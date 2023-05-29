 Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Paintsil bags 17th goal of the season, Kamaldeen scores brace against Liverpool as Sarfo nets hattrick 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:

Players to have scored

Dauda Mohammed was on the scoresheet for Tenerife in their 1-1 draw against Zaragoza in the Spanish First division

Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League

Francis Abu climbed off the bench to score for Cercle Brugge in their 4-0 win over St.Liege in the Belgian Pro League

Frank Acheampong was on the scoresheet for Shenzhen in their 3-2 win over Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese Super League

Kingsley Sarfo scored a hattrick for APOEL in their 4-3 win over Aris in the Cyprus topflight league

Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw against Famalicao in the Portuguese Liga.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Kamaldeen Sulemana scored a brace in Southampton 4-4 draw against Liverpool

Jordan Ayew played the entire duration in Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest

Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to play two minutes for Nottingham Forest

Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 5-0 win over Wolves

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was involved in Spezia 4-0 loss to Torino

Alfred Duncan lasted 75 minutes in Fiorentina’s 2-1 win over As Roma

SPAIN

In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba was in action for Mallorca in their 3-0 loss to Barcelona

Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they lost 1-0 to Cadiz C

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was involved in Huesca in their 1-0 loss to Eibar

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was involved in Bochum 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen

In Bundesliga II, Patrick Pfeiffer and Braydon Marvin Manu were in action for Darmstadt as they lost 4-0 against Greuther Furth

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 11 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 5-1 win over Hannover 96

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 71 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 1-0 win over Sandhausen

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont Foot in their 2-0 win over Lorient

Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens 3-0 win over AC Ajaccio

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Toulouse

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 3-1 win against Quevilly Rouen

Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 16 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-0 loss to Guingamp

AUSTRIA

Augustine Boakye saw 64 minutes of action in Wolfsberger 2-0 win over Tirol

Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 3-2 win over A.Klagenfurt

BELGIUM

Denis Odoi played 90 minutes for Club Brugge in this game

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim and Prince Kwabena Adu were in action for Isloch Minsk in their 1-0 win over Naftan

BULGARIA

Bismark Charles saw seven minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Lok. Plovdiv

Bernard Tekpetey was involved in Ludogorets 2-2 draw against CSKA 1948 Sofia

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka in their 1-1 draw against Osijek

CHINA

CYPRUS

Godsway Donyoh saw 62 minutes of action for Apollon in their 2-1 win over Paphos

ESTONIA

Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju

Abdul Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide as they lost 2-1 to Narva

FINLAND

Suleman Usman was in action for Mariehamn against HJK which ended in a draw

Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 73 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-0 loss to KTP

Bismark Ampofo saw 58 minutes of action for Inter Turku in their 3-0 win over Haka

Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were involved in SJK in their 1-0 win over KuPS

Clinton Antwi saw 90 minutes of action for KUPS in their 1-0 loss to SJK

Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah were involved in VPS 2-0 loss to Ilves

Mohammed Umar was in action for ILVes

LATVIA

Jonah Attuquaye scored his first goal for Auda in their 3-1 win over Metta/LU

Moses Bawa Zuure was in action for BFC Daugavpilis in their 5-2 win over Jelgava

Baba Musah played in Riga FC against against RFS which ended in a draw

LITHUANIA

Kwadwo Asamoah played 45 minutes for FK Panevezys as they lost 2-1 to Zalgiris

Edward Sarpong was involved in Dzuigas Telsiai 1-0 loss to Suduva

MALAYASIA

Jordan Mintah saw 23 minutes of action for Terenggau in their 4-2 win over Kelantan

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for Ajax in their 3-1 loss to Twente

PORTUGAL

Issah Abass was sent off in Chaves 4-1 loss to Boavista

Moses Yaw made a brief appearance for Arouca in their 2-0 win over Portimonense

RUSSIA

Joel Fameye scored a brace for Rubin Kazan in their 2-0 win over Dynamo Makkachkala

SAUDI ARABIA

Salifu Mohammed played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 2-2 draw against Al Adalh

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe played 26 minutes for Dundee United in their 3-2 loss to Motherwell

SERBIA

Osman Bukari was in action for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-2 draw against Novi Plaza

Ibrahim Tanko was involved in Javor’s 1-0 win against Napredak

SWEDEN

Michael Baidoo was in action for Elfsborg in their 3-0 win over Malmo FF

Mohammed Naeem played seven minutes for Halmstad in their 2-0 win over Mjallby

TURKEY

In Musah Mohammed was in action for Bodrumspor in their 3-1 win over Goztepe

USA

In MLS, Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for New England Revolution in their 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire

Lalas Abubakar was substituted after 45 minutes of action in Colorado Rapids 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati

Harris Afful and Patrick Agyemang were in action for Charlotte in their 1-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy

Emmanuel Twumasi played 83 minutes for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes

In the USL Championship, Ghanaian trio Mensah Nyarko, Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim were in action for Birmingham as they lost 1-0 to Detriot

Solomon Asante played 90 minutes for Indy Eleven in their 1-0 loss to Louisville City

Dennis Dowouna saw 74 minutes of action for Miami against Orange County SC which ended in a draw

Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande in their 2-0 loss to Charleston

Mohammed Abu lasted the entire duration for San Antonio in their 2-1 win over New Mexico

Eric Oteng saw 29 minutes of action for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising

Elvis Amoh played 90 minutes for Hartford Athletic in their 4-1 loss to Sacramento Republic