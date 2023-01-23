Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo, Tetteh and Boateng on target for respective clubs 

GHANAsoccernet's Player monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you another feature on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective league across the globe.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Thomas Partey displayed a master class as Arsenal defeated Man United 3-2 to go five points clear of the table.
Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Brighton
Tariq Lamptey came off the bench to play 13 minutes for Brighton
Mohammed Salisu bagged another 90 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa
Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace against Newcastle which ended in a draw
In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh was shown the red card in Hull City’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United
Antoine Semenyo rescued a point for Bristol City in their 1-1 draw against Blackburn
Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Swansea
Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading as they lost 4-0 to Stoke City
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 69 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to Torino
Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia against AS Roma which they lost 2-0
GERMANY
In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 71 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin
Kelvin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin as they lost 3-1
Daniel Kofi Kyereh played 70 minutes for Freiburg as they were hammered 6-0 by Wolfsburg
SPAIN
La Liga, Baba Rahman saw 45 minutes in Mallorca’s 1-0 win against Celta Vigo
Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo
Abdul Mumin was on the bench in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad
In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng played 81 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Alaves
BELGIUM
In Jupiler League, Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1 win over Oostende
David Atanga saw 33 minutes in the game for Oostende
Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu came on as substitutes to play in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Seraing
Daniel Opare was on the bench for Seraing
Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were both in action for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi
CROATIA
Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 73 minutes in the game for Rijeka which ended in a 1-1 draw against Osijek
CYPRUS
Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa as they lost 3-1 to Paphos
Kingsley Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for Apoel in their 2-0 win over Chloraka
Richard Ofori played the full throttle in Nea Salamis in their 2-1 win over Omonia
EGYPT
Benjamin Bernard Boateng came off the bench to score in Ceramica Cleopatra 2-0 win over Smouha
ISRAEL
Zakaria Mugeese scored after coming off the bench to help Ashdod record a 2-0 win over Hapoel Hadera
Ebenezer Mamatah was an unused substitute in the game for Ashdod
MALTA
Gabriel Mensah featured in Hibernians in their 2-0 win over Mosta
Jacob Nii Martey Akrong was in action for Mosta
Simon Zibo played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 2-1 win over Floriana
James Arthur played the entire duration for Gudja as they lost 1-0 to Balzan
NETHERLANDS
In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for Ajax in their 1-1 draw against Feyenoord
SWITZERLAND
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Basel
Kasim Adams bagged another 90 minutes for Basel
TURKEY
Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over Gaziantep
Bernard Mensah lasted 82 minutes for Kayserispor in their 2-0 defeat to Besiktas
Yaw Ackah was on the bench
Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sakaryaspor in their 2-1 win over Altinordu
In Lig 1, Isaac Atanga saw 16 minutes of action for Goztepe in their 1-0 win over Erzurumspor
Samuel Tetteh scored in Adanaspor AS 2-2 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor
Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor
