Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo bags fifth EPL goal, Paintsil opens goal scoring account in MLS

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.
Players to have scored this weekend
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 2-0 Burnley
Mohammed Kudus registered an assist in West Ham United’s 3-1 win against Everton
Tariq Lamptey saw 45 minutes of action for Brighton in their 3-0 loss to Fulham
Jordan Ayew saw 70 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 loss to Tottenham
In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 2-1 loss to QPR
In the League One, Kwame Poku was on target for his club Peterborough United when they beat Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.
Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 3-1 win over Carlisle
SPAIN
In La Liga, Inaki Williams saw 75 minutes of action for Athletic Bilbao against Barcelona which ended in a draw
Iddrisu Baba played the full throttle for Almeria in their 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Friday night
In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was involved in Huesca’s game against Espanyol which ended in a draw
Dauda Mohammed saw 33 minutes of action for Eldense in their 2-0 win over Villareal B
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew saw 75 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 1-0 loss to Brest
Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-1 win over Rennes
Alidu Seidu was in action for Rennes
Ernest Nuamah saw 85 minutes of action for Lyon in their 3-0 loss to Lens
Salis Abdul Samed came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Lens
In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre’s game against Valenciennes which ended in a draw
ITALY
In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 19 minutes of action for Empoli in their 1-0 loss to Cagliari
GERMANY
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 57 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-1 loss to Vfl Osnabruck
Ghanaian forward Ragnar Ache bags hat-trick to inspire Kaiserslautern's away victory in Germany
AUSTRIA
Forson Amankwah saw 18 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 1-0 win over A.Klagenfurt
Abraham Boakye played 90 minutes for Wolfsberger in their 4-0 loss to Sturm Graz
BELGIUM
Ghana defender Denis Odoi scores first league goal of the season in Club Brugge big win against rival Genk
Joselpho Barnes saw 29 minutes of action for Antwerp in their 3-0 loss to St.Truiden
Isaac Nuhu came on as a second half substitute to play 32 minutes for Eupen in their 1-0 loss to Anderlecht
Majeed Ashimeru missed the game for Anderlecht due to injury
Nathaniel Opoku was in action for Leuven in their 2-0 loss to Royale Union
Francis Abu saw 30 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen
BOSNIA
Ghanaian duo Joseph Amoah and Bismark Charles were involved in Zeljeznicar’s 3-0 win over FK Sarajevo
Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Sarajevo
BULGARIA
Bernard Tekpetey helped Ludogorets to a 2-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia
CYPRUS
Alex Sarfo was in action for AEZ Zakakiou in their 1-0 defeat to Achnas
Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Achnas
Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance for Paphos in their 1-0 loss to APOEL
Ernest Asante was in action for Doxa in their 4-1 loss to Karmiotissa
Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol
CZECH
Patrick Kpozo was in action for Ostrava in their 1-0 win over Zlin
Cletus Nombil saw 34 minutes of action for Zlin
DENMARK
Ebenezer Ofori saw 56 minutes of action for Vejle in their 1-1draw against Brondy
Willy Kumado saw 68 minutes of action for Lyngby as they lost 4-2 to Hvidovre
Jeffrey Papayaw Adjei-Broni was also in action for Hvidovre
ESTONIA
Clifford Agyapong and Abdul Yusif were involved in Paide’s 3-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus
GREECE
Baba Rahman scored for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Lamia
ISRAEL
Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapoel Hadera’s 1-0 loss to Maccabi Haifa
Ibrahim Tanko saw 28 minutes of action for Netanya in their 2-1 loss to Hapoel Haifa
Ebenezer Mamatah made a brief appearance for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Sakhin
LITHUANIA
David Martin was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Banga
MALTA
Samuel Boakye was in action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-1 loss to Mosta
Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema’s 2-0 win over Gzira
Dacosta Boadu was in action for Gzira
Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom, Bismark Asare were all involved in Sirens 1-1 draw against Santa Lucia
Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara 1-1 draw against Balzan
Seth Paintsil saw 18 minutes of action for Hamrun in their 1-1 draw against Valleta
PORTUGAL
Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng were both involved in Rio Ave’s game against Moreriense which ended in a draw
SERBIA
Osman Bukari played a key role in Red Star Belgrade's 3-1 victory over TSC in the Serbian top flight on Saturday.
Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 3-0 win over Radnick Nis
Edmund Addo played 65 minutes for Radnicki Nis
Ebenezer Annan was involved in Novi Pazar’s game against Mladost which ended in a draw
Leonard Owusu played 90 minutes for Partizan in their 3-1 win over Zeleznicar
SLOVAKIA
Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Dun.Streda
Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova as they lost 2-1 to Ruzomberok
Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin against Skalica which ended in a draw
Kelvin Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava against Slovan Bratislava which they lost 2-0
SLOVENIA
Ahmaed Ankrah saw 90 minutes of action for Koper in their 2-1 loss to Rogaska
SWITZERLAND
Daniel Afriyie Barnie saw eight minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-0 win over Young Boys
Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s St Gallen lost 2-0 to Servette on Saturday in the Swiss Super League
TURKEY
Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basakeshir in their 1-0 win over Samsunspor
Daniel Amartey saw 59 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 1-0 loss to Galatasaray
Musah Mohammed saw 90 minutes of action for Bodrusmpor in their 1-0 loss to Eyuspor
Prince Obeng Ampem played 90 minutes for Eyuspor
USA
In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng was involved in New England Revolution 1-0 loss to Toronto FC
Joseph Paintsil scored his first Major League Soccer goal on Saturday, 2 March 2024, as La Galaxy beat San Jose Earthqukes 3-1 on the road
Yaw Yeboah registered an assist for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Minnesota United
Patrick Agyemang saw 21 minutes of action for Charlotte FC in their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps
Kwadwo Opoku was in action for CF Montreal in their 2-1 win over FC Dallas
Eugene Ansah climbed off the bench as a substitute to make a brief appearance for FC Dallas
Compiled by Herbert Boakye Yiadom