Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Inaki bags 11th goal of the season as Ayew, Ekuban score for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend. The report details the game time and goals scored by some players in their respective leagues.
Inaki Williams scored a brace for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish La Liga
Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 3-3 draw against AC Milan
Andre Ayew scored his fifth goal of the season for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg
Inaki Williams scored a brace for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Getafe
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for West Ham United as they were thrashed 5-0 by Chelsea
Thomas Partey saw 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth
Antoine Semenyo was involved in the game for Bournemouth
In Championship, Fatawu Issahaku clinched promotion with Leicester City despite their 2-0 defeat to Blackburn
Kamaldeen Sulemana saw 30 minutes of action for Southampton in their 2-1 win over Leeds United
In League One play-off, Kwame Poku was involved in Peterborough 1-0 loss to Oxford United
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored a brace for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Getafe
Baba Iddrisu was involved in Almeria’s 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano
Abdul Mumin lasted the entire duration for Rayo
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban scored for Genoa in their 3-3 draw against AC Milan
Alfred Duncan lasted 62 minutes in the game for Fiorentina in their 2-1 defeat to Verona
Ibrahim Sulemana came on as a substitute for Cagliari in their 1-1 draw against Lecce
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew scored his fifth goal of the season for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg
Alidu Seidu was involved in Rennes 3-2 away win against Metz
Salis Abdul Samed made a brief appearance for Lens in their 2-0 win over Lorient
Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient
In Ligue II, Gidoen Mensah and Elisha Owusu featured in Auxerre’s 2-0 win over Paris FC as they clinched promotion back to the Ligue 1.
Nicholas Opoku made a brief appearance for Amiens in their 2-1 win over Bastia
GERMANY
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 86 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 1-0 win over St.Pauli
AUSTRIA
Amankwah Forson saw 45 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 2-0 loss to SK Rapid
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Isaac Nuhu saw 26 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-0 loss to Kortrijk
Majeed Ashimeru saw 68 minutes of action for Anderlecht against Royale Union which ended in a draw
Joselpho Barnes saw 13 minutes of action for St.Truiden in their 2-2 draw against Westerlo
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Lugano
USA
In MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in Charlotte 2-0 win over Portland Timbers
Ronaldo Donkor saw nine minutes of action for New York Red Bulls as they lost 6-2 against Inter Miami
Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah saw 23 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 3-1 loss to Toronto FC
Latif Blessing enjoyed some game minutes for Houston Dynamo against St.Louis City which ended in a draw
In USL Championship, Anderson Asiedu saw 21 minutes of action for Hartford Athletic in their 1-0 loss to Charleston
Illal Osumanu saw 90 minutes of action for Pittsburgh in their 1-0 win over Miami FC
Jordan Ayimbilla played 90 minutes of action for Miami FC in their 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh
Ghanaian duo Prosper Kassim and Moses Mensah saw 68 minutes of action for Birmingham Legion in their 2-2 draw against FC Tulsa