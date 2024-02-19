Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo bags third league goal, Nuamah registers assist in Lyon win 

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how Ghanaian players across the globe performed at their respective clubs over the weekend.

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal of the season in Bournemouth draw against Newcastle

Aziz was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave in their 2-1 loss to Famalicao

Godsway Donyoh was on target for Hapoel Hadera in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Petah Tikva

Ernest Nuamah registered an assist in Lyon’s 1-0 win over Nice on Friday

David Agbo was on the scoresheet for Gnistan in their 2-1 loss to Lahti

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo scored his third goal of the season in Bournemouth draw against Newcastle

Mohammed Kudus was in action for West Ham in their 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest

Tariq Lamptey was involved in Brighton’s 5-0 win over against Sheffield United

In Championship, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku saw 57 minutes of action for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough

Kamaldeen Sulemana saw nine minutes of action for Southampton in their 2-0 win over West Brom

Kwame Poku lasted 80 minutes in the game for Peterborough in their 2-1 loss to Blackpool

Ghanaian duo Andy Yiadom and Kelvin Abrefa were involved in Reading’s 4-1 thrashing by Portsmouth

SPAIN

In La Liga, Baba Iddrisu saw 83 minutes of action for Almeria in their 1-1 draw against Granada

In Segunda division, Samuel Obeng enjoyed some game time for Huesca against Amorebieta which ended in a draw.

Fellow countryman Kwasi Sibo was involved in action for Amorebieta

ITALY

In Serie A, Caleb Ekuban climbed off the bench to help Genoa to a 1-1 draw against Napoli

Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Empoli in their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina

Alfred Duncan was involved in action for Fiorentina lasting 61 minutes in the game

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Andre Ayew lasted 68 minutes in the game for Le Havre in their 3-0 loss to Lille

Nathaniel Adjei was once again impressive for Lorient in their 3-1 win over Strasbourg

Mohammed Salisu played 90 minutes for Monaco in their in their 2-1 loss to Toulouse

Alidu Seidu faced his former side Clermont for the first time since his transfer to Rennes this winter. The Ghana international lasted 81 minutes in the game as Rennes defeated Clermont 3-1

Abdul Salis Samed was involved in Lens 1-1 draw against Reims

Ernest Nuamah registered an assist in Lyon’s 1-0 win over Nice on Friday

In Ligue II, Gideon Mensah played 90 minutes for Auxerre in their 2-0 win over Annecy

GERMANY

In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi Adjei helped Bochum to a 3-2 win against Bayern Munich

In Bundesliga II, Ghanaian duo Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer were involved in Hamburger SV 2-2 draw against Hansa Rostock

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt came on as a substitute to play 13 minutes for Vfl Osnabruck in their 3-1 loss to Elversberg

Abdul Baba Rahman saw 90 minutes of action for PAOK in their 4-1 loss to Olympiacos Pireus

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah saw 27 minutes of action for Partizani in their 2-1 win over KF Tirana

AUSTRIA

In Austrian Bundesliga, Paul Mensah was involved in BW Linz 1-1 draw against Salzburg

Augustine Boakye lasted 68 minutes in Wolfsberger AC 4-1 win over Tirol

AZERBAIJAN

Abdul Kadiri Mohammed featured in Araz 2-2 draw against Sabail on Saturday

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Kamal Sowah saw 63 minutes of action for St.Liege in their 2-1 loss to Westerlo

Christopher Bonsu Baah saw 77 minutes of action for Genk in their 3-1 win over RWDM

Nathaniel Opoku lasted 86 minutes for Leuven in their goalless draw game against Charleroi

Isaac Nuhu saw 90 minutes of action for Eupen in their 2-0 loss to Gent

BULGARIA

Carlos Ohene came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Levski Sofia in their 2-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad

CROATIA

Michael Agbekpornu was involved in Slaven Belupo 1-1 draw against Istra 1961

CYPRUS

Benson Anang featured in Othellos Athienou 1-0 loss to Omonia

Emmanuel Lomotey was in action for Achnas against Apollon which ended in a draw

Alex Sarfo saw 25 minutes of action for Zakakiou in their 2-1 loss to Karmiotissa

Ernest Asante saw 33 minutes of action for Doxa in their 1-0 loss to APOEL

DENMARK

Ibrahim Osman saw 24 minutes of action for Nordsjaelland in their 3-2 win over Lyngby

Malik Abubakari was in action for Viborg in their 2-1 loss to Odense

FINLAND

Bismark Ampofo was involved in Inter Turku’s 2-1 win over HJK in the Liiga Cup

Clinton Antwi saw 78 minutes of action for KuPS in their 3-1 win over SJK

Kingsley Ofori saw 21 minutes of action for SJK

David Agbo was on the scoresheet for Gnistan in their 2-1 loss to Lahti

Ghanaian duo Enoch Adu and Mohammed Nasiru were involved in Ekenas 2-1 win over Mariehamn

Prosper Ahiabu was involved in VPS 1-1 draw against AC Oulu

ISRAEL

Ebenezer Mamatah was involved in SC Ashdod 1-1 draw against Hapoel Jerusalem

Godsway Donyoh was on target for Hapoel Hadera in their 2-0 win over Hapoel Petah Tikva

Gilbert Koomson came on as a substitute to feature for Hapoel Petah Tikva

MALTA

Ghanaian duo Edward Sarpong and Simon Zibo were involved in Birkirkara’s 1-1 draw against Hibernians

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong came on as a substitute to help Mosta to a 1-0 win over Valletta

Ghanaian dup Geoffrey Acheampong and James Arthur were involved Sliema’s 2-1 win over Marsaxlokk

Seth Paintsil featured in Hamrun’s 2-0 win over Sirens

Seven Ghanaian players were in action for Sirens in that 2-0 defeat

Charles Agyemang, Bismark Asare, Kwasi Donsu, Hasan Gomda Prosper Owusu, Hafiz Akadom and Frank Boateng were in action for Sirens

SERBIA

Osman Bukari helped Crvena Zvezda to a 3-0 win against Novi Pazar in the Super Liga on Saturday

Ebenezer Annan was in action for Novi Pazar

Leonard Owusu was in action for Partizan in their 5-2 win over IMT Novi Beograd

PORTUGAL

Aziz was on the scoresheet for Rio Ave in their 2-1 loss to Famalicao

Emmanuel Boateng came on as a substitute to play for Rio Ave

Awudu Abdul was in action for Vizela in their 6-1 loss to Benfica

SAUDI ARABIA

Bernard Mensah played the full throttle for Al Taee in their 1-1 draw against Al Wehda

SCOTLAND

Matthew Anim Cudjoe made a brief appearance for Dundee United in their 2-1 loss to Raith

SLOVAKIA

Rahim Ibrahim was involved in Trencin 1-1 draw against Banska Bystica

Kelvin Ofori was involved in Trnava’s 2-1 loss to Dun.Streda

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 2-2 draw against Winterthur

SWEDEN

Ghanaian duo Kojo Peprah Oppong and Abdul Halik Hudu were involved in Sundsvall 3-2 loss to Mjallby

TURKEY

Alex Djiku was involved in Fenerbache’s 3-1 win over Rizespor

Prince Obeng Ampem saw 90 minutes of action for Eyuspor in their 3-1 win over Umraniyespor

Isaac Donkor saw 90 minutes of action for Sakaryaspor in their 3-1 win over Corum

Musah Mohammed saw 78 minutes of action for Bodrumspor in their 3-0 win over Altay