Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: In-form Zubairu grabs eighth goal of the season as Inaki, Bukari, and Odoi score for their respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a weekly roundup of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues worldwide.
Details below captures the minutes and how the players fared over the weekend.
Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao in their 7-1 win over Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga.
Osman Bukari opened his goal-scoring account to give Austin a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in the MLS season opener over the weekend.
Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 3-3 draw against arch-rivals Crvena Zvezda in the Serbian SuperLiga.
Jordan Mintah scored for Kuching City FC in their 2-2 draw against Terengganu in Malaysian top-flight league
Denis Odoi scored for Antwerp in their 2-2 draw against OH Leuven in the Belgian Pro League
Baba Alhassan scored for FCSB in their 2-1 win over Din.Bucuresti in the Romanian Superliga
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew saw 55 minutes of action in Leicester City’s 4-0 loss to Brentford
Mohammed Kudus was impressive in West Ham’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday
Thomas Partey played 90 minutes in the game for Arsenal
Antoine Semenyo lasted the entire duration as Bournemouth suffered a 1-0 loss to Wolves
Tariq Lamptey saw 67 minutes of action for Brighton in their 4-0 win over Southampton
Kamaldeen Sulemana played 90 minutes in the game for Southampton
In the Championship, No Ghanaian player was in action over the weekend in this division.
In League One, Jojo Wollacott’s side Crawley lost 3-1 to Blackpool on Saturday in this round of 33 fixture
Tarique Fosu saw 76 minutes of action for Northampton in their 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao in their 7-1 win over Valladolid
Joseph Aidoo lasted 65 minutes in that big defeat to Athletic Bilbao
Abdul Mumin saw 90 minutes of action for Rayo Vallecano in their 1-0 loss to Villareal
In La Liga II, Kwasi Sibo played 45 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 win over Burgos CF
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi scored an own goal in Empoli’s 5-0 defeat to Atlanta
In Serie C, Felix Afena-Gyan was in action for Juventus U23 against Giugliano which ended in a draw
Joseph Ekuban saw 90 minutes of action for Latina in their 1-1 draw against Benevento
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Augustine Boakye came on as a substitute to play nine minutes for St Etienne in their 3-3 draw against Angers
Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 3-0 win over Marseille
Andre Ayew saw 26 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 4-1 loss to Toulouse
Ernest Nuamah played 64 minutes for Lyon in their 3-2 defeat to PSG
In Ligue II, Koffi Kuoao was in action for Metz in their 1-0 defeat to AC Ajaccio
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 14 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 3-0 win over Kaiserslautern
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 26 minutes of action for Schalke in their 2-0 loss to Darmstadt
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah saw 15 minutes of action for Vllaznia in their 1-1 draw against AF Elbasani
Ghanaian duo Bismark Charles and Randy Dwumfour were involved in Skenderbeu Korca’s 1-0 win over Egnatia
Mohammed Yahaya saw 18 minutes of action for KF Egnatia
AUSTRIA
Edmund Baidoo saw seven minutes of action for Salzburg in their 1-0 win over Austria Vienna
Emmanuel Agyeman saw 80 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 3-3 draw against Tirol
Paul Mensah saw 30 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-1 loss to Sturm Graz
BELGIUM
In the Jupiler Pro League, Denis Odoi scored for Antwerp in their 2-2 draw against OH Leuven
Christopher Bonsu-Baah played the entire duration for Genk against Gent which ended in a draw
Ghanaian duo Francis Abu and Lawrence Agyekum were involved in Cercle Brugge’s 1-1 draw against Kortrijk
CZECH
Patrick Kpozo saw 66 minutes of action for Ostrava in their 2-0 win over Teplice
DENMARK
Malik Abubakari saw 34 minutes of action for Lyngby against Randers which ended in a draw
ESTONIA
Ghanaian duo Enock Otoo and Ernest Agyiri were involved in Levadia’s 3-2 win over Kalji in the Super Cup
GREECE
Abdul Rahman Baba saw 45 minutes of action for PAOK in their 2-1 loss to OIympiacos
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi saw 30 minutes of action for Beitar Jerusalem in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem
Henry Addo saw 60 minutes of action for Maccabi Tel Aviv in their 1-0 loss to Maccabi Bnei Raina
Ghanaian duo Eugene Ansah and Ebenezer Mamatah saw 17 minutes of action for SC Ashdod in their 2-1 loss to Ironi Tiberias
Ghanaian duo Barnes Osei and Matthew Anim Cudjoe were involved in Sakhnin’s 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Hadera
Godsway Donyoh scored the only goal of the game for Hapoel Hadera
MALAYASIA
Jordan Mintah scored for Kuching City FC in their 2-2 draw against Terengganu
MALTA
Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and Simon Zibo were involved in Sliema’s 2-1 loss to Floriana
Ghanaian duo James Arthur and Joshua Agyemang featured in Mosta FC 2-0 loss to Hibernians
Collins Gyamfi played 10 minutes for Melita in their 5-2 loss to Naxxar
NETHERLANDS
Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman saw 22 minutes of action for Feyenoord in their 2-1 win over Almere City
ROMANIA
Mohammed Umar was in action for Poli Lasi against Unirea Slobozia which ended in a stalemate
Baba Alhassan scored for FCSB in their 2-1 win over Din.Bucuresti
SERBIA
In the Super Liga round of 24 fixtures Zubairu Ibrahim scored for Partizan in their 3-3 draw against arch-rivals Crvena zvezda
Ebenezer Annan played 90 minutes for Crvena zvezda
Ibrahim Tanko was involved in Radnicki Nis 1-1 draw against Sp.Subotica
Kwaku Osei was in action for Spartak Subotica as he saw eight minutes of action
Ghanaian duo Richardson Denzell and Issah Abass were involved in Jedinstvo UB 1-0 defeat to Cukaricki
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 27 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 1-1 draw against Trencin
Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Dun.Streda
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Podbrezova
SWITZERLAND
In the Swiss Super League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Stephan Ambrosius were involved in St.Gallen’s 2-2 draw against Basel
Jonas Adjetey played 90 minutes for Basel
Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Servette in their 3-1 win over Winterthur
TURKEY
In the SuperLig, Prince Obeng Ampem saw 66 minutes of action for Eyupspor in their 3-1 loss to Besiktas
Emmanuel Boateng saw 21 minutes of action for Konyaspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor
Nicholas Opoko came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Kasimpasa in their 2-1 loss to Antalyaspor
Kingsley Schindler saw 28 minutes of action for Samsunspor in their 3-2 loss to Rizespor
Kwasi Wriedt lasted 76 minutes in the game for Sanliurfaspor against Kocaelispor which ended in a draw
Isaac Donkor played 90 minutes for Adanaspor AS in their 1-1 draw against Corum
Joseph Attamah was in action for Kayserispor in their 1-0 win over Goztepe
Emmanuel Boateng saw 27 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 3-2 loss to Trabzonspor
USA
In the MLS season opener, Osman Bukari opened his goal scoring account to give Austin a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City
Yaw Yeboah made his debut for Los Angeles in their 1-0 win over Minnesota United
Kwadwo Opoku saw 46 minutes of action for CF Montreal in their 3-2 loss to Atlanta United
Prince Osei-Owusu scored for CF Montreal
Forster Ajago lasted 68 minutes in the game for Real Salt Lake in their 4-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes