Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Inaki bags 11th goal of the season as Ayew, Ekuban score for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend. The report details the game time and goals scored by some players in their respective leagues.

Inaki Williams scored a brace for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish La Liga

Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 3-3 draw against AC Milan

Andre Ayew scored his fifth goal of the season for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for West Ham United as they were thrashed 5-0 by Chelsea

Thomas Partey saw 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo was involved in the game for Bournemouth

In Championship, Fatawu Issahaku clinched promotion with Leicester City despite their 2-0 defeat to Blackburn

Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 30 minutes of action for Southampton in their 2-1 win over Leeds United

In League One play-off, Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough 1-0 loss to Oxford United

SPAIN

Baba Iddrisu was involved in Almeria’s 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano

Abdul Mumin lasted the entire duration for Rayo

ITALY

Alfred Duncan lasted 62 minutes in the game for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to Verona

Ibrahim Sulemana came on as a substitute for Cagliari in their 1-1 draw against Lecce

FRANCE

Alidu Seidu was involved in Rennes 3-2 away win against Metz

Salis Abdul Samed made a brief appearance for Lens in their 2-0 win over Lorient

Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient

In Ligue II, Gidoen Mensah and Elisha Owusu featured in Auxerre’s 2-0 win over Paris FC as they clinched promotion back to the Ligue 1.

Nicholas Opoku made a brief appearance for Amiens in their 2-1 win over Bastia

GERMANY

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 86 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 1-0 win over St.Pauli

AUSTRIA

Amankwah Forson saw 45 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 2-0 loss to SK Rapid

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Isaac Nuhu saw 26 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-0 loss to Kortrijk

Majeed Ashimeru saw 68 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Royale Union which ended in a draw

Joselpho Barnes saw 13 minutes of action for St.Truiden in their 2-2 draw against Westerlo

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Lugano

USA

In MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in Charlotte 2-0 win over Portland Timbers

Ronaldo Donkor saw nine minutes of action for New York Red Bulls as they lost 6-2 against Inter Miami

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah saw 23 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 3-1 loss to Toronto FC

Latif Blessing enjoyed some game minutes for Houston Dynamo against St.Louis City which ended in a draw

In USL Championship, Anderson Asiedu saw 21 minutes of action for Hartford Athletic in their 1-0 loss to Charleston

Illal Osumanu saw 90 minutes of action for Pittsburgh in their 1-0 win over Miami FC

Jordan Ayimbilla played 90 minutes of action for Miami FC in their 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh

Ghanaian duo Prosper Kassim and Moses Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Birmingham Legion in their 2-2 draw against FC Tulsa