Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki bags 10th goal of the season as Dwamena scores brace in Albania 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:

Players to have scored

Raphael Dwamena scored a brace in Egnatia 3-2 win over Erzeni in the Albanian top-flight league.

Samuel Obeng scored in Huesca 2-1 win over Lugo in the Spanish Segunda division

Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to score for Genoa in their 4-3 win over Bari in Italy

Augustine Boakye was on the scoresheet for Wolfsberger in their 2-0 win over Hartberg

Henry Addo climbed off the bench to score in Zilina 4-2 loss to Trnava

Elvis Amoh scored in Hartford Athletic 2-0 win over Loudoun

Kwadwo Opoku was in action for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquake

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew was involved in Crystal Palace 2-2 draw against Fulham

Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest

Andre Ayew was an unused substitute for Nottingham Forest

Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action for Southampton in their 3-1 loss to Brighton

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu played 90 minutes for Mallorca as they lost 3-0 to Almeria

Fellow countryman Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored in Huesca 2-1 win over Lugo

ITALY

In Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan played 14 minutes for Cremonese in their 5-1 loss to Bologna

Alfred Duncan played 90 minutes in Fiorentina’s 1-1 draw with Torino

Emmanuel Gyasi featured in Spezia’s game against Lecce which ended in a draw

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to score for Genoa in their 4-3 win over Bari

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kevin Prince Boateng played 64 minutes for Hertha Berlin in their 1-1 draw against Bochum

Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the full throttle for Bochum

Patrick Pfeffier was in action for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win over Magdeburg

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to play two minutes for Holstien Kiel against St.Pauli which they lost 4-3

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 14 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 3-1 win over Lorient

Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont in their 2-1 loss to Brest

Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 1-1 draw against Troyes

Gidoen Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-1 loss to Paris SG

Emmanuel Ntim was involved in Caen 3-1 win over Amiens

Nicholas Opoku played the entire duration for Amiens

Koffi Kouao was involved in Metz in their 1-1 draw against Guingamp

ALBANIA

Ibrahim Danladi was in action for Bylis in their 1-0 win over Kukesi

AUSTRIA

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim and Prince Kwabena Adu were in action for Isloch in their 1-1 draw against BATE

Isaac Gyamfi was in action for Energetik-BGU in their 2-0 win over Din.Minsk

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil played 90 minutes for Genk in their 1-1 draw against Royale Union SG

Dennis Odoi was involved in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Antwerp

Francis Abu lasted 74 minutes in Cercle Brugge 2-2 draw with Gent

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw 90 minutes of action in Ludogorets 2-2 draw with CSKA Sofia

Carlos Ohene saw six minutes of action for CSKA 1948 Sofia in their 1-1 draw with Cherno More

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka in their 2-1 loss to D.Zagreb

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante and Benjamin Akoto Asamoah were in action for Doxa in their 2-1 win over Ol.Nicosia

Majeed Waris was red carded in Anorthosis 3-1 loss to Chloraka

Eric Boakye played 45 minutes for Aris in their 1-0 win over Omonia

Kingsley Sarfo played 90 minutes for APOEL in their 3-2 loss to Apollon

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri played in Levadia 2-2 draw against Tammeka

FINLAND

Carlos Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 2-0 win over Lahti

Mohammed Umar featured in the game for Ilves in their 1-1 draw with HJK

HUNGARY

Kwabena Owusu was in action for Ferencvaros in their 3-1 loss to Debrecen

ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi saw 67 minutes of action for Netanya in their 2-0 loss to H.Beer Sheva

Zakaria Mugeese was involved in SC Ashdod in their 2-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv

LITHUANIA

Ernest Sarpong played in Dziugas Telsiai 1-1 draw with Riteriai

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for Ajax in their 3-1 win over Utretch

ROMANIA

Nana Boateng saw 90 minutes of action for CFR Cluj in their 2-1 win over Sepsi SF.Gheorghe

RUSSIA

Joel Fameyeh saw 90 minutes of action in Rubin Kazan in their 1-0 win over Baltika

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu made a brief appearance for Cukaricki in their 1-1 draw against FK Vozdovac

SLOVAKIA

Malik Abubakari and Zuberu Sharani were in action for Slovan Brastislava in their 1-0 loss to Podbrezova

Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were involved in the game for Zilina

Kelvin Ofori saw 58 minutes of action for Trnava in their 4-2 loss to v

SOUTH AFRICA

In PSL, Edwin Gyimah scored in Sekhukhune in 1-0 win over SuperSport United

SWEDEN

Nathaniel Adjei was in action for Hammarby in their 1-1 draw with Goteborg

Ghanaian duo Thomas Boakye and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were involved in Halmstad 2-1 win over Sirius

MALAYASIA

Jordan Mintah played the full throttle for Terrengganu in their 2-2 draw against Sabah

SWITZERLAND

In Swiss Super League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post in St.Gallen 1-1 draw with Luzern

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah and Bernard Mensah were involved in Kayserispor 4-0 loss to Alanyaspor

Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor in their 2-0 loss to Galatasaray

Philip Awuku saw 45 minutes of action for Tuzla in their 3-1 loss to Altay

Isaac Sackey lasted 65 minutes in Umraniyespor 2-1 loss to Ankaragucu

In First Division, Samuel Tetteh saw 88 minutes of action for Bandirmaspor in their 1-1 draw against Genclerbirligi

Musah Mohammed was in action for Bodrumspor in their 1-1 draw against Goztepe

USA

In MLS, Harrison Afful played 10 minutes for Charlotte in their 2-1 loss to Nashville

Emmanuel Boateng and Latif Blessing were in action for New England Revolution in their 3-0 loss to Philadelphia Union

Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo

Lalas Abubakar was on the scoresheet for Colorado Rapids in their 3-2 loss to Real Salt Lake

Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for San Jose Earthquake

In USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh was involved in FC Tulsa 2-1 loss to Memphis

Solomon Asante came on as a substitute to play 11 minutes for Indy Eleven in their 1-0 win over Colorado Springs

Dennis Dowouna was in action for Miami FC in their 3-2 loss to San Diego Loyal

Jordan Ayimbila was in acton for Las Vegas Lights in their 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh

Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim were involved in Birmingham 2-1 loss to El Paso

Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antonio in their 1-0 loss to Detriot

Wahab Ackwei saw 90 minutes of action for Rio Grande in their 3-0 loss to Tampa Bay