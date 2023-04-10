Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Jordan scores brace, Williams, Konigsdorffer on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed.

Players to have scored.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored a brace as Crystal Palace thumped Leeds United 5-1

Jeffrey Schlupp saw 79 minutes of action in the game for Palace

Andre Ayew made his injury return in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Aston Villa

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo made a brief appearance for Bournemouth

Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Tottenham due to injury

Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 68 minutes in Southampton 4-1 defeat to Man City at home

Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw away against Liverpool

In Championship, Tariq Fosu scored in Rotherham 3-1 win against West Brom

Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play in QPR 2-0 defeat to Preston at home

Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham

Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury

In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton against Bristol Rovers which ended in a 1-0 defeat

Kwame Poku saw 78 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 3-0 win against Shrewsbury

In League Two, Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town against Bradford City

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-2 draw with Sevilla

Inaki Williams was on target for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-1 win against Espanyol

In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 89 minutes of action for Huesca in their 2-1 win against Burgos CF

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan and Emmanuel Gyasi were involved in Fiorentina’s game against Spezia.

Duncan came on as a substitute to feature for Fiorentina whilst Gyasi played 75 minutes for Spezia

Felix Afena-Gyan played 10 minutes for Cremonese in their 3-2 win against Sampdoria

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Kelvin Boateng saw 61 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin in their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 90 minutes of action in Bochum’s 3-2 defeat to Stuttgart

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer climbed off the bench to score in Hamburg ‘s 6-1 win against Hannover

Braydon Manu scored in Darmstadt 2-1 win against Paderborn

Patric Pfeiffer came on as a substitute to feature in the game for Darmstadt

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 27 minutes of action in Hansa Rostock 3-2 win against Holstien Kiel

German-Ghanaian youngster Joshua Quarshie was on target for Hoffenheim II in their 5-0 victory over VfR Wormatia Worms on Saturday afternoon.

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was involved in RC Lens 2-1 win against Strasbourg

Alexander Djiku recovered from injury to play 90 minutes for the losers

Alidu Seidu made 72 minutes for Clermont in their 2-0 win against Troyes

Ligue II, Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 1-1 draw against Pau FC

Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Nimes

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah saw 69 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 3-1 win against Admira

Forson Amankwah saw 12 minutes of action as Salzburg drew 3-3 against Austria Vienna

Ibrahim Mustapha climbed off the bench to score in Lask 2-1 win against Sturm Graz

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Nathaniel Opoku scored in Leuven 4-1 win against KV Mechelen

Emmanuel Toku returned from injury to feature in the game for Leuven

Majeed Ashimeru played the full throttle in Anderlecht’s game against Westerlo

Francis Abu was involved in Cercle Brugge 2-1 defeat to Antwerp

Joseph Paintsil was action for Genk against St.Leige

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey saw 45 minutes of action in Ludogorets 8-1 win against Botev Vrasta

CHINA

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored in Wuhan Three Towns 2-0 win against Shandong Taishan

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka in their 1-0 win against Sibenik

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante scored in Doxa 2-1 win against Chloraka

Benjamin Asamoah Akoto were in action for Doxa

Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis in their 1-0 win against Karmiotissa

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri was on target for Levadia in their 4-1 win against Kuressaare

GREECE

Stephen Kwabena Hammond helped Levadiakos to a 1-0 win against Asteras Tripolis

ISRAEL

Zakaria Mugeese and Ebenezer Mamatah featured in SC Ashdod 1-0 defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem

Patrick Twumasi lasted 85 minutes in Netanya’s 4-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa

RUSSIA

Joel Fameyeh played 45 minutes for Rubin Kazan against Volgar-Astrakhan which ended in a draw

SCOTLAND

Malachi Boateng lasted 62 minutes in Queen’s Park 4-0 defeat to Partrick Thistle

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko came on as a substitute to play nine minutes for Javor against Cukaricki which they lost 2-1

Ghanaian quartet Samuel Gidi, Richmond Owusu, Henry Addo and Benson Anang were all involved in Zilina 3-2 defeat to Podbrezova

MALTA

Simon Zibo played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 3-1 win against Gzira

Carlos Bangura was involved in Pieta Hotspurs 4-1 loss to Hibernians

MALAYSIA

Jordan Mintah scored a brace for Terengganu in their 2-0 win against Kuching City FC

Rauf Salifu scored a brace for Selangor in their 3-0 win against Kelantan

MOLDOVA

Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were in action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 1-0 win against Sf.Gheorghe

PORTUGAL

Moses Yaw made a brief appearance in Arouca’s 1-0 win against Maritimo

Emmanuel Boateng played 90 minutes for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw against Portimonense

SLOVAKIA

Malik Abubakari was on target for Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win against Dun. Streda

SLOVENIA

Ahmed Ankrah was in action for ND Gorcia as they lost 2-0 to Radomlje

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win against Maritzburg United

SWEDEN

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Mohammed Naeem were involved in Halmstad 3-1 defeat to Degerfors

Ibrahim Sadiq was in action for Hacken in their 3-1 win against Hammarby

Nasiru Moro was in action for Orebro against Ostersund which ended in a draw

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Adams climbed off the bench to play 54 minutes for FC Basel in their 1-1 draw against Zurich

Kwadwo Duah netted his ninth goal of the Bundesliga II to secure an important away point for Nurnberg in their game against Karlsruher

TURKEY

Philip Awuku was in action for Tuzlaspor in their 3-0 win against Denizlispor

Musah Mohammed played in Bodrumspor 4-1 win against Boluspor

Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasppor in their 1-1 draw against Basaksehir

USA

In MLS, Yaw Yeboah enjoyed some game time as a substitute for Columbus Crew in their 2-0 win against DC United

Kwadwo Opoku saw 60 minutes of action in Los Angeles FC 3-0 win against Austin FC

Latif Blessing saw 61 minutes of action for New England Revolution against CF Montreal which they won 4-0

Emmanuel Boateng was on the bench for the winners

Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle for San Jose Earthquakes in their 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls

Lalas Abubakar was in action for Colorado Rapids in their 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City

Harrsion Afful played the full throttle in Charlotte FC 3-1 defeat to Real Salt Lake