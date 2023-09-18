Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Inaki, Sowah score as Lamptey register two assists for Brighton against Man United

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed for their respective clubs.

Players to have scored..

Ghana forward Kamal Sowah scored on his debut for Standard Liege against Eupen in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Ghanaian youngster Benicio Baker-Boaitey showcased his talent by scoring for Brighton U-21 in an exciting 2-2 draw against Aston Villa U-21 on Friday evening.

Teenager Raymond Asante scored on his return from injury as Udinese U19 lost 3-2 at Padova on Saturday, 16 September 2023, in the Primavera.

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent Solomon Bonnah found the back of the net for SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 loss to Aston Villa

Tariq Lamptey registered two assists in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Manchester United

Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute to feature in West Ham United defeat to Manchester City

In the Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana was shown a red card in Southampton’s 4-1 defeat to Leicester City at home.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also climbed off the bench to play 21 minutes for the Foxes.

In League One, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 2-1 win over Bolton

Kwame Poku saw 45 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored his second goal of the season for Athletic Bilbao in their 3-0 win over Cadiz

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 87 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 3-2 win over Atalanta

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 28 minutes of action for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Frankfurt

In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer came on as a substitute to feature in Hamburger 2-1 loss to Elversberg

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was involved in VFL Osnabruck heavy defeat against Hannover 96

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes for Lens against Metz which they lost by a lone goal

Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz

Alidu Seidu returned to action for Clermont as they lost by a lone goal to Nantes

Ernest Nuamah lasted 76 minutes in the game for Lyon against Le Havre which ended in a draw

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 45 minutes of action for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Paris FC

Elisha Owusu played 45 minutes of action for Auxerre in their 2-2 draw against Pau FC

Emmanuel Ntim saw 43 minutes of action for Caen in their 2-1 loss to St Etienne

AUSTRIA

Ghanaian defender Samson Baidoo continued his goal-scoring spree in the Austrian Típico Bundesliga on Saturday evening while playing for Red Bull Salzburg.

AZERBAIJAN

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed was shown a red card in Araz 1-0 defeat to Neftci Baku

BELGIUM

Kamal Sowah scored on his debut for Standard Liege in their 3-1 win over Eupen

Joseph Paintsil registered an assist in Genk’s 2-0 win against Royale Union SG

Denis Odoi made a brief appearance for Club Brugge in their 4-2 win over Charleroi

Joselpho Barnes saw 63 minutes of action for St.Truiden in their 2-0 win over KV Michelsen

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey played 90 minutes in Ludogorets 2-2 draw against Botev Plovdiv

CHINA

In the Super League, Aziz saw 85 minutes of action for Wuhan Three Towns in their 2-0 win over Cangzhou

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu saw 31 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo as they lost 3-0 to D.Zagreb

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman played the full throttle for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against FC Copenhagen

Ebenezer Ofori played 59 minutes for Velje in their 2-1 loss to Randers FC

Lasso Coulibaly and Ernest Agyiri saw 62 minutes of action for Randers FC

ESTONIA

Thomas Agyepong and Abdul Yusif were in action for Paide as they lost to Levadia by a lone goal

FINLAND

Bismark Ampofo saw 28 minutes of action for Inter Turku in their 2-0 loss to HJK

Edmund Arko-Mensah played the entire duration for Honka in their 2-1 win against SJK

Clinton Antwi was involved in KuPS 2-0 defeat to VPS

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS

GREECE

Abdul Baba Rahman was involved in PAOK game against Aris which ended in a draw

MOLDOVA

Razak Abalora and Rauf Abdul Mumuni were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 5-1 win over Floresti

NORWAY

Zakaria Mugeese and Salomon Owusu were in action for Odd in their 4-1 loss to Molde

Gilbert Koomson was in action for Sandefjord in their 2-0 win over Stromsgodset

Emmanuel Danso saw 77 minutes of action for Stromsgodset

SCOTLAND

Matthew Cudjoe was shown a red card in Dundee United 1-1 draw against Morton

SERBIA

Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to play in Crvena Zvezda’s 2-1 loss to Cukaricki

SWEDEN

Nathaniel Adjei saw 59 minutes of action for Hammarby in their 3-1 loss to Malmo FF

Ghanaian duo Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg in their 3-0 loss to Kalmar

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Mohammed Naeem and Phil Ofosu Ayeh were in involved in Halmstad’s 3-2 loss to Hacken

Frank Junior Adjei saw 58 minutes of action for Varnamo in their 2-1 win over Djurgarden

Benjamin Acquah was on target for Helsingborg in their 4-1 loss to GAIS

Nasiru Moro played 45 minutes for Orebro in their 5-3 win over Skovde AIK

TURKEY

Alexander Djiku climbed off the bench to play in Fenerbache’s 3-2 win over Antalyaspor

Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah featured in Kayserispor’s 2-0 win over Gaziantep

Kingsley Schindler saw 82 minutes of action for Samsunspor in their 4-2 defeat to Galatasaray.

In Lig 1, Godfred Donsah saw 45 minutes of action for Sanliurfaspor in their 2-0 loss to Keciorengucu

Isaac Cofie saw 21 minutes of Umraniyespor in their 3-0 loss to Corum

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 62 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-1 win over Genclerbirligi

USA

In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku saw 75 minutes of action for CF Montreal against Chicago Fire which ended in a draw

Patrick Agyemang saw 13 minutes of action for Charlotte against DC United which ended in a draw

Yaw Yeboah saw 71 minutes of action for Columbus Crew in their 4-3 defeat to Orlando City

Latif Blessing saw 24 minutes of action for Toronto FC in their 2-1 loss to Vancouver Whitecap

Eugene Ansah saw 21 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders

Jonathan Mensah was in action for San Jose Earthquakes in their 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake

In USL Championship, Illal Osumanu saw 19 minutes of action for Pittsburugh in their 2-1 win over Miami

Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for FC Tulsa in their 10 win against Oakland Roots

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom