Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Inkai, Paintsil on target for respective clubs  

With just a few days to the start of the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet,com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom continues with the monitoring of Ghanaian players abroad.

Players to have scored

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored a screamer as Arsenal thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0

Daniel Amartey played the full throttle as Leicester City lost by a lone goal against Manchester Ci

Tariq Lamptey enjoyed some game minutes in Brighton’s 4-1 win against Chelsea

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace 1-0 win against Southampton

Mohammed Salisu was in action for The Saints

In Championship, Antoine Semenyo saw 72 minutes of action for Bristol City in their 1-1 draw against Swansea

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were both in action as Reading lost Burnley 2-1

Tarique Fosu lasted 75 minutes in the game for Stoke City in their 3-1 defeat to Norwich

In League One, Jojo Wollacott conceded four goals as Charlton drew 4-4 against Ipswich

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored the match winner for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-0 win against Villarreal

Iddrisu Baba played the full throttle for Real Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 defeat to Almeria

In La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng saw 28 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 defeat to Alaves

ITALY

In Serie A, Edwin Gyasi saw 83 minutes of action for Spezia as they lost 2-1 against Fiorentina

Alfred Duncan saw 45 minutes of action for Fiorentina

Felix-Afena Gyan was on the bench for Cremonense against Udinese which ended in a draw

FRANCE

In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes in RC Lens 3-0 win against Toulouse

Kamaldeem Sulemana was on the bench in Rennes 3-0 win against Montpellier

Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes in Auxerre 1-0 win against AC Ajaccio

Alexander Djiku missed Strasbourg’s 2-2 draw against Marseille

GERMANY

In Bundesliga I, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 72 minutes of action for Bochum as they lost 4-0 to Wolfsburg

Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 62 minutes of action for Freiburg in their 2-0 away win against Schalke

In Bundesliga II, Moritz Kwarteng saw 63 minutes of action in Magdeburg’s 1-1 draw against Heidenheim

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played full throttle in Holstein Kiel 2-1 defeat to Dusseldorf

Patrick Pfeiffer and Braydon Marvin Manu were in action for Darmstadt in their 1-1 draw against St.Pauli

Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher in their 1-0 defeat to Hannover

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 23 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 3-2 win against Paderborn

Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn

ALBANIA

Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for KF Egnatia in their 3-0 win against Partizani

Edwin Gyasi saw 18 minutes of action for Kukesi as they lost 4-1 to KF Tirana

AUSTRIA

Forson Amankwah scored for Altach in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna

Lawrence Agyekum was in action for Salzburg in their 1-0 win against Hartberg

Seth Paintsil saw 68 minutes of action for Hartberg

AZERBAIJAN

Godsway Donyoh scored in Neftci Baku 3-0 win against Zira in the Premier League

Kwabena Owusu played 15 minutes for Qarabag in their 4-0 win against Shamakhi

BELARUS

Fard Ibrahim played 90 minutes in Isloch Minsk 2-2 draw against Din. Minsk

BELGIUM

Joseph Paintsil scored and registered an assist in Genk’s 3-1 win against KV Mechelen

Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi were in action for Club Brugge in their 4-2 win against Oostende

Majeed Ashimeru was involved in Anderlecht’s 4-2 win against Eupen

Mubarak Wakaso, Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen and Abdul Nurudeen Manaf was on the bench

Daniel Opare lasted 72 minutes in the game for Seraing in their 2-1 defeat to Royale Union

Elisha Owusu was in action for Gent against Leuven

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win against Septemvri Sofia

Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win against Hebar

CHINA

Frank Acheampong missed a penalty in Shenzhen 2-0 defeat to Henan Songshan Longmen

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem was in action as Rijeka lost by a lone goal against Istra 1961

CYPRUS

Richard Ofori played in Nea Salamis' 2-0 defeat to Paphos

DENMARK

Emmanuel Nuamah was in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win against Horsens

In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori saw 36 minutes of action for Velje in their 5-4 win against Nykobing

ESTONIA

David Addy was in action for Tammeka in their 2-0 win against Narva

Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 1-0 defeat to Flora

FINLAND

Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 2-1 win against Haka

GREECE

Stephen Kwabena Hammond saw 90 minutes in Levadiakos 2-1 win against Atromitos

ISRAEL

Ghanaian trio Samuel Alabi, Ebenezer Mamatah, Zakaria Mugeese were in action for Ashdod in their 3-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa

Richard Boateng scored in Maccabi Bnei Raina 2-1 defeat to Netanya

Isaac Nortey was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina

LITHUANIA

Divine Naah played 45 minutes for Kauno Zalgiris in their 3-0 win against Banga

Francis Kyeremeh lasted 62 minutes in the game for Zalgiris in their 6-0 win against Dziugas Telsiai

Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsiai

SLOVAKIA

Benson Anang and Samuel Gidi were in action for Zilina as they lost 4-0 against Z.Moravce-Vrable

MALTA

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC 2-1 win against Birkirkara

Simon Zibo scored the consolation goal for Birkirkara

Geoffrey Acheampong lasted 76 minutes in the game for Mosta FC

MOLDOVA

Patrick Kpozo and Mudasiru Salifu featured in Sherrif Tiraspol 2-1 win against Dacia Buiucani

NORWAY

David Agbo saw two minutes of action for Kristiansund in their 4-0 win against Aalesund

Gilbert Koomson saw 45 minutes of action for Aalesund

Salomon Owusu lasted 90 minutes of action for Odd BK in their 2-0 win against Lillestrom

PORTUGAL

Issah Abass saw 45 minutes of action for Chaves as they lost 5-0 to Benfica

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Javor in their 1-0 defeat to Backa Topola

Ibrahim Mustapaha saw 29 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-0 win against Kolubara

Osman Bukari was on the bench

Samuel Owusu was in action for Cukaricki in their 2-2 draw against Novi Pazar

Rahim Ibrahim saw 74 minutes of action for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a draw

SOUTH AFRICA

Kwame Peprah got some game minutes for Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

Richard Ofori was on the bench for Orlando Pirates

SWEDEN

Ibrahim Sadiq played the full throttle for Hacken in their 4-0 win against Goteborg

Emmanuel Lomotey featured in Malmo FF’s 5-2 win against Varberg

Mohammed Nasiru saw 23 minutes of action for Norrby in their 2-0 win against Oster

Emmanuel Agyemang-Duah and Alidu Hudu were in action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 2-0 win against Halmstad

Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St. Galen lost by a lone goal to Winterthur

TURKEY

Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor’s 2-1 defeat to Altay

Bernard Mensah was in action for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw against Adana Demirspor

Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Umraniyespor in their 5-2 defeat to Besiktas