallen as they lost 2-0 to Young Boys

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah and Joseph Attamah were in action for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw with Konyaspor

Isaac Sackey lasted 70 minutes for Umaraniyespor as they won 4-1 against Sivasspor

In Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh saw 86 minutes of action for Bandirmaspor as they secured all 3 points against Boluspor. Game ended 2-1

Mohammed Musah was involved in Bodrumspor 1-0 win over Altinordu

Haqi Osman climbed off the bench to play in Rizespor 4-2 win over Tuzlaspor

Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor

Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sakaryaspor in their 3-2 win over Pendikspor

USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng and Latif Blessing were involved in New England Revolution 2-0 win over Toronto FC

Kwadwo Opoku saw 28 minutes for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes

Jonathan Mensah was in action for San Jose Earthquakes

Lalas Abubakar was on target for Colorado Rapids in their 3-1 win over Los Angeles

In USL Championship, Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande in their 2-2 draw with New Mexico

Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 2-1 win over Loudoun

Ghanaian trio, Anderson Asiedu, Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham City as they lost 4-1 to Oakland Roots

Rashid Tetteh was in action for FC Tulsa in their 1-1 draw with Detroit

Complied by Herbert Boakye Yiadom