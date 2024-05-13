Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki, Ayew reach milestones as Abagna, Abalorah win Moldovan league title

GHANAsoccernet.com presents a comprehensive report showcasing the performances of Ghanaian players competing abroad for their respective clubs worldwide. Herbert Boakye Yiadom, our dedicated reporter, meticulously outlines the weekend's exploits of these athletes.

Players to have scored

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey showed a masterclass in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford on Sunday

Antoine Semenyo lasted the entire duration for Bournemouth in their 2-1 defeat to Brentford at home

Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to enjoy 51 minutes of game time for Brighton in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United

Mohammed Kudus registered an assist in West Ham’s 3-1 win over Luton

Ghanaian duo Jordan Aye wane Jeffrey Schlupp both came on as substitutes to help Crystal Palace record a 3-1 win over Wolves

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored his 12th goal of the season to help Ath.Bilbao secure a point against Osasuna which ended 2-2

Abdul Mumin played 90 minutes for Rayo Vallecano against Valencia which ended in a draw

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 21 minutes of action for Huesca in their 3-0 win over Elche

Kwasi Sibo was involved in Amorebieta’s 2-0 win over Villareal B

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban came on as a substitute to play in Genoa’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo

Ibrahim Sulemana was involved in Cagliari 5-1 defeat to AC Milan

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt lasted 80 minutes for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-1 loss to St.Pauli

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah climbed off the bench to play 24 minutes for Lyon in their 1-0 win over Clermont

Nathaniel Adjei was involved in Lorient’s 3-1 defeat to Marseille

Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for AS Monaco in their 2-0 win over Montpellier

Alidu Seidu enjoyed 90 minutes of action for Rennes in their 1-1 draw against Lens

Abdul Salis Samed climbed off the bench to play eights minutes

Koffi Kouao made a brief appearance for Metz in their 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg

Andre Ayew bagged another 90 minutes for Le Havre in their 1-0 defeat to Nice

AUSTRIA

Augustine Boakye climbed off the bench to score for Wolfsberger AC in their 4-0 win over Austria Vienna

BELGIUM

Christopher Bonsu Baah was involved in Genk’s 2-1 defeat to Anderlecht

Isaac Nuhu was on the scoresheet for Eupen in their 2-0 win over RWDM

Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge 2-1 win over Antwerp in the Jupiler Pro League Championship playoff

Belgium born Ghanaian footballer Isaac Asante made a brief appearance for KV Mechelen in their 2-1 loss to St.Truiden

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey was shown a straight red card in Ludogorets 3-1 win over CSKA Sofia

CYPRUS

Benson Anang was in action for Othellos Athienou as they lost 4-1 to Apollon

Majeed Waris was in action for Anorthosis in their 4-0 defeat to Aris

Kingsley Sarfo saw 77 minutes of action for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against AEK Larnaca

Patrick Twumasi saw 11 minutes of action for Paphos in their 1-1 draw against Omonia

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman saw 74 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 4-1 win over Silkeborg

ESTONIA

Ghanaian duo Thomas Agyepong and Abdul Yusif were involved in Paide â€˜s 1-0 win over Nomme United

FINLAND

Ghanaian duo Enock Adu and Nasiru Mohammed were involved in Ekenas IF 2-0 defeat to IIves

Mohammed Umar came on as a substitute for IIves

Salim Yusif was involved in SJK’s 1-1 draw against Haka

Bismark Ampofo saw 90 minutes of action for Inter Turku in their 1-0 loss to HJK

GREECE

Baba Abdul Rahman played 90 minutes as PAOK defeat Olympiacos Piraeus 2-0

MALAYASIA

Jordan Mintah saw 66 minutes of action for Kuching City FC in their 1-1 draw against Kuala Lumpur City

MALTA

Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur helped Sliema to lift the FA Cup trophy following a 1-0 wins over Floriana on Sunday

MOLDOVA

Ghanaian duo Razak Abalorah and David Abagna were involved in Petrocub’s 1-1 draw against Milsami

Clinton Bangura was involved in the game for Milsami

NETHERLANDS

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq inspired AZ Alkmaar to victory in the Dutch Eredivisie after scoring and assisting in the 3-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori was in action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Casa Pia

Emmanuel Boateng was involved in Rio Ave’s 2-2 draw against Portimonense

ROMANIA

Nana Antwi saw 16 minutes of action for FCSB in their 1-0 defeat to CFR Cluj

SERBIA

Leonard Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Partizan in their 3-0 win over Mladost

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori was involved in Trnava 1-0 defeat to Dun.Streda

Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Ruzomberok

Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin in their 2-0 win over Banska Bystrica

SLOVENIA

Ahmed Ankrah was in action for Koper in their 2-1 defeat to Celje

SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo was involved in Elfsborg’s 2-0 defeat to Djurgarden

Frank Junior Adjei saw 87 minutes of action for Varnamo in their 1-1 draw against Brommapojkarna

Ghanaian duo Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were involved I Halmstad 3-1 defeat to Mjallby

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Servette

Daniel Afriyie Barnie was in action for Zurich in their 3-1 win over Winterthur

USA

In the MLS, Patrick Agyemang was on the scoresheet for Charlotte FC in their 1-0 win over Nashville

Yaw Yeboah came on as a substitute to feature in Columbus Crew 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati

In the USL Championship, Jordan Ayimbila saw 90 minutes of action for Miami FC in their 3-1 loss to Indy Eleven

Emmanuel Twumasi was involved in FC Dallas 2-1 win over Austin FC

Latif Blessing came on as a substitute to help Houston Dynamo record a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City

Joseph Paintsil was involved in LA Galaxy’s 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake