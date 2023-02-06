Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Joseph Paintsil bags 10th goal of the season as Kamaldeen, Semenyo make EPL debut 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you weekly report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective league across the globe.

Our player performance monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom compiles the list of the players and their game time with their respective clubs over the weekend.

Players to have scored

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey played 58 minutes for Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat to Everton

Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana were in action for Southampton as they lost 3-0 to Brentford

Kamaldeen was making his first debut for the Saints after his transfer move

Tariq Lamptey played in Brighton’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The right-back played 74 minutes before he was substituted.

Antoine Semenyo made his Premier League debut for Bournemouth in that 1-0 defeat

Jeffrey Schlupp scored for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United

Jordan Ayew was substituted in the 72nd minute

Andre Ayew made his debut for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win against Leeds United

In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 25 minutes of action for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo scored in Celta Vigo’s 4-3 win against Real Betis on Saturday

Baba Iddrisu Mohammed saw 77 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 1-0 win against Real Madrid

Samuel Obeng scored on his debut for Huesca in their 1-0 win against Mirandes

ITLAY

In the Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan came on as a substitute to play 32 minutes for Cremonense in their 2-0 defeat to Lecce

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh played 59 minutes in Freiburg’s 5-1 loss to Dortmund

Christopher Antwi-Adjei registered three assists for Bochum against Hoffenheim which they won 5-2

Kevin-Prince Boateng climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Hertha Berlin against Frankfurt which they lost 3-0

In Bundesliga II, Anton-Leander Donkor played 90 minutes for Braunschweig in their 2-0 win over Heidenheim

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt saw 90 minutes of action in Holstien Kiel’s 2-1 defeat to Kaiserslaustern

Patrick Pfeiffer played 40 minutes in Darmstadt 4-0 win against Sandhausen

Braydon Marvin Manu was on the bench for Darmstadt

Ransford Yeboah was in action for Hamburg in their 2-0 win against Hansa Rostock

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Gidoen Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre against Reims which ended in a draw

Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg in their 2-0 win over Montpellier

Abdul Samed Salis played in Lens 1-1 draw against Brest

In Ligue 2, Dennis Appiah played the entire duration for St.Etienne against Annency which they won 3-2

AUSTRIA

Mohammed Fuseini saw 23 minutes of action in Sturm Graz in their 2-1 win against Salzburg

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil scored his 10th goal of the season in Genk’s 3-2 win against Gent

Francis Amuzu and Majeed Ashimeru played in Anderlecht’s 2-0 win over Oostende

Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 1-1 draw against St.Leige

Daniel Opare helped Seraing to a 2-1 win against Leuven

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge against Antwerp which ended in a draw

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem scored in Rijeka’s 2-1 win against Hajduk Split

CYPRUS

Richard Ofori saw 66 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-1 win over Paphos

Kingsley Sarfo was involved in APOEL’s 3-1 win over Apollon

Godsway Donyoh played 27 minutes in the game for Apollon

EGYPT

Justice Arthur saw 14 minutes of action for Ceramica Cleopathra in their 1-0 defeat to Enppi

ISRAEL

Eugene Ansah saw 75 minutes of action for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win against Nes Tziona

Zakaria Mugeese and Montari Kamaheni were in action for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Haifa

Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya’s 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem

MALTA

Jude Arthur played the full throttle for Gudja in their 3-0 win over Santa Lucia

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC’s 2-1 win against Sirens

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus played the full throttle for Ajax as they hammered Cambuur 5-0

PORTUGAL

Issah Abass played 84 minutes of action for Chaves against Maritimo which they won 2-1

Ibrahim Tanko was in action for Javor in their 3-2 win against Mladost GAT

SCOTLAND

Malachi Boateng played 90 minutes for Queen’s Park in their 2-0 win against Ayr

SERBIA

Osman Bukari played 61 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-1 draw against Vojvodina

Edmund Addo was in action for Subotica in their 3-1 defeat to Cukaricki

SOUTH AFRICA

Kwame Peprah scored his first goal for Martizburg United in their 1-1 draw against Amazulu

Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune against Marumo Gallants which they lost 2-0

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss Super League, Lawrence Ati-Zigi recorded a clean sheet as St. Gallen won 3-0 against Servette

Kasim Adams was in action for Basel against Grasshoppers as they lost by a lone goal

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie was in action for Sivasspor against Besiktas which they won 1-0

Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 5-1 to Rizespor

Christian Atsu climbed off the bench to score the match winner for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa

Isaac Atanga was in action for Goztepe as they lost by a lone goal to Genclerbirligi

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom