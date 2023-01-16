Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo grabs fifth goal of the season, Dwamena plays 90 minutes KF Egnatia 

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the performance of Ghanaian players abroad over the weekend.

Our reporter Herbert Boakye Yiadom details how the players performed in the games played in their respective leagues.

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew botgh featured in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea

Thomas Partey was outstanding in Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Tottenham

Tariq Lamptey came on as a substitute to play in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Liverpool

Mohammed Salisu played the full throttle in Southampton’s 2-1 win against Everton

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest

In the Championship, Ghanaian duo Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading in their 2-2 draw against QPR

Albert Adomah was an unused substitute in the game for QPR

Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season in Bristol City’s 4-2 win against Birmingham

Antoine Semenyo is in fine form since entering the New Year. Scored his 7th goal of the season for @BristolCity against Birmingham in the 4-2 win pic.twitter.com/V8uVpdvD6E — Herbert Boakye Yiadom 🇬🇭 (@BoakyeHerbert) January 14, 2023

Benjamin Tetteh saw 24 minutes of action in Hull City’s 1-1 draw against Huddersfield

In League One, Jesuran Rak-Sakyi scored in Charlton’s 2-0 win against Barnsley

Jojo Wollacott missed the game due to injury

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes in Celta Vigo’s 1-1 draw against Villareal on Friday

Iddrisu Baba saw 83 minutes of action for Mallorca in their 1-0 defeat to Osasuna

In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng saw 81 minutes of action in their 1-0 win over Alves

ITALY

In Serie A, Felix Afena-Gyan was on the bench in Cremonense’s 3-2 defeat to Monza

Alfred Duncan saw 28 minutes of action for Fiorentina as they lost 2-0

Emmanuel Gyasi played the full throttle for Spezia in their 1-0 win against Torino

FRANCE

In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku displayed a man-of-the match performance in Strasbourg’s 2-1 win over Lyon

Abdul Salis Samed was in action for Lens in their 1-0 win against Auxerre

Gideon Mensah missed the game for Auxerre due to suspension

Alidu Seidu recorded another 90 minutes for Clermont in their 2-1 win against Angers

Kamaldeen Sulemana made a brief appearance in Rennes 1-0 win against PSG

In Ligue 2, Nicholas Opoku played 90 minutes for Amiens in their 1-1 draw against Bordeaux

Koffi Kouao lasted the entire duration for Metz in their 2-0 win against Quevilly Rouen

ALBANIA

Alfred Mensah saw 80 minutes of action for Partizan in their 2-1 defeat to Vllaznia

Raphael Dwamena played 90 minutes for KF Egnatia in their 1-1 draw against Erzeni

BELGIUM

In Jupiler Pro League, Kamal Sowah and Denis Odoi featured in Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw against Anderlecht

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu were in action for Anderlecht

Francis Abu saw 19 minutes of action for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1 defeat to Charleroi

Daniel Opare lasted the entire duration in Seraing 1-1 draw against St.Leige

Isaac Nuhu came on as a substitute to play 31 minutes in Eupen’s 3-2 defeat to St.Truiden

Abdul Nurudeen was on the bench for Eupen

David Atanga lasted 72 minutes in the game for Oostende as they lost 2-1 to KV Mechelen

Joseph Paintsil missed Genk’s 1-0 win against Waregem

CYPRUS

Kingsley Sarfo was in action for APOEL in their 2-1 win over Karmiotissa

Eric Boakey played in Aris Limassol’s 4-3 defeat to AEK Larnaca

Majeed Waris came on as a substitute to play in Anorthosis 3-0 defeat to Apollon

ISRAEL

Ebenezer Mamatah, Zakaria Mugeese both featured in Ashdod’s 3-0 win against Maccabi Bnei Raina

Richard Boateng was in action for Maccabi Bnei Raina

NETHERLANDS

Mohammed Kudus played 45 minutes for Ajax against Twente which ended goalless

PORTUGAL

Emmanuel Boateng was in action for Rio Ave as they lost by a lone goal to Pacos Ferreira

Isaah Abass saw 82 minutes of action for Chaves in their 1-1 draw against Arouca

SAUDI ARABIA

Mohammed Salifu played 60 minutes for Al Batin in their 2-1 defeat to Al-lttihad FC

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah played 90 minutes for Sekhukhune in their 1-0 win against Stellenbosch

TURKEY

In SuperLig, Bernard Mensah and Yaw Ackah were in action for Kayserispor in their 4-1 win over Sivasspor

Isaac Coffie was on the bench for Sivasspor

Isaac Donkor played the full throttle in Sakaryaspor’s 1-0 win against Goztepe

Isaac Atanga saw nine minutes of action for Gotzepe

Christian Atsu climbed off the bench to play 11 minutes for Hatayaspor as they lost 4-0 to Galatasaray

Isaac Sackey was in action for Umraniyespor as they lost 2-0 to Istanbulspor AS

In Lig 1, Samuel Tetteh saw 63 minutes of action in Adanaspor 1-0 win against Tuzlaspor

Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatayspor in their 3-1 defeat to Bodrumspor

Musah Mohammed saw 45 minutes of action for Bodrumspor

Compiled By Herbert Boakye Yiadom