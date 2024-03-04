Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo bags fifth EPL goal, Paintsil opens goal scoring account in MLS

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.

Players to have scored this weekend

Ghana defender Denis Odoi scored his first league goal of the season in Club Brugge big win against Genk.

Ghanaian youth player Kwame Poku was on target for his club Peterborough United when they beat Exeter City in the English League One on Saturday afternoon.

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari played a key role in Red Star Belgrade's 3-1 victory over TSC in the Serbian topflight on Saturday.

He scored the second goal for his team and helped them maintain their position just a point behind league leaders Partizan.

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scored his first Major League Soccer goal on Saturday, 2 March 2024, as La Galaxy beat San Jose Earthqukes 3-1 on the road.

Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh inspires Caen win with a goal and assist

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season in Bournemouth’s 2-0 Burnley

Mohammed Kudus registered an assist in West Ham United’s 3-1 win against Everton

Tariq Lamptey saw 45 minutes of action for Brighton in their 3-0 loss to Fulham

Jordan Ayew saw 70 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 loss to Tottenham

In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was involved in Leicester City’s 2-1 loss to QPR

In the League One, Kwame Poku was on target for his club Peterborough United when they beat Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 3-1 win over Carlisle

SPAIN

In La Liga, Inaki Williams saw 75 minutes of action for Athletic Bilbao against Barcelona which ended in a draw

Iddrisu Baba played the full throttle for Almeria in their 1-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Friday night

In La Liga II, Samuel Obeng was involved in Huesca’s game against Espanyol which ended in a draw

Dauda Mohammed saw 33 minutes of action for Eldense in their 2-0 win over Villareal B

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew saw 75 minutes of action for Le Havre in their 1-0 loss to Brest

Nathaniel Adjei played 90 minutes for Lorient in their 2-1 win over Rennes

Alidu Seidu was in action for Rennes

Ernest Nuamah saw 85 minutes of action for Lyon in their 3-0 loss to Lens

Salis Abdul Samed came on as a substitute to play 18 minutes for Lens

In Ligue II, Elisha Owusu was involved in Auxerre’s game against Valenciennes which ended in a draw

ITALY

In Serie A, Emmanuel Gyasi saw 19 minutes of action for Empoli in their 1-0 loss to Cagliari

GERMANY

In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 57 minutes of action for Hamburger in their 2-1 loss to Vfl Osnabruck

AUSTRIA

Forson Amankwah saw 18 minutes of action for Salzburg in their 1-0 win over A.Klagenfurt

Abraham Boakye played 90 minutes for Wolfsberger in their 4-0 loss to Sturm Graz

BELGIUM

Joselpho Barnes saw 29 minutes of action for Antwerp in their 3-0 loss to St.Truiden

Isaac Nuhu came on as a second half substitute to play 32 minutes for Eupen in their 1-0 loss to Anderlecht

Majeed Ashimeru missed the game for Anderlecht due to injury

Nathaniel Opoku was in action for Leuven in their 2-0 loss to Royale Union

Francis Abu saw 30 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 3-2 loss to KV Mechelen

BOSNIA

Ghanaian duo Joseph Amoah and Bismark Charles were involved in Zeljeznicar’s 3-0 win over FK Sarajevo

Francis Kyeremeh was in action for Sarajevo

BULGARIA

Bernard Tekpetey helped Ludogorets to a 2-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia

CYPRUS

Alex Sarfo was in action for AEZ Zakakiou in their 1-0 defeat to Achnas

Emmanuel Lomotey played 90 minutes for Achnas

Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance for Paphos in their 1-0 loss to APOEL

Ernest Asante was in action for Doxa in their 4-1 loss to Karmiotissa

Benson Anang was involved in Othellos Athienou 1-1 draw against AEL Limassol

CZECH

Patrick Kpozo was in action for Ostrava in their 1-0 win over Zlin

Cletus Nombil saw 34 minutes of action for Zlin

DENMARK

Ebenezer Ofori saw 56 minutes of action for Vejle in their 1-1draw against Brondy

Willy Kumado saw 68 minutes of action for Lyngby as they lost 4-2 to Hvidovre

Jeffrey Papayaw Adjei-Broni was also in action for Hvidovre

ESTONIA

Clifford Agyapong and Abdul Yusif were involved in Paide’s 3-0 win over Parnu JK Vaprus

GREECE

Baba Rahman scored for PAOK in their 2-0 win over Lamia

ISRAEL

Godsway Donyoh was involved in Hapoel Hadera’s 1-0 loss to Maccabi Haifa

Ibrahim Tanko saw 28 minutes of action for Netanya in their 2-1 loss to Hapoel Haifa

Ebenezer Mamatah made a brief appearance for Ashdod in their 1-1 draw against Sakhin

LITHUANIA

David Martin was in action for Kauno Zalgiris in their 1-1 draw against Banga

MALTA

Samuel Boakye was in action for Marsaxlokk in their 2-1 loss to Mosta

Ghanaian duo Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved in Sliema’s 2-0 win over Gzira

Dacosta Boadu was in action for Gzira

Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda, Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom, Bismark Asare were all involved in Sirens 1-1 draw against Santa Lucia

Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara 1-1 draw against Balzan

Seth Paintsil saw 18 minutes of action for Hamrun in their 1-1 draw against Valleta

PORTUGAL

Abdul Aziz Yakubu and Emmanuel Boateng were both involved in Rio Ave’s game against Moreriense which ended in a draw

SERBIA

Sadick Abubakar was in action for Radnik in their 3-0 win over Radnick Nis

Edmund Addo played 65 minutes for Radnicki Nis

Ebenezer Annan was involved in Novi Pazar’s game against Mladost which ended in a draw

Leonard Owusu played 90 minutes for Partizan in their 3-1 win over Zeleznicar

SLOVAKIA

Samuel Gidi saw 90 minutes of action for Zilina in their 1-1 draw against Dun.Streda

Mark Assinor was in action for Podbrezova as they lost 2-1 to Ruzomberok

Rahim Ibrahim saw 90 minutes of action for Trencin against Skalica which ended in a draw

Kelvin Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Spartak Trnava against Slovan Bratislava which they lost 2-0

SLOVENIA

Ahmaed Ankrah saw 90 minutes of action for Koper in their 2-1 loss to Rogaska

SWITZERLAND

Daniel Afriyie Barnie saw eight minutes of action for Zurich in their 1-0 win over Young Boys

Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s St Gallen lost 2-0 to Servette on Saturday in the Swiss Super League

TURKEY

Jerome Opoku saw 90 minutes of action for Basakeshir in their 1-0 win over Samsunspor

Daniel Amartey saw 59 minutes of action for Besiktas in their 1-0 loss to Galatasaray

Musah Mohammed saw 90 minutes of action for Bodrusmpor in their 1-0 loss to Eyuspor

Prince Obeng Ampem played 90 minutes for Eyuspor

USA

In MLS, Emmanuel Boateng was involved in New England Revolution 1-0 loss to Toronto FC

Yaw Yeboah registered an assist for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Minnesota United

Patrick Agyemang saw 21 minutes of action for Charlotte FC in their 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps

Kwadwo Opoku was in action for CF Montreal in their 2-1 win over FC Dallas

Eugene Ansah climbed off the bench as a substitute to make a brief appearance for FC Dallas

Compiled by Herbert Boakye Yiadom