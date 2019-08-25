Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Sadiq, Jordan, Boateng score, Atsu makes debut after AFCON injury

The 2019/2020 season kicks off and Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will be bringing to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe.

European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew scored his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 win over Man United on Saturday. It was Jordan Ayew’s third goal for Palace in all competitions.

Jeffrey Schlupp lasted 79th minutes in the game for Palace

Christian Atsu provided an assist which saw Newcastle United pick their first win of the season against Tottenham. The game ended 1-0

Kevin Danso played the entire duration for Southampton in their 2-0 win over Brighton

Daniel Amartey was not included in the match day squad of Leicester City squad against Sheffield United

In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 19 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest in their 2-1 win over Fulham

Dede Ayew played full throttle for Swansea in their 3-0 win over Birmingham

Andy Yiadom played full throttle for Reading in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield

In the League One, Kwesi Appiah scored for AFC Wimbledon as they lost to Sunderland by 3-1

In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead in their 2-1 win over Yeovil

Brandon Asante missed Ebbsfleet game against Notts Co

SPAIN

Thomas Partey saw 69 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid in their 1-0 win over Leganes

Mubarak Wakaso played the entire duration for Alaves as they were held to a draw at home by Espanyol

Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Iddrisu played the entire duration for Mallorca as they lost to Real Sociedad

Joseph Aidoo made his full debut for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 win over Valencia

Ghanaian youth defender Mohammed Salisu put up a mature performance for Real Valladollid who drew 1-1 with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish La Liga.

In the Segunda Division, Samuel Obeng saw 13 minutes of action for Real Oviedo in their 1-1 stalemate at Lugo.

Ernest Ohemeng came on in the 64th minute for Mirandes as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Cadiz.

Richard Boateng lasted the entire duration of the game for Alcorcon as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Elche.

Raphael Dwamena lasted 65 minutes for Real Zaragoza as they drew 1-1 with Pnferradina.

Emmanuel Lomotey played 54 minutes for Extremadura as they drew against Fuenlabrada.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz against Angers which ended 3-0

Enock Kwateng lasted the entire duration for Bordeaux in their 2-0 win over Dijon

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Grenoble

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux as they won 3-0 against Nancy

Rabiu Mohammed was not included in the match day squad for Paris FC against AC Ajaccio

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored for Fiorentina on his debut in the Italian league against Napoli.

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo as they lost to Torino by 2-1

In the Serie B, Bright Gyamfi played the full throttle for Benevento as they drew against Pisa

Bright Addae played the full throttle for Juve Stabia in their 2-1 win over Empoli

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Bernard Tekpertey came off the bench and lasted 45 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf as they lost to Bayer Leverkusen by 3-1. Kassim Nuhu Adams warmed the bench in that game while Ampomah Opoku, Kelvin Ofori were not included in the match day squad

Christopher Antwi-Adjei played the entire duration for Paderborn as they lost to Freiburg 3-1. Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderborn

In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi was not included in the match day squad for Wehen as they drew 3-3 with Bochum

In the Bundesliga III, Kwadwo Leroy warm the bench for Wurzburger Kickers as they lost heavily to Braunschweig

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh saw 35 minutes of action for Lask Linz in their 2-1 win over Rapid Vienna.

Majeed Ashimeru came off the bench in the 76th minute for Salzburg as they thumped Admira 5-0

BELGIUM

Joseph Painstil was impressive for Genk as they defeated Anderlecht by a lone goal. Dauda Mohammed missed the game for Anderlecht

Thomas Agyepong played the full throttle for Waasland-Beveren as they lost to Cercle Brugge by a lone goal. Godfred Donsah made his debut for Cercle Brugge

Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St.Truiden as they drew against Waregem

Eric Ocansey got the consolation for Kortrijk in their 2-1 loss to St. Leige

Jonah Osabutey scored for Mouscron in their 2-0 win over Eupen. Abdul Nurudeen warmed the bench for Eupen

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene saw 56 minutes of action for Beroe as they lost 2-1 to Tsarsko Salo

Mohammed Nasiru was on the bench for Levski Sofia against Lok. Plovdiv

Samuel Inkoom played the entire duration for Dunav Rose as they drew against CSKA Sofia

CROATIA

Regan Obeng lasted 83 minutes in the game for Istra 1961 as they drew against Gorcia

CYPRUS

Akoto Benjamin saw 83 minutes of action for Doxa as they lost 2-0 to Omonia

CZECH REPUBLIC

Emmanuel Antwi warmed the bench for Pribram in their 4-0 win over Jablonec

Benjamin Tetteh played the full throttle for Sparta Praha in their 3-1 away defeat to Slovan Liberec.

DENMARK

Ibrahim Sadiq scored the consolation for Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 loss to Copenhagen. Isaac Atanga and Kudus Mohammed lasted the entire duration while Mumin Abdul came on a substitute

Danny Amankwaa warmed the bench for Sonderjyske as they lost 2-0 to Midtylland

FINLAND

Evans Mensah saw 80 minutes of action for HJK in their 1-0 win over Honka. Banahene Nasiru made a brief appearance for Honka

In the Finnish Veikkausliiga, Baba Mensah and David Addy featured for Ilvs as they drew 2-2 against Hifk

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Hackman warmed the bench for Portimonense as they lost to Sporting 3-1

Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz missed Guimaraes game against Famalicao

ROMANIA

Isaac Donkor missed U Craiova game against Astra.

Regy Ofosu saw 65 minutes of action for Botosani

SLOVAKIA

Sulley Sadam and Edmund Addo both played for Senica as they lost to Z.Moravce 3-1

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin as they thrashed Pochronie 4-0

Benson Anang featured for Zilina B as they lost against Kosice

SOUTH AFRICA

Richard Ofori was in post for Maritzburg United as they drew against Stellenbosch

SWEDEN

Kwame Kizito came off the bench to provide an assist as Hacken won 2-0 against Eskilstuna

Enoch Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 3-1 win over Ostersunds

Abubakari Mohammed saw 64 minutes of action for Helsingborg as they were thrashed 5-0 by Norrkoping

TURKEY

Bernard Mensah lasted 74 minutes in the game for Kayesrispor as they drew 1-1 against Ankaragucu

Joseph Attamah lasted the entire duration for Rizespor in their 2-1 win over Sivasspor.

Isaac Cofie saw 64 minutes of action for Sivasspor

Caleb Ekuban played full throttle for Trabzonspor in their 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyspor

In the Lig 1, Kamal Issah played full throttle for Eskisehirspor as they lost 3-2 to Adanaspor