Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Paintsil, Dwamena, Numah among 14 players on target across Europe 

GHANAsoccernet.com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad across the globe.

Players to have scored

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Kamaldeen Sulemana played 62 minutes in Southampton’s 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Mohammed Salisu missed the game due to injury

Andre Ayew saw 24 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they lost 4-0 to West Ham United

Antoine Semenyo was an unused substitute for Bournemouth in their 4-1 defeat to Man City

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew both featured in Crystal Palace’s game against Liverpool which ended in a draw

Thomas Partey made a return from injury to play in Arsenal’s 1-0 away win against Leicester City

Daniel Amartey was an unused substitute for Leicester

In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh came on as a substitute to play 36 minutes for Hull City in their 1-0 defeat to Bristol City

Albert Adomah made a substitute appearance in QPR’s 3-1 defeat to Blackburn

In League One, Birenda Wiredu played 45 minutes for Fleetwood in their 1-0 win against Morecambe

Jojo Wollacott was on the bench for Charlton Athletic as they lost by a lone goal to Sheffield Wednesday

In League Two, Kwesi Appiah saw 58 minutes of action for Colchester against Northampton

SPAIN

In La Liga, Joseph Aidoo lasted 73 minutes in Celta Vigo’s 3-0 win against Valladolid

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was on the scoresheet for Huesca in their 2-2 draw against UD Ibiza

GERMANY

In Bundesliga I, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played 90 minutes for Bochum against Werder Bremen which they lost 3-0

Kevin Prince-Boateng was on the bench in Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 win against Augsburg 0000000

In Bundesliga II, Stephen Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher SC in their 1-0 win against Regensburg

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer was on target for Hamburg in their 1-1 draw against Darmstadt

FC Nurnberg clinched a vital 1-0 victory over SV Sandhausen in the German Bundesliga 2 on Saturday, thanks to a goal from Kwadwo Duah.

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis played the entire duration for Lens in their 1-1 draw against Montpellier

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes in Auxerre 1-0 win against Lorient

Alexander Djiku played 90 minutes in Strasbourg 1-1 draw against Clermont

In Ligue II, Koffi Kouao saw 90 minutes for Metz against Nimes

Emmanuel Ntim was in action for Caen in their 2-1 win against Guingamp

ALBANIA

Raphael Dwamena scored his fourth goal of the season for Egnatia in their 3-2 win against Bylis

Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for Egnatia

Johnson Oppong played 22 minutes for Kukesi in their 1-0 win against Partizani

Alfred Mensah saw 24 minutes of action for Partizani

AUSTRIA

Ibrahim Mustapha saw 68 minutes of action for LASK in their 1-0 win against A.Lustenau

Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah scored a brace to propel BW Linz to a 4-0 away win against Vorwarts Steyr in the Austrian first division.

Forson Amankwah climbed off the bench to play 16 minutes for Salzburg in their 2-0 win against Ried

BELGIUM

Kamal Sowah played in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win against Gent

Denis Odoi was an unused substitute on the bench

Joseph Paintsil scored in Genk’s 3-0 win against Oostende

Daniel Opare was in action for Seraing against KV Mechelen which they lost 2-0

Francis Abu scored his first goal of the season for Cercle Brugge in their 2-2 draw against Eupen

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 73 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 1-0 defeat to Slaven Belupo

CYPRUS

Ernest Asante scored in Doxa’s 3-2 win against Karmiotissa

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah played 42 minutes for Doxa

Majeed Waris played 31 minutes for Anorthosis in their 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol

DENMARK

Ernest Nuamah scored in Nordsjaelland’s 4-2 win against Odense

ISRAEL

Zakaria Mugeez climbed off the bench to score a brace for Ashdod in their 2-1 win against Hapoel Tel Aviv

Ebenezer Mamatah was in action for Ashdod

Patrick Twumasi scored in Netanya’s 1-0 win against Hapoel Hadera

MALAYASIA

Alexander Agyakwa was in action for Selangor in their 1-0 win against Kelantan United

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for Ajax in their 2-1 win against Vitesse

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng played in Rio Ave’s 1-0 win against Chaves

Issah Abass played the full throttle for Chaves

ROMANIA

Baba Alhassan was in action for FC Hermannstadt as they lost 1-0 to Sepsi Sf.Gheorghe

SERBIA

Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnick Surdulica in their 1-1 draw against Vojvodina

Osman Bukari was in action for Crvena zvezda in their 2-0 win against Javor

Ibrahim Tanko came off the bench to feature in the game for Javor

SLOVAKIA

Kelvin Ofori scored for Trnava in their 3-2 win against Trencin

Malik Abubakari and Sharani Zuberu were in action for Slovan Brastislava in their 1-1 draw against Z.Moravce-Vrable

Samuel Gidi scored in Zilina’s 2-0 win against Ruzomberok

SWEDEN

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq scored a hattrick in BK Hacken’s 6-1 win against Trollhattan in the Swedish Cup on Saturday.

Kojo Peprah saw 90 minutes of action for Norrokoping in their 3-3 draw against Utsikten

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was on the bench as FC Zurich played a 2-2 draw against giants Young Boys 0

Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah were in action for Kayserispor in their 2-1 win against Giresunspor

TURKEY

Isaac Sackey saw 86 minutes of action for Umraniyespor in their 1-1 draw against Adana Demirspor

USA

In the MLS, Jonathan Mensah debut for San Jose Earthquake ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atlanta United

Ghanaian trio Latif Blessing, Emmanuel Boateng and Joshua Bolma warmed the bench in New England Revolution’s 1-0 win against Charlotte

Harrison Afful was on the bench for Charlotte

Yaw Yeboah climbed off the bench to play 15 minutes for Columbus Crew against Philadelphia Union which ended 4-1

Emmanuel Twumasi saw 66 minutes of action for FC Dallas in their 1-0 defeat to Minnesota United

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom