 Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Paintsil bags 17th goal of the season, Kamaldeen scores brace against Liverpool as Sarfo nets hattrick 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the game minutes and performance of the players below:
Players to have scored
Dauda Mohammed was on the scoresheet for Tenerife in their 1-1 draw against Zaragoza in the Spanish First division
Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League
Francis Abu climbed off the bench to score for Cercle Brugge in their 4-0 win over St.Liege in the Belgian Pro League
Frank Acheampong was on the scoresheet for Shenzhen in their 3-2 win over Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese Super League
Kingsley Sarfo scored a hattrick for APOEL in their 4-3 win over Aris in the Cyprus topflight league
Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw against Famalicao in the Portuguese Liga.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Kamaldeen Sulemana scored a brace in Southampton 4-4 draw against Liverpool
Jordan Ayew played the entire duration in Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest
Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to play two minutes for Nottingham Forest
Thomas Partey played 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 5-0 win over Wolves
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi was involved in Spezia 4-0 loss to Torino
Alfred Duncan lasted 75 minutes in Fiorentina’s 2-1 win over As Roma
SPAIN
In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba was in action for Mallorca in their 3-0 loss to Barcelona
Joseph Aidoo was in action for Celta Vigo as they lost 1-0 to Cadiz C
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was involved in Huesca in their 1-0 loss to Eibar
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was involved in Bochum 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen
In Bundesliga II, Patrick Pfeiffer and Braydon Marvin Manu were in action for Darmstadt as they lost 4-0 against Greuther Furth
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played 11 minutes for Holstien Kiel in their 5-1 win over Hannover 96
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 71 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 1-0 win over Sandhausen
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont Foot in their 2-0 win over Lorient
Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens 3-0 win over AC Ajaccio
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 1-1 draw against Toulouse
In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 3-1 win against Quevilly Rouen
Godwin Kobby Bentil saw 16 minutes of action for Niort in their 2-0 loss to Guingamp
AUSTRIA
Augustine Boakye saw 64 minutes of action in Wolfsberger 2-0 win over Tirol
Forson Amankwah saw 45 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 3-2 win over A.Klagenfurt
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 3-1 win over Club Brugge
Denis Odoi played 90 minutes for Club Brugge in this game
Francis Abu climbed off the bench to score for Cercle Brugge in their 4-0 win over St.Liege
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim and Prince Kwabena Adu were in action for Isloch Minsk in their 1-0 win over Naftan
BULGARIA
Bismark Charles saw seven minutes of action for CSKA Sofia in their 1-0 win over Lok. Plovdiv
Bernard Tekpetey was involved in Ludogorets 2-2 draw against CSKA 1948 Sofia
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action for Rijeka in their 1-1 draw against Osijek
CHINA
Frank Acheampong was on the scoresheet for Shenzhen in their 3-2 win over Meizhou Hakka
CYPRUS
Godsway Donyoh saw 62 minutes of action for Apollon in their 2-1 win over Paphos
Kingsley Sarfo scored a hattrick for APOEL in their 4-3 win over Aris
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri saw 90 minutes of action for Levadia in their 2-1 win over Kalju
Abdul Yusif played 90 minutes for Paide as they lost 2-1 to Narva
FINLAND
Suleman Usman was in action for Mariehamn against HJK which ended in a draw
Edmund Arko-Mensah saw 73 minutes of action for Honka in their 1-0 loss to KTP
Bismark Ampofo saw 58 minutes of action for Inter Turku in their 3-0 win over Haka
Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were involved in SJK in their 1-0 win over KuPS
Clinton Antwi saw 90 minutes of action for KUPS in their 1-0 loss to SJK
Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah were involved in VPS 2-0 loss to Ilves
Mohammed Umar was in action for ILVes
LATVIA
Jonah Attuquaye scored his first goal for Auda in their 3-1 win over Metta/LU
Moses Bawa Zuure was in action for BFC Daugavpilis in their 5-2 win over Jelgava
Baba Musah played in Riga FC against against RFS which ended in a draw
LITHUANIA
Kwadwo Asamoah played 45 minutes for FK Panevezys as they lost 2-1 to Zalgiris
Edward Sarpong was involved in Dzuigas Telsiai 1-0 loss to Suduva
MALAYASIA
Jordan Mintah saw 23 minutes of action for Terenggau in their 4-2 win over Kelantan
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for Ajax in their 3-1 loss to Twente
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng climbed off the bench to score for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw against Famalicao
Issah Abass was sent off in Chaves 4-1 loss to Boavista
Moses Yaw made a brief appearance for Arouca in their 2-0 win over Portimonense
RUSSIA
Joel Fameye scored a brace for Rubin Kazan in their 2-0 win over Dynamo Makkachkala
SAUDI ARABIA
Salifu Mohammed played 90 minutes for Al Batin in their 2-2 draw against Al Adalh
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe played 26 minutes for Dundee United in their 3-2 loss to Motherwell
SERBIA
Osman Bukari was in action for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-2 draw against Novi Plaza
Ibrahim Tanko was involved in Javor’s 1-0 win against Napredak
SWEDEN
Michael Baidoo was in action for Elfsborg in their 3-0 win over Malmo FF
Mohammed Naeem played seven minutes for Halmstad in their 2-0 win over Mjallby
TURKEY
In Musah Mohammed was in action for Bodrumspor in their 3-1 win over Goztepe
USA
In MLS, Latif Blessing and Emmanuel Boateng were in action for New England Revolution in their 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire
Lalas Abubakar was substituted after 45 minutes of action in Colorado Rapids 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati
Harris Afful and Patrick Agyemang were in action for Charlotte in their 1-0 win over Los Angeles Galaxy
Emmanuel Twumasi played 83 minutes for FC Dallas in their 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes
In the USL Championship, Ghanaian trio Mensah Nyarko, Anderson Asiedu and Prosper Kasim were in action for Birmingham as they lost 1-0 to Detriot
Solomon Asante played 90 minutes for Indy Eleven in their 1-0 loss to Louisville City
Dennis Dowouna saw 74 minutes of action for Miami against Orange County SC which ended in a draw
Wahab Ackwei played 90 minutes for Rio Grande in their 2-0 loss to Charleston
Mohammed Abu lasted the entire duration for San Antonio in their 2-1 win over New Mexico
Eric Oteng saw 29 minutes of action for Las Vegas Lights in their 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising
Elvis Amoh played 90 minutes for Hartford Athletic in their 4-1 loss to Sacramento Republic