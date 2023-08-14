Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Cudjoe score for respective clubs as Jordan registers assist for Palace

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad for the new season.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed with their respective clubs over the weekend across the various leagues.

Players to have scored

Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal of the season in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles in the Dutch Eredivise.

Forson Amankwah scored for Salzburg in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Matthew Anim Cudjoe scored a screamer to equalize for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship

Jordan Ayew registered an assist to help Crystal Palace to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to help Bournemouth secure a 1-1 draw against West Ham

Jeffrey Schlupp played the full 90 minutes for Crystal Palace

In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 14 minutes of action for Leeds United in their 2-1 win over Cardiff

In League One, Kwame Poku played 85 minutes for Peterborough in their 1-0 win over Charlton

Andy Yiadom was in action for Reading in their 1-0 loss to Port Vale

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu saw 76 minutes of action for his new club Almeria in their 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano

Joseph Aidoo played in Celta Vigo’s 2-0 defeat to Osasuna

ITALY

Emmanuel Gyasi was involved in Empoli’s 2-1 loss to Cittadella in the Coppa Italia

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens 3-2 loss to Brest

Alidu Seidu registered an assist for Clermont in their 4-2 loss to Monaco

Benjamin Tetteh and Koffi Kouao were involved in FC Metz 5-1 loss to Rennes

In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre’s 1-0 loss to Amiens

Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens

AUSTRIA

Mohammed Fuseini was in action for Sturm Graz against A.Klagenfurt which ended in a draw

Abraham Boakye saw 77 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 1-1 draw against A.Lustenau

Ibrahim Mustapha saw 81 minutes of action for LASK Linz in their 2-0 win over BW Linz

Paul Mensah came on as a substitute to play 30 minutes for Linz

AZERBAIJAN

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed lasted 88 minutes in the game for Araz in their 2-0 win over Gabala

BELGIUM

Nicholas Opoku featured in OH Leuven 5-1 loss to Royale Union SG in the Jupiler Pro League

Joselpho Barnes was in action for St.Truiden in their 1-0 loss to Anderlecht

Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah were involved in Genk’s 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge KSV

Francis Abu played 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge

Isaac Nuhu was in action for Eupen as they lost 5-0 to Club Brugge

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene played 90 minutes for Hebar in their 1-0 win over Botev Plovdiv

DENMARK

Ghanaian trio Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Osman and Lasso Coulibaly helped Nordsjaelland to a 5-0 win over Randers FC

Ernest Agyiri played 28 minutes for Randers FC

Ebenezer Ofori saw 66 minutes of action for Vejle in their 2-1 loss to Midtjylland

Willy Kumado played 29 minutes for Lyngby in their 3-0 loss to Brondy

ESTONIA

Thomas Agyepong was in action for Paide in their 1-1 draw against Tallinna Kalev

FINLAND

Edmund Arko-Mensah, Nasiru Banahene helped Honka to a 1-0 win against Inter Turku

David Agboo and Bismark Ampofo were in action for Inter Turku

ISRAEL

Montari Kamaheni was involved in Ashdod’s 1-0 win against Hapoel Petah Tikva

Gideon Akuowa played in Maccabi Petah Tikva’s 2-0 win over Hapoel Tel Aviv

NETHERLANDS

NORWAY

Gilbert Koomson saw 84 minutes of action for Sandefjord in their 2-2 draw against Molde

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Rio Ave in their 2-0 win over Chaves

SAUDI ARABIA

Bernard Mensah was in action for Al Taee in their 1-0 win over Damac

SCOTLAND

SERBIA

Osman Bukari saw 83 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-1 win over Mladost

Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 1-1 draw against FK Vozdovac

Ibrahim Tanko was on target for Javor in their 2-2 draw against Cukaricki

Samuel Owusu climbed off the bench to play 31 minutes for Cukaricki

SWEDEN

Emmanuel Duah was in action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 1-1 draw against Oster

Ghanaian trio Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Mohammed Naeem and Thomas Boakye were in action for Halmstad in their 3-1 loss to Norrkoping

Nathaniel Adjei was in action for Hammarby in their 1-0 win over Elfsborg

Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg

Benjamin Acquah was in action for Helsingborg in their 3-2 loss to Vasteras SK

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Servette

Daniel Afriyie Barnie played 82 minutes for Zurich in their 3-0 win against Lausanne Ouchy

Emmanuel Essiam was in action for Basel in their 2-1 win against Lausanne

TURKEY

In SuperLig, Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Kayserispor against Galatasaray which ended in a draw

Yaw Ackah saw 45 minutes in the game for Kayserispor

In Turkey Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh was in action for Adanaspor AS in their 2-0 win over Boluspor

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes of action for Eyupsor in their 1-0 win over Keciorengucu

Kingsley Schindler was in action for Samsunspor in their 1-1 draw against Sivasspor

Philip Awuku saw 90 minutes of action for Tuzlaspor in their 3-0 loss to Corum

USA

In USL Championship, Solomon Asante saw 26 minutes of action for Indy Eleven in their 1-0 win over Miami FC

Daniel Bloyou was in action for Hartford Athletic as they lost 2-0 to Pittsburgh

Prosper Kasim and Moses Mensah were involved in Birmingham 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic

Wahab Ackwei was red carded in Rio Grande Valley FC Toros game against Louisville City

Eric Oteng saw 77 minutes of action for Las Vegas Lights in their 3-0 loss to Loudoun.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom