Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Ayew, Pfeiffer, Wriedt score for respective clubs

With just a few days to the start of the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues. Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal in their 1-0 win against Leeds United
Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes in Southampton’s 1-1 draw against West Ham
Tariq Lamptey was an unused substitute in Brighton’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes for Leicester City against Crystal Palace which ended in a goalless draw
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace
In Championship, Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Luton
Antoine Semenyo played 90 minutes for Bristol City as they lost 2-1 against Millwall
Andy Yiadom lasted the entire duration for Reading against West Brom which they lost 2-0
Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu lasted 56 minutes in the game for Mallorca as they lost by a lone goal against Sevilla
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 71 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 defeat to Albacete
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played in Spezia’s 2-2 draw against Cremonese
Felix Afena-Gyan came on as a substitute to play 33 minutes for Cremonese
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played the full throttle as Strasbourg lost 3-0 to Lille
Abdul Salis Samed was in action for Lens in their 1-0 win against Montpellier
Gideon Mensah was on the bench for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Nice
Kamaldeen Sulemana was on the bench for Rennes in their 3-2 win against Lyon
Alidu Seidu lasted the entire duration for Clermont in their 1-1 draw against Monaco
In Ligue 2, Koffi Kouao lasted the entire duration for Metz against Sochaux which ended in a draw
GERMANY
In Bundesliga I, Kevin-Prince Boateng was on the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 45 minutes of action for Bochum in their 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer lasted 74 minutes in the game for Hamburg as they lost 3-0 against St.Pauli
Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher as they lost 2-1 against Darmstadt
Patrick Pfeiffer scored in Darmstadt 2-1 win against Karlsruher
Braydon Marvin Manu was in action for Darmstadt
Kwesi Wriedt scored in Holstein Kiel’s 3-1 win against Heidenheim
Kelvin Ofori saw 13 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 3-0 win against Sandhausen
Germany-born Ghanaian attacker Prince-Osei Owusu was on target for the first time this season for Jahn Regensburg when they stunned Kaiserslautern at home.
AUSTRIA
Forson Amankwah saw 82 minutes of action for Altach in their 1-0 win against Hartberg
Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 27 minutes for Hartberg
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu made a brief appearance for Egnatia as they lost 2-1 against Teuta
AZERBAIJAN
Kwaben Owusu played 10 minutes for Qarabag in their 3-1 win against Sumqayit
Godsway Donyoh played the full throttle for Neftci Baku in their 2-0 win against Kapaz
BELGIUM
Daniel Opare made a brief appearance for Seraing in their 2-2 draw against Westerlo
Francis Abu made a brief appearance for Cercle Brugge in their 5-1 win against Eupen
Mubarak Wakaso and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen
Nurudeen Manaf was on the bench for Eupen
Joseph Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 32 minutes for Genk in their 1-0 win against Leuven
Elisha lasted 57 minutes for Gent in their 3-0 win against KV Mechelen
BULGARIA
Emmanuel Toku scored his first goal of the season in Botev Plovdiv 3-1 win against Pirin Blagoevgrad
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 81 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 3-0 win against Lok. Zagreb
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah saw 28 minutes of action for Doxa in their 3-0 defeat to Paphos
Majeed Waris played in Anorthosis 1-1 draw against Paralimni
DENMARK
In SuperLig, Emmanuel Nuamah received a red card for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Aarhus
Lasso Coulibaly was on the bench for Nordsjaelland
In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-0 defeat to Hobro
ESTONIA
Abdul Razak Yusif saw 59 minutes of action for Paide as they lost 2-1 against Tallinna Kalev
Ernest Agyiri lasted 45 minutes of action for Levadia in their 1-0 win against Tammeka
David Addy was in action for Tammeka
