Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Kudus scores, Boakye-Yiadom-Tekpertey hits 13th and 11th goals respectively as Schlupp picks injury over the weekend

As the season progresses, players will be looking for more play time as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draws nearer.

Most African players across the world will be hoping to make it into the squads for the various qualified teams for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

I start off with, Ghana U-20 star and Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohammed Kudus who scored over the weekend for his side as they lost to Esbjerg.

Jeffrey Schlupp was forced off the pitch as he suffered an injury in the game against Manchester City which they lost by 3-1.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and Bernard Tekpertey are the most inform Ghanaian attackers in Europe having recorded double figures in the goal king chats with Boakye-Yiadom with 13 goals and Tekpertey with 11 goals.

England

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp was forced off during Leicester City’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. Jordan Ayew was unused substitute in the game.

Christian Astu was introduced into the game in the 77th minute of the second half as Newcastle United pip Leicester City. Daniel Amartey missed the game for Leicester due to injury

In the Championship, Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 2-1 win over Brentford

Albert Adomah played the entire duration for Aston Villa in their 2-1 win over Bristol City.

In League One, Tarique Fosu was not included in Charlton Athletic match day squad against Luton

Joe Dodoo missed Blackpool’s game against Peterborough which they lost by a lone goal

In League Two, Immanuelson Duku saw 64 minutes of action FC Halifax as they drew with Bromley

Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Odametey Harold played the entire duration for Maidenhead as they lost to Salford

Hiram Boateng scored for Exeter City in their 2-0 win over Port Vale

Koby Arthur and Enock Andoh both missed Macclesfield Town game against Forest Green

In the National League, Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Aldershot as they drew against Bromley

Kwame Thomas was left out of Solihull Moors game against Havant

SPAIN

Kevin-Prince Boateng made his full debut for the first time for Barcelona against Huesca which ended in a draw.

Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid’s game against Celta Vigo over the weekend.

Mubarak Wakaso and Patrick Twumasi were both introduced into the game for Alaves as they lost 2-1 to Espanyol.

In the Segunda Division, Isaac Cofie played the full throttle for Gijon in their 1-0 win over Granada.

Sulley Muntari was unused substitute for Albacete as they were held to a draw against Elche.

Yaw Yeboah was introduced into the game for Numancia in the 74th minute as they drew against Mallorca. Iddrisu Baba warmed the bench for Mallorca.

ITALY

In the Seire A, Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu was unused substitute in the game for Udinese against As Roma. Nicholas Opoku was not included in the match day squad.

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench as Sassuolo drew against Parma

Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle for Inter Milan in their 3-1 win over Frosinone. Raman Chibsah featured for the losers.

In Serie B, Moses Odjer saw 14 minutes of action for Salernitana in their 4-2 win over Cittadella

Bright Gyamfi was unused substitute for Benevento as they lost to Parma by 2-1

Bright Addai was shown the red-card as Ascoli lost to Spezia by 3-2

Besea Emmanuel saw 15 minutes of action for Venezia in their 1-0 win over Foggia

France

In the Ligue 1, Baba Rahman played the full throttle for Reims against Monaco

Majeed Waris featured for Nantes in their 2-1 win over Lyon.

In the Ligue 2, John Boye played the full throttle for FC Metz in their 2-1 win over Chateauroux

Ebenezer Assifuah came off the bench in injury time as Le Havre defeated Sochaux by 3-1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused substitute for the losers and Elisha Owusu saw 85 minutes of action.

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Kasim Nuhu was not included in Hoffenheim’s match day squad against Hertha Berlin. Derrick Luckassen missed the game for Hertha Berlin.

Issah Abass was once again left out of FSV Mainz 05 against Dortmund due to injury.

In the Bundesliga II, Bernard Tekpetey scored his 11th goal of the season for Paderbon in their 4-0 win over Duisburg. His goal was assisted by Antwi-Adjei Christopher

David Atanga played the entire duration for Greuther Furth as they lost to 3-2 against Bochum

Erich Berko got the consolation for SG Dynamo Dresden as they lost to Sandhausen

In the Budesliga III, Kelvin Weidlich played the entire duration for Energie Cottbus against Kaiserslautern

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored a brace for SV Wehen in their 3-0 win over Fortuna Koln. Kyere-Mensah Bernard saw 64 minutes of action for the losers.

Agyemang Diawusie was introduced into the game for SV Wehen in the 78th minute.

THE NETHERLANDS

Cody Gakpo was introduced in to the game for PSV in the dying minute as they won 1-0 against Graafschap. Leeroy Owusu saw 81 minutes of action for the losers.

Dauda Mohammed lasted 19 minutes for Vitesse as they drew against Utrecht

Myron Boadu was not included in AZ Alkmaar match day squad against Den Haag

Jonathan Opoku played the full throttle for VVV Venlo as they drew against Sittard.

In the Eerste Divisie, Rodney Antwi was unused substitute for FC Voledem as they lost to Jong PSV.

Asumah Abubakar was introduced into the game in the 67th minute for Maastricht against Dordrecht.

Kevin Luckassen saw 7 minutes of action for Almere City in their 3-1 win over Den

Bosch

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh was introduced into the game in the 64th minute as LASK Links drew against St. Polten

BELGIUM

Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Painstil both warmed the bench for Genk in their 3-1 win over Club Brugge.

Bernard Kumordzi saw 45 minutes of action for KV Kortrijk as they lost to St Gillose.

Nana Ampomah missed Waasland-Beveren game against Cercle Brugge KSV

Samuel Asamoah played full the throttle for Sint Truiden in their 1-0 win over Oostende

Eric Ocansey played the entire duration for Eupen as they lost to Beerschot Wilrijk. Nurudeen Abdul warmed the bench for the losers.

Nana Asare lasted the entire duration for Gent as they lost at home to Antwerp. Daniel Opare played the entire duration for Antwerp. William Owusu missed the game.

In the Proximux League, Divine Naah and Ernest Agyiri both warmed the bench for Tubize against Lommel SK

BULGARIA

Ohene Carlos played the entire duration for Beroe as they lost to CSKA Sofia by 2-0. Edwin Gyasi was not included in the match day squad.

Samuel Inkoom played the entire duration for Dunav Ruse in their 5-3 win over Slavia Sofia

CROATIA

Maxwell Acosty scored for Rijeka as they thrashed Zapresic by 7-0.

Nasiru Moro was not included in NK Gorica match day squad.

Regan Owusu featured for Istra 1961 in their 4-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb

CYPRUS

Benjamin Asamoah played the entire duration for Doxa as they drew 2-2 against Paralimni

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi came off the bench for Pribram in the 76th minute as they lost 2-0 against Slovacko

DENMARK

Mohammed Kudus scored for Nordsjaelland as they lost to Esbjerg by 2-1. Abdul Mumin, Isaac Atanga featured in the game while Christopher Antwi was left on the bench.

HUNGARY

Reagy Ofosu came off the bench in the 61st minute for Haladas in their 1-0 win over MTK Budapest

MEXICO

Clifford Aboagye was not included in the match day squad for Atlas against Necaxa

PORTUGAL

Alhassan Wakaso and Joseph Amoah both featured for Guimaraes as they lost to Rio Ave. and Henry Medarious missed the game due to injury. Ahmed Said Ahmed was not included in Rio Ave’s match day squad.

Abdul Aziz Yakubu featured in Guimaraes B defeat to Estoril

In the Segunda Liga, Kwame Nsor scored for Academico Viseu in their 5-2 win over Guimaraes B. Yakubu Abdul-Aziz also scored for Viseu

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor played the entire duration for U Craiova 1948 CS as they lost to Viitorul Constanta

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu played the entire duration for Cukaricki as they lost to Partizan by 3-0

Boakye Yiadom gabbed a brace for Crvena Zvezda in their 3-0 win over Radnicki Nis. Rashid Sumaila was left out of the matchday squad.

SLOVAKIA

Patrick Asmah scored for Senica as his side won 4-1 over Nitra. Fellow compatriot Edmund Addo missed the game for Senica.

Osman Bukari and Mohammed Lamine both featured for Z.Moravce in their 1-0 win over Trencin.

Ibrahim Rabiu was introduced into the game in the 72nd minute for Slovan Bratislava in their 3-0 win over Zilina. Benson Anang came off the bench in the 46th minute for the losers

Sadat Sulley came off the bench to feature for Michalovce as they lost to Ruzomberok. Mitch Apau missed the game due to injury.

TURKEY

Caleb Ekuban saw 90 minutes of action for Trabzonspor in their 1-0 win over Bursaspor on Friday.

Asamoah Gyan and Bernard Mensah both missed Kayerispor game against Ankaragucu

Isaac Sackey came off the bench to play for Alanyaspor against Yeni Malatyaspor

Andre Ayew warmed the bench as Fenerbache were held to a draw at home against Galatasaray

Lumor Agbenyenu played the full throttle for Gotzepe against Akhisar Rizespor.

Joseph Attamah played the entire duration for Basaksehir as they lost 2-1 to Besiktas

In the Super Lig II, Kamal Issah saw 12 minutes of action for Eskisehirspor in their 3-1 win over Elazigspor

USA

Latif Blessing played the full throttle for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over Cincinnati

David Accam warmed the bench as Philadelphia Union lost 2-0 against Los Angeles Galaxy.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom

Twitter: @herbertgh