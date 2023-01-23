Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up: Semenyo, Tetteh and Boateng on target for respective clubs 

GHANAsoccernet's Player monitoring expert Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings you another feature on the performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective league across the globe.

Players to have scored over the weekend

ENGLAND

In Premier League, Thomas Partey displayed a master class as Arsenal defeated Man United 3-2 to go five points clear of the table.

Daniel Amartey played 90 minutes in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Brighton

Tariq Lamptey came off the bench to play 13 minutes for Brighton

Mohammed Salisu bagged another 90 minutes for Southampton in their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were in action for Crystal Palace against Newcastle which ended in a draw

In Championship, Benjamin Tetteh was shown the red card in Hull City’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United

Antoine Semenyo rescued a point for Bristol City in their 1-1 draw against Blackburn

Albert Adomah climbed off the bench to make a brief appearance for QPR in their 1-1 draw against Swansea

Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom were in action for Reading as they lost 4-0 to Stoke City

ITALY

In Serie A, Alfred Duncan saw 69 minutes of action for Fiorentina in their 1-0 defeat to Torino

Emmanuel Gyasi was in action for Spezia against AS Roma which they lost 2-0

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 71 minutes of action for Bochum in their 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin

Kelvin Prince Boateng was on the bench for Hertha Berlin as they lost 3-1

Daniel Kofi Kyereh played 70 minutes for Freiburg as they were hammered 6-0 by Wolfsburg

SPAIN

La Liga, Baba Rahman saw 45 minutes in Mallorca’s 1-0 win against Celta Vigo

Joseph Aidoo played the full throttle for Celta Vigo

Abdul Mumin was on the bench in Rayo Vallecano’s 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad

In the Segunda division, Samuel Obeng played 81 minutes for Real Oviedo in their 1-0 win over Alaves

BELGIUM

In Jupiler League, Francis Abu was in action for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1 win over Oostende

David Atanga saw 33 minutes in the game for Oostende

Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu came on as substitutes to play in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Seraing

Daniel Opare was on the bench for Seraing

Denis Odoi and Kamal Sowah were both in action for Club Brugge in their 2-2 draw against Charleroi

CROATIA

Prince Obeng Ampem lasted 73 minutes in the game for Rijeka which ended in a 1-1 draw against Osijek

CYPRUS

Benjamin Akoto Asamoah and Ernest Asante were in action for Doxa as they lost 3-1 to Paphos

Kingsley Sarfo saw 90 minutes of action for Apoel in their 2-0 win over Chloraka

Richard Ofori played the full throttle in Nea Salamis in their 2-1 win over Omonia

EGYPT

Benjamin Bernard Boateng came off the bench to score in Ceramica Cleopatra 2-0 win over Smouha

ISRAEL

Zakaria Mugeese scored after coming off the bench to help Ashdod record a 2-0 win over Hapoel Hadera

Ebenezer Mamatah was an unused substitute in the game for Ashdod

MALTA

Gabriel Mensah featured in Hibernians in their 2-0 win over Mosta

Jacob Nii Martey Akrong was in action for Mosta

Simon Zibo played 90 minutes for Birkirkara in their 2-1 win over Floriana

James Arthur played the entire duration for Gudja as they lost 1-0 to Balzan

NETHERLANDS

In Eredivise, Mohammed Kudus played 90 minutes for Ajax in their 1-1 draw against Feyenoord

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw against Basel

Kasim Adams bagged another 90 minutes for Basel

TURKEY

Isaac Cofie played 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 2-1 win over Gaziantep

Bernard Mensah lasted 82 minutes for Kayserispor in their 2-0 defeat to Besiktas

Yaw Ackah was on the bench

Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sakaryaspor in their 2-1 win over Altinordu

In Lig 1, Isaac Atanga saw 16 minutes of action for Goztepe in their 1-0 win over Erzurumspor

Samuel Tetteh scored in Adanaspor AS 2-2 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor

Godfred Donsah and Haqi Osman were in action for Yeni Malatyaspor

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom