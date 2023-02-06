Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Joseph Paintsil bags 10th goal of the season as Kamaldeen, Semenyo make EPL debut 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you weekly report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective league across the globe.
Our player performance monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom compiles the list of the players and their game time with their respective clubs over the weekend.
Players to have scored
Jeffrey Schlupp scored for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
Joseph Aidoo scored in Celta Vigo’s 4-3 win against Real Betis on Saturday
Samuel Obeng scored on his debut for Huesca in their 1-0 win against Mirandes
Joseph Paintsil scored his 10th goal of the season in Genk’s 3-2 win against Gent
Prince Obeng Ampem scored in Rijeka’s 2-1 win against Hajduk Split
Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya’s 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC’s 2-1 win against Sirens
Kwame Peprah scored his first goal for Martizburg United in their 1-1 draw against Amazulu
Christian Atsu climbed off the bench to score the match winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey played 58 minutes for Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat to Everton
Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana were in action for Southampton as they lost 3-0 to Brentford
Kamaldeen was making his first debut for the Saints after his transfer move
Tariq Lamptey played in Brighton’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.
The right-back played 74 minutes before he was substituted.
Antoine Semenyo made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth in that 1-0 defeat
Jordan Ayew was substituted in the 72nd minute
Andre Ayew made his debut for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win against Leeds United
In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 25 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield
SPAIN
In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo scored in Celta Vigo’s 4-3 win against Real Betis on Saturday
Baba Iddrisu Mohammed saw 77 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win against Real Madrid
Samuel Obeng scored on his debut for Huesca in their 1-0 win against Mirandes
ITLAY
In the Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan came on as a substitute to play 32 minutes for Cremonense in their 2-0 defeat to Lecce
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh played 59 minutes in Freiburg’s 5-1 loss to Dortmund
Christopher Antwi-Adjei registered three assists for Bochum against Hoffenheim which they won 5-2
Kevin-Prince Boateng climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Hertha Berlin against Frankfurt which they lost 3-0
In Bundesliga II, Anton-Leander Donkor played 90 minutes for Braunschweig in their 2-0 win over Heidenheim
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 90 minutes of action in Holstien Kiel’s 2-1 defeat to Kaiserslaustern
Patrick Pfeiffer played 40 minutes in Darmstadt 4-0 win against Sandhausen
Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt
Ransford Yeboah was in action for Hamburg in their 2-0 win against Hansa Rostock
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Gidoen Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre against Reims which ended in a draw
Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 2-0 win over Montpellier
Abdul Samed Salis played in Lens 1-1 draw against Brest
In Ligue 2, Dennis Appiah played the entire duration for St.Etienne against Annency which they won 3-2
AUSTRIA
Mohammed Fuseini saw 23 minutes of action in Sturm Graz in their 2-1 win against Salzburg
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil scored his 10th goal of the season in Genk’s 3-2 win against Gent
Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru played in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over Oostende
Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 1-1 draw against St.Leige
Daniel Opare helped Seraing to a 2-1 win against Leuven
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge against Antwerp which ended in a draw
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem scored in Rijeka’s 2-1 win against Hajduk Split
CYPRUS
Richard Ofori saw 66 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-1 win over Paphos
Kingsley Sarfo was involved in APOEL’s 3-1 win over Apollon
Godsway Donyoh played 27 minutes in the game for Apollon
EGYPT
Justice Arthur saw 14 minutes of action for Ceramica Cleopathra in their 1-0 defeat to Enppi
ISRAEL
Eugene Ansah saw 75 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win against Nes Tziona
Zakaria Mugeese and Montari Kamaheni were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Haifa
Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya’s 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem
MALTA
Jude Arthur played the full throttle for Gudja in their 3-0 win over Santa Lucia
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC’s 2-1 win against Sirens
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus played the full throttle for Ajax as they hammered Cambuur 5-0
PORTUGAL
Issah Abass played 84 minutes of action for Chaves against Maritimo which they won 2-1
Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Javor in their 3-2 win against Mladost GAT
SCOTLAND
Malachi Boateng played 90 minutes for Queen’s Park in their 2-0 win against Ayr
SERBIA
Osman Bukari played 61 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-1 draw against Vojvodina
Edmund Addo was in action for Subotica in their 3-1 defeat to Cukaricki
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Peprah scored his first goal for Martizburg United in their 1-1 draw against Amazulu
Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune against Marumo Gallants which they lost 2-0
SWITZERLAND
In the Swiss Super League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi recorded a clean sheet as St. Gallen won 3-0 against Servette
Kasim Adams was in action for Basel against Grasshoppers as they lost by a lone goal
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor against Besiktas which they won 1-0
Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 5-1 to Rizespor
Christian Atsu climbed off the bench to score the match winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa
Isaac Atanga was in action for Goztepe as they lost by a lone goal to Genclerbirligi
By Herbert Boakye Yiadom