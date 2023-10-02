Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Paintsil, Tanko, Aziz score for respective clubs over the weekend

GHANAsocccernet.com presents an extensive report on the weekend performances of Ghanaian players in foreign leagues. Our correspondent, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, provides a detailed account of the players' performances during this past weekend.

Players to have scored..

Joseph Paintsil showcased his scoring prowess for Genk, netting a goal in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Westerlo.

Aziz made his mark on the scoresheet for Wuhan Three Towns, but they narrowly lost 2-1 to Shandong Taishan.

Gabriel Mensah found the back of the net for Gudja, although they faced a tough 6-1 defeat to Gzira.

Ibrahim Tanko was the hero, scoring the solitary goal that secured a victory for Javor against Radnik.

Mark Assinor scored for Podbrezova in their thrilling 5-3 win over Kosice.

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Tariq Lamptey put in a 45-minute shift for Brighton, but they faced a heavy 6-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew played for Crystal Palace in a closely contested 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Mohammed Kudus came on as a substitute for West Ham, contributing 19 minutes to their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

In the Championship, Kamaldeen Sulemana played for Southampton, lasting an hour in their 3-1 win over Leeds

Issahaku Fatawu saw 57 minutes of action for Leicester City, helping them secure a 4-1 victory over Blackburn.

In League One, Andy Yiadom played for Reading, contributing 12 minutes in their match against Burton, which ended in a draw.

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu came off the bench and played for 57 minutes for Almeria in their exciting 3-3 draw against Granada.

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Abdul Samed Salis saw 25 minutes of action for Lens, contributing to their 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

Alidu Seidu had a standout performance for Clermont against PSG, resulting in a hard-fought draw.

Ernest Nuamah played for Lyon for 38 minutes in their match against Reims, which they lost 2-0

Koffi Kouao was in action for Metz, but they faced a challenging 3-0 loss to Toulouse.

In Ligue II, Nicholas Opoku made an appearance, playing eight minutes for Amiens in their 1-0 loss to Pau FC.

The Ghanaian duo of Elisha Owusu and Gideon Mensah were part of Auxerre's 3-1 victory over Rodez.

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Patrick Pfeiffer featured for Augsburg in their 2-0 loss to Freiburg.

ALBANIA

Raphael Dwamena played for Egnatia for 27 minutes, but they narrowly lost by a lone goal to Teuta.

AUSTRIA

Forson Amankwah contributed 67 minutes of action for Salzburg, helping them secure a dominant 4-0 win over A.Lustenau.

Paul Mensah played for BW Linz for 79 minutes in their match against A.Klagenfurt, which ended in a draw

Augustine Boakye was part of Wolfsberger AC's 2-1 victory over LASK.

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim played for Isloch Minsk for 51 minutes in their match against Slutsk, which ended in a draw.

BELGIUM

Issah Nuhu scored a goal for Eupen, but they suffered a 3-1 loss to Anderlecht.

Kamal Sowah netted the winning goal for St. Liege in their 2-1 victory over Leuven.

Christopher Bonsu Baah received a red card in the same match.

Denis Odoi played the full 90 minutes for Club Brugge as they secured a 1-1 draw against St. Truiden.

CHINA

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman was involved in Nordsjaelland’s game against Vejle which ended in a draw

FINLAND

Clinton Antwi was in action for KuPS in their 1-1 draw against SJK

Terry Yegbe was involved in SJK

ISRAEL

Gideon Akuowua saw 17 minutes of action for Maccabi Petah Tikva in their 5-1 win over Sakhnin

Ebenezer Mamatah was in action for SC Ashdod as they lost by a lone goal to Hapoel Hadera

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah scored a goal for Gudja, but they suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Gzira.

James Arthur featured for Gudja in the same match.

Seth Paintsil played for Hamrun as they secured a convincing 4-0 win over Sirens.

Prosper Boakye Owusu, Frank Boateng, Charles Agyemang, Kwasi Donsu, Hafiz Mohammed Akadom, and Daniel Opoku were also in action for Sirens.

Geoffrey Acheampong featured for Sliema in their 1-0 loss to Marsaxlokk.

MALAYSIA

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played for Selangor, contributing to their 4-0 victory over Terenggau.

NORWAY

Emmanuel Danso featured for Stromsgodset, but they suffered a 2-0 loss to Bodo/Glimt.

Gilbert Koomson played for Sandefjord in their 2-1 loss to Valerenga.

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori played the full 90 minutes for Moreirense as they secured a convincing 4-0 win over Rio Ave.

SAUDI ARABIA

Bernard Mensah featured for Al Taee, but they were defeated 2-1 by Al Nassr.

SERBIA

Osman Bukari played for Crvena Zvezda in their 1-0 win over Radnicki. Ibrahim Tanko scored the only goal of the game to secure a victory for Javor against Radnik. Sadick Abubakar featured for Radnik.

SLOVAKIA

Mark Assinor scored for Podbrezova in their thrilling 5-3 win over Kosice. Kelvin Ofori played for Trnava in their 1-0 win over Dun.Streda. Sharani Zuberu and Malik Abubakari were involved in Slovan Bratislava's 3-0 win over Z. Moravce Vrable.

SLOVENIA

Ahmed Ankrah played the full 90 minutes for Koper in their 1-1 draw against Radomlje.

SWEDEN

Thomas Boakye, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, and Mohammed Naeem featured in Halmstad's 1-0 defeat to Djurgarden. Nathaniel Adjei played for Hammarby in their 1-1 draw against Goteborg.

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnie provided an assist for FC Zurich in their 4-1 victory over Luzern. Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in goal as St. Gallen lost 1-0 to Yverdon. Emmanuel Essiam played the full 90 minutes for Lausanne Ouchy in their 3-0 win over Basel.

TURKEY

Alexander Djiku played for Fenerbache in their impressive 5-0 win over Rizespor. Daniel Amartey returned to Besiktas' lineup, helping them to a 2-0 victory over Konyaspor. Kingsley Schindler played for Samsunspor in their 2-1 loss to Gaziantep. Isaac Cofie featured for Umraniyespor in their 1-0 defeat to Bandirmaspor. Godfred Donsah played for Sanliurfaspor in their 1-1 draw against Tuzlaspor.

USA

In the MLS, Yaw Yeboah featured for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Philadelphia Union. Latif Blessing played for Toronto FC as they lost 3-2 to FC Cincinnati. Emmanuel Twumasi featured for FC Dallas in their draw against Houston Dynamo. Jonathan Mensah came on as a substitute to help San Jose Earthquake secure a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United. Solomon Asante played 90 minutes in Indy Eleven's 3-0 win over Detroit. Dennis Dowouna made a brief appearance for Miami FC in their 2-0 win over Hartford Athletic. Elvis Amoh also came on as a substitute for Hartford Athletic. Rashid Tetteh played 90 minutes for FC Tulsa in their 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. This summarizes the recent performances of Ghanaian footballers in various international leagues.

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM