Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo grabs fifth goal of the season, Dwamena plays 90 minutes KF Egnatia 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.
Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed in the games played in their respective leagues.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew botgh featured in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea
Thomas Partey was outstanding in Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Tottenham
Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to play in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Liverpool
Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle in Southampton’s 2-1 win against Everton
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest
In the Championship, Ghanaian duo Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 2-2 draw against QPR
Albert Adomah was an unused substitute in the game for QPR
Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season in Bristol City’s 4-2 win against Birmingham
Antoine Semenyo is in fine form since entering the New Year. Scored his 7th goal of the season for @BristolCity against Birmingham in the 4-2 win pic.twitter.com/V8uVpdvD6E
— Herbert Boakye Yiadom 🇬🇭 (@BoakyeHerbert) January 14, 2023
Benjamin Tetteh saw 24 minutes of action in Hull City’s 1-1 draw against Huddersfield
In League One, Jesuran Rak-Sakyi scored in Charlton’s 2-0 win against Barnsley
Jojo Wollacott missed the game due to injury
SPAIN
In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes in Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw against Villareal on Friday
Iddrisu Baba saw 83 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 1-0 defeat to Osasuna
In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 81 minutes of action in their 1-0 win over Alves
ITALY
In Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench in Cremonense’s 3-2 defeat to Monza
Alfred Duncan saw 28 minutes of action for Fiorentina as they lost 2-0
Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 1-0 win against Torino
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku displayed a man-of-the match performance in Strasbourg’s 2-1 win over Lyon
Abdul Salis Samed was in action for Lens in their 1-0 win against Auxerre
Gideon Mensah missed the game for Auxerre due to suspension
Alidu Seidu recorded another 90 minutes for Clermont in their 2-1 win against Angers
Kamaldeen Sulemana made a brief appearance in Rennes 1-0 win against PSG
In Ligue 2, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux
Koffi Kouao lasted the entire duration for Metz in their 2-0 win against Quevilly Rouen
ALBANIA
Alfred Mensah saw 80 minutes of action for Partizan in their 2-1 defeat to Vllaznia
Raphael Dwamena played 90 minutes for KF Egnatia in their 1-1 draw against Erzeni
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi featured in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw against Anderlecht
Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht
Francis Abu saw 19 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1 defeat to Charleroi
Daniel Opare lasted the entire duration in Seraing 1-1 draw against St.Leige
Isaac Nuhu came on as a substitute to play 31 minutes in Eupen’s 3-2 defeat to St.Truiden
Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen
David Atanga lasted 72 minutes in the game for Oostende as they lost 2-1 to KV Mechelen
Joseph Paintsil missed Genk’s 1-0 win against Waregem
CYPRUS
Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 2-1 win over Karmiotissa
Eric Boakey played in Aris Limassol’s 4-3 defeat to AEK Larnaca
Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to play in Anorthosis 3-0 defeat to Apollon
ISRAEL
Ebenezer Mamatah, Zakaria Mugeese both featured in Ashdod’s 3-0 win against Maccabi Bnei Raina
Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina
NETHERLANDS
Mohammed Kudus played 45 minutes for Ajax against Twente which ended goalless
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Rio Ave as they lost by a lone goal to Pacos Ferreira
Isaah Abass saw 82 minutes of action for Chaves in their 1-1 draw against Arouca
SAUDI ARABIA
Mohammed Salifu played 60 minutes for Al Batin in their 2-1 defeat to Al-lttihad FC
SOUTH AFRICA
Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win against Stellenbosch
TURKEY
In SuperLig, Bernard Mensah and Yaw Ackah were in action for Kayserispor in their 4-1 win over Sivasspor
Isaac Coffie was on the bench for Sivasspor
Isaac Donkor played the full throttle in Sakaryaspor’s 1-0 win against Goztepe
Isaac Atanga saw nine minutes of action for Gotzepe
Christian Atsu climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Hatayaspor as they lost 4-0 to Galatasaray
Isaac Sackey was in action for Umraniyespor as they lost 2-0 to Istanbulspor AS
In Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh saw 63 minutes of action in Adanaspor 1-0 win against Tuzlaspor
Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatayspor in their 3-1 defeat to Bodrumspor
Musah Mohammed saw 45 minutes of action for Bodrumspor
Compiled By Herbert Boakye Yiadom