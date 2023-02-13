Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus gets league goal no.8 as Bukari, Tanko on target for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you weekly report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective league across the globe.
Our player performance monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom compiles the list of the players and their game time with their respective clubs over the weekend.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey played in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Brighton
Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to play 15 minutes for Brighton
Andre Ayew saw 22 minutes of action in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 defeat to Fulham
Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu both featured in Southampton’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves
Antoine Semenyo came on as a substitute to play in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United
In Championship, Albert Adomah saw 15 minutes of action for QPR as they lost 2-1 to Millwall
Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman both featured in Reading 1-0 defeat to Sunderland
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba lasted 63 minutes in the game for Mallorca as they lost 2-0 to Sevilla
Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes for Celta Vigo against Atletico Madrid which they lost by a lone goal
ITALY
In Serie A, Edwin Gyasi saw 63 minutes of action for Spezia in their 2-2 draw against Empoli
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasted 67 minutes in Bochum’s 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich
Stephan Ambrosius was red carded for Karlsruher in their 2-1 win against Greuther Furth
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 65 minutes for Hamburg in their 3-3 draw against Heidenheim
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Gideon Mensah bagged another 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Angers
ALBANIA
Johnson Oppong made a brief appearance for Kukesi in their 1-0 win against Kastrioti
Michael Agbekpornu played 90 minutes for KF Egnatia in their 1-0 win against Laci
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil saw 81 minutes of action for Genk as they lost by a lone goal to Antwerp
Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were both in action for Anderlecht in their 3-1 win against St.Truiden
Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge against Lueven which ended in a goalless draw
Kamal Sowah came on as a substitute to play 28 minutes for Club Brugge in their 1-1 draw against Royale Union SG
Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing against Charleroi which they lost 3-0
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey was in action for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win against Spartak Varna
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 79 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win against Gorcia
CYPRUS
Eric Boakye saw 90 minutes of action for Aris Limassol in their 2-1 win against Omonia
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa against Ol.Nicosia which ended in a goalless draw
Kingsley Sarfo played in APOEL’s 2-1 win against Paralimni
EGYPT
Issahaku Yakubu saw 90 minutes of action for National Bank Egypt as they lost by a lone goal to Pharco
ISRAEL
Ebenezer Mamatah climbed off the bench to score in SC Ashdod’s game against Beitar Jerusalem
Montari Kamaheni saw 45 minutes of action in the game for Ashdod
Richard Boateng played in Maccabi Bnie Raina 1-1 draw against Sakhnin
MALTA
Clinton Bangura saw 90 minutes of action for Pieta Hotspurs in their 3-2 defeat to Balzan
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC 2-0 win against Floriana
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus scored in Ajax’s 3-1 win against Waalwijk
ROMANIA
Nana Boateng and Emmanuel Yeboah both featured in CFR Cluj’s 2-0 defeat to Univ. Craiova
SERBIA
Samuel Owusu saw 45 minutes of action for Cukaricki in their 3-2 win against Radnicki
Osman Bukari scored his fifth goal of the season in Crvena zvezda’s 6-0 win agains Vozdovac
Ibrahim Tanko scored the winning goal for Javor in their 1-0 win against Sp.Subotica
Edmund Addo and Osei Bonsu were in action for Sp.Subotica as they lost to Javor by a lone goal
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim played in Trencin’s 3-0 defeat to Banska Bystica
Richmond Owusu and Samuel Gidi were in action for Zilina in their 1-0 win against Skalica
Kelvin Ofori played 88 minutes for Spartak Trnava in their 2-1 win against L.Mikulas
Malik Abubakari saw 82 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 2-1 win against Banska Bystrica
SWITZERLAND
Kasim Adams played the entire duration for FC Basel in their 3-1 win against Sion
Emmanuel Essiam was on the bench for FC Basel
Lawrence Ati-Zigi conceded five goals as St.Gallen lost 5-1 to Young Boys
Compiled by Herbert Boakye Yiadom