Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Gyan, Boakye-Yiadom score as Osman Bukari bags third goal of the season

Asamoah Gyan bagged his second goal in three games for North East United as they drew against GOA in the ISL.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom returned from injury to score his first league goal for Red Star Belgrade against Proleter.

Black Meteors striker Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Zilina

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they lost to Leicester by 2-0. Daniel Amartey is yet to return from his long injury

Christian Atsu came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Newcastle in their 3-2 win over West Ham

Kelvin Danso saw 16 minutes of action for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Manchester City

In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the full throttle as Swansea picked a 2-1 win against Wigan

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-1 win over Millwall

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah scored for AFC Wimbledon as they drew against Lincoln

SPAIN

Thomas Partey played the entire duration for Atletico Madrid in their 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

Lumor Agbenyenu saw 90 minutes of action for Mallorca as they lost to Valladolid 3-0. Iddrisu Baba was on the bench.

Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Valladolid

Mubarak Wakaso saw 90 minutes for Alaves in their 4-2 win over Osasuna

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye missed FC Metz squad against Montpellier due to injury

Enock Kwarteng warmed the bench in Bordeaux’s 2-0 win over Nantes

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed played 59 minutes for Paris FC as they drew against Grenoble

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Niort

Abdul Samed Salis was not included in Clermont squad over the weekend

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Bologna which they won 2-1.

Nicholas Opoku played the entire duration for Udinese in their 3-1 win over Genoa

Alfred Duncan came off the bench to play 11 minutes for Sassuolo as drew against Lecce.

Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 84 minutes for Fiorentina as they drew against Parma

In the Serie B, Bright Addae was introduced into the game in the 64th minute for Juve Stabia as they lost 2-1 to Livorno

Bright Gyamfi was on the bench as Benevento won 2-0 against Empoli

Emmanuel Gyasi came off the bench to play 17 minute for Spezia against Chievo

Moses Odjer made a brief appearance for Salernitana in their 2-1 win against Entella

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 90 minutes for Paderborn in their 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim

Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf in their 2-0 win over FC Koln. Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey were unused substitutes in the game

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Arminia Bielefeld

AUSTRIA

Majeed Ashimeru played 84 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-0 win over Mattersburg

Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sturm Graz as they lost to Wolfsberger AC

Samuel Tetteh was introduced into the game in the 78th minute for Lask Linz in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna

Seth Paintsil saw 16 minutes of action for Admira as they lost 1-0 to Hartberg

BELGIUM

Godfred Donsah played 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1 win over Anderlecht. Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah missed the game for Anderlecht

Nana Asare was unused substitute for Gent in their 3-1 win over St.Leige

Joseph Paintsil missed Genk’s game against against Eupen

Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St. Truiden in their 1-0 win over Oosstende

Jonah Osabutey scored for Mouscron in their 3-1 win over Antwerp. Daniel Opare missed the game due to injury for Antwerp

Eric Ocansey missed Kortrijk’s game against Club Brugge

Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem in their 2-1 win over Waasland-Beveren. Thomas Agyepong missed the game for Waasland-Beveren due to injury.

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah lasted the entire duration for Leuven as they drew against St.Gilloise

Ahmed Said warmed the bench in Lokeren game against Virona

CROATIA

Obeng Regan was on the bench for Istra 1961 as they drew against Slaven Belupo

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh warmed the bench in Sparta Prague 1-0 win over Opava

DENMARK

Dauda Mohammed climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Esbjerb in their 1-1 draw against Horsens

Isaac Atanga, Abdul Mumin, Ibrahim Sadiq and Mohammed Kudus featured for Nordsjaelland as they lost at home to Aarhus

INDIA

Asamoah Gyan scored his second goal of the season for North East United as they drew against Goa at home in the ISL

PORTUGAL

Aziz, Henry Medarious and Alhassan Wakaso all missed Guimaraes game against Moreirense

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first league goal of the season for Red Star Belgrade’s against Proleter

Ibrahim Tanko played 82 minutes for Mladost as they drew against Rad Beograd

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Zilina

Sadam Sulley and Edmund Addo featured for Senica as they lost to Slovan Brastislava

Emmanuel Mensah saw 31 minutes of action for Michalovce in their 2-2 draw against Z.Moravce

SWEDEN

Enoch Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-1 win over Sundsvall

Kwame Kizito warmed the bench for Hacken as they lost to Hammarby 4-1

Mensiro saw 57 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 7-1 defeat to Goteborg

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie was introduced into the game for Sivasspor as they won 2-0 against Denizlispor.

Isaac Sackey warmed the bench in for Denizlispor

Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost to Galatasaray by 2-0

Afriyie Acquah played the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-2 draw against Kasimpasa

Bernard Mensah played the entire duration for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Fenerbahce

Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game against Goztepe

USA

In the USL championship, Solomon Asante featured for Phoenix Rising as they lost to Real Monarchs 2-1