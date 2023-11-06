Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kudus, Inaki, Schlupp, Schindler, Obeng, Mensah and Boateng on target for respective clubs this weekend

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, brings you a compilation of the performances of Ghanaian players abroad with their respective clubs.

Goals Galore for Ghanaian Players Worldwide

Ghanaian footballers continue to make their mark on the global stage, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess in various leagues.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp registered his first goal of the season in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win over Burnley.

Jordan Ayew registered an assist in the game for Palace

Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 20 minutes in Bournemouth’s 6-1 loss to Manchester City

Thomas Partey missed Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United due to injury

In the Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana played 76 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 win over Millwall

Albert Adomah came on as a substitute for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Rotherham

Fatawu Issahaku played 90 minutes for Leicester City as they lost by a lone goal to Leeds United

SPAIN

In La Liga, Ghana striker Inaki Williams scored in Athletic Bilbao 3-2 win over Villarreal

Abdul Mumin help Rayo Vallecano to pick a point against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabau

Baba Iddrisu came on as a substitute for Almeria in their 1-0 defeat to Alaves

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng scored the match winner for Huesca in their 1-0 win over Amorebieta

Kwasi Sibo played 90 minutes for Amorebieta

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban made a brief appearance for Genoa as they lost 2-1 to Cagliari

Ibrahim Sulemana was on the bench for Cagliari

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt saw 78 minutes of action for VFL Osnabruck in their 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel

Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger SV in their 2-0 win over Magdeburg

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis saw 27 minutes of action for Lens in their goalless draw game against Lens

Ernest Nuamah saw 33 minutes of action for Lyon in their 1-1 draw against Metz

Ghanaian duo Benjamin Tetteh and koffi Kouao were on the bench for Metz

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku was involved in Amiens in their 1-0 win over Dunkerque

ALBANIA

Ransford Dwumfour was in action for Skenderbeu in their 1-1 draw against KF Tirana

Paul Mensah played 90 minutes for BW Linz in their 3-2 loss to Hartberg

Ibrahim Mustapha saw 73 minutes of action for Lask Linz in their 3-1 win over Sturm Graz

Mohammed Fuseini saw 13 minutes of action for Sturm Graz

AUSTRIA

Forson Amankwah saw 61 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 2-0 win over Tirol

ARMENIA

Mensah Annan saw 72 minutes of action for Alashkert against Shirak Gyumri which ended in a draw

AZERBAIJAN

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed saw 20 minutes of action for Araz Pfk as they lost 2-0 to Sumqayit

Samuel Tetteh saw 28 minutes of action for Gabala as they lost 2-0 to Neftci Baku

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim was involved in Isloch 2-1 win over Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Evans Mensah was engaged in Zhodino’s game against FC Gomel which ended in a draw

Isaac Gyamfi saw 25 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU in their 1-0 win over Belshina

BELGIUM

Nathaniel Opoku saw 13 minutes of action for Leuven in their 2-0 loss to Westerlo

Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah were involved in Genk’s 3-2 loss to Antwerp

Isaac Nuhu was involved in Eupen’s 1-1 draw against St.Truiden

Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in that 1-1 draw

Kamal Sowah was involved in St.Liege in their 1-1 draw against KV Mechelen

Denis Odoi played in Club Brugge’s 2-1 loss to Royale Union SG

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to help Ludogorets to a 1-0 win over Krumovgrad

CHINA

Abdul-Aziz Yakubu saw 72 minutes of action for Wuhan Three Towns in their 4-3 win over Changchun Yatai. He scored 15 goals in his first season with the Chinese side

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu saw 45 minutes of action for Slaven Belupo in their 2-0 loss to Istra 1961

CYPRUS

Ghanaian duo Ernest Asante and Ernest were involved in Doxa’s 2-0 loss to Othellos Athienou

Benson Anang played 57 minutes for Othellos Athienou

Emmanuel Lomotey saw 23 minutes of action for Achnas in their 1-1 draw against Zakakiou

