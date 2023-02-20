Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus dedicates GOAL to Atsu, Bukari bags brace 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend.

We dedicate this report to former Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu who sadly lost his life in the Turkey earthquake.

Below is a report from our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Brentford

Tariq Lampted came on as a substitute to play 29 minutes for Brighton in their 1-0 defeat to Fulham

Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted 58 minutes in the game for Southampton in their 1-0 win against Chelsea

Mohammed Salisu was not named in the match day squad

Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 33 minutes for Bournemouth in their 1-0 win against Wolves

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to help Nottingham Forest secure a point against Manchester City which ended in a 1-1 draw

In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh played 15 minutes for Hull City against Preston which ended in a draw

Albert Adomah came on as a substitute to play 22 minutes for QPR in their 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’ s 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad

Samuel Obeng saw 79 minutes of action for Huesca in their 1-1 draw against Granada

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis was in action for Lens in their 3-1 win against Nantes

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-1 win against Lyon

Alexander Djiku was influential in Strasbourg’s 2-1 win against Angers

Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-0 defeat to Freiburg

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku saw 73 minutes for Amiens against Annecy which they lost 2-0

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah saw 23 minutes of action for Partizani in their 3-0 win against Erzeni

Michael Agbekpornu and Raphael Dwamena played in Egnatia against Vllaznia

AUSTRIA

Mohammed Fuseini played 10 minutes after coming off the bench for Sturm Graz in their 2-1 win against Hartberg

Ibrahim Mustapha played 28 minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-1 draw against Ried

Frank Amankwah played 29 minutes for Salzburg in their 3-1 win against Tirol

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil made a return from injury to play 45 minutes for Genk in their 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen

David Atanga came on as a substitute to play 32 minutes for Oostende against Charleroi which ended in a draw

Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing in their 1-1 draw against Waregem

Francis Abu helped Cercle Brugge to a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge on Sunday

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were in action for Club Brugge

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Leuven against Gent which they lost 2-0

BULGARIA

Bernhard Tekpetey came on as a substitute to play 44 minutes for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win against Slavia Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 67 minutes of action in their 2-1 win against Lok.Zagreb

Eric Boakye played 90 minutes for Aris Limassol in their 3-0 win against Nea Salamis

Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis

CYPRUS

Godways Donyoh scored for Apollon Limassol in their 3-1 win against Chloraka

Ernest Asante scored in Doxa’s 1-1 draw against APOEL

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah got some game time for Doxa

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL

DENMARK

Ernest Nuamah saw 88 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-1 draw against Lyngby

ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi scored for Netanya in their 2-1 win against Maccabi Bnei Raina

Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina

Ebenezer Mamatah and Zakaria Mugeese were in action for SC Ashdod in their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa

MALTA

Clinton Bangura played 90 minutes for Peita Hotspurs as they lost 2-0 to Zebbug

Jude Akrong was red carded in Mosta’s game against Valletta

Simon Zibo was in action for Birkirkara against Hamrun which ended in a draw

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus scored in Ajax 4-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a brief appearance for Dundee United as they lost 2-1 to St.Johnstone

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori played 90 minutes for Trnava as they lost 2-0 to Ruzomberok

Malik Abubakari was in action for Slovan Brastislava against Banska Bystrica which ended in a 2-2 draw

Rahim Inrahim played 73 minutes for Trencin in their 1-1 draw against Z.Moravce-Vrable

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was in action for Sekhukhune in their 2-0 win against Richards Bay

SWEDEN

Ibrahim Sadiq played in Hacken’s 5- 0 win against Jonkoping in the Svenska Cup

Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Thomas Boakye and Mohammed Naeem were all in action for Halmstad in their 1-0 win against Trollhattan

Enoch Adu made a brief appearance for Trollhattan

SERBIA

Osman Bukari scored a brace for Crvena zvezda in their 3-0 win against Cukaricki

Samuel Owusu played 45 minutes for Cukaricki

Ibrahim Tanko saw 61 minutes of action for Javor against Radnicki which ended in a draw

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was red carded in St.Gallen’s 2-2 draw against Luzern

Kasim Adams played 90 minutes for Basel in their 2-2 draw against Servette

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng was in action as Rio Ave lost 1-0 to FC Porto

USA

The Major League Soccer will kick off this weekend

