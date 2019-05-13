Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Gyan bags brace for Kayserispor, Agyepong in action for Hibernian

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues this weekend.

The season is about wrapping up and most Ghanaian players abroad have intensified their performances as they hope to make it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The 23-man squad is being battled for by thousands of players at home and abroad.

GHANAsoccernet brings to you how these players fared in their respective leagues.

I start off with Asamoah Gyan came off the bench in the 54th minute to score a brace for Kayerispor as they came back from a goal to win 2-1 against Kasimpasa.

Thomas Agyepong played over the weekend for Hibernian as they lost against Kilmarnock. Agyepong saw 35 minutes of action in the game. The Man City player on loan was sidelined with injury for weeks and is racing to be in shape for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...

England

In the Premier League, Christian Astu lasted 66 minutes for Newcastle as they thrashed Fulham by 4-0.

Daniel Amartey missed Leicester’s game against Chelsea due to injury

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 88 minutes of action for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Blackburn in the Championship play-offs

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in the squad for Charlton Athletic as they won 2-1 against Doncaster in the League One play offs

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Thomas Partey played the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Seville

Kevin-Prince Boateng was not included in the match day sqaud for Barcelona in their 2-0 win over Getafe

Raphael Dwamena missed Levante’s game against Gijon

Patrick Twumasi saw 16 minutes of action for Alves as they lost to Valencia by 3-1. Mubarak Wakaso was on the bench for Alves

In the La Liga 2, Yaw Yeboah came off the bench in the 88th minute for Numancia in their 2-0 win over Alcorcon

Sulley Muntari was not included in the match day squad of Albacete as they won 3-2 against Rayo Majadahonda

Isaac Cofie played the entire duration for Gijon against Lugo which ended in a draw

Iddrisu Baba was on the bench for Mallorca as they lost to Gimnastic

ITALY

In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 79 minutes of action for Sassuolo as they lost to Torino by 3-2. Claud Agyapong was unused substitute in the game

Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu both missed Udinese game against Frosinone. Yusif Rahman Chibsah also missed the game for Frosinone.

Afriyie Acquah saw 13 minutes of action for Emopli in their 2-1 win over Sampdoria

In the Serie B, Bright Addai warmed the bench for Ascoli as they lost to Crotone by 3-0

Bright Gyamfi was unused substitute for Benevento as they won 3-2 against Brescia

Emmanuel Besea lasted 47 minutes for Venezia in their 3-2 win against Carpi

Emmanuel Gyasi was substituted in the 61st minute for Spezia as they lost to Lecce

Moses Odjer played the entire duration for Salernitana as they lost to Pescara by 2-0

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman missed the game for Reims as they lost 3-2 against Caen

Majeed Waris was not included in the match day squad of Nantes as they drew against Nice by 1-1

In the Ligue 2, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz against Nancy which they lost by a lone goal

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench in the 71st minute for Le Havre as they were beaten by Valenciennes by 1-0

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for Sochaux as they drew against Lorient

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Luckassen Derrick missed the game for Hertha Berlin against Augsburg

Kassim Nuhu warmed the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost against Werder Bremen

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz 05 matchday squad against Frankfurt

In the Bundesliga II, Bernard Tekpertey saw 21 minutes of action for Paderbon in their 4-1 win over Hamburger. Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored a brace on the day for Paderbon

David Atanga lasted 70 minutes for Greuther Furth as they drew against Aue. Sarpei Hans Nunoo warmed the bench for Greuther Furth

In the Budesliga III, Kyere-Mensah Bernard was sent off as Fortuna Koln as they lost to Munich 1860 by 3-2. Team mate Christopher Antwi was not included in the match day squad

Agyemang Diawusie came off the bench in the 74th minute for SV Wehen in their 1-0 win against Osnabruck. Kyereh Daniel warmed the bench for Wehen

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Wurzburger Kickers game Kaiserslautern

Braydon Manu featured for Hallescher in their 1-0 win over Braunschweig

Kevin Weidlich saw 89 minutes for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 win over Aalen

Donkor Anton-Leander saw 28 minutes of action for Hansa Rostock in their game against Uerdingen

BELGIUM

Nana Asare played the entire duration for Gent as they beat St. Liege by 3-2

Ampomah Opoku played the entire duration for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge

Bernard Kumordzi warmed the bench as Kortrijk thrashed Waregem by 5-0

Daniel Opare and William Owusu both featured for Antwerp as they drew against Anderlecht

Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Painstil both featured for Genk as they lost 3-2 against Club Brugge

Elton Acolatse played 45 minutes for St. Truiden as they drew 2-2 against Eupen. Eric Ocansey was the bench for Eupen

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh played 61 minutes for LASK Linz as they lost 2-1 to Salzburg

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi saw 57 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia as they drew against Ludogorets

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell warmed the bench for Rijeka as they drew against D.Zagreb

Regan Obeng scored for Istra 1961 as they lost to Gorcia by 4-1. Nasiru Moro warmed the bench for the winners.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi played the entire duration for Pribram in their 1-0 win over Karvina

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu saw 19 minutes of action for Haladas as they lost to Mezokovsed

THE NETHERLANDS

Dauda Mohammed missed Vitesse Arnhem game against Graafschap in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

Leeroy Owusu played 90 minutes for De Graafschap.

Myron Boadu saw 16 minutes of action for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-0 win over PSV

Cody Gakpo lasted 79 minutes for PSV

Jonathan Opoku warmed the bench for VVV Venlo as they won 4-2 against Zwolle

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman was unused substitute for Portimonense as they won 3-2 against Maritimo

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu featured for Guimaraes as they thrashed Belenenses 5-1. Joseph Amoah and Henry Medarious were on the bench for the winners

In the Segunda division, Kwame Nsor scored for Academico Viseu in their game against Penafil

Seck Baba saw 14 minutes of action for Arouca in their 2-1 win over Estoril

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong came off the bench in the 65th minute for Hibernian as they lost to Kilmarnock

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was missing in action for Crevan Zvezda as they defeated Proleter by 1-0. Joseph Bempah warmed the bench for the losers

Samuel Owusu lasted 73 minutes in the game for Cukaricki as they drew 1-1 with Mladost

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah was not included in the match day squad for Senica in their 3-2 win over Nitra. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Osman Bukari played the entire duration for Trencin as they lost 2-1 against Z.Moravce. Mohammed Lamine was unused substitute in the game

Benson Anang lasted 90 minutes for Zilina as they were defeated by Slovan Bratislava. Michu Apau saw 81 minutes of action for the winners

Sadam Sulley warmed the bench for Michalovce as they drew against Ruzomberok

SWITZERLAND

Majeed Ashiremu and Nuhu Musah both featured for St.Gallen in their 2-1 win over Sion

TURKEY

Andre Ayew came off the bench for Fenerbache in the 87th minute as they won 2-1 against Akhisarspo

Asamoah Gyan came off the bench in the 54th minute to score a brace for Kayerispor as they won 2-1 against Kasimpasa. Bernard Mensah also played for Kayerispor after his long injury lay off

Caleb Ekuban saw 45 minutes of action for Trabzonspor as they drew against Konyaspor

Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Basaksehir as they won 2-1 against Ankaragucu

Lumor Agbenyenu warmed the bench for Goztepe as they drew 3-3 against Sivasspor

USA

David Accam and Jonathan Mensah both featured for Columbus Crew as they lost to Los Angeles FC by 3-0. Harrison Afful missed the game for the losers due to injury while Latif Blessing played the entire duration for the winners.