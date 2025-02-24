Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: In-form Zubairu grabs eighth goal of the season as Inaki, Bukari, and Odoi score for their respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a weekly roundup of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues worldwide.

Details below captures the minutes and how the players fared over the weekend.

Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao in their 7-1 win over Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.

Osman Bukari opened his goal-scoring account to give Austin a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in the MLS season opener over the weekend.

Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 3-3 draw against arch-rivals Crvena Zvezda in the Serbian SuperLiga.

Jordan Mintah scored for Kuching City FC in their 2-2 draw against Terengganu in Malaysian top-flight league

Denis Odoi scored for Antwerp in their 2-2 draw against OH Leuven in the Belgian Pro League

Baba Alhassan scored for FCSB in their 2-1 win over Din.Bucuresti in the Romanian Superliga

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew saw 55 minutes of action in Leicester City’s 4-0 loss to Brentford

Mohammed Kudus was impressive in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday

Thomas Partey played 90 minutes in the game for Arsenal

Antoine Semenyo lasted the entire duration as Bournemouth suffered a 1-0 loss to Wolves

Tariq Lamptey saw 67 minutes of action for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana played 90 minutes in the game for Southampton

In the Championship, No Ghanaian player was in action over the weekend in this division.

In League One, Jojo Wollacott’s side Crawley lost 3-1 to Blackpool on Saturday in this round of 33 fixture

Tarique Fosu saw 76 minutes of action for Northampton in their 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao in their 7-1 win over Valladolid

Joseph Aidoo lasted 65 minutes in that big defeat to Athletic Bilbao

Abdul Mumin saw 90 minutes of action for Rayo Vallecano in their 1-0 loss to Villareal

In La Liga II, Kwasi Sibo played 45 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Burgos CF

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored an own goal in Empoli’s 5-0 defeat to Atlanta

In Serie C, Felix Afena-Gyan was in action for Juventus U23 against Giugliano which ended in a draw

Joseph Ekuban saw 90 minutes of action for Latina in their 1-1 draw against Benevento

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Augustine Boakye came on as a substitute to play nine minutes for St Etienne in their 3-3 draw against Angers

Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 3-0 win over Marseille

Andre Ayew saw 26 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 4-1 loss to Toulouse

Ernest Nuamah played 64 minutes for Lyon in their 3-2 defeat to PSG

In Ligue II, Koffi Kuoao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 defeat to AC Ajaccio

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 14 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 3-0 win over Kaiserslautern

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 26 minutes of action for Schalke in their 2-0 loss to Darmstadt

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah saw 15 minutes of action for Vllaznia in their 1-1 draw against AF Elbasani

Ghanaian duo Bismark Charles and Randy Dwumfour were involved in Skenderbeu Korca’s 1-0 win over Egnatia

Mohammed Yahaya saw 18 minutes of action for KF Egnatia

AUSTRIA

Edmund Baidoo saw seven minutes of action for Salzburg in their 1-0 win over Austria Vienna

Emmanuel Agyeman saw 80 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-3 draw against Tirol

Paul Mensah saw 30 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-1 loss to Sturm Graz

BELGIUM

In the Jupiler Pro League, Denis Odoi scored for Antwerp in their 2-2 draw against OH Leuven

Christopher Bonsu-Baah played the entire duration for Genk against Gent which ended in a draw

Ghanaian duo Francis Abu and Lawrence Agyekum were involved in Cercle Brugge’s 1-1 draw against Kortrijk

CZECH

Patrick Kpozo saw 66 minutes of action for Ostrava in their 2-0 win over Teplice

DENMARK

Malik Abubakari saw 34 minutes of action for Lyngby against Randers which ended in a draw

ESTONIA

Ghanaian duo Enock Otoo and Ernest Agyiri were involved in Levadia’s 3-2 win over Kalji in the Super Cup

GREECE

Abdul Rahman Baba saw 45 minutes of action for PAOK in their 2-1 loss to OIympiacos

ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi saw 30 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem

Henry Addo saw 60 minutes of action for Maccabi Tel Aviv in their 1-0 loss to Maccabi Bnei Raina

Ghanaian duo Eugene Ansah and Ebenezer Mamatah saw 17 minutes of action for SC Ashdod in their 2-1 loss to Ironi Tiberias

Ghanaian duo Barnes Osei and Matthew Anim Cudjoe were involved in Sakhnin’s 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Hadera

Godsway Donyoh scored the only goal of the game for Hapoel Hadera

MALAYASIA

Jordan Mintah scored for Kuching City FC in their 2-2 draw against Terengganu

MALTA

Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and Simon Zibo were involved in Sliema’s 2-1 loss to Floriana

Ghanaian duo James Arthur and Joshua Agyemang featured in Mosta FC 2-0 loss to Hibernians

Collins Gyamfi played 10 minutes for Melita in their 5-2 loss to Naxxar

NETHERLANDS

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman saw 22 minutes of action for Feyenoord in their 2-1 win over Almere City

ROMANIA

Mohammed Umar was in action for Poli Lasi against Unirea Slobozia which ended in a stalemate

Baba Alhassan scored for FCSB in their 2-1 win over Din.Bucuresti

SERBIA

In the Super Liga round of 24 fixtures Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 3-3 draw against arch-rivals Crvena zvezda

Ebenezer Annan played 90 minutes for Crvena zvezda

Ibrahim Tanko was involved in Radnicki Nis 1-1 draw against Sp.Subotica

Kwaku Osei was in action for Spartak Subotica as he saw eight minutes of action

Ghanaian duo Richardson Denzell and Issah Abass were involved in Jedinstvo UB 1-0 defeat to Cukaricki

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim saw 27 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 1-1 draw against Trencin

Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Dun.Streda

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Podbrezova

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss Super League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in St.Gallen’s 2-2 draw against Basel

Jonas Adjetey played 90 minutes for Basel

Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Servette in their 3-1 win over Winterthur

TURKEY

In the SuperLig, Prince Obeng Ampem saw 66 minutes of action for Eyupspor in their 3-1 loss to Besiktas

Emmanuel Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for Konyaspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor

Nicholas Opoko came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Kasimpasa in their 2-1 loss to Antalyaspor

Kingsley Schindler saw 28 minutes of action for Samsunspor in their 3-2 loss to Rizespor

Kwasi Wriedt lasted 76 minutes in the game for Sanliurfaspor against Kocaelispor which ended in a draw

Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Adanaspor AS in their 1-1 draw against Corum

Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Goztepe

Emmanuel Boateng saw 27 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 3-2 loss to Trabzonspor

USA

In the MLS season opener, Osman Bukari opened his goal scoring account to give Austin a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City

Yaw Yeboah made his debut for Los Angeles in their 1-0 win over Minnesota United

Kwadwo Opoku saw 46 minutes of action for CF Montreal in their 3-2 loss to Atlanta United

Prince Osei-Owusu scored for CF Montreal

Forster Ajago lasted 68 minutes in the game for Real Salt Lake in their 4-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes