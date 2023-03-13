Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus bags 11th goal of the season, Dwamena, Waris on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey was impressive in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham

Kamaldeen Sulemana played 75 minutes for Southampton against Manchester United which ended in a draw

Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-0 win against Liverpool

Tariq Lamptey missed Brighton’s game against Leeds United due to injury

Daniel Amartey saw 65 minutes of action in Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea

Andre Ayew missed a penalty in Nottingham Forest 3-1 away defeat to Tottenham

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Selhurst Park

In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw against Coventry

Albert Adomah made a substitute appearance in QPR 1-0 win against Watford

Tariq Fosu played the full throttle for Rotherham in their 2-0 defeat to Birmingham

In League One, Jojo Wollacott was on the bench as Charlton drew 1-1 against Accrington

Kwame Poku played 90 minutes for Peterborough against Cheltenham which they lost 3-0

In English League Two, Daniel Agyei scored a brace for Crewe in their 4-3 win against Salford

Corey Addai was in post for Crawley Town in their 3-1 win against Harrogate

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Rayo Vallecano

Abdul Mumin was on the bench for the losers

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-0 win against FC Koln

Kevin Prince Boateng was an unused substitute in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Mainz

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt played 67 minutes for Holstein Kiel as they lost 2-1 against Regensburg

In Bundesliga II, Braydon Marvin Manu saw 33 minutes of action for Darmstadt in their 3-1 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 45 minutes for Hamburg in their 4-2 defeat to Karlsruher SC

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi played 80 minutes in Spezia’s 2-1 win against Inter Milan

Alfred Duncan made a brief appearance for Fiorentina in their 2-0 win against Cremonense

Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench for Cremonense

In Serie B, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for Genoa in their 1-0 win against Ternana

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre against Rennes which ended in a draw

Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 4-0 win against Clermont

Nicholas Opoku was in action for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against St.Etienne

ALBANIA

Johnson Oppong lasted 70 minutes in the game for Kukesi in their 2-0 win against Bylis

Raphael Dwamena scored for Egnatia in their 2-1 defeat to Erzeni

Michael Agbekpornu came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Egnatia

ARMENIA

Mohammed Fatau made a brief appearance for Van in their 3-1 win against Ararat Yerevan

AUSTRIA

Ibrahim Mustapha was involved in LASK Linz 2-0 defeat to Salzburg on Sunday

Forson Amankwah was on the bench for Salzburg

Mohammed Fuseini made a brief appearance for Sturm Graz in their 3-1 win against Austria Vienna

BELGIUM

Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-0 win against St.Leige

Kamal Sowah was on the bench for Club Brugge

Joseph Paintsil was in action for Genk against Royale Union SG

Nathaniel Opoku saw 73 minutes of action for Leuven in their 1-0 win against Charleroi

Enock Agyei was in action for KV Mechelen in their 1-0 win against St.Truiden

Daniel Opare was shown a straight red card in Seraing 2-0 defeat to Antwerp

BOSNIA

Francis Kyeremeh saw 90 minutes of action for FK Sarajevo in their 1-0 defeat to Velez Mostar

Joseph Amoah saw 33 minutes of action for Zeljeznicar in their 1-0 win against Sloga Doboj

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was on target for Rijeka in their 3-1 win against Varazdin

CYPRUS

Majeed Waris climbed off the bench to score in Anorthosis 3-1 win against Doxa

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 86 minutes for Doxa

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 1-1 draw against Omonia

Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis against APOEL

Eric Boakye played in Aris Limassol 2-2 draw against Paphos

DENMARK

Ernest Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly were in action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Viborg

Ebenezer Ofori saw 45 minutes of action for Velje in their 3-1 win against Frederica

EGYPT

Benjamin Bernard Boateng made a brief appearance for Smouha in their 1-0 win against Arab Contractors

ISRAEL

Richard Boateng saw 76 minutes of action for ,Maccabi Beni Raina in their 1-0 win against Hapoel Jerusalem

Ebenezer Mamatah saw 60 minutes of action for Sc Ashdod in their 2-0 win against Netanya

Patrick Twumasi played the full throttle for Netanya

LATVIA

Moses Salifu was in action for BFC Daugavpils in their 1-0 defeat to Tukums 2000

MALAYASIA

Jordan Mintah was in action for Terengganu in their 1-0 win against PDRM FC

Alexander Agyakwa saw 60 minutes of action for Selangor in their 2-1 win against Penang

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah saw 29 minutes of action for Hibernians in their 3-1 defeat to Marsaxlokk

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong played 90 minutes for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw against Birkirkara

Clinton Bangura played the full throttle for Pieta Hotspurs in their 3-1 win against Gudja

James Arthur was in action for Gudja

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus was on target for Ajax in their 4-2 win against Heerenveen

PORTUGAL

Issah Abass was on target for Chaves in their 2-0 win against Portimonense

Moses Yaw climbed off the bench to make a cameo appearance for Arouca in their 2-0 win against Vitoria Guimaraes

Emmanuel Boateng saw 90 minutes of action in Rio Ave 2-1 win against Gil Vicente

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu saw 84 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 3-2 defeat to Vojvodina

Edmund Addo played 90 minutes for Sp.Subotica against Mladost GAT which ended in a draw

Ibrahim Tanko climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Javor against Radnik which ended in a draw

SCOTLAND

Malachi Boateng was in action for Queen’s Park in their 1-0 win against Cove Rangers in the Championship

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori played 79 minutes for Spartak Trnava in their 6-1 win against Podbrezova

Samuel Gidi and Richmond Owusu were in involved in Zilina 1-0 win against Slovan Bratislava

Malik Abubakari played 45 minutes for Slovan Brastislava

SWEDEN

Ibrahim Sadiq played 62 minutes for Hacken in their 3-0 win against Norrkoping

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnie made his debut for FC Zurich in their 2-0 defeat to Lugano

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen against Basel which ended in a 1-1 draw

Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel

TURKEY

Yaw Ackah and Benard Mensah were second half substitutes for Kayserispor in their 4-0 defeat to Antalyaspor

Philip Awuku played 90 minutes for Tuzlaspor in their 1-0 win against Boluspor

USA

In MLS, Harrison Afful saw 23 minutes of action for Charlotte in their 3-0 defeat to Atlanta United

Emmanuel Twumasi saw 76 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps

Yaw Yeboah was in action for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Toronto FC

Jonathan Mensah played the full throttle in San Jose Earthquake 1-0 win against Colorado Rapids

Lalas Abubakar saw 38 minutes of action for Colorado

In USL Championship, Ghanaian trio, Prosper Kasim, Anderson Asiedu and Mensah Nyarko were in action for Birmingham Legion in their 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh

Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw against Tampa Bay

Mohammed Abu made a brief appearance for San Antonio FC in their 3-1 win against Oakland Roots

Elvis Amoh saw 90 minutes of action for Hartford Athletic as they lost 5-3 to Monterey Bay

Ebenezer Ackon played 90 minutes for San Diego Loyal in their 1-0 win against Detriot

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom / twitter @boakyeherbert