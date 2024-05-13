Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki, Ayew reach milestones as Abagna, Abalorah win Moldovan league title

GHANAsoccernet.com presents a comprehensive report showcasing the performances of Ghanaian players competing abroad for their respective clubs worldwide. Herbert Boakye Yiadom, our dedicated reporter, meticulously outlines the weekend's exploits of these athletes.
Players to have scored
Isaac Nuhu was on the scoresheet for Eupen in their 2-0 win over RWDM in the Belgium topflight league.
Ghana forward, Inaki Williams continued his rich scoring form for Athletic Bilbao after netting his 12th goal of the campaign in the comeback draw against Osusuna on Saturday night.
The Black Stars forward reached a new milestone after netting his 100th goal for the club in the 2-2 draw at the San Mames.
Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to score for Wolfsberger AC in their 4-0 win over Austria Vienna.
Patrick Agyemang was on the scoresheet for Charlotte FC in their 1-0 win over Nashville in the MLS
Ibrahim Sadiq inspired AZ Alkmaar to victory in the Dutch Eredivisie after scoring and assisting in the 3-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey showed a masterclass in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday
Antoine Semenyo lasted the entire duration for Bournemouth in their 2-1 defeat to Brentford at home
Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to enjoy 51 minutes of game time for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United
Mohammed Kudus registered an assist in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Luton
Ghanaian duo Jordan Aye wane Jeffrey Schlupp both came on as substitutes to help Crystal Palace record a 3-1 win over Wolves
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored his 12th goal of the season to help Ath.Bilbao secure a point against Osasuna which ended 2-2
Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Rayo Vallecano against Valencia which ended in a draw
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 21 minutes of action for Huesca in their 3-0 win over Elche
Kwasi Sibo was involved in Amorebieta’s 2-0 win over Villareal B
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban came on as a substitute to play in Genoa’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo
Ibrahim Sulemana was involved in Cagliari 5-1 defeat to AC Milan
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt lasted 80 minutes for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-1 loss to St.Pauli
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Lyon in their 1-0 win over Clermont
Nathaniel Adjei was involved in Lorient’s 3-1 defeat to Marseille
Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for AS Monaco in their 2-0 win over Montpellier
Alidu Seidu enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Lens
Abdul Salis Samed climbed off the bench to play eights minutes
Koffi Kouao made a brief appearance for Metz in their 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg
Andre Ayew bagged another 90 minutes for Le Havre in their 1-0 defeat to Nice
AUSTRIA
Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to score for Wolfsberger AC in their 4-0 win over Austria Vienna
BELGIUM
Christopher Bonsu Baah was involved in Genk’s 2-1 defeat to Anderlecht
Isaac Nuhu was on the scoresheet for Eupen in their 2-0 win over RWDM
Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge 2-1 win over Antwerp in the Jupiler Pro League Championship playoff
Belgium born Ghanaian footballer Isaac Asante made a brief appearance for KV Mechelen in their 2-1 loss to St.Truiden
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey was shown a straight red card in Ludogorets 3-1 win over CSKA Sofia
CYPRUS
Benson Anang was in action for Othellos Athienou as they lost 4-1 to Apollon
Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis in their 4-0 defeat to Aris
Kingsley Sarfo saw 77 minutes of action for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca
Patrick Twumasi saw 11 minutes of action for Paphos in their 1-1 draw against Omonia
DENMARK
Ibrahim Osman saw 74 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 win over Silkeborg
ESTONIA
Ghanaian duo Thomas Agyepong and Abdul Yusif were involved in Paide â€˜s 1-0 win over Nomme United
FINLAND
Ghanaian duo Enock Adu and Nasiru Mohammed were involved in Ekenas IF 2-0 defeat to IIves
Mohammed Umar came on as a substitute for IIves
Salim Yusif was involved in SJK’s 1-1 draw against Haka
Bismark Ampofo saw 90 minutes of action for Inter Turku in their 1-0 loss to HJK
GREECE
Baba Abdul Rahman played 90 minutes as PAOK defeat Olympiacos Piraeus 2-0
MALAYASIA
Jordan Mintah saw 66 minutes of action for Kuching City FC in their 1-1 draw against Kuala Lumpur City
MALTA
Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur helped Sliema to lift the FA Cup trophy following a 1-0 wins over Floriana on Sunday
MOLDOVA
Ghanaian duo Razak Abalorah and David Abagna were involved in Petrocub’s 1-1 draw against Milsami
Clinton Bangura was involved in the game for Milsami
NETHERLANDS
Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq inspired AZ Alkmaar to victory in the Dutch Eredivisie after scoring and assisting in the 3-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
PORTUGAL
Lawrence Ofori was in action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Casa Pia
Emmanuel Boateng was involved in Rio Ave’s 2-2 draw against Portimonense
ROMANIA
Nana Antwi saw 16 minutes of action for FCSB in their 1-0 defeat to CFR Cluj
SERBIA
Leonard Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Partizan in their 3-0 win over Mladost
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori was involved in Trnava 1-0 defeat to Dun.Streda
Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Ruzomberok
Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Banska Bystrica
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah was in action for Koper in their 2-1 defeat to Celje
SWEDEN
Michael Baidoo was involved in Elfsborg’s 2-0 defeat to Djurgarden
Frank Junior Adjei saw 87 minutes of action for Varnamo in their 1-1 draw against Brommapojkarna
Ghanaian duo Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were involved I Halmstad 3-1 defeat to Mjallby
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Servette
Daniel Afriyie Barnie was in action for Zurich in their 3-1 win over Winterthur
USA
In the MLS, Patrick Agyemang was on the scoresheet for Charlotte FC in their 1-0 win over Nashville
Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to feature in Columbus Crew 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati
In the USL Championship, Jordan Ayimbila saw 90 minutes of action for Miami FC in their 3-1 loss to Indy Eleven
Emmanuel Twumasi was involved in FC Dallas 2-1 win over Austin FC
Latif Blessing came on as a substitute to help Houston Dynamo record a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City
Joseph Paintsil was involved in LA Galaxy’s 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake