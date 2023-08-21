Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki, Semenyo, Bukari, Sadiq on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com provides an extensive overview of the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe in their respective teams. Our correspondent, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, offers an in-depth analysis of the players' performances within their respective leagues.
Players to have scored
In-form Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Sadiq was on target once again in the Swedish Allsvenskan when BK Hacken came from behind to overcome IK Sirius in an eye-catching fixture on Sunday.
Black Stars winger Osman Bukari continues with his superb form as he scored again when Red Star Belgrade beat Spartak Subotica to maintain their perfect start to the 2023-24 season. The Ghanaian scored his fourth goal in five matches to give Red Star the lead after 20 minutes after being set up by Aleksandar Dragovic.
Ghanaian attacker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu extended his scoring form in the Chinese Super League when he scored again for Wuhan Three Towns in their victory over Chengdu Roncheng.
Black Stars striker Inaki Williams scored his first goal of the new season in Spanish La Liga when Athletic Bilbao saw off CA Osasuna on Saturday night in a second-round fixture.
Ghanaian striker Mohammed Naeem was on the scoresheet for Halmstad BK during their defeat to Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday. The 26-year-old got the consolation goal for Halmstad, who suffered a 3-1 loss in the matchday 20 fixture at Grimta IP stadium.
Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo netted his first goal of the season for AFC Bournemouth, but it wasn't enough to secure points as Liverpool emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.
Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to score for Paphos in their 3-0 win over Karmiotissa
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo scored his first goal of the season for Bournemouth in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool
In League One, Kwadwo Poku was in action for Peterborough as they lost by a lone goal to Northampton
Andy Yiadom saw 19 minutes of action for Reading in their 2-0 win over Stevenge
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu was in action for Almeria against Real Madrid which they lost 3-1
Inaki Williams scored his first goal of the season for Athletic Bilbao against Osasuna
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi made his debut for Empoli as they lost by a lone goal to Verona
Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench to help Fiorentina record a 4-1 win over Genoa
Caleb Ekuban also came on as a substitute for Genoa
In Serie B, Felix Afena-yan was in action for Cremonense against Catanzaro which ended in a draw
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Abdul Salis Samed played 90 minutes for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Rennes
Benjamin Tetteh and Koffi Kouao were involved in Metz 2-2 draw against Marseille. The duo came on as substitutes.
Alidu Seidu played the full throttle for Clermont against Reims which ended in a 2-0 defeat
In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was in action for Auxerre in their 2-2 draw against Angers
Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 2-1 win against Bastia
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 64 minutes of action in Bochum’s 5-0 loss to Stuttgart
Braydon Marvin Manu was in action for Darmstadt in their 1-0 defeat to Frankfurt
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 15 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin
Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 29 minutes of action for VFL Osnabruck against Nurnberg which they lost 3-2
AUSTRIA
Ibrahim Mustapha saw 85 minutes of action for LASK in their 1-1 draw against Tirol
Forson Amankwah was involved in Salzburg’s 5-1 win against Hartberg
Paul Mensah played 35 minutes for BW Linz in their 5-0 loss to Rapid Vienna
Augustine Boakye lasted 56 minutes in the game for Wolfsberger against Austria Vienna which ended in a draw
AZERBAIJAN
Abdul Mohammed Kadiri was in action for Araz against Qarabag which ended in a 2-1 defeat
BELARUS
Isaac Gyamfi lasted 45 minutes for Energetik-BGU as they lost 4-0 to Naftan
Fard Ibrahim saw 33 minutes of action for Isloch in their 1-0 win over Smorgon
BELGIUM
Nathan Opoku saw 58 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-1 draw against Antwerp
Francis Abu played in Cercle Brugge’s 1-0 win against St.Liege
Christopher Bonsu Baah and Joseph Paintsil were in action for Genk against Charleroi which ended goalless
Isaac Nuhu lasted 72 minutes in the game for Eupen in their 3-1 win over Kortrik
Denis Odoi helped Anderlecht to a 7-1 win over RWDM
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene helped Heber to a 1-0 away win against Lok. Sofia
Bernard Tekpetey saw 70 minutes of action in Ludogorets 1-0 loss to Cherno More
CHINA
Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored the only goal of the game to secure the win for Wuhan against Chengdu Rongcheng
Mubarak Wakaso was in action for Shenzhen as they lost by a lone goal to Nantong Zhiyun
CROATIA
Michael Agbekpornu played the full throttle for Slaven Belupo in their 2-2 draw against Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Patrick Twumasi climbed off the bench to score for Paphos in their 3-0 win over Karmiotissa
Majeed Waris led the line for Anorthosis in their 3-1 win over Achnas
Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Achnas
Benson Anang was in action for Othellos Athienou in their 1-1 draw against Apollon
Alex Sarfo was in action for Zakakiou as they lost 2-0 against APOEL
DENMARK
Ibrahim Osman was in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 2-0 to Silkeborg
Willy Kumado scored for Lyngby in their 1-0 win over Randers FC
Ernest Agyiri saw 65 minutes of action for Randers FC
ESTONIA
Thomas Agyapong was in action for Paide against Tammeka which they won 6-3
FINLAND
Prosper Ahiabu and was in action for VPS in their 2-0 win over Lahti
Ghanaian duo Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene were involved in action for Honka in their 1-0 win over Mariehamn
Torfiq Ali-Abubakar was in action for TPS against KaPa which they lost by a lone goal
Bob Nii Armah played in SJK Akatemia’s 2-0 win over JaPS
Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS 3-0 win over SJK
Terry Yegbe and Kingsley Ofori were in action for SJK
Ghanaian duo Bismark Ampofo and David Agbo were involved in action for Inter Turku in their 3-1 loss to HJK
GREECE
Lumor Agbenyenu saw 87 minutes of action for Kifisias against Giannina which they lost 3-0
Baba Rahman was on the bench for PAOK in their 3-0 win over Asteras Tripolis
ISREAL
Gideon Akuowua saw 78 minutes of action for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 2-0 loss to Maccabi Haifa
Mohammed Kamaheni was in action for SC Ashdod as they were eliminated from the Toto Cup after losing to Hapoel Haifa
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus registered an assist for Ajax in their 2-2 draw against Excelsior
NORWAY
Leonard Owusu played 90 minutes for Odd in their 3-0 loss to Sarpsborg 08
Emmanuel Danso was involved in Stromsgodset 2-1 defeat to Lillestorm at home
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng saw 32 minutes of action for Rio Ave in their 3-2 loss to Estoril
Issah Abass was involved in Chaves 4-2 defeat to Braga at home
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko saw 71 minutes of action for Javor in their 3-0 loss to TSC
Samuel Owusu played 45 minutes for Cukaricki as they lost 3-0 to IMT Novi Beograd
Osman Bukari was on the scoresheet for Crvena Zvezda in their 3-0 win over Sp.Subotica
SWEDEN
Ibrahim Sadiq was on target for Hacken in their 3-2 win over Sirius
Michael Baidoo was on the scoresheet for Elfsborg in their 2-0 victory against Mjallby
Mohammed Naeem scored for Halmstad in their 3-1 defeat to Brommapojkarna
Fellow countryman Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was in action for Halmstad
Emmanuel Duah and Abdul Halik Hudu were in action for AFC Eskilstuna as they lost 3-0 to GAIS
Kojo Peprah Oppong played 75 minutes for Sundsvall in their 2-0 loss to Skovde AIK
TURKEY
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Besiktas in their 1-1 draw against Pendikspor
Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah played in Kayserispor’s 1-1 draw against Istanbulspor AS
In Lig 1, Haqi Osman lasted 30 minutes in the game for Bodrumspor against Erzurumspor which ended in a draw
Godfred Donsah played eight minutes for Sanliurfaspor in their 2-1 win over Adanaspor AS
Samuel Tetteh played 60 minutes for Adanaspor AS
Philip Awuku lasted 90 minutes for Tuzlaspor in their 1-0 defeat to Altay
USA
In USL Championship, Rashid Tetteh was in action for FC Tulsa as they lost 2-1 to Tampa Bay
Eric Oteng saw 71 minutes of action for Las Vegas Light in their 1-0 defeat to Detriot
Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were in action for Birmingham in their 2-0 win over Louisville City
Elvis Amoh came on as a sub to play in Hartford Athletic 3-0 loss to Miami FC
Wahab Ackwei lasted 55 minutes in the game for Rio Grande in their 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising
Solomon Asante helped Indy Eleven to a 3-2 win over El Paso
Compiled by Herbert Boakye Yiadom/ @boakyeherbert