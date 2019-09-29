Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Solomon Asante wins USL title with Phoenix Rising, Mensah bags brace for HJK as Partey shines in Madrid derby

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.
European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom brings to you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend
Solomon Asante has won the USL Championship title with Phoenix Rising as his side drew 2-2 against New Mexico. Asante currently leads the goal king chat with 22 goals and has registered 15 assists
Evans Mensah scored a brace for HJK over the weekend as they defeated Mariehamn by 3-0
Thomas Partey was adjudged the man of the match in the Madrid derby over the weekend which ended in a stalement. The Black Stars midfielder played one of his best games in the season for Atletico
Herbert Boakye Yiadom gives you a lowdown on how the players fared in abroad...
ENGLAND
Christian Atsu played the full throttle as Newcastle United suffered a 5-0 humiliation against Leicester City. Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad
Jordan Ayew saw 89 minutes of action for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Norwich. Jeffrey Schlupp played the entire duration for Palace
Kevin Danso warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Tottenham
In the Championship, Albert Adomah saw 14 minutes of action for Nottingham Forest as they won 3-2 against Stoke
Dede Ayew lasted the entire duration for Swansea City as they drew against Reading
Andy Yiadom scored the equalizer for Reading in the game
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah picked a yellow card and lasted the entire duration for AFC Wimbledon as they lost to Peterborough
In the National League, Ofori-Twumasi Nana and Bernard Mensah featured for Maidenhead as they lost 2-0 to Barrow
SPAIN
Mubarak Wakaso was yellow carded in Alaves game against Mallorca which ended 2-0. Iddrisu Baba played 76 minutes for Mallorca. Lumor Agbenyenu warmed the bench whilst Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
In the La Liga 2, Raphael Dwamena saw 63 minutes of action for Real Zaragoza as they drew 2-2 against Real Oviedo
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye played the entire duration for FC Metz in their 2-2 draw against Toulouse
Enock Kwarteng played the entire duration for Bordeaux as they lost to PSG
In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifuah was introduced in to the game for Le Havre in the 81st minute as they lost to Chateauroux
Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC as they lost 2-1 to Lens
Abdul Samed Salis was unused substitute for Clermont in their 2-2 draw against Nancy
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Rodez
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah played the full throttle as Inter Milan defeated Sampdoria 3-1
Kevin-Prince Boateng came off the bench to play seven minutes for Fiorentina as they won 3-1 against AC Milan
Alfred Duncan lasted 81 minutes for Sassuolo as they lost 4-1 to Atlanta
Nicholas Opoku warmed the bench for Udinese in their 1-0 win over Bologna
In the Serie B, Bright Adde played the full throttle for Juve Stabia as they lost to Cittadella
Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento as they drew 1-1 against Entella
Emmanuel Gyasi played full throttle as Spezia lost to Trapani 4-2
Moses Odjer was introduced into the game from the bench as Salernitana won 3-2 with Livorno
GERMANY
Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpertey both came off the bench to play for Dusseldorf in their 2-1 defeat to Freiburg. Kasim Nuhu and Kelvin Ofori were unused substitutes in the game
Christopher Antwi-Adjei featured for Paderbon as they lost to Bayern Munich Philimon Tawiah missed the game for Paderbon
In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi came off the bench to play 27 minutes for Wehen in their 2-0 win over Osnarbruck
David Atanga registered an assist for Holstein Kiel as they defeated Greuther Furth 3-0
In the Bundesliga III, Manfred Kwadwo made a brief appearance for Magdeburg in their 3-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers
AUSTRIA
Majeed Ashimeru scored for Salzburg in their 4-1 win over Austria Vienna
Samuel Tetteh was not included in the match day squad of Lask Linz over the weekend
Isaac Donkor warmed the bench for Sturm Graz in their 4-1 win over Admira. Seth Painstil lasted 90 minutes for the losers
Felix Adjei played the full throttle for Tirol as they drew 2-2 against Wolfsburger
BELGIUM
Joseph Painstil saw 23 minutes of action for Genk’s as they drew 3-3 against St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah missed the game
Jonathan Osabutey was substituted in the 80th minute for Mouscron as they drew 2-2 against Waregem. Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem
Daniel Opare missed Antwerp’s game against Oostende due to inury
Thomas Agyepong was not included in Waasland-Beveren squad over the weekend against Anderlecht
Godfred Donsah lasted 86 minutes in Cercle Brugge’s game against Eupen which they lost by a lone goal
Nana Asare lasted 90 minutes for Gent in their 2-0 win over Kortrijk. Eric Ocansey was introduced into the game from the bench
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowuah featured for Leuven as they won 2-1 against Beerschot
Ahmed Said saw 62 minutes of action for Lokeren as they drew against Lommel Sk
BULGARIA
Mohammed Nasiru warmed the bench for Levski Sofia in their 3-1 win over Botev Vrasta
Samuel Inkoom saw 90 minutes for Dunav Ruse as they lost to Ludogorets by a lone goal
Carlos Ohene played the entire duration for Beroe in their 2-1 win over CSKA Sofia
CROATIA
Acosty Boadu Maxwell saw 72 minutes of action for Rijeka in their 2-0 win over Varazdin
Obeng Regan lasted 80 minutes in the game for Istra 1961 as they drew 1-1 against Hajduk Split
DENMARK
Nordsjaelland Christopher Antwi, Isaac Atanga, Mohammed Kudus featured for Nordsjaelland as they lost to Aarhus by 3-1
FINLAND
Anthony Annan was red carded as Inter Turku lost to Honka by a lone goal. Gideon Baah lasted the entire duration and Nasiru Banahene warmed the bench
Evans Mensah scored a brace for HJK in their 3-0 win over Mariehamn
HUNGARY
Abraham Frimpong came off the bench to play for Ferencvaros in their 1-0 win over Kisvarda
PORTUGAL
Alhassan Wakaso and Aziz both missed Guimaraes game against Ferreira
Emmanuel Hackman was on the bench for Portimonense as they lost to Braga
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom missed Crvena Zvezda game against Macva
SLOVAKIA
Osman Bukari and Mohammed Lamine featured for Trencin as they drew against Sered
Sadam Sulley saw 64 minutes of action for Senica as they defeated Pohroine by a lone goal
Zuberu Sharani made a brief appearance for Dun.Streda as they won 1-0 against Zina
SWEDEN
Enoch Adu played the full throttle as AIK drew against Elfsborg
Kwame Kizito saw 67 minutes of action for Hacken as they drew 0-0 against Goteborg
TURKEY
Bernard Mensah was red carded as Kayesrispor as they lost to Konyaspor
Afriyie Acquah lasted 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they lost 3-0 to Antalyaspor
Joseph Attamah played the entire duration for Rizespor as they lost heavily to Basaksehir
Isaac Sackey saw 68 minutes of action for Denizilispor as they lost by a lone goal to Kasimpasa
Caleb Ekuban missed Trabzonspor game over the weekend due to injury
USA
Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro featured for Colorado Springs as they lost to Las Vegas Light 3-1