Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki bags 10th goal of the season as Dwamena scores brace in Albania 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:
Players to have scored
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew was involved in Crystal Palace 2-2 draw against Fulham
Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest
Andre Ayew was an unused substitute for Nottingham Forest
Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action for Southampton in their 3-1 loss to Brighton
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 3-0 to Almeria
Inaki Williams scored his 10th goal of the season in Athletic Bilbao 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday
Fellow countryman Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored in Huesca 2-1 win over Lugo
ITALY
In Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan played 14 minutes for Cremonese in their 5-1 loss to Bologna
Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes in Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw with Torino
Emmanuel Gyasi featured in Spezia’s game against Lecce which ended in a draw
In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to score for Genoa in their 4-3 win over Bari
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Kevin Prince Boateng played 64 minutes for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Bochum
Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the full throttle for Bochum
Patrick Pfeffier was in action for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win over Magdeburg
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to play two minutes for Holstien Kiel against St.Pauli which they lost 4-3
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 14 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 3-1 win over Lorient
Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 2-1 loss to Brest
Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Troyes
Gidoen Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-1 loss to Paris SG
Emmanuel Ntim was involved in Caen 3-1 win over Amiens
Nicholas Opoku played the entire duration for Amiens
Koffi Kouao was involved in Metz in their 1-1 draw against Guingamp
ALBANIA
Ibrahim Danladi was in action for Bylis in their 1-0 win over Kukesi
Raphael Dwamena scored a brace in Egnatia 3-2 win over Erzeni
AUSTRIA
Augustine Boakye was on the scoresheet for Wolfsberger in their 2-0 win over Hartberg
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim and Prince Kwabena Adu were in action for Isloch in their 1-1 draw against BATE
Isaac Gyamfi was in action for Energetik-BGU in their 2-0 win over Din.Minsk
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Genk in their 1-1 draw against Royale Union SG
Dennis Odoi was involved in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Antwerp
Francis Abu lasted 74 minutes in Cercle Brugge 2-2 draw with Gent
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey saw 90 minutes of action in Ludogorets 2-2 draw with CSKA Sofia
Carlos Ohene saw six minutes of action for CSKA 1948 Sofia in their 1-1 draw with Cherno More
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka in their 2-1 loss to D.Zagreb
CYPRUS
Ernest Asante and Benjamin Akoto Asamoah were in action for Doxa in their 2-1 win over Ol.Nicosia
Majeed Waris was red carded in Anorthosis 3-1 loss to Chloraka
Eric Boakye played 45 minutes for Aris in their 1-0 win over Omonia
Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for APOEL in their 3-2 loss to Apollon
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri played in Levadia 2-2 draw against Tammeka
FINLAND
Carlos Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 2-0 win over Lahti
Mohammed Umar featured in the game for Ilves in their 1-1 draw with HJK
HUNGARY
Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ferencvaros in their 3-1 loss to Debrecen
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi saw 67 minutes of action for Netanya in their 2-0 loss to H.Beer Sheva
Zakaria Mugeese was involved in SC Ashdod in their 2-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv
LITHUANIA
Ernest Sarpong played in Dziugas Telsiai 1-1 draw with Riteriai
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Utretch
ROMANIA
Nana Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Sepsi SF.Gheorghe
RUSSIA
Joel Fameyeh saw 90 minutes of action in Rubin Kazan in their 1-0 win over Baltika
SERBIA
Samuel Owusu made a brief appearance for Cukaricki in their 1-1 draw against FK Vozdovac
SLOVAKIA
Malik Abubakari and Zuberu Sharani were in action for Slovan Brastislava in their 1-0 loss to Podbrezova
Henry Addo climbed off the bench to score in Zilina 4-2 loss to Trnava
Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were involved in the game for Zilina
Kelvin Ofori saw 58 minutes of action for Trnava in their 4-2 loss to v
SOUTH AFRICA
In PSL, Edwin Gyimah scored in Sekhukhune in 1-0 win over SuperSport United
SWEDEN
Nathaniel Adjei was in action for Hammarby in their 1-1 draw with Goteborg
Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were involved in Halmstad 2-1 win over Sirius
MALAYASIA
Jordan Mintah played the full throttle for Terrengganu in their 2-2 draw against Sabah
SWITZERLAND
In Swiss Super League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post in St.Gallen 1-1 draw with Luzern
TURKEY
Joseph Attamah and Bernard Mensah were involved in Kayserispor 4-0 loss to Alanyaspor
Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 2-0 loss to Galatasaray
Philip Awuku saw 45 minutes of action for Tuzla in their 3-1 loss to Altay
Isaac Sackey lasted 65 minutes in Umraniyespor 2-1 loss to Ankaragucu
In First Division, Samuel Tetteh saw 88 minutes of action for Bandirmaspor in their 1-1 draw against Genclerbirligi
Musah Mohammed was in action for Bodrumspor in their 1-1 draw against Goztepe
USA
In MLS, Harrison Afful played 10 minutes for Charlotte in their 2-1 loss to Nashville
Emmanuel Boateng and Latif Blessing were in action for New England Revolution in their 3-0 loss to Philadelphia Union
Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo
Lalas Abubakar was on the scoresheet for Colorado Rapids in their 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake
Kwadwo Opoku was in action for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquake
Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for San Jose Earthquake
In USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh was involved in FC Tulsa 2-1 loss to Memphis
Elvis Amoh scored in Hartford Athletic 2-0 win over Loudoun
Solomon Asante came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for Indy Eleven in their 1-0 win over Colorado Springs
Dennis Dowouna was in action for Miami FC in their 3-2 loss to San Diego Loyal
Jordan Ayimbila was in acton for Las Vegas Lights in their 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh
Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim were involved in Birmingham 2-1 loss to El Paso
Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio in their 1-0 loss to Detriot
Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Grande in their 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay