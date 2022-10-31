Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Partey, Inkai, Paintsil on target for respective clubs  

With just a few days to the start of the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet,com reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom continues with the monitoring of Ghanaian players abroad.
Players to have scored
Thomas Partey scored a screamer as Arsenal thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0
Inaki Williams scored the match-winner in Athletic Bilbao's 1-0 win against Villareal in the La Liga
Forson Amankwah scored for Altach in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna
Godsway Donyoh scored in Neftci Baku 3-0 win against Zira in the Premier League
Joseph Paintsil scored and registered an assist in Genk’s 3-1 win against KV Mechelen
Richard Boateng scored in Maccabi Bnei Raina 2-1 defeat to Netanya
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC 2-1 win against Birkirkara
Simon Zibo scored the consolation goal for Birkirkara
Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor’s 2-1 defeat to Altay
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey scored a screamer as Arsenal thumped Nottingham Forest 5-0
Daniel Amartey played the full throttle as Leicester City lost by a lone goal against Manchester Ci
Tariq Lamptey enjoyed some game minutes in Brighton’s 4-1 win against Chelsea
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace 1-0 win against Southampton
Mohammed Salisu was in action for The Saints
In Championship, Antoine Semenyo saw 72 minutes of action for Bristol City in their 1-1 draw against Swansea
Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were both in action as Reading lost Burnley 2-1
Tarique Fosu lasted 75 minutes in the game for Stoke City in their 3-1 defeat to Norwich
In League One, Jojo Wollacott conceded four goals as Charlton drew 4-4 against Ipswich
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams scored the match winner for Athletic Bilbao in their 1-0 win against Villarreal
Iddrisu Baba played the full throttle for Real Mallorca in their 1-1 draw against Espanyol
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 defeat to Almeria
In La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng saw 28 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 2-1 defeat to Alaves
ITALY
In Serie A, Edwin Gyasi saw 83 minutes of action for Spezia as they lost 2-1 against Fiorentina
Alfred Duncan saw 45 minutes of action for Fiorentina
Felix-Afena Gyan was on the bench for Cremonense against Udinese which ended in a draw
FRANCE
In Ligue I, Abdul Samed Salis played 90 minutes in RC Lens 3-0 win against Toulouse
Kamaldeem Sulemana was on the bench in Rennes 3-0 win against Montpellier
Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes in Auxerre 1-0 win against AC Ajaccio
Alexander Djiku missed Strasbourg’s 2-2 draw against Marseille
GERMANY
In Bundesliga I, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 72 minutes of action for Bochum as they lost 4-0 to Wolfsburg
Daniel Kofi Kyereh saw 62 minutes of action for Freiburg in their 2-0 away win against Schalke
In Bundesliga II, Moritz Kwarteng saw 63 minutes of action in Magdeburg’s 1-1 draw against Heidenheim
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt played full throttle in Holstein Kiel 2-1 defeat to Dusseldorf
Patrick Pfeiffer and Braydon Marvin Manu were in action for Darmstadt in their 1-1 draw against St.Pauli
Stephan Ambrosius was in action for Karlsruher in their 1-0 defeat to Hannover
Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 23 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 3-2 win against Paderborn
Kelvin Ofori was in action for Paderborn
ALBANIA
Michael Agbekpornu saw 90 minutes of action for KF Egnatia in their 3-0 win against Partizani
Edwin Gyasi saw 18 minutes of action for Kukesi as they lost 4-1 to KF Tirana
AUSTRIA
Forson Amankwah scored for Altach in their 2-1 defeat to Austria Vienna
Lawrence Agyekum was in action for Salzburg in their 1-0 win against Hartberg
Seth Paintsil saw 68 minutes of action for Hartberg
AZERBAIJAN
Godsway Donyoh scored in Neftci Baku 3-0 win against Zira in the Premier League
Kwabena Owusu played 15 minutes for Qarabag in their 4-0 win against Shamakhi
BELARUS
Fard Ibrahim played 90 minutes in Isloch Minsk 2-2 draw against Din. Minsk
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil scored and registered an assist in Genk’s 3-1 win against KV Mechelen
Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi were in action for Club Brugge in their 4-2 win against Oostende
Majeed Ashimeru was involved in Anderlecht’s 4-2 win against Eupen
Mubarak Wakaso, Isaac Nuhu were in action for Eupen and Abdul Nurudeen Manaf was on the bench
Daniel Opare lasted 72 minutes in the game for Seraing in their 2-1 defeat to Royale Union
Elisha Owusu was in action for Gent against Leuven
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to play 45 minutes for Ludogorets in their 3-1 win against Septemvri Sofia
Emmanuel Toku was in action for Botev Plovdiv in their 2-1 win against Hebar
CHINA
Frank Acheampong missed a penalty in Shenzhen 2-0 defeat to Henan Songshan Longmen
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem was in action as Rijeka lost by a lone goal against Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Richard Ofori played in Nea Salamis' 2-0 defeat to Paphos
DENMARK
Emmanuel Nuamah was in action for Nordsjaelland in their 2-0 win against Horsens
In First Division, Ebenezer Ofori saw 36 minutes of action for Velje in their 5-4 win against Nykobing
ESTONIA
David Addy was in action for Tammeka in their 2-0 win against Narva
Abdul Razak Yusif was in action for Paide in their 1-0 defeat to Flora
FINLAND
Prosper Ahiabu was in action for VPS in their 2-1 win against Haka
GREECE
Stephen Kwabena Hammond saw 90 minutes in Levadiakos 2-1 win against Atromitos
ISRAEL
Ghanaian trio Samuel Alabi, Ebenezer Mamatah, Zakaria Mugeese were in action for Ashdod in their 3-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa
Richard Boateng scored in Maccabi Bnei Raina 2-1 defeat to Netanya
Isaac Nortey was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina
LITHUANIA
Divine Naah played 45 minutes for Kauno Zalgiris in their 3-0 win against Banga
Francis Kyeremeh lasted 62 minutes in the game for Zalgiris in their 6-0 win against Dziugas Telsiai
Edward Sarpong was in action for Dziugas Telsiai
SLOVAKIA
Benson Anang and Samuel Gidi were in action for Zilina as they lost 4-0 against Z.Moravce-Vrable
MALTA
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored in Mosta FC 2-1 win against Birkirkara
Simon Zibo scored the consolation goal for Birkirkara
Geoffrey Acheampong lasted 76 minutes in the game for Mosta FC
MOLDOVA
Patrick Kpozo and Mudasiru Salifu featured in Sherrif Tiraspol 2-1 win against Dacia Buiucani
NORWAY
David Agbo saw two minutes of action for Kristiansund in their 4-0 win against Aalesund
Gilbert Koomson saw 45 minutes of action for Aalesund
Salomon Owusu lasted 90 minutes of action for Odd BK in their 2-0 win against Lillestrom
PORTUGAL
Issah Abass saw 45 minutes of action for Chaves as they lost 5-0 to Benfica
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko climbed off the bench to play 30 minutes for Javor in their 1-0 defeat to Backa Topola
Ibrahim Mustapaha saw 29 minutes of action for Crvena Zvezda in their 2-0 win against Kolubara
Osman Bukari was on the bench
Samuel Owusu was in action for Cukaricki in their 2-2 draw against Novi Pazar
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim saw 74 minutes of action for Trencin against Ruzomberok which ended in a draw
SOUTH AFRICA
Kwame Peprah got some game minutes for Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.
Richard Ofori was on the bench for Orlando Pirates
SWEDEN
Ibrahim Sadiq played the full throttle for Hacken in their 4-0 win against Goteborg
Emmanuel Lomotey featured in Malmo FF’s 5-2 win against Varberg
Mohammed Nasiru saw 23 minutes of action for Norrby in their 2-0 win against Oster
Emmanuel Agyemang-Duah and Alidu Hudu were in action for AFC Eskilstuna in their 2-0 win against Halmstad
Ghanaian trio Thomas Boakye, Sadat Karim and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St. Galen lost by a lone goal to Winterthur
TURKEY
Isaac Donkor scored in Sakaryaspor’s 2-1 defeat to Altay
Bernard Mensah was in action for Kayserispor in their 2-2 draw against Adana Demirspor
Isaac Sackey played the full throttle for Umraniyespor in their 5-2 defeat to Besiktas