Alex Sarfo made a brief appearance for Zakakiou

Majeed Waris lasted 76 minutes of action for Anorthosis in their 1-0 loss to Paphos

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman saw 65 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 1-0 win over Vejle

Willy Kumado played 66 minutes for Lynbgy in their 2-2 draw against Odense

Ghanaian duo Lasso Coulibaly and Ernest Agyiri were in action for Randers FC as they lost 4-2 to FC Copenhagen

ESTONIA

Thomas Agyepong saw 45 minutes of action for Paide in their 3-1 win over Narva

FINLAND

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 1-0 win over Honka

Ghanaian duo Edmund Arko-Mensah and Nasiru Banahene were involved in Honka’s defeat

GREECE

Lumor Agbenyenu played eight minutes for Kifisias in their 1-1 draw against AEK Athens FC

HUNGARY

Kwabena Owusu saw 27 minutes of action for Ferencvaros in their 2-1 loss to Kecskemeti

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dzuigas Telsiai in their 3-3 draw against Siauliai FA

Divine Naah saw 81 minutes of action for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 3-1 win over Riteriai

MALTA

Samuel Boakye was in action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-0 win over Birkirkara

Simon Zibo saw 60 minutes of action for Birkirkara

Former Medeama players Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Mukhtar Moro, Daniel Opoku, Prosper Owusu Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng were all involved in Sirens 3-0 defeat to Floriana

Seth Paintsil was in action for Hamrun in their 1-1 draw against Mosta

Eric Mensah saw 29 minutes of action for Mosta

Ghanaian duo Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were involved in Gudja’s 1-0 loss to Hibernians

Karim Aboubakar saw 30 minutes of action for Sliema in their 1-0 win over Santa Lucia

NETHERLANDS

Ibrahim Sadiq made a brief appearance for AZ Alkmaar in their 1-1 draw against Excelsior

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu played 90 minutes for Odd in their 2-1 loss to Brann

PORTUGAL

Isaah Abass saw 23 minutes of action for Chaves in their 2-0 defeat to Benfica

Lawrence Ofori was in action for Moreirense in their 1-0 win over Vitoria Guimaraes

Emmanuel Boateng scored in Rio Ave’s 2-0 win over Boavista

SAUDI ARABIA

Bernard Mensah was on target for Al Taee in their 3-3 draw against Al Feiha

SCOTLAND

Matthew Cudjoe saw 24 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-1 draw against Inverness

SERBIA

Osman Bukari saw 31 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 3-1 win over Radnik

Sadick Abubakar played the full throttle for Radnik

SLOVAKIA

Ghanaian duo Malik Abubakari and Sharani Zuberu were in action for Slovan Brastislava in their 4-1 win over Banska Bystrica

Rahim Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Trencin against Michalovce which ended in a draw

Kelvin Ofori saw 74 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava in their 1-0 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable

Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Podbrezova

Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova

SLOVENIA

Ahemd Ankrah saw 90 minutes of action for Koper in their 1-0 win over Rogaska

SWEDEN

Nathaniel Adjei capped another impressive performance for Hammarby against Varnamo which ended in a draw

Mohammed Naeem scored a brace for Halmstad in their 3-0 win over Kalmar

Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Thomas Boakye was in ation for Kalmar

Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Elfsborg in their 2-2 draw against Degerfors

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in pole as St.Gallen won 5-2 against Lausanne Ouchy

Emmanuel Essiam saw 13 minutes of action for Lausanna Ouchy

TURKEY

Kingsley Schindler scored the winner for Samsunspor in their 2-1 win over Hatayspor

Jerome Opoku was involved in Basaksehir’s 3-3 draw against Ankaragucu

In Lig 1, Ghanaian duo Mohammed Musah and Haqi Osman were in action for Bodrumspor in their 2-0 win over Manisa FK

Prince Obeng Ampem scored a brace for Eyuspor in their 4-1 win over Adanaspor AS

USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Twumasi and Eugene Ansah were involved in FC Dallas 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom