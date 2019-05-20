Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Gyan grabs three goals in two games, Ghanaian duo win Belgian league

European football specialist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive update on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues this weekend.

The season is finally coming to a close and most Ghanaian players abroad have intensified their performances as they hope to make it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The 23-man squad is being battled for by thousands of players at home and abroad.

GHANAsoccernet brings to you how these players fared on in their respective leagues.

I start off with, Asamoah Gyan who scored a dramatic late equalizer in injury time to help Kayserispor to hold Arkisarspor 2-2 in the Turkish top-flight on Sunday.

The Ghana captain produced some amazing heroics when climbed off the bench to score in the 93rd minute for Kayserispor as they looked to be heading for a defeat with seconds left in the game.

Ghanaian duo of Joseph Paintsil and Joseph Aidoo received their first major titles in Europe on Sunday when they were crowned Belgian league winners with Genk.

Ampomah Opoku came off the bench to score for Waasland-Beveren in their 4-2 win over Mouscron

Mubarak Wakaso scored for Alaves in their 2-1 win over Girona

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Thomas Partey saw 45 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they drew 2-2 with Levante. Raphael Dwamena lasted 90 minutes for Levante.

Mubarak Wakaso scored for Alaves in their 2-1 win over Girona. Patrick Twumasi came off the bench in 74th minute.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was not included in Barcelona’s match day squad against Eibar which ended 2-2

In the Segunda Division, Yaw Yeboah saw 33 minutes of action for Numancia as they lost by a lone goal to Rayo Majadahonda

Richard Boateng played the entire duration for AD Alcorcon as they lost to Extremadura by 1-0

Iddrisu Baba Mohammed saw 13 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win over Almeria

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the entire for Inter Milan in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli

Alfred Duncan lasted 90 minutes for Sassuolo as they drew against AS Roma. Claud Agyapong was not included in the match day squad.

Afriyie Acquah scored for Empoli against his former side Torino as they won 4-1

Nicolas Opoku and Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu both missed Udinese game against SPAL.

Rahman Chibsah was missing in action for Frosinone as they lost to AC Milan

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman was not included in the match day squad for Reims in their game against Bordeaux

Majeed Waris lasted 79 minutes for Nantes as they drew against Nice against Montpellier

In the Ligue 2, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 1-0 win over Brest

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench in the 71st minute for Le Havre as they lost to Lorient

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for Sochaux in their 3-1 win over Grenoble

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Luckassen Derrick missed the game for Hertha Berlin against Bayern Leverkusen

Kassim Nuhu warmed the bench for Hoffenheim as they lost to Mainz.

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz

In the Bundesliga II, Ghanaian duo of Bernard Tekpetey and Christopher Antwi-Adjei played major roles as their club Paderborn secured a return to the German top-flight Bundesliga.

David Atanga and Sarpei Hans Nunoo featured for Greuther Furth in their 2-1 win over St. Pauli.

In the Bundesliga III, Kyere-Mensah Bernard and Christopher Antwi both missed Fortuna Koln game against Grossaspach.

Agyemang Diawusie and Kyereh Daniel both scored for SV Wehen in their 3-2 win over Uerdingen

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh missed Wurzburger Kickers game against Lotte which they won 2-1

Braydon Manu scored for Hallescher in their 3-2 win over Karlsrucher

Kevin Weidlich played the entire duration for Energie Cottbus as they drew with Braunschweig

Donkor Anton-Leander saw 90 minutes of action for Hansa Rostock in their game against Aalen

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh played the entire duration for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over St Polten

BELGIUM

Ampomah Opoku came off the bench to score for Waasland-Beveren in their 4-2 win over Mouscron

Bernard Kumordzi played the entire duration for Kortrijk as they thrashed Cercle Brugge 4-0

Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Painstil played the entire duration for Genk as they drew against St. Leige

Nana Asare played the entire duration for Gent in their 2-1 win over Anderlecht

Daniel Opare saw 82 minutes of action for Antwerp as they lost to Club Brugge. Fellow compatriot Owusu William was unused substitute in the game

Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St.Truiden in their 2-1 win over Westerlo. Elton Acolatse came off the bench to play for St.Truiden

Eric Ocansey played 54 minutes for Eupen as they lost to Charleroi

BULGARIA

Edwin Gyasi saw 26 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Beroe

Samuel Inkoom played the entire duration for Dunav Ruse as they lost to Septemvri Sofia

CROATIA

Acosty Boadu Maxwell lasted 80 minutes in the game for Rijeka in their 1-0 win over Lok Zagreb

Regan Obeng played the entire duration for Istra 1961 as they lost 4-1 to Hadjuk Split

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi played the entire duration for Pribram as they lost to Opava by 2-1

DENMARK

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq featured for Nordsjaelland as they drew 2-2 against Odense. Godsway Donyoh was on the bench for Nordsjaelland

HUNGARY

Regy Ofosu saw three minutes of action for Haladas as they drew with MOL Vidi

THE NETHERLANDS

Dauda Mohammed saw 10 minutes of action for Vitesse Arnhem as they lost to Groningen

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman saw 16 minutes of action for Portimonense as they lost to Braga by 2-0

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu featured for Guimaraes as they thrashed Belenenses 5-1. Joseph Amoah and Henry Medarious were on the bench for the winners

Ahmed Said scored for Rio Ave in their 3-1 win over Setubal

In the Segunda division, Kwame Nsor scored for Academico Viseu in their game against Penafil

Seck Baba saw 14 minutes of action for Arouca in their 2-1 win over Estoril

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor saw 15 minutes of action for U Craiova as they lost to Viitorul Constanta

SCOTLAND

Thomas Agyepong came off the bench in the 65th minute for Hibernian as they lost to Kilmarnock

SERBIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom was missing in action for Crevan Zvezda as they defeated Napredak by 3-0.

Joseph Bempah saw 45 minutes of action for Proleter as they lost to Partizan by 2-0

Samuel Owusu missed the game for Cukaricki as they held Vojvodina to a draw

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah was not included in the match day squad for Senica in their 3-1 win over Z.Moravce. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Mohammed Lamine saw 64 minutes of action for Trencin as they thrashed Podbrezova by 4-0. Osman Bukari missed the game for Trencin

Benson Anang warmed the bench for Zilina in their 3-1 win over Sered.

Sadam Sulley came off the bench for Michalovce as they drew against Slovan Bratislava. Michu Apau missed the game.

TURKEY

Caleb Ekuban saw 6 minutes of action for Trabzonspor as they won 2-1 against Besiktas

Asamoah Gyan scored a dramatic late equaliser in injury time to help Kayserispor to hold Arkisarspor 2-2 in the Turkish top-flight on Sunday.

Lumor Agbenyenu was on the bench for Goztepe as they drew with Bursaspor

Joseph Attamah was on the bench for Basaksehir as they lost to Galatasaray by 2-1

Isaac Sackey missed Alanyaspor game against Rizespor due to injury

USA

Latif Blessing played the entire duration for Los Angeles as they drew against FC Dallas

Jonathan Mensah and David Accam featured for Columbus Crew as they lost against Minnesota United by a lone goal