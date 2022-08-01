Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Bukari, Tekpetey, Atanga score for respective clubs

Ghana’s biggest football website GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad across the globe monitored by our European football expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom.

Every weekend expect a comprehensive report on how the players performed with their respective clubs as we head towards the 2022 World Cup.

Players to have scored this weekend.....

David Atanga scored a brace for Oostende in their 2-1 win against KV Mechelen in the Belgian league.

Richmond Antwi scored for Phoenix Rising in their 4-0 win against Colorado Springs in the USL

Bernard Tekpetey scored his third goal of the season in Ludogorets 5-0 win against Spartak Varna in the Bulgrian top-flight league on Friday

Mohammed Kudus climbed off the bench to score for Ajax as they lost 5-3 to PSV in the Dutch Super Cup

Osman Bukari climbed off the bench to score for Red Star Belgrade as they thumped Radnik 6-0 in the Serbian League

In MLS, Kwadwo Opoku scored for Los Angeles FC in their 2-1 win against Seattle Sounders

In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil registered an assist for Genk in their 3-1 win against St.Leige

ENGLAND

In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh made his debut for Hull City as they won 2-1 against Bristol City

Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading as they lost 1-0 to Blackpool

Kelvin Abrefa was on the bench for Reading

Albert Addo climbed off the bench to play 26 minutes for QPR as they lost 1-0 to Blackburn

In League One, Jojo Wollacott was in post for Charlton Athletic in their 2-2 draw against Accrington

In League Two, Kwesi Appiah saw 15 minutes of action for Crawley Town as they lost by a lone goal

against Carlisle

GERMANY

In the DFB Pokal, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on the bench as Bochum secured a 3-0 win against Viktoria Berlin

Daniel Kofi Kyereh made his debut for Freiburg against Kaiserslautern in the DFB Pokal which they won 2-1

FRANCE

In Ligue II, Godwin Kobby Bentil lasted 84 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-1 win against Annecy

Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens as they lost 3-0 to Metz

AUSTRIA

Forson Amankwah played 58 minutes for Altach in their 2-2 draw against Wolfsberger AC

Seth Paintsil was in action for Hartberg as they lost 2-1 to Tirol

BELGIUM

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht in their 1-0 defeat to Cercle Brugge

Elisha Owusu played 86 minutes for Gent in their 1-1 draw against St.Truiden

Abdul Nurudeen and Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen in their 2-1 win against Club Brugge

Kamal Sowah climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Club Brugge

Daniel Opare lasted 33 minutes in the game for RFC Seraing against Kortrijk which they lost by a lone goal

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene saw 79 minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win against Hebar

Emmanuel Toku lasted the entire duration for Botev Plovdiv as they lost to Lok.Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem featured in the game for Rijeka against Gorcia

ESTONIA

Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide against Tammeka which they won 3-0

David Addy was in action for Tammeka

Ernest Agyiri lasted 30 minutes in the game for Levadia against Legion which ended 3-0

FINLAND

Malik Abubakar saw 60 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-0 win against Mariehamn

Baba Mensah was in action for Mariehamn

Edmund Arko-Mensah was in action for Honka in their 4-0 win against VPS

Prosper Ahiabu featured in the game for VPS

Clinton Antwi and Musah Nuhu were both in action for KuPS as they lost 2-1 to Haka

MALAYASIA

Emmanuel Oti lasted 76 minutes in the game for Melaka United as they lost 2-1 against Sabah

Alexander Agyakwa played 90 minutes for Selangor in their 3-2 defeat to Negeri Sembilan

MOLDOVA

Mudarisu Salifu made his debut for Sherrif Tiraspol in their 1-1 draw against Zimbru Chisinau

Razak Abalorah was on the bench for Sherrif

NETHERLANDS

NORWAY

Gilbert Koomson saw 16 minutes of action for Bodo/Gilt in their 2-1 win against Aalesund

Isaac Annan and David Agbo were on the bench for Kristiansund in their 1-0 defeat to Ham-Kam

Salomon Owusu was in action for Odd BK as they lost 3-2 against Rosenborg

Ernest Boahene made a brief appearance for Stromsgodset against Molde which they lost 3-0

SCOTLAND

Matthew Cudjoe saw 54 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock

SERBIA

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi was on the scoresheet for Zilina in their 4-1 win against Banska Bystrica

Henry Addo was an unused substitute on the bench

Rahim Ibrahim saw 29 minutes of action for Trencin as they lost 2-0 against Skalica

Kelvin Boateng lasted 22 minutes in the game for Spartak Trnava in their 1-1 draw against Podbrezova

SLOVENIA

Ahmed Ankrah climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for ND Gorcia as they lost by a lone goal to Radomlj

SWEDEN

Gideon Mensah saw 45 minutes of action for Varberg in their 3-1 win against Sundsvall

Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng both featured in the game for Elfsborg against Hacken which ended 4-4

Ibrahim Sadiq climbed off the bench to play for Hacken

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 2-0 win against Zurich

USA

Latif Blessing saw 62 minutes of action for Los Angeles

Abu Danladi was on the bench for Minnesota United against Portland Timbers which ended 4-4

Samuel Afriyie Owusu was on the bench for New York City against Montreal which ended goalless

Leonard Owusu saw 39 minutes of action for Vancouver Whitecaps in their 1-1 draw against Nashville

Emmanuel Boateng saw 22 minutes of action for New England Revolution against Toronto C which ended in a goalless draw

Emmanuel Twumasi lasted the entire duration in the game for FC Dallas in their 1-0 win against Los Angeles Galaxy

In USL, Prosper Kasim and Anderson Asiedu were in action for Birmingham against Hartford Athletic which they won 1-0

Solomon Asante featured in the game for Indy Eleven as they lost 3-1 to Tampa Bay

Mohammed Abu played 45 minutes for San Antonio FC in their 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy

Jordan Ayimbila was on the bench for San Antonio

Elvis Amoh played 61 minutes for Colorado Springs

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom

