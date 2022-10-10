Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Kyereh hits top form as Mensah,Pfeiffer score for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad over the weekend in their respective leagues.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed .

Players to have scored.....

Daniel Kofi Kyereh scored in Freiburg 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.

Patrick Pfeiffer scored the match-winner for Darmstadt in their 1-0 win against Dusseldorf

Prince Obeng Ampem scored for Rijeka in their 2-0 win against Gorcia

Rahim Ibrahim climbed off the bench to score in Trencin 4-0 win against Slovan Brastislava

Bernard Mensah scored for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw against Umraniyespor

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win against Leeds United

Thomas Partey was in superb form for Arsenal in their 3-2 win against Liverpool

Daniel Amartey came on as a substitute to play in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth

Mohammed Salisu was in action for Southampton in their 4-0 defeat against Manchester City

Tariq Lamptey made a brief appearance for Brighton in their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham

In Championship, Antoine Semenyo climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Bristol City as they lost 3-0 to Birmingham

Tariq Fosu played 90 minutes for Stoke City as they recorded a 3-1 win against Sheffield United

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading as they lost 2-1 against QPR

Albert Adomah was on the bench for QPR

In League One, Jojo Wollacott kept a clean sheet for Charlton against Lincoln which ended in a draw

In League Two, Kwesi Appiah was on target for Colchester in their 2-1 win against Harrogate

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they lost by a lone goal to Barcelona

In La Liga 2, Sabit Abdulai saw 68 minutes of action for Ponferradina against Gernada

Samuel Obeng saw 17 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 draw against Zaragoza

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia as they lost 2-0 against Monza

Felix-Afena Gyan saw 62 minutes of action for Cremonense against Napoli

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes for Strasbourg in their 3-2 win against Angers

Alidu Seidu saw 66 minutes of action for Clermont in their 2-1 win against Auxerre

Gideon Mensah missed the game due to injury

Kamaldeen Sulemana made a return from injury to make a brief appearance for Rennes in their 3-0 win against Nantes

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Adjei-Antwi saw 19 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-0 win against Frankfurt

In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Karlsruher SC in their 2-1 win against Arminia Bielefeld

Braydon Manu saw 55 minutes of action for Darmstadt

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 20 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 1-1 draw against Kaiserslautern

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt lasted 45 minutes in the game for Holstein Kiel in their 3-2 win against Nurnberg

AUSTRIA

Augustine Boakye saw 45 minutes of action for Wolfsberger AC in their 2-1 defeat to Ried

ALBANIA

Edwin Gyasi was in action for Kukesi in their 2-0 win against Bylis

Michael Agbekpornu saw 32 minutes of action for Egnatia against Erzeni which ended in a draw

Alfred Mensah saw 10 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win against Vllaznia

AZERBAIJAN

Godsway Donyoh lasted 90 minutes in the game for Neftci Baku against Turan which ended goalless

Kwabena Owusu climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Qarabag in their 1-0 win against Gabala

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim was in action for Isloch in their 2-0 win against Belshina

BULGARIA

Emmanuel Toku played the full throttle for Botev Plovdiv as they lost the game by a lone goal against Levski Sofia

BELGIUM

Elisha Owusu saw 66 minutes of action for Gent in their 4-0 win against Eupen

CHINA

Frank Acheampong played the full throttle for Shenzhen against Shanghai Shenhua which ended in a draw

CROATIA

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for APOEL against Karmiotissa which ended in a draw

Richard Ofori helped Nea Salamis to a 1-0 win against Doxa

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah saw 66 minutes of action for Doxa

Ernest Asante was in action for AEK Larnaca in their 2-1 win against Aris

Eric Boakye was in action for Aris

DENMARK

Emmanuel Nuamah and Lasso Coulibaly played in Nordsjaelland’s 1-1 draw against FC Copenhagen

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri played 45 minutes for Levadia in their 1-1 draw against Legion

David Addy lasted 56 minutes in the game for Tammeka in their 3-0 win against Kalju

FINLAND

Mohammed Abubakari and Baba Mensah were in action for Mariehamn in their 3-2 win against HIFK

Prosper Ahiabu saw 90 minutes of action for VPS in their 2-1 win against AC Oulu

Ishmael Yartey saw 84 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola in their 2-1 win against JaPS

Anthony Annan played 59 minutes for TPS in their 1-0 win against KTP

Thomas Agyiri lasted 62 minutes in the game for KTP

Eric Oteng played 83 minutes for ILVES in their 1-0 win against Lahti

David Accam came on as a substitute to make a brief appearance for Inter Turku as they lost 2-0 against KuPS

Clinton Antwi was on the bench for KuPS

GREECE

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 74 minutes for Lamia in their 1-1 draw against Ionikos before he was substituted

ISRAEL

Patrick Twumasi saw 72 minutes of action for Netanya in their 1-1 draw against Nes Tziona

LITHUANIA

Edward Sarpong saw 90 minutes of action for Dziugas Telsiai in their 1-0 win against Siauliai FA

Divine Naah saw 68 minutes of action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Hegelmann

MALAYASIA

Alexander Agyakwa saw 19 minutes of action for Selangor in their 1-0 win against Petaling Jaya CFC

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah saw eight minutes of action for Hibernians in their 1-0 win against Zebbug

James Arthur played the full throttle for Gudja in their 1-1 draw against Birkirkara

Geoffrey Acheampong saw 72 minutes of action for Mosta FC in their 1-1 draw for Floriana

MOLDOVA

Mudasiru Salifu played 90 minutes of action for Sheriff Tiraspol in their 1-0 win against Dinamo-Auto

Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were on the bench for Sherrif

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus played 60 minutes of action for Ajax in their 4-2 win against FC Volendam

NORWAY

Salomon Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Odds BK in their 1-1 draw against Kristiansund

David Agbo was on the bench for Kristiansund

PORTUGAL

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on the bench for Sporting CP in their 2-1 win against Santa Clara

SERBIA

Samuel Owusu registers assist in Cukaricki 3-0 win against Javor

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi saw 45 minutes of action for Zilina as they lost 5-2 against Dun. Streda

SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for Elfsborg as they lost 2-0 against Kalmar

Ibrahim Sadiq lasted 83 minutes in the game for Hacken in their 1-0 win against Djurgarden

Emmanuel Duah, Alidu Hudu and Lawson Sabah were in action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 2-0 win against Ostersund

Mensiro played 90 minutes for Ostersund

TURKEY

Samuel Tetteh saw 69 minutes of action for Adanaspor AS in their 1-1 draw against Bandimaspor

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe was on the bench for Dundee United as they won 4-0 against Aberdeen

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-1 defeat to Young Boys

Kasim Adams recorded another 90 minutes for Basel in their 1-0 defeat to Lugano

TURKEY

Isaac Donkor saw 45 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor against Bodrumspor which they lost 5-0

Yaw Ackah came on as a substitute for Kayserispor and Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Umraniyespor.

Philip Awuku and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 1-0 against Erzurumspor

USA

In USL Championship, Solomon Asante was in action for Indy Eleven in their 4-1 win against Charleston

Enock Kwakwa and Dominic Oduro were in action for Charleston