Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus gets league goal no.8 as Bukari, Tanko on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you weekly report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective league across the globe.

Our player performance monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom compiles the list of the players and their game time with their respective clubs over the weekend.

Players to have scored

Ebenezer Mamatah climbed off the bench to score in SC Ashdod’s game against Beitar Jerusalem

Osman Bukari scored his fifth goal of the season in Crvena zvezda’s 6-0 win agains Vozdovac

Ibrahim Tanko scored the winning goal for Javor in their 1-0 win against Sp.Subotica

Mohammed Kudus scored in Ajax’s 3-1 win against Waalwijk

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey played in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Brighton

Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to play 15 minutes for Brighton

Andre Ayew saw 22 minutes of action in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat to Fulham

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu both featured in Southampton’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves

Antoine Semenyo came on as a substitute to play in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United

In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 15 minutes of action for QPR as they lost 2-1 to Millwall

Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman both featured in Reading 1-0 defeat to Sunderland

SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted 63 minutes in the game for Mallorca as they lost 2-0 to Sevilla

Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Atletico Madrid which they lost by a lone goal

ITALY

In Serie A, Edwin Gyasi saw 63 minutes of action for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Empoli

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 67 minutes in Bochum’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

Stephan Ambrosius was red carded for Karlsruher in their 2-1 win against Greuther Furth

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 65 minutes for Hamburg in their 3-3 draw against Heidenheim

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah bagged another 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Angers

ALBANIA

Johnson Oppong made a brief appearance for Kukesi in their 1-0 win against Kastrioti

Michael Agbekpornu played 90 minutes for KF Egnatia in their 1-0 win against Laci

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil saw 81 minutes of action for Genk as they lost by a lone goal to Antwerp

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were both in action for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win against St.Truiden

Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge against Lueven which ended in a goalless draw

Kamal Sowah came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for Club Brugge in their 1-1 draw against Royale Union SG

Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing against Charleroi which they lost 3-0

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win against Spartak Varna

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 79 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win against Gorcia

CYPRUS

Eric Boakye saw 90 minutes of action for Aris Limassol in their 2-1 win against Omonia

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa against Ol.Nicosia which ended in a goalless draw

Kingsley Sarfo played in APOEL’s 2-1 win against Paralimni

EGYPT

Issahaku Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for National Bank Egypt as they lost by a lone goal to Pharco

ISRAEL

Ebenezer Mamatah climbed off the bench to score in SC Ashdod’s game against Beitar Jerusalem

Montari Kamaheni saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Ashdod

Richard Boateng played in Maccabi Bnie Raina 1-1 draw against Sakhnin

MALTA

Clinton Bangura saw 90 minutes of action for Pieta Hotspurs in their 3-2 defeat to Balzan

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC 2-0 win against Floriana

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus scored in Ajax’s 3-1 win against Waalwijk

ROMANIA

Nana Boateng and Emmanuel Yeboah both featured in CFR Cluj’s 2-0 defeat to Univ. Craiova

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 3-2 win against Radnicki

Osman Bukari scored his fifth goal of the season in Crvena zvezda’s 6-0 win agains Vozdovac

Ibrahim Tanko scored the winning goal for Javor in their 1-0 win against Sp.Subotica

Edmund Addo and Osei Bonsu were in action for Sp.Subotica as they lost to Javor by a lone goal

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim played in Trencin’s 3-0 defeat to Banska Bystica

Richmond Owusu and Samuel Gidi were in action for Zilina in their 1-0 win against Skalica

Kelvin Ofori played 88 minutes for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 win against L.Mikulas

Malik Abubakari saw 82 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win against Banska Bystrica

SWITZERLAND

Kasim Adams played the entire duration for FC Basel in their 3-1 win against Sion

Emmanuel Essiam was on the bench for FC Basel

Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded five goals as St.Gallen lost 5-1 to Young Boys

Compiled by Herbert Boakye Yiadom