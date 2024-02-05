Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad Wrap-Up: Nuamah wins MoTM in Lyon win over Marseille, Lamptey registers assist as Semenyo picks injury

Following Ghana's elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, GHANAsoccernet.com resumes the monitoring of Ghanaian players abroad.

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, details how the players performed at their respective clubs.

Players to have scored.

Kelvin Yeboah made his dream debut for Standard Liege in their 2-2 draw against RWD Molenbeek in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

Dutch-Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu marked his debut for FC Twente with a goal as they defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng Gyabaa proved to be the hero as he scored a late goal, propelling SD Huesca to a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Alcorcon in the Spanish La Liga 2.

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to score for Vfl Osnabruck in their 2-2 draw against Nurnberg

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo picked up an injury in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest

Mohammed Kudus saw 90 minutes of action for West Ham in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester United

Tariq Lamptey returned from injury to record an assist for Brighton in their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were in action for Crystal Palace

In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku returned from injury to help Leicester City in their 5-0 win over Stoke City

In League One, Andy Yiadom played 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Oxford United

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams lasted 81 minutes in Athletic Bilbao’s 4-0 win over Mallorca before being substituted due to injury

Baba Iddrisu featured in Almeria’s 2-1 loss to Valencia

In Segunda division, Kwasi Sibo played 14 minutes of action for Amorebieta in their 1-0 loss to Racing Santander

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah delivered a masterclass to help Lyon beat rival Marseille 1-0

Mohammed Salisu saw 90 minutes of action for Monaco in their 1-1 draw against Le Havre.

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Le Hauvre

Nathaniel Adjei played the full throttle for Lorient in their 2-1 win over Metz

Alidu Seidu made his debut for Rennes in their 2-1 win over Montpellier

Abdul Salis Samed made a brief appearance for Lens in their 1-0 win over Nantes

In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim was involved in Troyes 2-1 win over Bordeaux

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi Adjei lasted 67 minutes in the game for Bochum in their 1-1 draw against Augsburg

In Bundesliga II, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt climbed off the bench to score for Vfl Osnabruck in their 2-2 draw against Nurnberg

Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburg's 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Empoli against Genoa, which ended in a draw

Caleb Ekuban played 45 minutes for Empoli against Genoa

Alfred Duncan lasted 45 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 3-2 loss to Lecce

In Serie B, Felix Afena Gyan saw 22 minutes of action for Cremonense in their 1-0 win over Lecco

AZERBAIJAN

Samuel Tetteh saw 66 minutes of action for Gabala in their 1-1 draw against Zira

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah was in action for Partizani in their 1-1 draw against Egnatia

Randy Dwumfour featured in Skenderbeu in their 3-0 loss to Teuta

BELGIUM

Denis Odoi made a brief appearance for Club Brugge in their 2-1 loss to Antwerp

Isaac Nuhu saw 28 minutes of action for Eupen in their 1-0 loss to KV Mechelen

Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Christoper Bonsu Baah were involved in Genk’s 1-0 loss to Royale Union SG

Kamal Sowah saw 30 minutes of action for St.Liege in their 2-2 draw against RWDM

CYPRUS

Majeed Waris saw 81 minutes of action for Anorthosis in their 2-2 draw against Paphos

Patrick Twumasi lasted 70 minutes of action for Paphos

MALTA

Seth Paintsil made a brief appearance for Hamrun in their 4-1 win over Naxxar

Dacosta Boadu played 24 minutes for Gzira in their 1-1 draw against Balzan

Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara's 2-1 loss to Floriana

Geoffrey Acheampong played in Sliema’s 1-1 draw against Valletta

Ghanaian quartet Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda Prosper Owusu were involved in Sirens game against Mosta

PORTUGAL

Awudu Abdul saw 24 minutes of action for Vizela in their 1-0 loss to Vitoria Guimaraes

Rio Ave striker Emmanuel Boateng sent off in draw against Porto

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Abdul Aziz Yakubu were in action for Rio Ave against FC Porto which ended in a goalless draw.

Boateng was red carded in the game

SWITZERLAND

In the Swiss Super League, Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post as St.Gallen lost by a lone goal to Luzern

Daniel Afriyie Barnie came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Zurich in their 3-0 loss to Yverdon

TURKEY

In Super Lig, Daniel Amartey was in action for Beskitas in their 2-0 win over Trabzonspor

Jordan Opoku was involved in Basaksehir 2-0 win over Istanbulspor AS

Alexander Djiku was in action for Fenerbache in their 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Joseph Attamah played in Kayserispor’s 1-1 draw against Gaziantep

Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 76 minutes in the game for Eyuspor against Giresunspor which ended in a draw

Ghanaian duo Haqi Osman and Musah Mohammed were involved in Bodrumspor 2-1 win over Umraniyespor

Isaac Cofie played 61 minutes for Umraniyespor