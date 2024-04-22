Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Nuamah scores against PSG, Mensah bags 12th goal of the season as Abagna, Tekpetey, Acheampong score for respective clubs

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective clubs across the continent. Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, details how the players performed over the weekend.

Players to have scored..

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey scored two goals for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win over Hebar

Bernard Mensah scored his 12th goal of the season for Al Taee in their 2-1 win over Al Riyadh

Franck Acheampong scored the winning goal for Henan Songshan Longmen against Qingdao Hainiu in the Chinese Super League

David Abagna scored for Petrocub in their 3-0 win over Balti

Seth Paintsil scored for Hamrun in their 4-1 win over Santa Lucia in the Cyprus top-flight league

Bright Donkor climbed off the bench to score for Trencin in their 2-1 loss to Kosice in the Slovakian top-flight league

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey saw 11 minutes of action for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Wolves

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were involved in Crystal Palace 5-2 win over West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus lasted 85 minutes in the game before he was taken off

Antoine Semenyo made a return from injury to feature in Bournemouth’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa

In Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana played 11 minutes for Southampton in their 2-1 loss to Cardiff

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku increased his assist tally in Leicester City 2-1 win over West Brom

In League One, Kelvin Abrefa saw 70 minutes of action for Reading in their 3-2 defeat to Burton

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored an own goal as Athletic Bilbao were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng saw 29 minutes of action for Huesca in their 2-1 loss to Zaragoza

Kwasi Zibo was involved in Amorebieta 3-0 defeat to Valladolid

Dauda Mohammed saw 19 minutes of action for Eldense in their 1-0 loss to Albacete

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 3-0 loss to Nice

Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for AS Monaco in their 2-0 win over Brest

Ernest Nuamah scored for Lyon in their 4-1 defeat to PSG in the L’Classique

In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu played 90 minutes for Auxerre as they lost 2-0 against Rodez

Nicholas Opoku returned to the starting line up to play 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 loss to Dunkerque

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah saw 70 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 1-0 loss to Holstein Kiel

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt came on as a substitute for Vfl Osnabruck but got injured as his side lost 3-0 to Braunshweig

ALBANIA

Randy Dwumfour was involved in Skenderbeu 2-0 win over Kukesi

AUSTRIA

Paul Mensah saw 76 minutes of action for BW Linz in their 2-2 draw against Altach

Forson Amankwah lasted 68 minutes in the game for Salzburg in their 4-2 win over A.Klagenfurt

AZERBAIJAN

Samuel Tetteh was involved in Gabala’s 2-2 draw against Qarabag on Saturday

BELGIUM

Majeed Ashimeru lasted 22 minutes in the game for Anderlecht in their 2-1 loss to Genk

Joselpho Barnes made a brief appearance for St.Truiden in their 1-0 defeat to Leuven

Isaac Nuhu featured in Eupen’s 1-0 loss to Charleroi

Francis Abu climbed off the bench to play in Cercle Brugge 1-0 loss to Antwerp

Denis Odoi was in action for Club Brugge in their 2-1 win over Royale Union SG

BULGARIA

CHINA

CYPRUS

Alex Sarfo saw 21 minutes of action for Zakakiou in their 5-2 loss to Karmiotiss

Ernest Asante featured in Doxa’s 1-0 win over Nea Salamis

Richard Ofori was in action for Nea Salamis

Benson Anang came on as a substitute for Othellos Athienou in their 2-1 win over Achnas

Patrick Twumasi came on as a substitute to feature in Paphos 5-1 win over Anorthosis

Kingsley Sarfo saw 71 minutes of action for APOEL in their 2-0 win over Aris

Eric Boakye saw 17 minutes of action for Aris Limassol

FINLAND

Bismark Ampofo was involved in Inter Tuku 1-1 draw against KuPS

Clinton Antwi was involved in the game for KuPS

Hans Nunoo Sarpei came on as a substitute to play 33 minutes for HJK in their 2-1 win over Mariehamn

Prosper Ahiabu saw 90 minutes of action for VPS in their 3-2 win over Gnistan

David Agbo saw 16 minutes of action for Gnistan

Ghanaian duo Salim Giabo Yussif and Kingsley Ofori were in action for SJK in their 1-0 win over ILves

Ghanaian duo Enoch Adu and Nasiru Mohammed were involved in Ekenas 1-1 draw against AC Oulu

GREECE

Abdul Baba Rahman lasted the entire duration for PAOK as they lost 2-1 to Olympiacos Pireus

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh saw 71 minutes of action for Hapoel Hadera in their 2-2 draw with SC Ashdod

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah came on as a substitute for FK Kauno Zalgiris in their 2-1 win over Suduva

MALTA

Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were both involved in Birkirkara game against Gzira which ended in a draw

Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur saw 90 minutes of action for Sliema against Naxxar which ended in a draw

Hafiz Akadom, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda and Prosper Owusu were all involved in Sirens 2-0 win over Gudja

MOLDOVA

Ghanaian duo Razak Abalorah and Seidu Basit were involved in the game for Petrocub

PORTUGAL

Ghanaian duo Abdul Aziz and Emmanuel Boateng both enjoyed play time for Rio Ave in their 1-1 draw against Arouca

Lawrence Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Moreirense in their 1-0 loss to Gil Vicente

SAUDI ARABIA

SERBIA

Osman Bukari was involved in Crvena zveda 3-2 win over Partizan

Leonard Owusu saw 90 minutes of action for Partizan

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim played 90 minutes for Trencin

Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 2-1 win over Podbrezova

Mark Assinor saw 67 minutes of action in the game for Podbrezova

Kelvin Ofori enjoyed game time action in Trnava 2-1 loss to Slovan Brastislava

SWEDEN

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Naeem and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were involved in Halmstad’s 2-0 loss to Brommapojkarna

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnie saw seven minutes of action for FC Zurich in their 1-0 loss to St. Gallen

Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet in the game for St.Gallen

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah featured in Kayserispor’s 2-1 loss at home to Trabzonspor

Kingsley Schindler saw 14 minutes of action for Samsunspor in their 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor

Jerome Opoku played 90 minutes for Basaksehir in their 2-0 win over Rizespor

In Lig 1, Prince Obeng Ampem saw 33 minutes of action for Eyupsor against Boluspor which ended in a draw

Musah Mohammed was involved in Bodrumspor 2-1 win over Sanliurfaspor

Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor in their 2-1 win over Keciorengucu

USA

In MLS , Yaw Yeboah featured in Columbus Crew 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers

Emmanuel Boateng was involved in New England Revolution's 1-0 loss to Toronto FC

Latif Blessing saw 62 minutes of action for Houston Dynamo in their 1-0 loss to Austin

In the USL Championship, Anderson Aseidu was in action for Hartford Athletic in their 3-1 loss to San Antonio

Rashid Tetteh was involved in FC Tulsa 4-1 loss to Charleston

Ghanaian duo Prosper Kassim and Moses Mensah were involved in Birmingham 1-0 win over Miami FC

Jordan Ayimbilla came on as a substitute for Miami FC

Wahab Ackwei was shown red card in Colorado Springs 1-1 draw against Indy Elven

Solomon Asante lasted 76 minutes in the game for La Vegas Lights in their 2-1 loss to Rhode Island

Illal Osumanu saw 90 minutes of action for Pittsburgh Riverhounds in their 3-1 win over Pittsburgh