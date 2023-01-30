Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Kudus among 10 players to score this weekend- Checkout the goal scorers

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend. Our player monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you the report on how the players performed.

Players to have scored..

ENGLAND

In FA Cup, Thomas Partey picked up an injury and was substituted in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City

In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh missed Hull City’s 3-0 win against QPR due to suspension.

Albert Adomah played 45 minutes in the game for QPR

Kwame Poku saw 70 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 2-1 win over Portsmouth

SPAIN

In La Liga,

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia against Bologna which they lost 2-0

Felix Afena-Gyan saw 32 minutes of action for Cremonense as they lost 2-1 to Inter Milan

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Rennes as they lost 2-1 to Lorient.

Abdul Samed Salis played the entire duration for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Troyes

Alexander Djiku played in Strasbourg’s 2-1 defeat to Toulouse

Gideon Mensah was in action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 to Montpellier

Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont against Nantes which ended in a draw

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku bagged another 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre

Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz against Valenciennes which ended in a 1-1 draw

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was an unused substitute for Freiburg in their 3-1 win over Augsburg

Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 14 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-0 to Union Berlin

Christopher Antwi-Adjei came on as a substitute to play in Bochum’s 5-2 defeat to Mainz

In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC as they lost 1-0 to Paderborn

Braydon Marvin Manu scored his fifth goal of the season for Darmstadt in their 2-0 win over Regensburg

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstien Kiel in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth

Ransford Yeboah saw 63 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 4-2 win against Braunschweig

ALBANIA

Johnson Oppong scored in Kukesi’s 2-0 win over KF Tirana

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, David Atanga played in Oostende’s 2-2 draw against Kortrijk

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht against Antwerp which ended in a draw

Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 win against Gent

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah featured in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win against Waregem

Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk in their 2-0 win against Seraing

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Sibenik

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa against Anorthosis

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for APOEL as they lost 2-1 to AEK Larnaca

Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 win against AEL Limassol

EGYPT

Alhassan Mubarak climbed off the bench to play in Enppi 2-0 defeat to Smouha

ISRAEL

Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei against Maccabi Haifa which ended goalless

Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese both played SC Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Kiryat Shmona

Patrick Twumasi featured in Netanya’s 3-0 win against Nes Tziona

Eugene Ansah scored the winner for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win against Hapoel Haifa

MALTA

Simon Zibo played in Birkirkara 2-0 win against Santa Lucia

Gabriel Mensah saw 90 minutes for Hibernians as they lost 2-0 to Gzira

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong played the full throttle for Mosta FC in their 4-0 win against Pieta Hotspurs

Clinton Bangura featured in the game for Pieta Hotspurs

Jude Arthur was in action for Gudja as they lost 2-0 to Zebbug

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax on his return to the starting line up against Excelsior. Ajax won 4-1

PORTUGAL

Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 3-1 defeat to Vizela

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Rio Ave

QATAR

John Benson was in action for Al Markhyia as they lost 1-0 to Al Sadd

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played in Sekhukhune 2-0 loss o Mamelodi Sundowns

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Adams Nuhu was in action for Basel in their 3-2 defeat to Luzern

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post as St. Gallen lost 1-0 to FC Zurich

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie scored in Sivasspor’s 2-1 defeat to Adana Demirspor

Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Umraniyespor in their 3-2 defeat to Antalyaspor

Isaac Atanga climbed off the bench to score for Goztepe in their 3-1 win over Bandirmaspor

Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor’s 3-2 win over Tuzlaspor

Yaw Ackah came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 4-2 win over Istanbulspor AS

Samuel Tetteh played 37 minutes in Adanaspor’s 2-1 defeat to Bodrumspor

Godfred Donsah was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win against Eyupsor

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom