Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Nuamah, Kudus, Tekpetey score as Ashimeru makes injury return 

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.

Nuamah climbed off the bench to save a point for Lyon against Reims

Nathaniel Opoku climbed off the bench to score for Leuven in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen

Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets in their 2-1 win over Lok.Plovdiv

Mohammed Kudus hit double figures for West Ham in their 4-3 loss to Newcastle United

It was the seventh goal of the season for the Ghana international

Eugene Ansah scored for FC Dallas in their 2-1 win over Austin FC

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Tariq Lamptey saw 69 minutes of action for Brighton in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool

Thomas Partey saw 25 minutes of action for Arsenal against Manchester City which ended in a draw

Antoine Semenyo was involved in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Everton

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlup were involved in Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest

In the Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City

Kamaldeen Sulemana lasted an hour in Southampton’ s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough

In League One, Kelvin Abrefa saw 16 minutes of action for Reading in their 1-0 win over Northampton

Kwame Poku saw 78 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 3-1 loss to Carlisle

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams was involved in Athletic Bilbao’s 2-0 loss to Real Madrid at the Bernabau

In La Liga II, Kwasi Sibo saw 90 minutes of action for Amorebieta in their 1-1 draw against Alcorcon

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan scored for Fiorentina in their 2-1 loss to AC Milan

Randy Dwumfour played 90 minutes for Skenderbeu in their 2-0 loss to Dinamo Tirana

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew played 90 minutes for Le Havre in their 2-0 loss to Montpellier

Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 1-0 defeat to Brest

Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes of action for Metz in their 5-2 loss to Monaco

Mohammed Salisu was on the bench for Monaco

Abdul Samed Salis lasted 68 minutes in the game for Lens in their 2-1 loss to Lille

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was in action for Bochum in their 2-2 draw against Darmstadt

Braydon Marvin Manu made a return from injury to help Darmstadt in that 2-2 draw

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer played 90 minutes for Hamburg in their 1-1 draw against Greuther Furth

AUSTRIA

In the Bundesliga, Augustine Boakye played the full throttle for Wolfsberger AC against Altach which ended in a draw

BELGIUM

Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 2-0 win over Westerlo

Majeed Ashimeru made a brief appearance for Anderlecht in their 1-0 win over Antwerp

Francis Amuzu was also in action for Anderlecht

BULGARIA

CHINA

Frank Acheampong saw 73 minutes of action for Henan Songshan Longmen in their 3-1 loss to Shanghai Port

CYPRUS

Richard Ofori saw 48 minutes of action for Nea Salamis in their 2-0 loss to Karmiotissa

Benson Anang was in action for Othellos Athienou in their 1-0 win over Doxa

Ernest Asante and Ernest were in action for Doxa

ISRAEL

Ibrahim Tanko saw 26 minutes of action for Netanya in their 3-0 loss to Beitar Jerusalem

Godsway Donyoh saw 90 minutes of action for Hapoel Hadera in their 1-1 draw against Hapoel Petah Tikva

Gilbert Koomson saw 83 minutes for Hapoel Petah Tikva

LITHUANIA

Kwadwo Asamoah saw 54 minutes of action for FK Panevezys in their 4-2 loss to Hegelmann

KAZAKHASTAN

Barnes Osei was involved in FC Astana 1-0 loss to Yelimay Semey

MALTA

Ghanaian duo Simon Zibo and Edward Sarpong were involved in Birkirkara’s 3-2 win over Hamrun

Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Silema 3-2 win over Mosta

Samuel Boakye saw six minutes of action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-0 loss to Floriana

MOLDOVA

Ghanaian trio David Abagna Razak Abalorah and Seidu Basit were involved in Petrocub Hincesti 3-0 win over Dacia Buiucani

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori lasted 78 minutes for Moreirense in their 1-0 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Aziz were involved in Rio Ave game against Boavista which ended in a draw.

Boateng was shown a red card in the game

SAUDI ARABIA

Bernard Mensah saw 84 minutes of action for Al Taee in their 5-1 loss to Al Nassr

SERBIA

Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar in their 2-0 defeat to Cukaricki

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori was involved in Spartak Trnava 1-0 win over Zilina

Samuel Gidi played 90 minutes for Zilina

Ivan Mensah saw 90 minutes of action for Banska Bystrica in their 4-2 win over Trencin

Rahim Ibrahim and Bright Donkor were involved in action for Trencin

SLOVENIA

Ahmed Ankrah played the full throttle for Koper in their 3-2 loss to O.Ljubljana

USA

In MLS, Patrick Agyemang was involved in Charlotte in their 1-1 draw against Cincinnati

Yaw Yeboah played 90 minutes for Columbus Crew in their 2-2 draw against Nashville SC

Joseph Paintsil lasted 83 minutes for Los Angeles FC in their 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders

Emmanuel Twumasi was in action for FC Dallas in that victory

In the USL Championship, Prosper Kasim and Mensah Nyarko were involved in action for Birmingham Legion as they lost 5-0 to Louisville City

Elvis Amoah lasted 78 minutes for Detriot in their 2-1 win over Indy Eleven

Solomon Asante played an hour for Las Vegas Lights in their 3-0 win over Oakland Roots before he substituted

Rashid Tetteh saw 17 minutes for FC Tulsa in their 1-0 defeat to Orange County SC

Anderson Asiedu saw 66 minutes of action for North Carolina in their 2-1 loss to Hartford Athletic