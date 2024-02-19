Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo bags third league goal, Nuamah registers assist in Lyon win 

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal of the season in Bournemouth draw against Newcastle
Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham in their 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest
Tariq Lamptey was involved in Brighton’s 5-0 win over against Sheffield United
In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 57 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough
Kamaldeen Sulemana saw nine minutes of action for Southampton in their 2-0 win over West Brom
Kwame Poku lasted 80 minutes in the game for Peterborough in their 2-1 loss to Blackpool
Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 4-1 thrashing by Portsmouth
SPAIN
In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu saw 83 minutes of action for Almeria in their 1-1 draw against Granada
In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng enjoyed some game time for Huesca against Amorebieta which ended in a draw.
Fellow countryman Kwasi Sibo was involved in action for Amorebieta
ITALY
In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to help Genoa to a 1-1 draw against Napoli
Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Empoli in their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina
Alfred Duncan was involved in action for Fiorentina lasting 61 minutes in the game
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew lasted 68 minutes in the game for Le Havre in their 3-0 loss to Lille
Nathaniel Adjei was once again impressive for Lorient in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg
Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Monaco in their in their 2-1 loss to Toulouse
Alidu Seidu faced his former side Clermont for the first time since his transfer to Rennes this winter. The Ghana international lasted 81 minutes in the game as Rennes defeated Clermont 3-1
Abdul Salis Samed was involved in Lens 1-1 draw against Reims
Ernest Nuamah registered an assist in Lyon’s 1-0 win over Nice on Friday
In Ligue II, Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-0 win over Annecy
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi Adjei helped Bochum to a 3-2 win against Bayern Munich
In Bundesliga II, Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger SV 2-2 draw against Hansa Rostock
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt came on as a substitute to play 13 minutes for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-1 loss to Elversberg
Abdul Baba Rahman saw 90 minutes of action for PAOK in their 4-1 loss to Olympiacos Pireus
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah saw 27 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win over KF Tirana
AUSTRIA
In Austrian Bundesliga, Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz 1-1 draw against Salzburg
Augustine Boakye lasted 68 minutes in Wolfsberger AC 4-1 win over Tirol
AZERBAIJAN
Abdul Kadiri Mohammed featured in Araz 2-2 draw against Sabail on Saturday
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Kamal Sowah saw 63 minutes of action for St.Liege in their 2-1 loss to Westerlo
Christopher Bonsu Baah saw 77 minutes of action for Genk in their 3-1 win over RWDM
Nathaniel Opoku lasted 86 minutes for Leuven in their goalless draw game against Charleroi
Isaac Nuhu saw 90 minutes of action for Eupen in their 2-0 loss to Gent
BULGARIA
Carlos Ohene came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Levski Sofia in their 2-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad
CROATIA
Michael Agbekpornu was involved in Slaven Belupo 1-1 draw against Istra 1961
CYPRUS
Benson Anang featured in Othellos Athienou 1-0 loss to Omonia
Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Achnas against Apollon which ended in a draw
Alex Sarfo saw 25 minutes of action for Zakakiou in their 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa
Ernest Asante saw 33 minutes of action for Doxa in their 1-0 loss to APOEL
DENMARK
Ibrahim Osman saw 24 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 3-2 win over Lyngby
Malik Abubakari was in action for Viborg in their 2-1 loss to Odense
FINLAND
Bismark Ampofo was involved in Inter Turku’s 2-1 win over HJK in the Liiga Cup
Clinton Antwi saw 78 minutes of action for KuPS in their 3-1 win over SJK
Kingsley Ofori saw 21 minutes of action for SJK
David Agbo was on the scoresheet for Gnistan in their 2-1 loss to Lahti
Ghanaian duo Enoch Adu and Mohammed Nasiru were involved in Ekenas 2-1 win over Mariehamn
Prosper Ahiabu was involved in VPS 1-1 draw against AC Oulu
ISRAEL
Ebenezer Mamatah was involved in SC Ashdod 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem
Godsway Donyoh was on target for Hapoel Hadera in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Petah Tikva
Gilbert Koomson came on as a substitute to feature for Hapoel Petah Tikva
MALTA
Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara’s 1-1 draw against Hibernians
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong came on as a substitute to help Mosta to a 1-0 win over Valletta
Ghanaian dup Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved Sliema’s 2-1 win over Marsaxlokk
Seth Paintsil featured in Hamrun’s 2-0 win over Sirens
Seven Ghanaian players were in action for Sirens in that 2-0 defeat
Charles Agyemang, Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom and Frank Boateng were in action for Sirens
SERBIA
Osman Bukari helped Crvena Zvezda to a 3-0 win against Novi Pazar in the Super Liga on Saturday
Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar
Leonard Owusu was in action for Partizan in their 5-2 win over IMT Novi Beograd
PORTUGAL
Aziz was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave in their 2-1 loss to Famalicao
Emmanuel Boateng came on as a substitute to play for Rio Ave
Awudu Abdul was in action for Vizela in their 6-1 loss to Benfica
SAUDI ARABIA
Bernard Mensah played the full throttle for Al Taee in their 1-1 draw against Al Wehda
SCOTLAND
Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a brief appearance for Dundee United in their 2-1 loss to Raith
SLOVAKIA
Rahim Ibrahim was involved in Trencin 1-1 draw against Banska Bystica
Kelvin Ofori was involved in Trnava’s 2-1 loss to Dun.Streda
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Winterthur
SWEDEN
Ghanaian duo Kojo Peprah Oppong and Abdul Halik Hudu were involved in Sundsvall 3-2 loss to Mjallby
TURKEY
Alex Djiku was involved in Fenerbache’s 3-1 win over Rizespor
Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-1 win over Umraniyespor
Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win over Corum
Musah Mohammed saw 78 minutes of action for Bodrumspor in their 3-0 win over Altay