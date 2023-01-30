Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Kudus among 10 players to score this weekend- Checkout the goal scorers

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend. Our player monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you the report on how the players performed.
Players to have scored..
ENGLAND
In FA Cup, Thomas Partey picked up an injury and was substituted in Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City
In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh missed Hull City’s 3-0 win against QPR due to suspension.
Albert Adomah played 45 minutes in the game for QPR
Kwame Poku saw 70 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 2-1 win over Portsmouth
SPAIN
In La Liga,
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 90 minutes for Spezia against Bologna which they lost 2-0
Felix Afena-Gyan saw 32 minutes of action for Cremonense as they lost 2-1 to Inter Milan
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Kamaldeen Sulemana climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Rennes as they lost 2-1 to Lorient.
Abdul Samed Salis played the entire duration for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Troyes
Alexander Djiku played in Strasbourg’s 2-1 defeat to Toulouse
Gideon Mensah was in action for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 to Montpellier
Alidu Seidu played 90 minutes for Clermont against Nantes which ended in a draw
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku bagged another 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre
Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz against Valenciennes which ended in a 1-1 draw
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Daniel Kofi Kyereh was an unused substitute for Freiburg in their 3-1 win over Augsburg
Kevin-Prince Boateng saw 14 minutes of action for Hertha Berlin as they lost 2-0 to Union Berlin
Christopher Antwi-Adjei came on as a substitute to play in Bochum’s 5-2 defeat to Mainz
In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC as they lost 1-0 to Paderborn
Braydon Marvin Manu scored his fifth goal of the season for Darmstadt in their 2-0 win over Regensburg
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt was in action for Holstien Kiel in their 2-1 win over Greuther Furth
Ransford Yeboah saw 63 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 4-2 win against Braunschweig
ALBANIA
Johnson Oppong scored in Kukesi’s 2-0 win over KF Tirana
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, David Atanga played in Oostende’s 2-2 draw against Kortrijk
Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht against Antwerp which ended in a draw
Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 win against Gent
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah featured in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win against Waregem
Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk in their 2-0 win against Seraing
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Sibenik
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa against Anorthosis
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo played the full throttle for APOEL as they lost 2-1 to AEK Larnaca
Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 win against AEL Limassol
EGYPT
Alhassan Mubarak climbed off the bench to play in Enppi 2-0 defeat to Smouha
ISRAEL
Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei against Maccabi Haifa which ended goalless
Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese both played SC Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Kiryat Shmona
Patrick Twumasi featured in Netanya’s 3-0 win against Nes Tziona
Eugene Ansah scored the winner for H.Beer Sheva in their 1-0 win against Hapoel Haifa
MALTA
Simon Zibo played in Birkirkara 2-0 win against Santa Lucia
Gabriel Mensah saw 90 minutes for Hibernians as they lost 2-0 to Gzira
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong played the full throttle for Mosta FC in their 4-0 win against Pieta Hotspurs
Clinton Bangura featured in the game for Pieta Hotspurs
Jude Arthur was in action for Gudja as they lost 2-0 to Zebbug
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax on his return to the starting line up against Excelsior. Ajax won 4-1
PORTUGAL
Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored in Rio Ave’s 3-1 defeat to Vizela
Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Rio Ave
QATAR
John Benson was in action for Al Markhyia as they lost 1-0 to Al Sadd
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played in Sekhukhune 2-0 loss o Mamelodi Sundowns
SWITZERLAND
Kasim Adams Nuhu was in action for Basel in their 3-2 defeat to Luzern
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post as St. Gallen lost 1-0 to FC Zurich
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie scored in Sivasspor’s 2-1 defeat to Adana Demirspor
Isaac Sackey played 90 minutes for Umraniyespor in their 3-2 defeat to Antalyaspor
Isaac Atanga climbed off the bench to score for Goztepe in their 3-1 win over Bandirmaspor
Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor’s 3-2 win over Tuzlaspor
Yaw Ackah came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Kayserispor in their 4-2 win over Istanbulspor AS
Samuel Tetteh played 37 minutes in Adanaspor’s 2-1 defeat to Bodrumspor
Godfred Donsah was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 2-1 win against Eyupsor
By Herbert Boakye Yiadom