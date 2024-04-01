Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Nuamah, Kudus, Tekpetey score as Ashimeru makes injury return 

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.
Nuamah climbed off the bench to save a point for Lyon against Reims
Nathaniel Opoku climbed off the bench to score for Leuven in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen
Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Lok.Plovdiv
Mohammed Kudus hit double figures for West Ham in their 4-3 loss to Newcastle United
It was the seventh goal of the season for the Ghana international
Eugene Ansah scored for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over Austin FC
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 69 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool
Thomas Partey saw 25 minutes of action for Arsenal against Manchester City which ended in a draw
Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Everton
Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlup were involved in Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest
In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City
Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted an hour in Southampton’ s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough
In League One, Kelvin Abrefa saw 16 minutes of action for Reading in their 1-0 win over Northampton
Kwame Poku saw 78 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 3-1 loss to Carlisle
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams was involved in Athletic Bilbao’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabau
In La Liga II, Kwasi Sibo saw 90 minutes of action for Amorebieta in their 1-1 draw against Alcorcon
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan scored for Fiorentina in their 2-1 loss to AC Milan
Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 2-0 loss to Dinamo Tirana
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Le Havre in their 2-0 loss to Montpellier
Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 1-0 defeat to Brest
Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 5-2 loss to Monaco
Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Monaco
Abdul Samed Salis lasted 68 minutes in the game for Lens in their 2-1 loss to Lille
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-2 draw against Darmstadt
Braydon Marvin Manu made a return from injury to help Darmstadt in that 2-2 draw
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 90 minutes for Hamburg in their 1-1 draw against Greuther Furth
AUSTRIA
In the Bundesliga, Augustine Boakye played the full throttle for Wolfsberger AC against Altach which ended in a draw
BELGIUM
Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 2-0 win over Westerlo
Majeed Ashimeru made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Antwerp
Francis Amuzu was also in action for Anderlecht
BULGARIA
CHINA
Frank Acheampong saw 73 minutes of action for Henan Songshan Longmen in their 3-1 loss to Shanghai Port
CYPRUS
Richard Ofori saw 48 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 loss to Karmiotissa
Benson Anang was in action for Othellos Athienou in their 1-0 win over Doxa
Ernest Asante and Ernest were in action for Doxa
ISRAEL
Ibrahim Tanko saw 26 minutes of action for Netanya in their 3-0 loss to Beitar Jerusalem
Godsway Donyoh saw 90 minutes of action for Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Petah Tikva
Gilbert Koomson saw 83 minutes for Hapoel Petah Tikva
LITHUANIA
Kwadwo Asamoah saw 54 minutes of action for FK Panevezys in their 4-2 loss to Hegelmann
KAZAKHASTAN
Barnes Osei was involved in FC Astana 1-0 loss to Yelimay Semey
MALTA
Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Edward Sarpong were involved in Birkirkara’s 3-2 win over Hamrun
Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Silema 3-2 win over Mosta
Samuel Boakye saw six minutes of action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-0 loss to Floriana
MOLDOVA
Ghanaian trio David Abagna Razak Abalorah and Seidu Basit were involved in Petrocub Hincesti 3-0 win over Dacia Buiucani
PORTUGAL
Lawrence Ofori lasted 78 minutes for Moreirense in their 1-0 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes
Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Aziz were involved in Rio Ave game against Boavista which ended in a draw.
Boateng was shown a red card in the game
SAUDI ARABIA
Bernard Mensah saw 84 minutes of action for Al Taee in their 5-1 loss to Al Nassr
SERBIA
Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar in their 2-0 defeat to Cukaricki
SLOVAKIA
Kelvin Ofori was involved in Spartak Trnava 1-0 win over Zilina
Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina
Ivan Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Banska Bystrica in their 4-2 win over Trencin
Rahim Ibrahim and Bright Donkor were involved in action for Trencin
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah played the full throttle for Koper in their 3-2 loss to O.Ljubljana
USA
In MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in Charlotte in their 1-1 draw against Cincinnati
Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw against Nashville SC
Joseph Paintsil lasted 83 minutes for Los Angeles FC in their 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders
Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in that victory
In the USL Championship, Prosper Kasim and Mensah Nyarko were involved in action for Birmingham Legion as they lost 5-0 to Louisville City
Elvis Amoah lasted 78 minutes for Detriot in their 2-1 win over Indy Eleven
Solomon Asante played an hour for Las Vegas Lights in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots before he substituted
Rashid Tetteh saw 17 minutes for FC Tulsa in their 1-0 defeat to Orange County SC
Anderson Asiedu saw 66 minutes of action for North Carolina in their 2-1 loss to Hartford Athletic