FINLAND
Mohammed Abubakari and and Baba Mensah played in Mariehamn in their 2-2 draw against VPS
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS
Malik Abubakar saw 25 minutes of action for HJK as they lost 1-0 against KuPS
Jude Arthur scored for Haka in their 1-1 draw against Honka
Edmund Arko-Mensah was on the bench for Honkan
David Accam was red carded in Inter Turku’s game against SJK
GREECE
Stephen Kwabena Hammond saw 17 minutes of action for Levadiakos as they lost 2-1 against Volos
Raman Chibsah saw 25 minutes of action for Ionikos as they lost 2-1 against Aris
ISRAEL
Richard Boateng and Isaac Nortey were in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina as they lost 2-0 against Hapoel Tel Aviv
Zakaria Mugeez and Samuel Alabi were both on the scoresheet for Ashdod in their 4-0 win against Hapoel Haifa
MALAYSIA
Alexander Agyakwa saw 30 minutes of action for Selangor in their 1-1 draw against Penang
Jordan Mintah saw 90 minutes of action for Kaula Lumpur City as they lost 1-0 to Petaling Jaya
MALTA
Geoffrey Acheampong saw 65 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 3-1 win against Valletta
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong and Patrick Mensah were in action for Mosta in their 3-1 win against Valletta
Latif Amadu and Clinton Bangura were in action for Pieta Hotspurs in their 1-0 win against Zebbug
MOLDOVA
Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 2-0 win against Balti
Razak Abalroah was on the bench for Sherrif Tiraspol
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score in Ajax 7-0 win against Excelsior
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd as they lost 3-2 against Tromso
Emmanuel Danso made a brief appearance for Stromsgodest in their 3-0 defeat to Rosenborg
PORTUGAL
Frederick Agyemang saw 82 minutes of action for Olhanense as they lost 2-0 against BSAD
Lawrence Ofori was in action for Moreirense in their 3-0 win against Vilafranquense
QATAR
Andre Ayew scored in Al Sadd 3-2 defeat against Qatar SC in the QSL Cup
ROMANIA
Baba Alhassan was in action for FC Hermannstadt as they lost 2-0 against Rapid Bucuresti
SERBIA
Samuel Owusu was shown the red card as Cukaricki lost 3-2 to Partizan in the derby
Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to play 34 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-0 win against Radnicki
SWEDEN
Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg in their 1-1 draw against Degerfors
Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Hacken in their 4-1 win against Sundsvall
Gideon Mensah made a brief appearance for Varberg in their 3-1 win against Helsingborg
Nathaniel Adjei made a brief appearance for Hammarby in their 3-0 win against Mjallby 0
In-form Ghanaian forward Mohammed Naeem scored again in the Swedish Ettan Norra when Sandvikens IF staged a remarkable comeback in a seven-goal thriller.
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Zilina as they lost 2-1 against Banska Bystrica
Benson Anang was on the bench
Rahim Ibrahim saw 26 minutes of action for Trencin in their 3-1 win against Skalica
Amed Ankrah was in action for ND Gorcia in their 1-1 draw against Koper
Kelvin Boateng saw 18 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 3-1 defeat to Podbrezovsa
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Lugano
TURKEY
Christian Atsu saw 28 minutes of action for Hatayspor as they lost 3-0 against Karagumruk
Bernard Mensah saw 81 minutes of action in Kayserispor’s 2-1 win against Galatasaray
Haqi Osman scored a brace for Yeni Malatyaspor against Bandirmaspor
Philip Awuku was in action for Yeni Malatyaspor
Isaac Atanga was in action for Goztepe as they lost 2-0 against Tuzlaspor
Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor in their 3-2 win against Adanaspor AS
USA
In USL Championship, Dennis Dowouna played 11 minutes for Miami FC in their 1-0 win against Detriot
Francis Atuahene played 15 minutes for Detriot City
Dominici Oduro lasted 90 minutes in the game for Charleston in their 1-1 draw against Loudon
Mohammed Abu saw 45 minutes of action for San Antonio in their 2-2 draw against Orange County sc
Rashid Tetteh was in action for New Mexico in their 2-0 win against Colorado Springs
Elvis Amoh lasted the entire duration for Colorado Springs
Ebenezer Ackon climbed off the bench to play in San Diego Loyal 4-0 defeat to Sacramento Republic
Richmond Antwi saw nine minutes of action for Phoenix Rising in their 3-1 win against Atlanta United